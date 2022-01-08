News
Rapids sign veteran defenders Steven Beitashour, Drew Moor to one-year deals
The Colorado Rapids will return their integral veteran presence along the back line this season.
The Rapids announced the signing of veteran defender Steven Beitashour to a one-year deal, with a club option for an additional year in 2023. A few hours later, they announced the re-signing fellow defender Drew Moor for a one-year deal with a club option for the following season.
Beitashour, 34, made 11 appearances for the Rapids last season and six starts. He had 566 minutes on the field. According to the MLS Players Association, he had a guaranteed salary of $165,000 last year.
“Steven is one of the most decorated and experienced defenders in our league,” Rapids General Manager Pádraig Smith said in a club statement. “His leadership and versatility contributed greatly to our conference-topping season in 2021 and we look forward to welcoming him back for another year in Burgundy.”
Beitashour joined Colorado as a free agent in September of 2020, and re-signed a one-year deal in December 2020. He made his MLS debut in 2010 with his hometown San Jose Earthquakes, and also played for Toronto FC where he won an MLS Cup in 2017, and LAFC.
The 37-year-old Moor made 12 appearances for the Burgundy Boys last season totaling 300 minutes, and recorded his 400th appearance in MLS and 200th for the Rapids. He also had a guaranteed salary of $165,000 last season.
Along with the signing of 21-year-old defender Aboubacar Keita on Wednesday from the Columbus Crew, Beitashour and Moor are expected to provide a veteran presence and continuity for a defense that gave up just 35 goals last season — fourth-fewest in the league.
“Few players are as emblematic of our club as Drew,” said Smith in a separate club statement. “His championship experience and leadership both on and off the field have been in an invaluable asset for us since rejoining the team so we’re delighted to have him back with us for another year.”
Moor is a two-time MLS Cup winner, and 2022 will make his 10th season as a member of the Rapids. His first stint came from 2009-2015, which included the Rapids’ 2010 MLS Cup triumph. He has made the second-most appearances (201) in club history and is behind Pablo Mastroeni (225), the current head coach of Real Salt Lake.
MLS SuperDraft finalized. Also on Friday, Major League Soccer confirmed the final details ahead of Tuesday’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft, which will be held virtually. Coverage kicks off at 12:30 p.m. MST on MLSSoccer.com, and the draft starts at 1 p.m.
The Rapids have two picks in the first round (Nos. 10 and 23), two in the second (Nos. 45 and 51) and one in the third (No. 79). The 10th overall pick came to the Rapids via the Mark-Anthony Kaye trade last July with LAFC, while the 45th pick came from the Kei Kamara trade with Minnesota United in Sept. 2020
University of Washington product Ryan Sailor, a defender from Centennial, is the lone Coloradan likely to be drafted. The Arapahoe High School and Real Colorado alum was a First-Team All-American this season and the Pac-12 Defender of the Year. He helped lead the Huskies to their first College Cup and national championship game appearance, falling to Clemson 2-0 in the final. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound central defender is projected to go anywhere from Nos. 10-25, a consensus first-round pick.
Bears at Vikings picks: Win or lose, Vikings going out with a whimper
Members of the Pioneer Press sports staff who cover the Vikings forecast Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears:
DANE MIZUTANI
Vikings 7, Bears 3: With absolutely nothing to play for, the Vikings win the most boring game ever. That will be enough for the Kirk Cousins apologists to clamor for an extension.
JOHN SHIPLEY
Bears 27, Vikings 24: Minnesota gets a lot of key players back from the COVID list for their season finale, most notably quarterback Kirk Cousins, but the Vikings appear to be done. The Bears, meanwhile, are coming off a victory at Seattle and will have veteran Andy Dalton passing against a depleted secondary.
CHRIS TOMASSON
Vikings 23, Bears 20: Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer is at his best in meaningless games. In previous season finales in which the Vikings had already been eliminated from the playoffs, they defeated Chicago 13-9 in 2014, beat the Bears 38-10 in 2016 and beat the Lions 37-35 last season in Detroit. The trend should continue.
CHARLEY WALTERS
Bears 23, Vikings 16: The Bears have won their last two games, the Vikings have lost their last two games. This is a glorified exhibition game that warrants all the no-shows at U.S. Bank Stadium.
COVID-19 Friday update: 7,833 more cases as backlog continues to skew details of omicron surge
The details of Minnesota’s latest surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the more contagious omicron variant, got even muddier Friday after 124,469 more coronavirus test and 7,833 more infections were added to the state database.
After a data glitch delayed the reporting of about 135,000 test results the Minnesota Department of Health is working to update the state’s databases by adding in nearly 240,000 tests over the last two days. It will likely be next week before the impact of the data glitch is remedies and the current state of Minnesota’s outbreak is clear.
However, other data reported by the health department makes it evident that the omicron variant, now believed responsible for 90 percent of Minnesota infections, is driving up infections. Currently, the biggest impact is in the urban and suburban counties that make up the Twin Cities metro.
