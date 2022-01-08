Connect with us

Saint Louis Art Museum closes its doors today until February 1 due to COVID

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Early Friday morning, firefighters across the region were dealing with multiple fires in the bitter cold. One of the bigger scenes was a three-alarm fire at the shuttered Stratford Inn in Fenton, where dozens of firefighters battled flames and freezing temperatures.  

Assistant Chief of the Eureka Fire Protection District, Scott Barthelmass, spoke to the extra challenges the frigid temperatures caused this morning. 

News

Regis Jesuit High School fires advisers, pulls student magazine over pro-choice column

January 8, 2022

Two advisers of Regis Jesuit High School’s student-run magazine were fired and the private Catholic school in Aurora retracted the winter edition over a student’s opinion column that argued abortion should remain legal, one of the advisers confirmed Friday.

The student publication, Elevate, published its winter edition last month, according to a Dec. 17 letter by Regis Jesuit President David Card and Principal Jimmy Tricco explaining their decision to retract the magazine, which was first reported by Sentinel Colorado.

“An opinion piece that presented a stance on abortion clearly in opposition to Church teaching was included that we found both deeply troubling and unacceptable,” Card and Tricco wrote.

In bold type, the school officials’ letter continued: “First, we want to be clear that as a Catholic, Jesuit institution we believe that life begins at the moment of conception. We believe that protection of life at this stage represents the foundational requirement of respecting the dignity of human life at every stage. We are fully invested in disseminating and defending this and all Church teaching in all that we do.”

The letter said the school failed to properly guide students in this instance, adding: “While we believe in providing an avenue for student expression, we are taking steps now to consider the magazine’s editorial process to ensure its compatibility with and responsibility in representing the mission of Regis Jesuit.”

The winter edition of the publication, which can typically be found online, was removed entirely and replaced with the administration’s letter.

When asked whether the advisers of the magazine were still teaching at the school, Card wrote in an emailed response to The Denver Post: “As a rule, we do not comment on personnel matters.”

Rural Missouri hospitals discussed during Supreme Court hearing on Biden vaccine mandate

January 8, 2022

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington in 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office appeared before the United States Supreme Court to deliver oral arguments in Biden v. Missouri. The lawsuit filed by Schmitt’s office challenges the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

It is one of two cases the court will hear arguments for today. The other is about whether to allow the administration to enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement that applies to large employers and a separate vaccine mandate.

The Missouri AG’s office was the first to file suit against the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The Supreme Court is expected to decide whether or not to issue a stay of the injunctions issued by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri and the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Louisiana. The injunctions block the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ rule that requires all healthcare workers at facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid to be fully vaccinated.

“My Office will never back down from fighting against outrageous federal overreach and will always protect the individual rights and liberties of Missourians and Americans,” said Schmitt after the hearing.

During the oral arguments, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office discussed rural hospitals and health care organizations across Missouri. He said the hospitals and organizations state that the vaccine mandate could lead to potentially devastating staff shortages.

Schmitt’s office says he received declarations from 34 rural hospitals, nursing homes, and health care organizations. Schmitt’s office released a YouTube video of one northeast Missouri doctor talking about the impact the rules have on his hospital.

Legal challenges to the policies from Republican-led states and business groups are in their early stages, but the outcome at the high court probably will determine the fate of vaccine requirements affecting more than 80 million people.

“I think effectively what is at stake is whether these mandates are going to go into effect at all,” said Sean Marotta, a Washington lawyer whose clients include the American Hospital Association. The trade group is not involved in the Supreme Court cases.

The challengers argue that the vaccine rules exceed the administration’s authority, but Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, the administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer, wrote that both are needed to avoid unnecessary hospitalizations and deaths.

Keeping the vaccine mandate for health care workers on hold “will likely result in hundreds or thousands of deaths and serious illnesses from COVID-19 that could otherwise be prevented,” Prelogar wrote.

Nearly 207 million Americans, 62.3% of the population, are fully vaccinated, and more than a third of the country has received a booster shot, including the nine justices.

The court said Friday that Justice Sonia Sotomayor would not be on the bench with her colleagues, opting instead to take part remotely from her office at the court. Sotomayor, who has had diabetes since childhood, has been the only justice who wore a mask to previous argument sessions in the courtroom.

Colorado shortens COVID-19 isolation period for school staff, students

January 8, 2022

Colorado’s health department has shortened the length of time teachers, students and other school employees should isolate if they have COVID-19 to mirror the new guidelines released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People with mild symptoms of COVID-19 can stop isolating after five days if they are fever-free for 24 hours without medication and if other symptoms improve, according to the guidance released by the state Department of Public Health and Environment on Friday.

When people end their isolation after five days, they should wear a mask around others at home and in public for another five days. Those who cannot wear a mask should isolate for a full 10 days, even if they have no symptoms, according to the agency.

The new guidelines for schools comes after the CDC reduced isolation restrictions from 10 to five days in late December.

Colorado’s health agency also updated school quarantine guidelines for people exposed to someone with the coronavirus, saying that students, teachers and other staff do not need to quarantine if they  are in one of the following groups:

  • People who are 18 and older and have received all doses of their COVID-19 vaccine regimen, including their booster.
  • Children between the ages of five and 17 and have received their main series of COVID-19 vaccines.
  • People who had a confirmed positive COVID-19 viral test within the past 90 days.
