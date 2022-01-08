News
Sainted & Tainted: Neighbors, just be neighborly, please, and move your car ahead of the plow
Tainted
Tainted to people who move their vehicles AFTER the snow plow has driven down our street.
Are they trying to say, “Hey, I moved my car, don’t blame me” by simply moving it to another spot/street that has been just been plowed, thus leaving the street a mess in their wake? That’s closing the barn door after the horse is out!
And another tainted to the city as even though the city says it will ticket and tow vehicles that aren’t moved, that has never happened on our street. Why even have that as a deterrent then? The city needs to actually do it for that proclamation to have any teeth, otherwise people know it won’t happen and don’t care about any ramifications.
Neighbors, just be neighborly, please.
Colleen Meyer, St. Paul
Sainted
My family and I attended the hockey exhibition between the Minnesota Gophers and St Thomas University on Sunday at the Doug Woog arena in South St Paul.
I was skeptical about parking and crowd handling at this event. Boy was I wrong.
The people who coordinated this event had parking lots set up near the arena with shuttle-bus service to and from the arena. The parking and shuttle service were excellent. The arena was packed but everything was perfect.
Thanks to the organization that hosted this event. They had everything organized and flowing smoothly.
George Gonzalez and family, Maplewood
Sainted
We live in Minneapolis and have not been able to visit one of Minnesota’s great restaurants, Yarussos on Payne Avenue. for about two years. We were there the other day and were so surprised that it was only a quarter full for noon lunch.
It is a gem of St. Paul, being the oldest family-owned restaurant in Minnesota. The Italian food is terrific, most reasonable, very clean, easy parking and quick and courteous service.
We cannot let these historic businesses slip away, thus I would like to encourage everyone to support Yarussos and other small business because once they are gone, we will never get them back.
Patrick L. Shannon, Edina
Sainted
“Sainted” to the courageous mother of Isaiah Foster. After a heart-breaking discovery, she made the decision to do her part in ending the crimes of violence plaguing our communities.
As a crime victim advocate of over 40 years, I know that some victims and their loved ones never recover from their trauma. This mother’s strength of character is outstanding and something that we as parents, grandparents, family members and friends need to emulate.
Every one of us has been susceptible to making bad decisions now or in the past and when we do, we can all take comfort in 2 Chronicles 7:14 which states, “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven and will forgive their sins…”
May we all follow the example shown by Isaiah’s faithful mother of raising up her son in the way that he should go.
RuthAnn Eide, St. Paul
Sainted
I would like to Saint the Chanhassen Dinner Theater and their dedicated employees who followed the safety guidelines
which were in place on New Years Eve for the production of “The Music Man.”
I enjoyed the dinner and the energetic performance given by the Chanhassen Dinner Theater to a full house of New Years Eve guests. The play was excellent and held our interest every moment.
I enjoyed the evening with my daughter-in-law, and we did have to wear our masks the entire time, except while eating, (after checking in and showing we had our virus shots as required). We had to bring our vaccination cards or a photo of it.
Thank you to the Chanhassen Dinner Theater for a safe way to celebrate New Years Eve.
Goldie D. Frost, St. Paul
Tainted
Last week’s Tainted regarding how the recent Pioneer Press Winter Carnival magazine treated the Vulcans led me to look more closely at that magazine. Also missing was any mention of the Senior Royalty.
This organization make numerous appearances at functions from schools to nursing homes. In its 60-plus years it has spent thousands of hours entertaining the residents of the area. Also they have donated clothes etc. to needy residents and volunteered at Red Kettle and Joseph’s closet etc.
Frank Gurney, St. Paul
Ask Amy: Singleton does the chicken dance at wedding
Dear Amy: I am a (usually content) single 30-year-old woman.
My mother is getting married in two months.
She has already tried to set me up with her fiancee’s nephew (um, no), as well as a former employee (good guy but not for me).
Now her fiancé has decided that the wedding is the perfect time to introduce me to all his single co-workers (no, just no).
Add in all the well-meaning aunties asking me when I’m going to find a “nice man and settle down.”
I’ve started to dread this day.
My solution? Take my own date.
There will be no awkward set-ups if I already have a date. I’ll still have to field inappropriate questions from the aunties, but at least I wouldn’t have to face them alone.
Four months ago, I signed up for a dating app and have since been reminded why I’m happily single.
With the wedding only two months away, do I admit defeat and go solo?
I also feel that this wedding is not the best time to any prospective match to “meet the parents.”
Your ideas?
