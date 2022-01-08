Connect with us

Ravens vs. Steelers staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s regular-season finale in Baltimore?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 18 game between the Ravens (8-8) and Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium:

Jonas Shaffer, reporter

Ravens 21, Steelers 20: The Ravens can’t lose six games in a row … can they? Don’t let all the pomp and circumstance of Ben Roethlisberger’s grand finale deceive you; this is still a mediocre Pittsburgh team, probably the worst opponent the Ravens have faced since their losing streak started in Pittsburgh. On offense, Tyler Huntley has the kind of quick-hitting approach that can limit T.J. Watt’s impact. On defense, the Ravens have the front to hamstring the Steelers’ running game. Diontae Johnson’s return could loom large for Pittsburgh, but this feels like a a game where the Ravens’ luck starts to turn.

Mike Preston, columnist

Ravens 20, Steelers 17: Pittsburgh has the second-worst rush defense in the league, allowing 139.6 yards per game, so the Ravens need to pound the ball and stick with it. The Steelers, meanwhile, will likely go no-huddle from the start after it caused a lot of confusion for the Ravens’ defense in the second half of the first meeting. The Ravens have lost five straight but they are at home. Both teams need to win to have any hope of gaining a playoff berth, but the Ravens will send “Big Ben” Roethlisberger into retirement with a loss in perhaps the final game of his Hall of Fame career.

Childs Walker, reporter

Ravens 23, Steelers 17: This is not your usual Ravens-Steelers heavyweight slugfest. Both teams are dragging themselves over the finish line after difficult seasons. Ben Roethlisberger’s swan song will dominate the headlines going in, but the Ravens will exploit advantages in the run game and on special teams to pull out a low-scoring alley fight.

Ryan McFadden, reporter

Ravens 17, Steelers 14: Even though the playoff odds are slim, the Ravens still have something to play for Sunday. The Ravens will use their running game and timely plays down the stretch to ruin Ben Roethlisberger’s potential last game with the Steelers. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will get the start once again, but he has shown that he is capable of manning the position. The Ravens need plenty of outside help to get into the playoffs, but stranger things have happened this season.

C.J. Doon, editor

Ravens 28, Steelers 23: It could just be coachspeak, but Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday that the Ravens had one of their best weeks of practice this season. That doesn’t sound like a team that’s thinking about its paltry 2% chance to make the playoffs. There’s enough motivation alone to beat Ben Roethlisberger in his final game, and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley’s quick passing game might be just what the Ravens need to neutralize T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward. This cursed season likely ends without a postseason berth, but the Ravens will control what they can control Sunday and beat Pittsburgh at home. For those scoreboard watching, the Jaguars beating the Colts is the most unlikely leg of Don “Wink” Martindale’s three-team parlay, but Jacksonville upset the Bills earlier this season and hasn’t loss to the Colts at home since 2014. Hey, you never know.

Tim Schwartz, editor

Ravens 24, Steelers 23: Will the Ravens really let Ben Roethlisberger finish his career with a win in Baltimore? I suspect the Ravens will be fired up and ready to make sure their rival’s last impression is not walking out of M&T Bank Stadium with a victory. Besides, Tyler Huntley is due for a win, and with even a sliver of hope for a playoff spot the Ravens spent the week preparing for a must-win game. They gave away their last meeting with Pittsburgh, and they won’t do it again.

Mercedes Unveils a 1,000-Km Range, Solar-Powered, Vegan Friendly Electric Car

Mercedes-Benz’s Vision EQXX concept car. Mercedes-Benz

German automobile powerhouse Mercedes-Benz just revealed a concept electric supercar that seeks to end the debate around the so-called “range anxiety” once and for all.

After 18 months in the making, Mercedes this week unveiled the Vision EQXX, a compact electric vehicle that boasts a range of over 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) on a single charge, far longer than that of any production or concept EVs we know of—although the company said the range figures were “preliminary and based on digital simulations in real-life traffic conditions.”

For comparison, the longest-range EV in the market, Lucid Air Grand Touring, has an EPA-rated range of 516 miles. Tesla’s Model S Long Range has 405 miles.

It’s also the most efficient of all existing EV models. The car is partially powered by 117 solar cells built into its roof. The main battery pack, Mercedes said, has been redesigned by its own engineers “so it could accommodate more energy from a smaller and lighter package.” Together, the system achieves an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometers, equivalent to 0.167 kWh per mile. Tesla’s 2020 Model 3 Standard Range Plus, the most efficient EV in the market, consumes 0.24 kWh per mile.

“This Mercedes changes the conversation around EVs away from today’s almost total focus on range as a function of battery capacity. In the EQXX, range is a function of a holistic approach to vehicle efficiency,” the auto magazine Motor Trend said in a review.

Mercedes has announced plans to go the fully electric by 2030. Vision EQXX is a demonstration of what it can achieve with the latest technology. Mercedes’ production EVs, about a dozen models in its EQ series, won’t have such impressive specs just yet.

Another message Mercedes wants to send with Vision EQXX is its gradual departure from genuine leather and other animal products.

