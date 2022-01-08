News
Soucheray: The vulnerable are in trouble in this town
Even elderly women are getting knocked to the ground and seriously injured by remorseless young thugs who then make off with grandma’s purse stuffed with her Christmas money. She would be Arlene Ferguson, 85, attacked Dec. 22 outside the Aldi’s grocery store on West Seventh Street in St. Paul’s Highland Park. She suffered a heart attack and a head injury.
The vulnerable are in trouble in this town, because this town isn’t as safe as it used to be. This town is crawling with multiple-time offenders essentially free from recrimination. The thugs and their crimes are not taken seriously by so-called progressive virtue signaling county attorneys, prosecutors, legislators and everybody else in the “system” who believes these are just kids who need a break.
They do great things with that break. They steal cars. They rob, using guns. They cheat grandma out of her Christmas money. They do these things with the break that has been given to them knowing they can get away with virtually anything because the people in charge are misguided saps.
The people in charge have placed us in danger. And not just at night when the thugs might hide in the shadows, but in broad daylight because the thugs don’t even care anymore about hiding.
A mother and her 3-year-old child were on Grand Avenue just recently. They were running errands. Mom noticed a car near hers with three people on board, all three wearing ski masks. Grand Avenue is nowhere near Lutsen.
Mom trusted her vibe and got out of there. She drove to her home on the 700 block of Osceola Avenue and pulled into her garage at about 9:30 a.m., only to realize she had been followed by the three who had so unnerved her. They blocked her. One of the courageous young men pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse and keys. He tried to drive her car away while she was still trying to get her child out of the car seat.
Only a frantic mother could save her child. And she did. It is difficult enough to extract a kid from a car seat when you don’t have a gun pointed at you.
Within hours, the three were caught after a manhunt involving five law enforcement agencies. They are Isaiah Jamal Foster, 18, of Richfield, and a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, all of whom already had criminal records, yes, even the 14-year-old, convicted last spring of first-degree aggravated robbery and simple robbery. The car they showed up in on Osceola? Stolen in another robbery.
Now, sometimes the police get lucky. A seemingly unrelated story of the mugging of 81-year-old Judy Stuthman outside a Walgreens at 1110 Larpenteur Ave. two days before Christmas included a photo of the suspect taken from surveillance video. Stuthman was entering the store — shades of Arlene Ferguson, but a different remorseless attack — when she felt a tug at her purse. She held on. The purse was yanked, causing her to fall. She woke up in an ambulance. At United Hospital, she was diagnosed with a concussion. She fell at the hospital due to dizziness and broke her pelvis, requiring surgery.
Tinikia Latasha Jones saw the suspect’s photo in the newspaper and recognized her son. She called the police.
“I’m 100 percent sure that (suspect in the photo) is my son,” Jones told police.
“His name?”
“Isaiah Foster,” she said.
They already had him, of course, from the Osceola carjacking.
Foster’s criminal record is too long to detail, but in 2020 he was placed on parole until Dec. 31, 2023. On July 8, 2021, he was ordered to be sent to the West Central Regional Juvenile Center in Moorhead, Minn., as soon as there was a bed because Hennepin County District Judge Jeannice Reding stated that Foster “would endanger public safety and would not reman with his lawful custodian.”
The judge got that right. Hennepin County court documents do not make clear why Foster was out of custody now.
Maybe somebody thought he needed another break.
Review: Minnesota Orchestra continues joyful, skillful celebration of Sibelius
Through the bitter cold and a frightful rise in omicron case numbers, the Minnesota Orchestra’s Sibelius Festival continued in its second magnificent week, after opening with a joyful celebration New Year’s weekend. Despite the ominous “masks required” notices projected onto Orchestra Hall’s iconic cubes, the much-anticipated second week’s concert was worth every careful measure it took to make it happen safely.
Let’s just say Jean Sibelius is kind of a big deal when it comes to the Minnesota Orchestra and music director Osmo Vänskä. The orchestra has played Sibellius in more than 1,100 performances, over 300 of which were conducted by Vänskä. They played Sibelius’ work from its very beginnings as the Minneapolis Symphony Orchestra, in 1909, and recorded his music as early as 1935. As for Vänskä, he conducted Sibelius in his first concert with the Orchestra in 2000, and received both a Grammy award and a Grammy nomination for two different Sibelius symphony recordings with the Minnesota Orchestra.
With all that deep knowledge and expertise, it’s hardly a surprise how much the music soared. Symphony No. 6 in D Minor, Opus 104, was first in the program, and was so beautiful it caused chills. From its playful and airy beginning, through swelling cellos and whispering harmonics to the intense finale, the piece was a feast of musical textures.