— Destined to be Dateless
Dear Dateless: I have a dim memory of seeing this basic plot in a Debra Messing movie … what was it called? Oh yes — (checks Wikipedia) — the “Wedding Date”. Debra Messing’s character hires a male escort to be her wedding date.
Hilarity ensues. Love blooms.
The obvious solution — at least to me — is for you to bring a (male or female) friend as your date, with the expressed intent that this person should serve as your wing-person. Their role would be to ward off random singletons, and if necessary, to use a serving platter from the buffet table as a shield to protect you from nosey aunties.
No matter what — keep a sense of humor about this annoyance. Having people try to set you up may make you feel as if you are somehow inadequate as you are (you’re not), but the intent is usually benign: People who equate happiness with being coupled-up think you’re wonderful.
Your problem contains the foundation for a pretty solid romantic comedy, so after the wedding is over, you might want to write it up.
Dear Amy: I recently celebrated my 70th birthday.
It truly was a memorable day for me, except for one thing.
My best friend of more than 40 years did not call or send a card or gift.
I received an acknowledgement on Facebook, but it was nothing notable.
We live five minutes from each other and see each other frequently.
We were together a week after my birthday. Again, she never mentioned it.
We have not had an argument.
I never miss her special day. I have given gifts, and always call on the day of her birthday.
I am hurt and angry. At this point, I just want to ghost her.
Help this old lady deal with this breach in friendship.
— Sad at Seventy
Dear Sad: Turning 70 is a milestone birthday, but please don’t turn this disappointment into severing a relationship of many decades.
It is not clear from your account whether your friend’s behavior toward you on this birthday was different from other years.
When a friend’s behavior toward you changes or is baffling, the most obvious conclusion would be to wonder what might be going on in her own life.
Before ghosting her, it would be kindest toward both of you if you explored this in a simple and transparent way: “I have to admit that I was disappointed that you didn’t call on my birthday. It was such a big deal for me, and I felt like you missed it. This didn’t seem normal for you, and I’m wondering if you’re OK?”
I hope you two can clear the air in order to have many more opportunities to celebrate one another.
Dear Amy: This great-aunt appreciates your sensitive advice to the mother who is frustrated by repeated requests for gift lists from her partner’s family.
Lists will not prevent her children from getting gifts they don’t like.
There will still be teachable moments.
I hope she will be rewarded, as our family was when a 4-year-old opened a package that was not what he expected, based on the shape and size.
He examined it and cheerfully declared, “It’s not what we wanted, but we like it.”
— Grateful List User
Dear Grateful: When I was four, I opened a set of steak knives intended for my mother. I still remember how desperate I was to keep them.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Why the Patriots should want the Bengals over the Bills in the Wild Card round
From the moment they finished waxing the Jaguars last weekend, the Patriots have been robotically consistent with their messaging about the end of the season.
Miami. Miami. Miami. That’s all that matters.
But soon enough, the Dolphins will be in their rearview, a regular-season memory as meaningless as they allege next week is to them today. Next week, of course, will bring their first playoff game in two years; the game everyone else but the Pats have been waiting for.
With a win Sunday, the Patriots could theoretically land anywhere in the AFC bracket, though they’re likely to finish as the No. 5 or. 6 seed. Assuming Buffalo and Kansas City win this weekend — as 17-point and 10-point favorites, respectively — the Pats’ first-round opponent will either be the Bills and Bengals.
Of those two, Cincinnati should be at the top of the Pats’ wish list.
For starters, the Bengals are simply a worse football team than Buffalo.
The Bills own the NFL’s best point differential at plus-177, essentially double Cincinnati’s margin at plus-89. Buffalo ranks third by Football Outsiders’ DVOA, an all-encompassing efficiency metric that adjusts for opponent and game situations. Cincy sits at 17th, despite facing a comparable strength of schedule.
Offensively, the Bills have scored more points than the Bengals and out-rank them by DVOA. Buffalo’s offense is also more effective at staying on schedule, boasting the NFL’s sixth-highest success rate (defined as how often a team gains at least 40% of yards-to-go on first down, 60% of yards-to-go on second down and 100% of yards-to-go on third or fourth down). That efficiency killed the Patriots in their last meeting, when Bill Belichick dared Josh Allen to remain patient against a game plan rooted in soft zone coverage.
But as the Bills became the first team to never punt against a Belichick defense, scoring on almost every drive, Belichick began throwing everything at Allen. Man-to-man coverage, switching man schemes, man blitzes, zone blitzes, the works. And Allen thwarted it all, notching a 33-21 win in Foxboro, his second in as many years.
