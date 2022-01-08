Sinead O’Connor’s teenage son Shane found dead after being reported missing

Singer Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son has died after going missing on January 6 in Ireland.
“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” the Irish singer-songwriter wrote on Twitter early Saturday.
“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace,” the “Nothing Compares 2 U” musician added.
“We will always be together. No boundary can separate us,” she said in a second tweet.
The search for Shane had been on since January 6 after he went missing that morning. At that time, Sinead had tweeted about being worried for her son.
“I want to know why Lynn Ward at Taillight hospital who were supposed to have HCA’s supervise my child 24/7 have managed to let him out of their grasp this morning when 7 days ago he made two severe suicide attempts,” she wrote in one tweet.
In another post, O’Connor wrote a message directed towards her son asking him to return to safety.
“God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing,” she wrote. “My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital.”
Shane was born in 2004 to Sinead and musician Donal Lunny.
If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.
The police intensified the search and posted more information on the missing teen, per the Daily Mail, “Shane is described as being 5′ 6′ in height with short brown hair and blue eyes,” the police report read. “When last seen, he was wearing a black hoodie with a large print design in the centre, dark tracksuit pants, a wine coloured t-shirt and white runners.” As the search continued, Sinead threatened the hospital with a lawsuit if “anything happens” to her son. “Like, how has a seventeen year old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hosptial’s Lynn Ward been able to go missing???” she tweeted.
This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us. https://t.co/7b2f0GFDEO
On Friday, the Gardai investigators released a statement, saying, “Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7th January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down.” A rep for Sinead also released a statement confirming the passing of Shane. “We politely ask for respect and appreciation for Sinead, Shane’s father and Shane’s family at this most difficult time.” Shane’s father is Sinead’s ex Donal Lunny, an Irish folk musician.
One thing our good sis, Rihanna knows how to do well is make boss moves! She’s proven that over and over again, and now she’s bringing a whole new shopping experience to all Savage X Fenty lovers!
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty
On Friday, Riri announced that she’s opening storefronts for her rapidly growing lingerie brand in five cities, with the first brick-and-mortar location set to open this month in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas location will be followed by stores in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., later this year.
2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!
can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl…. our very first locations: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC. watch the @savagexfenty feed for details 👀
Fans and consumers were able to get a sneak peak into what the storefront will look like and what to expect out of the experience. In a statement to WWD, the brand said, “On the heels of the brand’s incredible growth since first launching in 2018, this new direct-to-consumer experience is the next step to bringing a fuller expression of the brand to consumers in key markets.”
Fans expressed their excitement of the news via social media and are ready to give the nine-time Grammy Award winner all their coins.
Since launching Savage X Fenty in 2018, the gender and size-inclusive label is now estimated to be valued at $1 billion.
During the September premiere of her star-studded Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 runway show she shared her excitement and gratitude with PEOPLE Magazine.
“It wouldn’t seem possible. But I also know there’s nothing that is impossible to God,” she said. “Listen, I’m still pinching myself where I’m at every day.”
The third lingerie fashion show featured a lineup of performers and models including, Erykah Badu, Normani, Gigi Hadid, Daddy Yankee, Joan Smalls, Nyjah Huston, Emily Ratajkowski, Vanessa Hudgens, Nas and many more. She not only featured models of various shapes, sizes, ages and skin tones but she made an effort to include pregnant models, models with physical disabilities and men modeling innerwear.
Outside of all the success of Savage X Fenty, Rihanna recently had plenty to celebrate by becoming the wealthiest female musician in the world. Forbes reported her net worth to be an estimated $1.7 billion largely thanks to her 50% stake in Fenty Beauty, which she launched in 2017.
She was also recently named a national hero by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.
Now, of course fans are still awaiting an Anti follow-up album that was supposedly in the works. However, back in September, Rihanna made it clear that she was “really experimenting” with her music so don’t hold your breathe on that announcement any time soon.
Are you excited to visit one of her many locations coming soon? What other cities would you like to see a Savage X Fenty store in? Let us know below!
We’re back! 2022 is here, and with it another season of, as Ru called it, “original recipe” RuPaul’s Drag Race.