Test-positivity and cases per capita are both on the rise, yet they do not appear to be climbing as quickly as other states where infections are growing exponentially.
Besides reporting new data each weekday, the Minnesota Department of Health reports coronavirus tests and cases on the day a person provided a sample. That week-old data shows test positivity has surpassed 15 percent and the state is approaching 100 new infections per 100,000 residents every seven days.
Another 33 fatalities were also reported Friday, bringing the state death toll to 10,766 since the pandemic began. Those whose deaths were reported ranged in age from their late 20s to their late 90s and included Ramsey County residents in their 30s and 40s.
Four resided in long-term care, one lived in a behavioral health facility and 28 in private homes. Since the pandemic began 83 percent of those who’ve died have been seniors and 48 percent have lived in long-term care.
There are 1,467 patients hospitalized including 269 in intensive care. Hospital capacity remains very limited throughout most of the state.
An estimated 42,500 people with active infections are recovering at home.
Health officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated, saying it is the best way to avoid a severe infection. Boosters are also recommended for anyone 12 and older five months after they received their last dose.
Minnesota has administered 8.8 million doses of vaccine including 1.7 million boosters.
Drastic changes could be in store as Vikings wrap up another disappointing season
There will be lots of goodbyes for the Vikings on Sunday. And some will be permanent.
The Vikings (7-9) play their season finale against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium with little of significance at stake. They have been eliminated from the playoffs and are assured of a second straight losing season.
“We know this team won’t look the same next year,” cornerback Patrick Peterson said.
The changes could be drastic. Head coach Mike Zimmer might not be back for a ninth season in 2022, and general manager Rick Spielman also might not return. Quarterback Kirk Cousins and some other notable players could play their last game in purple.
Cousins said he wants to be a “Minnesota Viking for the rest of my career.” But that might not happen because of his cap-eating contract.
Cousins is due to make a fully guaranteed $35 million in 2022 with a whopping salary-cap number of $45 million. With the cap set to be $208.2 million, Cousins would take up 21.6 percent of that.
“I don’t think they could trade him with another team picking up all that salary,” said salary-cap analyst Jason Fitzgerald, who runs the website OvertheCap.com. “But they could probably trade him if they were to pay $10 million of that contract, and then they would still save money.”
With Cousins signing a three-year, $84 million contract as a free agent in March 2018 and then a two-year, $66 million extension in March 2020, the Vikings have missed the playoffs in three of his four seasons with the team. Because he has taken up so much of the cap and the Vikings have a number of other big contracts, that has hampered their ability to spend money for other players. And it affected matters even more after the coronavirus pandemic hit and the cap became lower than expected.
On offense, the Vikings have had their moments as Cousins generally has put up good numbers. And Minnesota has benefitted by getting some steals in the draft, especially running back Dalvin Cook in the second round in 2017 and wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the No. 22 pick in the first round in 2020. But the lack of cap room has made it difficult for the Vikings to maintain their once-potent defense.
In 2017, Minnesota led the NFL in scoring defense and total defense en route to the NFC Championship Game. But some of the key defensive players off that team began to show age or had contracts that were too big to keep around, and the Vikings haven’t always had the cap room to find suitable replacements.
When the Vikings slipped to 7-9 in 2020 with a defense that was ranked 27th in the NFL, Zimmer called it the “worst defense” he has had in two decades as a coordinator and head coach. Well, this season, the defense has been even worse, slipping to 31st in the league.
“You’re disappointed because that hasn’t been us,” said Andre Patterson, who is in his second season as co-defensive coordinator and has been the defensive line coach since Zimmer arrived in 2014. “We’ve been one of the better defensive teams in the league since I’ve been here, so that hasn’t been us. But you are what the numbers say you are.”
Considering Zimmer calls the defensive plays, that doesn’t exactly help his chances of sticking around. But Peterson, who has said he wants Zimmer to return, said players missing games because of injuries and while on the COVID-19 reserve list has to be taken into consideration for the defensive struggles.
Peterson pointed to his missing four games, defensive end Danielle Hunter being lost for the season after seven games, linebacker Anthony Barr sitting out six games, nose tackle Michael Pierce being out for eight and safety Harrison Smith for two.
“We never really had a consistent lineup,” Peterson said. But he added, “We have to make sure that the next guy up, the next-man mentality, is something that lives strong in every locker room.”
The Vikings indeed have had significant injuries on both sides of the ball and also have had 25 different players go from the 53-man roster to the COVID list this season. But other teams have had similar issues and coped with them better than the Vikings.
What ultimately doomed the Vikings was their inability to win close games. They are 6-8 in games decided by eight points or fewer and 2-5 in games decided by four points or fewer. Blame that on both the offense and defense.
The defense wilted too often late in games. And the offense, under first-year coordinator Klint Kubiak, too often faltered as games went on, blowing multiple leads in the final moments.
“I agree that consistency would be something we’d want to improve on,” Kubiak said of the offense. “Some really good games and some games that we want back.”
The Vikings were No. 4 in the NFL in total offense in 2020 under Kubiak’s father, Gary Kubiak, their highest ranking since 2004. They did get up to No. 3 in 2021 around midseason before falling back. They now are No. 12.