Next was the early version of the Concerto in D minor for Violin and Orchestra, Opus 47, played by the elegant and masterful Finnish violinist Elina Vähälä. You know how you’re not supposed to clap between movements? Well, sometimes audiences screw that part up. Maybe there’s that one person in the crowd who doesn’t know the rule and they open the clapping floodgates. Or a movement has such a climactic sound the listeners think the whole piece is finished. On Friday, Vähälä, whose very first concert at the age of 12 was with the Lahti Symphony when Vänskä was conductor there, was so good the audience couldn’t help themselves. Many jumped to their feet in a standing ovation.
Vähälä’s bow skipped across the strings of her G.B. Guadagnini violin effortlessly. Even in her most rigorous playing, the violinist maintained a velvety richness. The piece itself is Sibelius’ only concerto. After a disastrous debut, the composer revised the piece and forbid the first version ever to be performed. Vänskä convinced the heirs to let him record/perform the original version in 1991 when he led the Lahti Symphony. Playing with the Minnesota Orchestra, Vähälä brought the rare work thrillingly to life.
It’s quite a long piece, at 38 minutes. You might wonder: why perform the original version when Sibelius himself was so adamant that his revised concerto was the only one he wanted in his legacy? On the other hand, there have been examples in history in which the world benefitted when artists’ demands that their works be destroyed or forgotten were not followed. If Franz Kafka’s friend Max Brod had followed the author’s wishes, we’d never have “The Trial,” for example. In the end, even if the final version of Sibelius’s concerto is more concise and edited down, the earlier version had its own fire, and certainly meaty stuff for the virtuosic Vähälä to spin her magic.
Concluding the evening, a gentle oboe solo, accompanied by a subtle timpani roll, began Symphony No. 1 in E minor, Opus 39. Led by Vänskä, who anticipated each subtlety in the score with precise embodiment, the Orchestra navigated through the dissonance and earthy grandeur of the symphony energetically. With added layers coming from the harp and a robust percussive element, the work made a pleasing finish to the evening.
Minnesota Orchestra: Sibelius Festival
- What and when: Symphonies No. 3 & 4: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13; 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. Exploring Symphony No. 5 with Sam Bergman: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16
- Where: Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
- Tickets: $109-$30
- Capsule: Osmo Vänskä leads the Minnesota Orchestra in a festival celebrating Sibelius.
Readers and Writers: Nonfiction books headed our way from Minnesota authors cover skiing, baseball, the 1990s
Last week we browsed through spring fiction. Today we look at nonfiction, from skiing to fishing, baseball to what happened to us in the 1990s.
“Rise: My Story” by Lindsey Vonn (Dey St., available now)
First memoir from the Minnesota native who is the most decorated female skier of all time, an Olympic gold medal-winning alpine ski racer who holds four overall World Cup titles and one of only six women to have won World Cup races in all five disciplines of alpine skiing. Now retired, Vonn writes about skiing Buck Hill in Minnesota and towering Colorado mountains, her focus on pushing her body past its breaking point, and her battle with physical injuries as well as mental troubles, including decades-long depressions and lack of self-confidence. Vonn’s frank revelations have earned praise from some of the nation’s prominent athletes, including Wayne Gretzky, Billie Jean King and Tom Brady.
“Circling Toward Home: Grassroots Baseball, Prose, Meditations, and Images” by Bill Meissner (Finishing Line Press, February)
On the heels of his well-received short story collection “Light at the Edge of the Field,” Meissner offers 100 photographs of small-town, amateur baseball fields accompanied by short prose. A retired teacher in the St. Cloud State University creative writing program, Meissner is also a photographer. He’s taken pictures of fields in Minnesota from Sartell’s Champion Field to Cold Spring’s 1910 ballpark to the home of the Miesville Mudhens. He introduces readers to the remote Henry J. Meyer hand-constructed field hidden away in rural Stearns County, and an abandoned, overgrown field in Orrock. His text goes beyond baseball to musings about the way the game becomes a metaphor for our lives. One prose piece is a tribute to the great Hank Aaron’s early struggles against discrimination. For information go to: facebook.com/wjmeissner/.
“From Hollywood with Love: The Rise and Fall and Rise Again of the Romantic Comedy” by Scott Meslow (HarperCollins, February)
Meslow grew up in White Bear Lake, and after stints in New York and Los Angeles, recently relocated back to Minneapolis. He describes his debut book as “history and cultural analysis of the modern romantic comedy — drawn from dozens of new interviews and many, many dozens of hours of research — starting with “When Harry Met Sally,” covering movies like “Pretty Woman,” and “Knocked Up” … and concluding with the rise of Netflix rom-com franchises like “To All the Boys” and “The Kissing Booth.” His book got positive reviews from Kirkus and Booklist.