14 queens are here to prove who has the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to become America’s Next Drag Superstar. With a show that’s been around (and successful) this long, it’s tempting to follow the advice of, ”If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”, but Ru has brought the twists, turns, goops and gags from the moment the first queen enters the werk room.
This season, like last season, gives us a chance to get to know all of the queens a little better before one has to sashay away. We have another split premiere, with the first seven queens competing this week and the remaining queens hitting the runway next week. Our first queen enters, Puerto Rico’s own Alyssa Hunter, followed by Bosco, Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, Willow Pill, Kerri Colby, June Jambalaya and Orion Story. These entrance looks ran the gamut from gals with glam to queens of questionable taste. The entrance MVP had to be Kerri Colby, clad from head to toe in the colors of the trans Pride flag. I straight girl gasped when she entered the room.
The queen’s first challenge is the signature photoshoot, which usually leaves the queens facing somewhat perilous situations. (Side note: I miss Mike Ruiz.) Ru tells the girls to serve face while being spun on the “Smackdown for the Crown” wheel by the Pit Crew guys. The photos were fun, but, not surprisingly, Ru declared Kerri the winner (she is gorgeous.)
Next up, the main challenge. It’s talent show time, as the dolls bring out their best to the runway. For the CNTs (“Charisma, Nerve and Talent. All that’s missing is ‘u’”). Before the queens take the stage, they get a visit from guest judge Lizzo, serving a Tina Turner in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome fantasy. Kornbread, the self-declared number one Lizzo impersonator in LA, was delighted but felt the pressure.
After Ru hits the runway, looking glam and gifting us a full performance of her new single “Catwalk”, the CNTs begin. June gave us an African dance while battling her slippery headband, Bosco delivered a burlesque striptease performance that rivaled Dita Von Teese, Alyssa did a rocking lip sync and air guitar rock number and Kerri danced and did some jump roping to Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda.”
Orion introduced us to the top aerobics instructor in “all of Whispering Oaks trailer park” for a quick (and odd) workout, Kornbread performed and totally sold her own original song and Willow gave us a truly unique show and made us ponder the world’s weirdest bath time ritual.
On the runway, the theme is “Signature Show Stopping Drag.” June was glowing in a sparkly gold, lacy jumpsuit, Bosco served devilish magic in a Mugler-Lovecraftian ensemble with huge horns, Alyssa served a glittery Eliza Doolittle at the Ascot Races, Kerri had a fur coat with bedazzled lion heads and a dress covered in Ks.
Orion was a “sexy weird cartoon fantasy”, mixing polka dots the three-boobed (true) star of Total Recall. Ru joked that Kornbread was coming for Lizzo’s gig, as she also was channeling Ms. Turner in a mesh leotard. Willow wore Michelle’s despised green in an 80s pop star ensemble.
Ru picked Kornbread as this week’s winner and declared Kerri, Bosco and Willow safe. The bottom three are June, Alyssa and Orion and I think Alyssa’s elegant look saved her from the lip sync. It’s down to June and Orion, facing off to Lizzo’s “Water Me.”
It’s pretty obvious this week who won the lip sync and who won my heart as this week’s Drag Race MVP…Kornbread. I mean, one episode in and she is already the go-to for fabulous reaction shots and witty confessional interviews. For example:
On being nervous: ”I had butterflies in my stomach, no tea, no Asia O’Hara.:”
On her runway look: “My drag is fat, black and uncomfortable, and I am every one of those things right now.”
Her talent performance had the judges (and us) howling, from her chicken wing necklace to the photo of Merle Ginsberg on a milk carton in her bag of groceries. (If you don’t know, you need to bone up on your Drag Race her-story.)
One side note: I love Willow Pill (who happens to be Yvie Oddly’s drag daughter) but if she goes far in this competition, we are going to have to hear Ru utter, “She’s not a big pill, she’s a willow pill” every week. Just saying…
Another side note: don’t sleep on Bosco. Kornbread and Kerri are (deservedly) fan favorites, but Bosco really made an impression on me this episode.
So, let’s pour out a little SERV Vodka to Orion Story, the season’s first eliminated queen. Next week, we meet the rest of the queen-testants, find out who will join Orion in the Porkchop Loading Dock and see if Ru delivers the first twist of the season. Until next week, remember that if you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else? Can I get an Amen?