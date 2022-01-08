Soucheray: The vulnerable are in trouble in this town

If Joe Judge’s future as Giants head coach hangs in the balance Sunday, don’t tell his players.

“I think he’s probably, as a head coach, the best leader of a group of men I’ve ever seen,” defensive captain Blake Martinez told the Daily News by phone Thursday.

Judge, 40, is justifiably under fire for flying off the handle in defense of his program last weekend, for losing five straight by double digits, for winning only 10 of 32 games in two years entering Sunday’s finale at MetLife Stadium between the Giants (4-12) and Washington (6-10).

But when The News canvassed leaders of the Giants’ locker room the past few weeks, a theme emerged: the players are firmly behind him. The team isn’t fracturing.

They believe it would be a big mistake to pull the plug. They believe this is going to work.

“The best way I go about explaining Coach Judge is that he knows everything,” said Martinez, a former Green Bay Packer. “It’s his knowledge, his ability to communicate with anybody on the team, whether it’s a guy from Florida or Austria. He’s got every aspect of football. He can talk to me about inside linebacker play, what I should do, think about, look at, all the way down to what the long-snapper should be doing.”

“Everybody wants to win. Nobody’s happy,” Martinez added. “But we come out to practice ready to roll, ready to fight, ready to play.”

Kicker and captain Graham Gano, 34, the team’s oldest and most reliable player, has seen losing in Washington and Carolina before and said Judge’s culture “starts with having great character guys. Even when there’s a guy or two here and there [out of line], when you have great guys around them and bringing them up, it makes a huge difference.

“We have a great locker room,” Gano said on the phone this week. “Guys aren’t pointing fingers. With the injuries, bad bounces and us not playing well, I’ve seen a lot of times — I’ve been playing for a long time — where guys do begin to fight. There’s a disconnect in the locker room or a disconnect between the staff and players and organization. And I really don’t have that sense here whatsoever. The guys are continuing to come to work and working hard.”

“We understand the outside frustration, trust me, ” Gano added. “We’re frustrated, as well.”

Tight end Kyle Rudolph agreed there’s plenty of “frustration” in the building, especially on the offense.

“I mean, we’re putting up numbers that are absolutely embarrassing as an offense,” Rudolph said.

But Rudolph said the Giants’ greatest frustration is that they’re “doing things the right way” but still not getting results. He said it’s easier when the root cause is more obvious.

“I think back to my rookie year in Minnesota [in 2011], we went 3-13 and won our third game on Christmas Eve,” Rudolph said this week. “There was turnover from when they went all-in to try to win a Super Bowl with Brett Favre. They had a lot of veteran players, and Brett retired, and Steve Hutchinson moved on [after 2011], Pat Williams retired. A lot of key pieces of that team were no longer there and we were really young.

“I think back to that year where we had a lot of guys that were veteran players transitioning their way out, didn’t really care anymore — it’s easy to fix,” the tight end added. “It’s easy to be like, ‘OK, here’s the problem, get rid of that, change this.’”

Martinez, Gano and Rudolph all believe a huge reason for this year’s futility is the Giants’ “insane” amount of injuries, in Martinez’s words, especially to key players and leaders. They currently have 21 players on injured reserve.

“We call it the Captain’s Curse,” Martinez said. “There were five captains who were out for the whole season or at least a good portion of the year.”

Nick Gates, Martinez, Jabrill Peppers and Daniel Jones are all shelved, and Saquon Barkley was sidelined a long while. Only Gano and Logan Ryan have been consistently available.

“This is as bad of luck as I’ve ever seen when it comes to health and guys having season-ending injuries,” Gano said.

“It’s been just a crazy season,” Martinez said. “I’ve never been a part of something where every week I’m like, ‘Oh, hey, what’s up?! Welcome to the training room, man! You check in there, you write down some stuff there, come hang out with us over here.’”

