Ravens vs. Steelers staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s regular-season finale in Baltimore?

Tainted

Tainted to people who move their vehicles AFTER the snow plow has driven down our street.

Are they trying to say, “Hey, I moved my car, don’t blame me” by simply moving it to another spot/street that has been just been plowed, thus leaving the street a mess in their wake? That’s closing the barn door after the horse is out!

And another tainted to the city as even though the city says it will ticket and tow vehicles that aren’t moved, that has never happened on our street. Why even have that as a deterrent then? The city needs to actually do it for that proclamation to have any teeth, otherwise people know it won’t happen and don’t care about any ramifications.

Neighbors, just be neighborly, please.

Colleen Meyer, St. Paul

Sainted

My family and I attended the hockey exhibition between the Minnesota Gophers and St Thomas University on Sunday at the Doug Woog arena in South St Paul.

I was skeptical about parking and crowd handling at this event. Boy was I wrong.

The people who coordinated this event had parking lots set up near the arena with shuttle-bus service to and from the arena. The parking and shuttle service were excellent. The arena was packed but everything was perfect.

Thanks to the organization that hosted this event. They had everything organized and flowing smoothly.

George Gonzalez and family, Maplewood

Sainted

We live in Minneapolis and have not been able to visit one of Minnesota’s great restaurants, Yarussos on Payne Avenue. for about two years. We were there the other day and were so surprised that it was only a quarter full for noon lunch.

It is a gem of St. Paul, being the oldest family-owned restaurant in Minnesota. The Italian food is terrific, most reasonable, very clean, easy parking and quick and courteous service.

We cannot let these historic businesses slip away, thus I would like to encourage everyone to support Yarussos and other small business because once they are gone, we will never get them back.

Patrick L. Shannon, Edina

Sainted

“Sainted” to the courageous mother of Isaiah Foster. After a heart-breaking discovery, she made the decision to do her part in ending the crimes of violence plaguing our communities.

As a crime victim advocate of over 40 years, I know that some victims and their loved ones never recover from their trauma. This mother’s strength of character is outstanding and something that we as parents, grandparents, family members and friends need to emulate.

Every one of us has been susceptible to making bad decisions now or in the past and when we do, we can all take comfort in 2 Chronicles 7:14 which states, “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven and will forgive their sins…”

May we all follow the example shown by Isaiah’s faithful mother of raising up her son in the way that he should go.

RuthAnn Eide, St. Paul

Sainted

I would like to Saint the Chanhassen Dinner Theater and their dedicated employees who followed the safety guidelines

which were in place on New Years Eve for the production of “The Music Man.”

I enjoyed the dinner and the energetic performance given by the Chanhassen Dinner Theater to a full house of New Years Eve guests. The play was excellent and held our interest every moment.

I enjoyed the evening with my daughter-in-law, and we did have to wear our masks the entire time, except while eating, (after checking in and showing we had our virus shots as required). We had to bring our vaccination cards or a photo of it.

Thank you to the Chanhassen Dinner Theater for a safe way to celebrate New Years Eve.

Goldie D. Frost, St. Paul

Tainted

Last week’s Tainted regarding how the recent Pioneer Press Winter Carnival magazine treated the Vulcans led me to look more closely at that magazine. Also missing was any mention of the Senior Royalty.

This organization make numerous appearances at functions from schools to nursing homes. In its 60-plus years it has spent thousands of hours entertaining the residents of the area. Also they have donated clothes etc. to needy residents and volunteered at Red Kettle and Joseph’s closet etc.

Frank Gurney, St. Paul