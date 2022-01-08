Celebrities
Shawn Mendes Flaunts Chiseled Abs On The Beach 1 Day After Reuniting With Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes showed off his chiseled body in Miami on Friday, a day after he was spotted with ex Camila Cabello.
Welcome to Miami! Shawn Mendes has been looking hotter than ever while hanging out in Miami, Florida, photographed on Friday, Jan. 7 in nothing but black swim trunks as he soaked up the sun and took in some waves. The singer was spotted hanging out with his crew and wasn’t shy to show off his toned abs, arms, and legs, even flashing a smile to the camera as he took a dip in the ocean and enjoyed the sunny locale. The “Treat You Better” singer has definitely been taking in all Miami has to offer, showing off his hunky figure earlier in the week.
The sexy beach pics of the “Mercy” singer, 23, come just one day after he was spotted walking his Golden Retriever, Tarzan, with ex Camila Cabello, 24, almost two months after the pair announced their split. Camila seemed to be wearing a light-colored sundress while Shawn opted for a casual look of light blue jeans and a white t-shirt. It wasn’t clear if the two reunited just to co-parent their pup or if they were considering another go at their relationship. Camila was not photographed out with Shawn on the beach.
The former couple of two years announced the news of their breakup in a joint statement issued on their respective Instagram Stories on Nov. 17, assuring fans their “love for one another” was still “stronger than ever.”
“We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the message read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”
Shawn and Camila originally confirmed their romance in the summer of 2019, thought they’ve been friends since 2015. The musicians first sparked speculation about their romance after their collaboration on the steamy 2019 track “Señorita.” They confirmed their partnership not too long after the release, causing many to question if their relationship was real or a PR stunt. Shawn then shut down that speculation, responding to paparazzi at LAX by saying their coming together was “definitely not a publicity stunt.”
Celebrities
Maralee Nichols Rocks White Sports Bra & Pink Leggings 1 Month After Having Tristan Thompson’s Baby
Maralee Nichols is showing off her stellar bod in a new Instagram just one month after giving birth to Tristan Thompson’s baby.
Maralee Nichols just gave birth to Tristan Thompson‘s baby just one month ago, and she’s already looking amazing! In an Instagram story photo you can see here, the Texas trainer took a sexy mirror selfie while working out, showing off her incredibly toned figure in a white sports bra and high-waisted pink leggings with white stripes across the thighs. The model accentuated her fit figure for the Jan. 7 snap by pairing the look with white sneakers and wearing her brown hair down and long, grazing below her chest.
Shortly after Tristan admitted that a paternity test showed that he was the father of her newborn son on Tuesday January 4. A spokesperson for Maralee said in a statement received by HollywoodLife that she would keep his past statements about their relationship in mind, following his admission in an Instagram story.
The representative also noted the very public legal battle that both Tristan and Maralee were engaged in after she filed a paternity lawsuit against him. “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby. Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”
Tristan took to his Instagram stories on Jan. 3 by sharing that the paternity test had shown that he was the father of Maralee’s son, adding that he planned to be a part of the child’s life. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he said.
Celebrities
Julia Fox Revealed She’s A ‘Die-Hard’ Kardashians Fan 2 Weeks Before Meeting Kanye West
Julia Fox admitted she’s watched ‘KUWTK’ since 2007 as she gabbed about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship on her Dec. 17 podcast.
Mere weeks before Julia Fox, 31, met and went on dates with Kanye West, 44, the actress admitted she’s a fan of his ex Kim Kardashian, 41, and her family. The Uncut Gems actress got onto the topic while chatting about Kim’s hot new relationship with Pete Davidson, 28, and Kimye’s on-going divorce during an episode of her Spotify podcast Forbidden Fruits.
“Can we talk about the Kim and Kanye divorce? Wait, can we talk about Kim and Pete Davidson, though?” she began, before confessing she’s been a viewer of the families now-wrapped E! reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians since day one. “I have been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in 2007 when watching it was embarrassing,” she hilariously went on.
She added that she “wanted” Kris Jenner’s clan, that also includes Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie, “to be my family,” explaining that she’s a “die-hard, OG fan.” Julia went on, “You feel like you know them…it’s like you are happy for them when something good happens to them.”