Admittedly, Allen is not that quarterback every week. But he is insulated by a stronger offensive line and running game than what Cincinnati offers Joe Burrow, who’s suffered 51 sacks this season. Relatedly, Buffalo ranks second in adjusted sack rate at 4.7%, while the Bengals are second-to-last at 9%. Meaning, Burrow is getting dropped at nearly twice the rate Allen is, a function of worse blocking and mobility.
The Bills’ pass protection holds up to film study, too. Buffalo’s pass blocking is recognized as the 16th-best in the league at Pro Football Focus, where Cincinnati’s ranks 25th. As for their respective running games, the Bills’ rushers have graded out as the NFL’s best, per PFF, while the Bengals’ — even with Joe Mixon — rank 14th.
Why Matt Judon and the Patriots’ pass rush must rediscover their form in Miami
And if that doesn’t pass the smell test (it doesn’t), Buffalo’s overall rushing attack is unequivocally better by virtually every statistical measure: yards per carry (4.8 to 4.0), DVOA (sixth-best to 20th), success rate (18th to 23rd) and rate of explosive plays (seventh to 27th).
The only case for preferring Buffalo’s offense to Cincinnati’s comes down to receiving talent and expecting a bad Allen start. Allen is a high-variance player, capable of shredding the Patriots one week and going 11-of-26 for 120 yards and three picks the next, as he did last Sunday versus Atlanta. If Allen has a bad day in the playoffs, the Bills should, too.
But if you’re going to simply bet on a quarterback having a bad day, you should bet on the passer surrounded by a lesser team. Plus, after seven head-to-head meetings, Allen has seen virtually everything Belichick can scheme for him. And while Allen was greatly limited in their first matchup this season, one played amid 50 mph winds, he was still six yards and then 13 yards away from throwing a go-ahead touchdown on Buffalo’s final drives.
Finally, yes, the Bengals’ wideouts are appreciably better than Buffalo’s, though it’s a closer call than most. The Patriots also own the NFL’s third-ranked pass defense by DVOA and the third-highest coverage grades at PFF, so they’re sufficiently equipped to combat either group.
But because of their lack of familiarity with Cincinnati, coaching would play a greater role in a Bengals matchup than it would in a Bills rubber match. Another reason to prefer the Bengals.
And since most of Cincinnati’s’ passing power is derived from explosive plays, it reasons Belichick will hand the same patience test to Burrow as he did Allen; calling primarily soft zone coverage, including two-high shells dressed with various disguises.
The Patriots’ future is brighter than the Dolphins’ thanks to Mac Jones
Of note: since Thanksgiving, Burrow and Co. have struggled most against defenses that majored in two-high coverages: the Chargers and Broncos. According to Sports Info. Solutions, Burrow’s passer rating drops by 25 points versus those coverages, his yards per attempt average falls by almost two yards and he takes a higher rate of sacks.
This isn’t to say Burrow is outright foiled or flummoxed by Cover 2, Cover 4 and their variations; only his offense won’t have many places to turn against them, considering the below-average running game.
Defensively, Bengals versus Bills is no contest. Cincinnati ranks 17th by points allowed and 20th by DVOA. The Bills are top-5 by both measures.
From a matchup standpoint, the Patriots could easily exploit the Bengals’ bottom-5 pass defense against tight ends by DVOA. Their run defense is average. And they rank 20th in first-quarter points allowed per game — a statistic Buffalo leads the league — which would presumably allow the run-heavy Pats to protect Jones and play from ahead.
Meanwhile, Buffalo also has a unique stranglehold on the Patriots’ passing game, allowing four touchdowns to seven interceptions in 10 meetings since head coach Sean McDermott took over in 2017. That stretch includes an MVP season from Tom Brady and two Super Bowl trips for the Pats. Against McDermott’s Bills, they’ve averaged 20 offensive points per game, and Mac Jones endured his worst game as a pro.
The Patriots offense basically has no Plan B against Buffalo. It’s run, run, run and hope. And that very well might work.
But as a self-identified game-plan offense, which intends to morph each week to fit its opponent’s most glaring weaknesses, wouldn’t the Pats prefer to face a team that affords them more options? Especially in the playoffs?
Yes, they would. And you should, too.
OBF: New York bests Bay State again, this time in legal sports betting
There’s a stale betting adage that tells us “good teams win but great teams cover.”
If we can carry that over to legal sports betting, Massachusetts is neither.
Massachusetts began the New Year with three border states picking its pocket when it comes to gambling proceeds.
