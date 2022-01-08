Rick Leventhal Clarifies Fox News Exit, Talks RHOC & Kelly

The Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal train keeps moving full steam ahead. In new interviews, the former RHOC housewife and former Fox News newsman are doubling down on their claims that they are not racist but that the far left has it out for them. Plus, according to Rick, people are “very jealous” of his wife.

The couple has been under constant criticism for their controversial opinions on politics, COVID-19 vaccines, and pretty much anything involving public health.

Speaking on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Leventhal revealed why his wife is under constant scrutiny.

“There are a lot of people who are jealous of my wife,” he said. “She’s beautiful. She’s smart. She’s funny. And she has zero filter.”

I think we can all agree on the “zero filter.” There’s no denying that Kelly has made for some great reality television. Unfortunately, that lack of filter came with a price with many viewers becoming offended over her political stances on movements such as “Black Lives Matter,” which led to her getting the ax from RHOC.

Kelly says that her RHOC fanbase is still intact, although she lost some who were extreme woke leftists.

“Well, I think that like, you know, they’ll pick anything to pick on me,” she said. “Or twist things, for instance, that ‘Drunk Wives Matter’ hat that was given to me at my bridal shower is because I’m on Housewives.”

Many fans and viewers did not see it that way and took it as a complete disregard for the Black Lives Matter Movement. Kelly maintains it had nothing to with that cause whatsoever, and it was a play on her bachelorette party theme that mattered, “like literally.” Hmm, it may have been in good fun, but there is no doubt that the comparison is anything but equivalent.

“We get drunk and it matters like literally,” Kelly explained. “And I just got a Facebook for my friend, Tamra. Tamra, she’s Black and she wore like ‘Wine Wives Matter’ like another one. And she’s Black and people went after her. And she’s like, it had nothing to do with the movement of BLM. Even though I don’t believe in a Marxist group, I believe in all lives matter.”

Still, viewers were quick to point out that Kelly was missing the entire point of the BLM. The movement stands for equality and for the inequality of the system. It’s not taking anything away from other “lives.”

The couple also went on to explain that Rick was not fired from Fox. Rather, he just didn’t want to renew his contract.

Rick explained, “I love being with the best of the best in that environment, but it is a grind. After 25 years and 24 years at Fox where I was first out the door breaking news and constantly on the run. And then it just, it was a lot. And I don’t miss that.”

Kelly backed up her husband, saying, “He didn’t get fired from Fox. And I know all these people say that he got fired. His contract was up. Your eighth contract. And he forced himself to move here to California. They didn’t need him here.”

Whether you love them or love to hate them, Kelly and Rick are continuing to commentate on all things political and all things Housewives. You can catch them on their podcast, Rick and Kelly UNMASKED.