The Giants were one of the NFL’s healthiest teams in Judge’s first season in 2020, only to see the pendulum swing in Year 2. Offensive linemen Joe Looney and Zach Fulton quit Judge’s grueling training camp early, and the coach’s tactics came under fire as players started dropping like flies in the fall.

But Martinez, who tore his left ACL in Week 3, doesn’t see the correlation. On the contrary, he thinks the Giants didn’t go hard enough this past summer.

“To be completely honest, looking back from last year to this year, I think training camp was actually easier this year,” the middle linebacker said. “The only aspect that changed was we had joint practices compared to just doing our own practices. I feel like we were kinda soft this training camp.”

Martinez also said that the coaches are “very responsive to players if you communicate,” willing to give players a drill or day off for “whatever makes our bodies feel better.” There was a point early in the fall when Judge even took player feedback and dropped some conditioning runs or reduced practice loads.

“Joe’s been consistent in his demeanor and his approach with us,” Ryan said in a press conference recently. “He’s treated us all with respect in terms of players and listening to the veterans on this team and welcoming any insight we might have … He’s been consistent since they hired him and he’s treated us professionally.”

When a Bill Belichick protege fails as a head coach — and they’ve failed often — it’s typically because they tried too hard to be their six-time Super Bowl-winning mentor. Judge’s program undoubtedly has deep roots in New England, but safety Julian Love who’s grown into a team leadership role, said the brash first-time head coach is genuine.

“He’s himself,” Love said during an in-person interview in mid-December. “I think he finds a balance in what he learned in his past and what this team needs. When tough times happen, I would say a lesser coach would change their tale or their story. But he hasn’t switched up at all. Joe’s been himself through everything, and he believes in us. I feel like he knows that we all know what we’re capable of, and he’s staying true to who he is through all of it.”

Rudolph also said there should be nothing wrong with Judge channeling or leaning on Belichick as a major influence on his own program. Giants ownership eagerly pursued Belichick’s coaching tree in recent years, too, so they obviously wanted a piece of The Patriot Way.

“I played for Coach [Mike] Zimmer for seven years,” Rudolph said. “Who was Coach Zimmer’s mentor? Bill Parcells. Coach Zimm is his own person, but you better believe every time a situation arose, anytime he needed advice, he was going to Bill for that advice. That doesn’t mean he’s Bill Parcells. He’s Mike Zimmer. And I see the same thing with Joe here.

“[Judge] tells us all the time, ‘We’re not the Patriots,’” Rudolph continued. “When we were in New England practicing he really stressed, ‘I’m not trying to make us the Patriots. I want to do things our way, the New York Giant Way.’ Do we do things that they do up there, and has he taken things from Bill? Yes, absolutely. And he should. Who wouldn’t want to take the way that the greatest coach that’s ever coached our game did things? But I think he’s his own coach, as well.”

In true Belichickian team-over-individual style, Love said Judge’s equal handling of the entire roster regardless of a player’s salary, social status or stats stands out among his best qualities.

“What I really appreciate about him is that he doesn’t baby the stars,” Love said. “He’s fair with everybody.”

Not that Judge doesn’t have work to do in all areas, including in player discipline.

While he ruled with an iron fist when veteran Golden Tate embarrassed the team last season, for example, rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney seemingly has escaped overt consequences for transgressions several times this year.

Nothing that can’t be reset, though, by Judge staying true to the uncompromising hardline standards he brought to East Rutherford in January 2020.

Plus, largely unsaid in players’ reviews of Judge was the obvious: the Giants’ 22-58 record since the start of 2017, tied with the Jets for worst in the NFL, is reflective of deeper organizational damage that still requires repair.

In Judge, however, Martinez sees a great football coach, someone who coaches the entire team every practice — offense, defense, special teams — and gets the most out of guys.

“The coaching I’ve been able to get while I’ve been here compared to anywhere else my whole career has allowed me to get one step quicker, see things faster, play freer and allowed me to make plays and get to my full potential,” he said.

The players see no reason for change.