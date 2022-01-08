Richer Than Youuu: Birthday Girl Blue Ivy’s Most Hilarious Viral Moments (So Far)

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin are now a family of five! The model has welcomed twin sons with her film director husband. The couple also share son Isaac.

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin are parents — again! The model, 34, has given birth to twin boys with her film director husband on Friday, January 7. Ashley announced the news of babies No. 2 and 3’s arrivals on her Instagram Stories a few hours after giving birth. “Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here,” Ashley wrote. “They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG.”

Justin reposted Ashley’s message to his own Instagram Stories. He added, “I love you @ashleygraham. Thank you, Jesus for our supernatural birth! Thank you all for your prayers and support.” The couple didn’t reveal their newborn sons’ names.

Ashley and Justin, who wed in 2010, are also parents to son Isaac, who turns 2 on January 18. The model announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in July 2021 with an ethereal photo amidst a field shot by her cinematographer husband.

“the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” Ashley captioned the post. “i’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.” The model has been vocal about wanting to expand her family in the past.

“I would get pregnant yesterday if I could,” the model told WSJ. Magazine in February 2020. “I’ve ‘accidentally’ had unprotected sex while I’m ovulating just to see if I can while I’m breastfeeding.” The model also opened up about how motherhood — not to mention, a whole global pandemic — impacted her identity. “There’s Ashley the brand and then there’s Ashley the mom, wife — and we’re all stuck under one roof together,” she mused.

“Who is she? I’ve been talking to a therapist about it now, too. I’ve always morphed.” While therapy has been helpful, Ashley added that she “kind of lost the core” of herself. “I feel like 2020 has enhanced the losing of the core, of who she is because of the pandemic and the baby,” she continued. “So what I’m working on is the core of Ashley right now and also her past, helping embrace that.”

Still, motherhood has “changed” Ashley for the better. For Isaac’s first birthday in January 2021, the model shared a YouTube video centered on 12 things she learned in the first 12 months of motherhood and gushed about her son. “You have changed my life and my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine,” she wrote on Instagram. “I can’t believe I’m already writing this, because it feels like just yesterday that we met. But at the same time, I also can’t remember what life was like without you.”