EQXX’s interior is made of a bio-based leather alternative called Mylo, produced using mycelium, a vegetative structure of mushroom that grows underground. Other materials used in the car include a cactus-based biomaterial called Deserttex and carpets made from bamboo fiber, Mercedes said.

The move is in line with an industry-wide trend. Last year, Volvo, which has stopped making gas cars (it still makes hybrid cars), announced goals to go “leather-free” by 2030 and make recycled and bio-based material account for a quarter of the material used in its news cars by 2025.

Tesla’s Model 3 sedans made after 2019 are already leather-free. Porsche’s popular luxury EV, Taycan, offers customers a vegan leather option in addition to the classic leather interior.

Sainted & Tainted: Neighbors, just be neighborly, please, and move your car ahead of the plow

Tainted

Tainted to people who move their vehicles AFTER the snow plow has driven down our street.

Are they trying to say, “Hey, I moved my car, don’t blame me” by simply moving it to another spot/street that has been just been plowed, thus leaving the street a mess in their wake? That’s closing the barn door after the horse is out!

And another tainted to the city as even though the city says it will ticket and tow vehicles that aren’t moved, that has never happened on our street. Why even have that as a deterrent then? The city needs to actually do it for that proclamation to have any teeth, otherwise people know it won’t happen and don’t care about any ramifications.

Neighbors, just be neighborly, please.

Colleen Meyer, St. Paul

 

Sainted

My family and I attended the hockey exhibition between the Minnesota Gophers and St Thomas University on Sunday at the Doug Woog arena in South St Paul.

I was skeptical about parking and crowd handling at this event. Boy was I wrong.

The people who coordinated this event had parking lots set up near the arena with shuttle-bus service to and from the arena. The parking and shuttle service were excellent. The arena was packed but everything was perfect.

Thanks to the organization that hosted this event. They had everything organized and flowing smoothly.

George Gonzalez and family, Maplewood

 

Sainted

We live in Minneapolis and have not been able to visit one of Minnesota’s great restaurants, Yarussos on Payne Avenue. for about two years. We were there the other day and were so surprised that it was only a quarter full for noon lunch.

It is a gem of St. Paul, being the oldest family-owned restaurant in Minnesota. The Italian food is terrific, most reasonable, very clean, easy parking and quick and courteous service.

We cannot let these historic businesses slip away, thus I would like to encourage everyone to support Yarussos and other small business because once they are gone, we will never get them back.

Patrick L. Shannon, Edina

 

Sainted

“Sainted” to the courageous mother of Isaiah Foster. After a heart-breaking discovery, she made the decision to do her part in ending the crimes of violence plaguing our communities.

As a crime victim advocate of over 40 years, I know that some victims and their loved ones never recover from their trauma. This mother’s strength of character is outstanding and something that we as parents, grandparents, family members and friends need to emulate.

Every one of us has been susceptible to making bad decisions now or in the past and when we do, we can all take comfort in 2 Chronicles 7:14 which states, “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven and will forgive their sins…”

May we all follow the example shown by Isaiah’s faithful mother of raising up her son in the way that he should go.

RuthAnn Eide, St. Paul

 

Sainted

I would like to Saint the Chanhassen Dinner Theater and their dedicated employees who followed the safety guidelines
which were in place on New Years Eve for the production of “The Music Man.”

I enjoyed the dinner and the energetic performance given by the Chanhassen Dinner Theater to a full house of New Years Eve guests.  The play was excellent and held our interest every moment.

I enjoyed the evening with my daughter-in-law, and we did have to wear our masks the entire time, except while eating, (after checking in and showing we had our virus shots as required). We had to bring our vaccination cards or a photo of it.

Thank you to the Chanhassen Dinner Theater for a safe way to celebrate New Years Eve.

Goldie D. Frost, St. Paul

 

Tainted

Last week’s Tainted regarding how the recent Pioneer Press Winter Carnival magazine treated the Vulcans led me to look more closely at that magazine. Also missing was any mention of the Senior Royalty.

This organization make numerous appearances at functions from schools to nursing homes. In its 60-plus years it has spent thousands of hours entertaining the residents of the area. Also they have donated clothes etc. to needy residents and volunteered at Red Kettle and Joseph’s closet etc.

Frank Gurney, St. Paul

Ask Amy: Singleton does the chicken dance at wedding

Dear Amy: I am a (usually content) single 30-year-old woman.

My mother is getting married in two months.

She has already tried to set me up with her fiancee’s nephew (um, no), as well as a former employee (good guy but not for me).

Now her fiancé has decided that the wedding is the perfect time to introduce me to all his single co-workers (no, just no).

Add in all the well-meaning aunties asking me when I’m going to find a “nice man and settle down.”

I’ve started to dread this day.

My solution? Take my own date.

There will be no awkward set-ups if I already have a date. I’ll still have to field inappropriate questions from the aunties, but at least I wouldn’t have to face them alone.

Four months ago, I signed up for a dating app and have since been reminded why I’m happily single.

With the wedding only two months away, do I admit defeat and go solo?

I also feel that this wedding is not the best time to any prospective match to “meet the parents.”

