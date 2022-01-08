News
Rural Missouri hospitals discussed during Supreme Court hearing on Biden vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office appeared before the United States Supreme Court to deliver oral arguments in Biden v. Missouri. The lawsuit filed by Schmitt’s office challenges the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.
It is one of two cases the court will hear arguments for today. The other is about whether to allow the administration to enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement that applies to large employers and a separate vaccine mandate.
The Missouri AG’s office was the first to file suit against the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The Supreme Court is expected to decide whether or not to issue a stay of the injunctions issued by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri and the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Louisiana. The injunctions block the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ rule that requires all healthcare workers at facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid to be fully vaccinated.
“My Office will never back down from fighting against outrageous federal overreach and will always protect the individual rights and liberties of Missourians and Americans,” said Schmitt after the hearing.
During the oral arguments, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office discussed rural hospitals and health care organizations across Missouri. He said the hospitals and organizations state that the vaccine mandate could lead to potentially devastating staff shortages.
Schmitt’s office says he received declarations from 34 rural hospitals, nursing homes, and health care organizations. Schmitt’s office released a YouTube video of one northeast Missouri doctor talking about the impact the rules have on his hospital.
Legal challenges to the policies from Republican-led states and business groups are in their early stages, but the outcome at the high court probably will determine the fate of vaccine requirements affecting more than 80 million people.
“I think effectively what is at stake is whether these mandates are going to go into effect at all,” said Sean Marotta, a Washington lawyer whose clients include the American Hospital Association. The trade group is not involved in the Supreme Court cases.
The challengers argue that the vaccine rules exceed the administration’s authority, but Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, the administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer, wrote that both are needed to avoid unnecessary hospitalizations and deaths.
Keeping the vaccine mandate for health care workers on hold “will likely result in hundreds or thousands of deaths and serious illnesses from COVID-19 that could otherwise be prevented,” Prelogar wrote.
Nearly 207 million Americans, 62.3% of the population, are fully vaccinated, and more than a third of the country has received a booster shot, including the nine justices.
The court said Friday that Justice Sonia Sotomayor would not be on the bench with her colleagues, opting instead to take part remotely from her office at the court. Sotomayor, who has had diabetes since childhood, has been the only justice who wore a mask to previous argument sessions in the courtroom.
News
Colorado shortens COVID-19 isolation period for school staff, students
Colorado’s health department has shortened the length of time teachers, students and other school employees should isolate if they have COVID-19 to mirror the new guidelines released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
People with mild symptoms of COVID-19 can stop isolating after five days if they are fever-free for 24 hours without medication and if other symptoms improve, according to the guidance released by the state Department of Public Health and Environment on Friday.
When people end their isolation after five days, they should wear a mask around others at home and in public for another five days. Those who cannot wear a mask should isolate for a full 10 days, even if they have no symptoms, according to the agency.
The new guidelines for schools comes after the CDC reduced isolation restrictions from 10 to five days in late December.
Colorado’s health agency also updated school quarantine guidelines for people exposed to someone with the coronavirus, saying that students, teachers and other staff do not need to quarantine if they are in one of the following groups:
- People who are 18 and older and have received all doses of their COVID-19 vaccine regimen, including their booster.
- Children between the ages of five and 17 and have received their main series of COVID-19 vaccines.
- People who had a confirmed positive COVID-19 viral test within the past 90 days.
School employees who have not yet received their booster shot may return to work after exposure until Feb. 1, if they test negative and wear a mask for 10 days after exposure. But after that data, they will have to have their booster in order to forgo quarantine, according to the news release.
People who do need to quarantine for at least five days are:
- A person is 18 or older and has received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines or one dose of Johnson & Johnson’s shot, but has not yet received their booster dose.
- People who are not fully immunized or are unvaccinated
News
St. Louis County man charged in more than a dozen car break-ins from single parking lot
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Authorities have charged a North St. Louis County man in connection with 15 break-ins at a Berkeley parking lot that also included the theft of four firearms.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office says Tishon Wordlaw, 20, was among several people who broke into cars parked at a shipping center at 6111 James McDonnell Boulevard in the overnight hours on October 17, 2021. It is unclear if anyone else is in custody in connection with the case.
Wordlaw is also accused of stealing four pistols from those vehicles in a parking lot shared by FedEx and Forward Air in Berkeley.
Wordlaw is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
The charges come as part of an increased focus from law enforcement agencies on car thefts, break-ins and catalytic converter thefts.
“I don’t think any of us believe that this is an organized gang of people that are doing these thefts. Organized only in the sense that you get a group of guys together and say tonight we’re going to steal a vehicle. We’re going to go to an Amazon parking lot and we want to break into as many vehicles as we possibly can,” Interim St. Louis County Police Chief Kenneth Gregory told FOX2 in November.
St. Louis County Police made at least 100 arrests in car break-in cases in 2021.
News
Adams 14 to move all schools to remote-learning as COVID-19 cases surge
Adams 14 announced Friday that the school district will move all schools to remote-learning next week following a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Students will attend virtual classes at least from Jan. 10 until Jan. 14 because Adams County as a whole has seen cases increase 357% in two weeks, according to the letter the district sent parents.
The district is one of the first to shift to online learning since returning from winter break. Schools in the Denver metro area have sought to keep students in in-person classes, but are facing widespread staffing shortages amid the rise of the omicron variant.
Earlier in the week, Denver Public Schools moved all classes online for a day following a shortage of bus drivers during the snowstorm.
Adams 14 is also canceling sports for middle school students next week. However, high school activities will go on as normal, according to the letter.
The district will still provide meals for students next week. On Jan. 10, lunches will be served between 11:30 a.m and 12:30 p.m. at each school except for Sanville and STARS students. The former will be served at Central Elementary School and the latter at Rose Hill Elementary School, according to the letter.
Then, starting on Jan. 11, meals will be delivered to neighborhood locations. The details of which have not yet been provided.
Adams 14 said it will make a decision by Jan. 13 on whether classes will remain remote or if the district will resume in-person lessons.