A mere two weeks later, Julia met Kanye (know just Ye) while out in Miami for New Year’s Eve. “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” she wrote about their initial meeting in Interview magazine that also included plenty of sexy PDA photos. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.” Just a day later, the brunette bombshell was out on a dinner date at Italian hot spot Carbone in South Beach (she wrote the eatery is “one of her favorite restaurants” while discussing their second date at Carbone’s original NYC location).
Kanye swept Julia off her feet with their second date that also included an outing to Jeremy O. Harris‘ Slave Play, along with a Balenciaga makeover — all of which Kanye had documented with a photographer. “At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening,” she added in the short essay. “After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes,” she revealed. “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time.”
Celebrities
‘The Man From Toronto’: Release Date, Cast, & Everything Else You Need To Know
‘The Man From Toronto’ is a comedy action film starring Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming release.
Kevin Hart, 42, and Woody Harrelson, 60, are teaming up for the ultimate buddy flick of the season! The pair will star together in The Man From Toronto, an upcoming action comedy directed by Patrick Hughes set for release on August 12, 2022 from Sony Pictures Rising. Although the action-packed film has had a rough go at production due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, filming wrapped in Dec. 2020 and its cast and crew are eager for the public to experience the story of a comedy of errors-esque Airbnb stay where mistaken identity leads to “save the day” action.
Find out more below concerning the movie’s production details, who’s all joining the two leads, and what the fun flick is all about.
‘The Man From Toronto’ Release Date & Filming
The Man From Toronto has unfortunately faced a series of setbacks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After going into pre-production mode, the action comedy flick was set to begin filming April 2020 in Atlanta. We all, of course, know what happened next, as the pandemic thwarted the plans for filming and continued to push back production dates. The movie began filming in its namesake location in Oct. 2020 and wrapped in December that year.
The original release date was for fall 2021, but it was pushed back to Jan. 14, 2022 only to be skipped further down to road to August 12, 2022. Although the cast is likely anxious for the film to be shared with everyone, they’ve posted behind-the-scenes snippets to give fans a little taste of what’s to come. “So thankful for the opportunities that have come my way,” Kevin shared in an Instagram post posing with co-star Woody back in Oct. 2020, when the crew began filming. “[B]een a fan of this mans work for years….now he’s my Co Star!!!! God is good.”
‘The Man From Toronto’ Cast & Crew
In Jan. 2020, it was announced Jason Statham was going to star alongside comedian Kevin Hart, although in March, the actor abruptly left the project six weeks prior to filming due to a clash with producers over the overall tone of the film. Kevin, however, remained on the project (as Randy, the “Man from Toronto”), and producers subsequently brought on Woody Harrelson as Graeme, the assassin.
The movie stars are also joined by Kaley Cuoco as Maggie and Ellen Barkin and the cast is rounded out by Pierson Fodé as the “Man from Miami,” Jasmin Matthews, Lela Loren, Kate Drummond, and Tomohisa Yamashita.
‘The Man From Toronto’ Plot
The script, written by Robbie Fox (So I Married an Axe Murderer), from a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal, revolves around a case of mistaken identity when a “screw-up” from New York is forced to work with an assassin after the two are confused for each other while staying at an Airbnb, per Deadline. Unfortunately, at this time the studio has yet to drop a trailer for the flick, so not much more about the plot and the details therein are known, but with this cast, we’re sure it’ll be a good one!
Shawn Mendes Flaunts Chiseled Abs On The Beach 1 Day After Reuniting With Camila Cabello
Brooklyn Park man, 21, sentenced for St. Paul arson after George Floyd’s murder
Maralee Nichols Rocks White Sports Bra & Pink Leggings 1 Month After Having Tristan Thompson’s Baby
St. Louis Cardinals prepare for 2022 Spring Training amid MLB lockout
Julia Fox Revealed She’s A ‘Die-Hard’ Kardashians Fan 2 Weeks Before Meeting Kanye West
Madison County Board considers blocking mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations
‘It’s exhausting’: St. Louis hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients
What is Omicron’s impact on reaching herd immunity?
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets pound Kings to snap two-game losing streak
‘The Man From Toronto’: Release Date, Cast, & Everything Else You Need To Know
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?