“A Natural Curiosity: The Story of the Bell Museum” by Lansing Shepard, Don Luce, Barbara Coffin and Gwen Schagrin (University of Minnesota Press, March)
Happy birthday to the University of Minnesota’s Bell Museum of natural history, celebrating its 150th year. Its new home at Larpenteur and Cleveland in St. Paul is the museum’s fifth. The Bell’s journey, which began in 1872 as a one-room cabinet of curiosities, includes discoveries, moments and personalities that have made the museum what it is today and includes ornithologists, botanists, tycoons, and conservationists. “From its conception as part of a state-mandated geological and natural history survey, to its most recent ventures into technology, environmental science, and DNA sequencing, the Bell Museum has informed, explained, and expanded our relationship to the natural world,” the publisher writes. The oversized format allows for plenty of interesting pictures of folks through the years working on programs that fit with the profound changes undergone by society, science, and the natural landscape over the museum’s lifetime. And for those who love the museum’s dioramas created by artist Francis Lee Jaques, there are pictures of all of them, from beavers to wolves, fish to birds. (Look for a story about events and exhibits celebrating the Bell’s 150th year in the Jan. 16 Sunday Life.)
“The Nineties: A Book” by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin Books, February)
Klosterman, born in 1972, is an author and journalist who grew up on a farm in Wyndmere, N.D., so we’ll consider him an honorary Minnesotan. He’s the author of eight nonfiction books, including “Killing Yourself to Live.” In his new book he recounts what happened in the decade in which, he believes, there was the greatest shift in human consciousness of any decade in American History. From the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Twin Towers attack to the end of landlines and beginnings of cell phones’ popularity, Klosterman ponders the rise of the internet, pre-9/11 politics, and the idea that it was the last era that held to the idea of a true, hegemonic mainstream before media fractured into numerous platforms.
“Stands Before His People: Emmegahbowh and the Ojibwe” by Verne Pickering and Stephen Schaitberger (Beaver’s Pond Press, available now)
As white people are finally beginning to listen to the voices of indigenous people, there are a growing number of accessible books about Native Americans whose names are unfamiliar to most of us. That’s the case with Emmegahbowh, the first Ojibwe Episcopalian priest during the turbulent 1800s, when the U.S. government was making treaties that would be broken and moving indigenous people away from their homelands. This coffee table-sized book, with interesting illustrations and attractive layout, tells the story of this extraordinary man’s life from 1813 to 1901. He spoke Ojibwe and English, lived among the Ojibwe and participated in the politics of relations and treaties between the Ojibwe, the U.S. government, and settlers who desired Indian land to log and farm. Emmegahbowh left a written record of his work, much of which is presented in this book, including insights into Ojibwe culture and beliefs.
Looking ahead to June (you remember that month when it’s warm, don’t you?) University of Minnesota Press will launch three interesting books.
“Strike! Twenty Days in 1970 When Minneapolis Teachers Broke the Law” is by award-winner William D. Green, author and vice-president of the Minnesota Historical Society. His book tells the complex and dramatic history of an illegal strike that forever altered labor relations and Minnesota politics.
“Seven Aunts” by Staci Lola Drouillard is part memoir, part cultural history in memories of seven aunts holding home and family together, telling a crucial, often overlooked story of women of the 20th century who were “German and English, Anishinaabe and French, born in the north woods and Midwestern farm country. They moved again and again, and they fought for each other when their men turned mean, when money ran out, when babies — and there were so many — added more trouble but even more love.”
“Walleye: A Beautiful Fish of the Dark” by Paul J. Radomski is about the holy grail of game fish, about catching them, understanding their biology and history, and ensuring their survival.
Giants leaders back Joe Judge ahead of season finale: ‘We want to play for this guy’
If Joe Judge’s future as Giants head coach hangs in the balance Sunday, don’t tell his players.
“I think he’s probably, as a head coach, the best leader of a group of men I’ve ever seen,” defensive captain Blake Martinez told the Daily News by phone Thursday.
Judge, 40, is justifiably under fire for flying off the handle in defense of his program last weekend, for losing five straight by double digits, for winning only 10 of 32 games in two years entering Sunday’s finale at MetLife Stadium between the Giants (4-12) and Washington (6-10).
But when The News canvassed leaders of the Giants’ locker room the past few weeks, a theme emerged: the players are firmly behind him. The team isn’t fracturing.
They believe it would be a big mistake to pull the plug. They believe this is going to work.
“The best way I go about explaining Coach Judge is that he knows everything,” said Martinez, a former Green Bay Packer. “It’s his knowledge, his ability to communicate with anybody on the team, whether it’s a guy from Florida or Austria. He’s got every aspect of football. He can talk to me about inside linebacker play, what I should do, think about, look at, all the way down to what the long-snapper should be doing.”