It didn’t help that late in the season that Cousins and Cook missed games while on the COVID list, Cook sat out another game with a shoulder injury and wide receiver Adam Thielen suffered a serious ankle injury in Week 13 that eventually required season-ending surgery. Doing what he could to keep the Vikings afloat has been Jefferson, the no-brainer team MVP with 103 catches so far for 1,509 yards.
Jefferson and Cook both expressed frustration at missing the playoffs for a second straight season, with Jefferson saying, “We should have one of the best records in league.” With the talent the Vikings have, Cook believes they can have success by keeping much of the same cast intact.
“My head coach and everything, I’ve been with these people five years, fighting and trying to win games, lost games, good times, bad times,” Cook said. “I wouldn’t want to go to war with nobody else but these people. … You see the weapons we got.”
The futures of Zimmer and Spielman will play a significant role in which players return in 2022. But regardless of who’s running the show, the Vikings must shed some salaries by the March 16 start of the new league year. Once the Vikings sign some young players to futures deals shortly after the season, Fitzgerald said they will be about $12 million over the salary cap. And since Cousins can’t be traded until after the start of the new league year, he couldn’t be used to immediately dump any salary.
Cutting salary could start with releasing Hunter, a two-time Pro Bowl selection who missed all of 2020 with a neck injury and much of this season with a torn pectoral muscle. Hunter, who had his contract restructured last June at his request, is due an $18 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the new league year and is on the books now for a cap number of $26.12 million.
“I would guess that he’ll get cut,” Fitzgerald said. “But they could lower his cap number (for 2022) by converting the $18 million to a signing bonus and then spreading it out over next year and then to the two voidable years (on his contract), and that would lower his cap number by $13.5 million.”
The Vikings also could look to work out a restructured deal with Hunter.
Smith, who turns 33 on Feb. 2, is due an $8 million roster bonus on the third day of the league year, and his base salary of $2.95 million would become guaranteed that day for a total of $10.95 million. It would be highly unlikely that Smith, recently named to his sixth Pro Bowl, is released, but Fitzgerald said he doesn’t believe a trade would be out of the question if there’s a new general manager.
“So much is going to depend on who the general manager is because a new general manager is not going to have the personal relationship with some of these players the way Spielman does with Hunter, Cousins, Smith and Thielen,” Fitzgerald said.
Thielen, who turns 32 in August, is on the books in 2022 for a cap number of $16.945 million. While it seems likely he will be back with the Vikings in 2022, it’s possible he could have his contract restructured.
Fitzgerald said one possible way to save $6.5 million of cap room would be to release Pierce, whose $7.9 million base salary for 2022 becomes guaranteed on the third day of the new league year. Pierce, who opted out of the 2021 season due to the pandemic and his history of asthma, has played in only eight of 32 possible Vikings games since signing with the team in March 2020. And Armon Watts, who played well when Pierce was out this season, could be a replacement.
When it comes to retaining free agents, it remains to be seen how much money the Vikings will want to spend. They are in line to have 19 unrestricted free agents in addition to restricted free agent Greg Joseph.
After agreeing last spring to take a pay cut from $12.9 million to $10 million to avoid being released, Barr becomes a free agent. Fitzgerald expects the market value for Barr, who turns 30 in March, to be about $5 million in 2022. It’s possible Barr will play his last game for the Vikings on Sunday, especially if Zimmer, the only NFL coach he has had, is fired.
Peterson, who turns 32 in July and is playing on a one-year, $8 million deal, said he wants to return. Fitzgerald believes his market value is also about $5 million.
Younger free agents the Vikings figure to want to retain include tight end Tyler Conklin, guard-center Mason Cole and safety Xavier Woods. Fitzgerald said Conklin, who made $920,000 in 2021, could command $6 million to $8 million a year, and Cole, who made $2.15 million in 2021, could get about $4 million. Fitzgerald said Woods’ value is harder to predict since safety is a “tricky” position with salaries, but that he definitely would be in line for a raise over his one-year, $1.75 million deal in 2021.
Put it all together, and there could be big changes in store for the Vikings. Cook, who is all but certain to be back, has little idea what the cast around him will look like.
“Whatever the future holds for everybody, I can’t picture it,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
VIKINGS FREE AGENTS
Vikings players in line to become free agents in March. All will be unrestricted unless noted:
Linebacker Anthony Barr
Cornerback Patrick Peterson
Tight end Tyler Conklin
Defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson
Defensive end Everson Griffen
Safety Xavier Woods
Offensive lineman Mason Cole
Linebacker Nick Vigil
Cornerback Mackensie Alexander
Quarterback Sean Mannion
Wide receiver Dede Westbrook
Tight end Chris Herndon
Wide receiver Chad Beebe
Tackle Rashod Hill
Punter Jordan Berry
Tackle Dakota Dozier
Running back Wayne Gallman
Defensive end Tashawn Bower
Tight end Luke Stocker
Kicker Greg Joseph (restricted)
