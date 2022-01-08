News
Record-high number of children hospitalized with COVID in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region has set a new record for children hospitalized with COVID-19.
According to the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, the region recorded its highest single-day total of pediatric COVID patients Friday, with 64 children hospitalized.
Within the past week, doctors at St. Louis Children’s Hospital have also seen a dramatic increase in patients.
“I can tell you we’ve at least tripled at St. Louis Children’s, and the number of admissions has doubled just from one week to last week,” said Dr. Jason Newland, an infectious disease specialist at the hospital.
Newland said most of the children are in fair condition, but some are seriously ill in the ICU. Doctors worry that COVID-positive children with mild symptoms may see problems down the road, like fever, rash, and fatigue.
“And let’s not forget there’s this post-infectious complication called multi-system inflammatory syndrome,” said Newland. “We’ve talked about that from the beginning of the pandemic, but that occurs four to six weeks later. We could see that here in four weeks from this big surge.”
Children have more vaccination options now that the St. Louis County Health Department is offering the Pfizer booster shot for 12- to 15-year-olds.
“I want to encourage anyone who qualifies for a booster shot to get one we know booster shots strengthen our defense against contracting covid we need to use all the tools have to fight this pandemic,” said St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.
On Monday, St. Louis County will open another COVID testing site to meet the strong demand. It will be located at the North County Recreation Complex on Redman Road. You can make an appointment at https://revivestl.com.
The task force also reported a new record in COVID hospitalizations, with 227 patients admitted to area hospitals in the last 24 hours. A total of 86 people have died of the virus just since the beginning of the year.
News
‘Significant amount of COVID in the community’; Francis Howell school board reinstates mask mandate
ST. LOUIS–Just days after returning to class from the winter recess under a mask-optional policy, the Francis Howell School District’s Board of Education voted unanimous 7-0 vote Friday in an emergency session to reinstate the mask requirement starting Monday January 10.
School districts across the area have scaled back masking requirements and other COVID mitigation following a Cole County judge’s ruling on such mandates and pressure from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
Francis Howell went mask optional prior to the winter break.
In going through the district’s COVID statistics, Superintendent Dr. Nathan Hoven told board members “there is a significant amount of COVID in the community.”
The district will temporarily require masks through January 21, with a chance to review where things stand at a regularly scheduled meeting January 20.
This week, hospital leaders in the region have been sounding the alarm daily on how the variant has had a crushing impact on the region, with the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force reporting a record number of hospitalized children ages 0-18 on Friday with 74 patients.
In addition to reinstating the mask mandate, the district is also limiting visitors to schools without barring them outright and postponing events that would bring large groups of people to school. Masks will be “highly encouraged” but not required for after-school events, including sporting events.
News
Winter Weather Advisory issued for metro St. Louis; freezing drizzle expected
St. Louis Weather:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in the region, including St. Louis County. The advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Freezing drizzle is expected.
An ice storm is not in the forecast, but rather a light misty drizzle that will coat untreated surfaces with just enough of a glaze to make them slick and dangerous if you are not aware.
The main roads are likely to be fine because there is a lot of product on them from Thursday’s weather event. However, your local neighborhood streets, driveways, sidewalks, outdoor stairways, deck surfaces (really anything outside that has not been treated) will likely get a thin film of ice tomorrow morning.
This will present a slip-and-fall hazard for many if you’re not aware of the potential. So, if you’re reading this, consider yourself aware and share this post with anyone else you think should know. I know it’s a Saturday morning and many folks won’t be out, but I don’t want that first step of the weekend to be a doozy. This outlook applies to pretty much everywhere in our viewing area.
This will not be an ice storm and it will likely only be for a couple of hours. But, you should at least be thinking of the potential for slip-and-slides out the door Saturday morning. Even untreated surfaces will improve rapidly by midday Saturday.
Timeline:
News
“Hang on to one another:” President Biden promises Marshall fire victims federal help during Boulder County tour
LOUISVILLE — Urging victims of the Marshall fire to “hang on to one another,” President Joe Biden on Friday told devastated families in Boulder County that the federal government “is not going to go away” when it comes to helping thousands of displaced families recover from the deadly Marshall fire.
The president spent a little more than four hours in Colorado on Friday, flying over the burn area in Marine One and then touring the neighborhood around Harper Lake in Louisville on foot, hugging families and first responders against a backdrop of charred foundations and blackened trees.
The fire, which was pushed by fierce winds on Dec. 30 across Superior, Louisville and parts of unincorporated Boulder County, destroyed 1,084 homes and damaged another 149. The Boulder County Assessor’s Office this week placed the total value of residential damage at more than half a billion dollars, making the Marshall fire Colorado’s most destructive wildfire ever.
Seven commercial buildings were destroyed and 30 were damaged, according to estimates released Thursday. A cause of the Marshall fire has not yet been determined.
“But people here and across Boulder County are stepping up for one another,” Biden said from a podium inside the Louisville Recreation and Senior Center, where he met privately with families for more than an hour. “And we’re working closely with Gov. Polis to ensure Colorado has every single resource available. It’s amazing what people do in crises.”
The president’s visit came the same day the Boulder County coroner identified 69-year-old Robert Sharpe as the person whose partial remains were discovered this week during a search for two people missing and feared dead from the fire. Biden shared his sorrow over the loss of life and homes that were destroyed.
The president, who was accompanied on the trip by first lady Jill Biden and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, said the federal government had already committed firefighting resources to the Marshall fire, while also using satellite imagery from the Department of Defense to help determine the extent of the damage.
“The truth of the matter is that the commitment began the day the fire started,” Biden said.
The president was accompanied by a large contingent of Colorado’s congressional delegation Friday, including Democrats Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. John Hickenlooper and Rep. Joe Neguse. Gov. Jared Polis also joined them.
I’m grateful for @POTUS‘s visit to Colorado today.
In the wake of disasters like the #MarshallFire, Coloradans are always resilient. With the support of the federal government and everyone working together, I know we will build back stronger than before. https://t.co/wXErydGoYD
— Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) January 7, 2022
“It was really important for him to have an opportunity to visit with the families and being able to be a part of those conversations and hearing them as they shared their stories with the president of the trauma that they experienced and their plans for rebuilding and the need for more federal assistance as we recover was really important,” Neguse, a Lafeyette Democrat, said Friday.
The president declared the Marshall fire area a major disaster on New Year’s Day, which allows federal money to start flowing to those who need it for temporary housing, home repairs, uninsured property losses and more.
The congressman said Colorado leaders talked to the president about making Community Block Development grants available to help with housing and they hope to work with Biden to petition Congress for disaster supplemental funding to help with the aftermath of the Marshall fire and tornadoes in Kentucky. They also want to see an increased subsidy on cost share from the federal government for debris removal, Neguse said.
The president’s visit to Boulder County came less than a month after he toured damage from a series of tornadoes that swept through eight states in December, killing 90. Biden, who visited hard-hit Kentucky on Dec. 15, said the federal government would do “whatever it takes, as long as it takes” to get people back on their feet there.
“You will recover and rebuild,” he said last month.
The president noted that these types of wildfires have become more common, calling it a “blinking code red” for the country. He cited the unusually dry conditions along the Front Range as a “tinderbox” for ferocious fires and spoke about ways to mitigate climate change, including some of the renewable energy research that occurs in Colorado.
“We can’t ignore the reality — that these fires are being supercharged, being supercharged by a change in the weather,” he said.