And starting at 9 a.m. today, there will be a giant vacuum sucking cash from the Bay State through the Berkshires, down the Mass Pike and into the coffers of the New York State Gaming Commission. New York begins legal, online sports betting, joining Connecticut, New Hampshire and Rhode Island as those locales with legal mobile wagering adjacent to the Bay State.
This loss to New York stings more than most, given that Massachusetts could have had legal sports betting in time for football season. The Patriots are 10-6 against the spread this season. New England went over its projected win total of 9.5 and paid off on being +275 to reach the playoffs.
The state Senate, however, punted on a bill passed by the House that would have legalized and regulated the practice. That cost Belichick Believers dearly this fall. Speaking of free money, if you wagered on the Detroit Lions against the spread and the “under” in each of their 16 games this season, you’d be up 20-12 on those 32 bets.
Seeing four neighboring states adopt sports betting while lawmakers on Beacon Hill continue to dawdle can enrage even the most casual would-be bettor. Nearly everyone who lives in Massachusetts — save for those on the Cape and Islands — is now an hour’s drive or less from a state where sports betting is legal.
How do they expect strapped taxpayers to support lawmakers like Arlington’s own state Sen. Cynthia Friedman, who was paid $220,544 in 2021 with so many tax dollars exiting the state?
Legal sports betting has the support of all the major-league teams in the state, plus the PGA Tour and NASCAR. Wynn and MGM have spent billions to open resort casinos in Massachusetts. One of the chief players in the online betting industry — DraftKings — was founded in Massachusetts. Barstool Sports, which began with David Portnoy stuffing newspaper boxes around Greater Boston, is an integral part of Penn National Gaming.
In my other life these days, I am a full-time “Senior Betting Analyst” for GDC Group and Bookies.com. Excuse the plug, but when it comes to “jobs you never thought would exist” as a youngster during the 1970s, “Senior Betting Analyst” was near the top of every list. During my youth, too much time was spent at Wonderland Greyhound Park or filling out NFL parlay cards during lunch at Brackett School in Arlington. No, Ms. Friedman did not get a cut of the action. Thankfully, that part of my education paid dividends.
There are now 30 states plus the District of Columbia that allow sports betting, 19 have it online.
Legal sports betting is spreading like omicron. Yet somehow, Massachusetts has managed to stay immune.
New York becomes the largest state with legal, online sports betting in America with its shrinking population of 19.45 million people. Florida held that honor for 34 days late last year before its gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe was ruled invalid by a federal judge and a federal appeals court.
Now, New York is No. 1 when it comes to sports betting. It’s expected to generate $1 billion in gross revenue annually.
Massachusetts remains much closer to No. 2 when it comes to those who wish to legally bet.
There was some chatter this past week that offered hope to would-be sports bettors in Massachusetts. State Sen. Eric Lesser, a Longmeadow Democrat who is running for Lt. Governor, told MassLive.com that he sees sports betting legislation becoming a reality before the November election. Lesser plans to make sports betting an issue in his campaign.
There are currently 23 sports-betting related bills clogging the hopper on Beacon Hill. A House Bill (H3977) regulating sports betting passed that body 156-3 in July. Among the issues of contention are the tax rate on net winnings, wagering on college sports and how the revenue from gambling would be spent by the state. The sides in Massachusetts are split over whether or not the state’s take should be 12.5% or 15%. Meanwhile, New York will be confiscating 51% of the profits made by DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars and six other operators. Go big or stay home.
Betting is everywhere now. But offshore sites may or may not pay off when you win. There is no oversight there when it comes to handling your money. Or protecting your information. There are plenty of “traditional” bookmakers who will take your action. They even offer credit. But it can cost an arm and a leg. If you’re lucky.
Doing something because New York is doing it, or doing something because it will generate more tax revenue for overpaid and incompetent legislators on Beacon Hill, is neither sound nor valid. We note that only to question why those in charge haven’t passed legal sports betting in Massachusetts, given those reasons are good enough for them to justify doing anything else.
Massachusetts sat on the cutting edge of individual freedom for nearly 400 years. Yet it remains in the Confederacy when it comes to sports betting. In New York, 1 in 3 adults is expected to place a bet online this year. Prohibition did not end alcoholism. The War On Drugs was an unqualified disaster. And there have been problem gamblers for as long as there’s been gambling.
Legal, licensed providers know it is in their best interest to track problem gamblers, address gambling addiction and offer ways forward with responsible gambling.
That’s simple common sense.
Something that remains under quarantine on Beacon Hill.
Bill Speros (@RealOBF) can be reached at bsperos1@gmail.com.
