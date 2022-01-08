Connect with us

Celebrities

Selling Tampa Star Colony Reeves Shades Rena as ‘Not Loyal’

Published

2 mins ago

on

Selling Tampa Star Colony Reeves Shades Rena as 'Not Loyal' as Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere Defends Her, Plus NDAs Advice From Selling Sunset Star
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Selling Tampa (a spinoff of Netflix’s Selling Sunset) features an all-BIPOC, all-female agency, working with upscale homes in Florida.

Two of the leading castmates, Colony Reeves and Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, are great friends, but they don’t always see eye to eye.

On Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast, the two realtors were asked who they would hire if they moved to LA. Colony chose to be diplomatic, and said she’d want to hire all of them.

Anne-Sophie, however, chose Christine Quinn: “I would pick Christine because I want to see which outfit she’s gonna show up in to show me this house. I want to see which car she’s going to pull up. I want to see a few things. So I think I would go at Christine only because there’s so many questions that I have.”

The host then asked if anyone from Selling Sunset offered good advice. One of the castmates told the women to “keep your NDAs on you.”

Another tidbit: “Davina told us if you look good, it’s hard to hate you.”

And lastly, “either Jason or Ray” told them “People are going to love us . . . in the moments that we don’t feel like taking pictures. If someone asks us to take a picture, [he told us] just take it because it’s a matter of making someone’s day.”

The two friends argued during the podcast about Rena Upshaw Frazier wanting to create her own brokerage, potentially stealing Sharelle Rosado’s clients. Colony said, “I felt like in that moment, Rena was not [loyal] . . . It was an absolute no for me. And I still sit beside that.”

Anne-Sophie felt exactly the opposite. “I learned to not really give loyalty to employers and really be loyal to myself and be loyal to my own dreams,” she said. “So that’s why when Rena said that she wanted to open her brokerage, I didn’t feel any type of way . . . I still stand firm behind the fact that I absolutely think there’s nothing wrong with it.”

Selling Tampa is currently streaming on Netflix.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

TN Activist David Hayes Arrested And Allegedly Assaulted By Police At City Meeting About Policing [VIDEO]

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

TN Activist David Hayes Arrested And Allegedly Assaulted By Police At City Meeting About Policing [VIDEO]
google news

You can’t reform this!

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Every time police seem to take one step forward towards actually protecting and serving, the boys in blue can’t wait to take several steps back and drag Black citizens with them. Knox News reports a meeting held by the city of Knoxville, TN to improve relations between the community and local law enforcement erupted in violence when Knox County deputies literally dragged activist David Hayes away in handcuffs on Friday. The 29-year-old attended to bring attention to Robert Nathan Bailey dying in police custody this week after a traffic stop for a broken tail light, but Hayes ended up becoming a victim of police brutality himself.

Four deputies swarmed Hayes and yelled that he was resisting arrest while he simply begged to know why he was being arrested in the first place. “This is inhumane! Why are you treating me like this?” Hayes asked as the deputies tightened the cuffs.

Community activist Tyler Givens told Knox news the arrest was sudden and unexpected after the peaceful public meeting concluded. “I was right there outside of the meeting room and saw David talking to a deputy,” Givens said about witnessing the incident. “The deputy then put his hand on him. I saw no struggle. Next thing you know he was on the ground and they were arresting him.”

“This is what y’all do when we try to talk about how police could be better?” Hayes asked while the deputies continued to manhandle him. It’s hard to believe that just before that incident, Hayes was peacefully meeting with Knoxville community members and city leaders to discuss policing and the search for a new chief of police.

According to court records, the former city council candidate was charged with obstructing a highway or passageway, inciting to riot, and assaulting a first responder. When he was released later that night, Hayes explained that despite the charges, he was the only one assaulted and abused while he was in custody.

Hayes says that a deputy escalated from leaning and pushing to hitting and punching him while he was cuffed in a back room. “When I was talking, he hit my head and my throat so I coughed. He said I spit in his face and then punched me two or three times in the face, point-blank.”

Allegations of excessive force and assault are nothing new for officer Ronald Chaperon. In 2014, he was suspended for a fellow deputy to choke a University of Tennessee at Knoxville student while he and another officer adjusted the handcuffs. Chaperon claimed he was informed that there was a warrant for Hayes’ arrest, but no details about a warrant have surfaced.

 

Hayes wrote in a statement on Facebook that he is adding his own name to the long list of victims demanding justice and accountability from the Knoxville Police Department and Knox County Sherriff’s Office.

“The cops succeeded in beating on me pretty badly when we got behind close doors, but they failed to deter me from our mission to create a city/county that centers justice and care for its residents instead of brutality. These charges set against me set a dangerous precedent for all advocates, activists, and organizers. More info to come, but I’m looking forward to beating these charges just like the past ones.

Don’t be distracted! We’re still fighting for justice for Robert Nathan Bailey, Anthony Thompson Jr, Philly Pheap, and all who suffer at the hands of law enforcement and the state.They tried hurt our movement today, but they just sparked another fight that they will surely lose.”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Sinead O’Connor’s teenage son Shane found dead after being reported missing

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Sinead O’Connor amfAR's Inspiration Gala - Arrivals
google news

Singer Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son has died after going missing on January 6 in Ireland.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” the Irish singer-songwriter wrote on Twitter early Saturday.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace,” the “Nothing Compares 2 U” musician added.

“We will always be together. No boundary can separate us,” she said in a second tweet.

The search for Shane had been on since January 6 after he went missing that morning. At that time, Sinead had tweeted about being worried for her son.

“I want to know why Lynn Ward at Taillight hospital who were supposed to have HCA’s supervise my child 24/7 have managed to let him out of their grasp this morning when 7 days ago he made two severe suicide attempts,” she wrote in one tweet.

In another post, O’Connor wrote a message directed towards her son asking him to return to safety.

“God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing,” she wrote. “My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital.”

See Also

Shane was born in 2004 to Sinead and musician Donal Lunny.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.

THE LATEST ON SL

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Sinead O’Connor Mourns Tragic Death Of 17-Year-Old Son: ‘I Love You So Much’

Published

24 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Sinead O'Connor
google news

Sinead O’Connor paid a heartbreaking tribute to her son Shane, 17, saying the teenager ‘decided to end his earthly struggle today.’

Sinead O’Connor is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old son Shane, who reportedly died by suicide. The “Nothing Compares 2 U” musician announced his death on Twitter early Saturday, January 8, writing, “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.” In a second tweet, she added, “We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”

The news comes two days after Shane was reported missing from the Tallaght Hospital in Dublin, Ireland. At the time, Sinead took to social media to plea, “This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me.” She then asked him to do the right thing and turn himself into a police station. “My world would collapse without you,” she added. “You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital.”

The police intensified the search and posted more information on the missing teen, per the Daily Mail, “Shane is described as being 5′ 6′ in height with short brown hair and blue eyes,” the police report read. “When last seen, he was wearing a black hoodie with a large print design in the centre, dark tracksuit pants, a wine coloured t-shirt and white runners.” As the search continued, Sinead threatened the hospital with a lawsuit if “anything happens” to her son. “Like, how has a seventeen year old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hosptial’s Lynn Ward been able to go missing???” she tweeted.

On Friday, the Gardai investigators released a statement, saying, “Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7th January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down.” A rep for Sinead also released a statement confirming the passing of Shane. “We politely ask for respect and appreciation for Sinead, Shane’s father and Shane’s family at this most difficult time.” Shane’s father is Sinead’s ex Donal Lunny, an Irish folk musician.

 

google news
Continue Reading

Trending