“Everybody wants to win. Nobody’s happy,” Martinez added. “But we come out to practice ready to roll, ready to fight, ready to play.”
Kicker and captain Graham Gano, 34, the team’s oldest and most reliable player, has seen losing in Washington and Carolina before and said Judge’s culture “starts with having great character guys. Even when there’s a guy or two here and there [out of line], when you have great guys around them and bringing them up, it makes a huge difference.
“We have a great locker room,” Gano said on the phone this week. “Guys aren’t pointing fingers. With the injuries, bad bounces and us not playing well, I’ve seen a lot of times — I’ve been playing for a long time — where guys do begin to fight. There’s a disconnect in the locker room or a disconnect between the staff and players and organization. And I really don’t have that sense here whatsoever. The guys are continuing to come to work and working hard.”
“We understand the outside frustration, trust me, ” Gano added. “We’re frustrated, as well.”
Tight end Kyle Rudolph agreed there’s plenty of “frustration” in the building, especially on the offense.
“I mean, we’re putting up numbers that are absolutely embarrassing as an offense,” Rudolph said.
But Rudolph said the Giants’ greatest frustration is that they’re “doing things the right way” but still not getting results. He said it’s easier when the root cause is more obvious.
“I think back to my rookie year in Minnesota [in 2011], we went 3-13 and won our third game on Christmas Eve,” Rudolph said this week. “There was turnover from when they went all-in to try to win a Super Bowl with Brett Favre. They had a lot of veteran players, and Brett retired, and Steve Hutchinson moved on [after 2011], Pat Williams retired. A lot of key pieces of that team were no longer there and we were really young.
“I think back to that year where we had a lot of guys that were veteran players transitioning their way out, didn’t really care anymore — it’s easy to fix,” the tight end added. “It’s easy to be like, ‘OK, here’s the problem, get rid of that, change this.’”
Martinez, Gano and Rudolph all believe a huge reason for this year’s futility is the Giants’ “insane” amount of injuries, in Martinez’s words, especially to key players and leaders. They currently have 21 players on injured reserve.
“We call it the Captain’s Curse,” Martinez said. “There were five captains who were out for the whole season or at least a good portion of the year.”
Nick Gates, Martinez, Jabrill Peppers and Daniel Jones are all shelved, and Saquon Barkley was sidelined a long while. Only Gano and Logan Ryan have been consistently available.
“This is as bad of luck as I’ve ever seen when it comes to health and guys having season-ending injuries,” Gano said.
“It’s been just a crazy season,” Martinez said. “I’ve never been a part of something where every week I’m like, ‘Oh, hey, what’s up?! Welcome to the training room, man! You check in there, you write down some stuff there, come hang out with us over here.’”
The Giants were one of the NFL’s healthiest teams in Judge’s first season in 2020, only to see the pendulum swing in Year 2. Offensive linemen Joe Looney and Zach Fulton quit Judge’s grueling training camp early, and the coach’s tactics came under fire as players started dropping like flies in the fall.
But Martinez, who tore his left ACL in Week 3, doesn’t see the correlation. On the contrary, he thinks the Giants didn’t go hard enough this past summer.
“To be completely honest, looking back from last year to this year, I think training camp was actually easier this year,” the middle linebacker said. “The only aspect that changed was we had joint practices compared to just doing our own practices. I feel like we were kinda soft this training camp.”
Martinez also said that the coaches are “very responsive to players if you communicate,” willing to give players a drill or day off for “whatever makes our bodies feel better.” There was a point early in the fall when Judge even took player feedback and dropped some conditioning runs or reduced practice loads.
“Joe’s been consistent in his demeanor and his approach with us,” Ryan said in a press conference recently. “He’s treated us all with respect in terms of players and listening to the veterans on this team and welcoming any insight we might have … He’s been consistent since they hired him and he’s treated us professionally.”
When a Bill Belichick protege fails as a head coach — and they’ve failed often — it’s typically because they tried too hard to be their six-time Super Bowl-winning mentor. Judge’s program undoubtedly has deep roots in New England, but safety Julian Love who’s grown into a team leadership role, said the brash first-time head coach is genuine.
“He’s himself,” Love said during an in-person interview in mid-December. “I think he finds a balance in what he learned in his past and what this team needs. When tough times happen, I would say a lesser coach would change their tale or their story. But he hasn’t switched up at all. Joe’s been himself through everything, and he believes in us. I feel like he knows that we all know what we’re capable of, and he’s staying true to who he is through all of it.”
Rudolph also said there should be nothing wrong with Judge channeling or leaning on Belichick as a major influence on his own program. Giants ownership eagerly pursued Belichick’s coaching tree in recent years, too, so they obviously wanted a piece of The Patriot Way.
“I played for Coach [Mike] Zimmer for seven years,” Rudolph said. “Who was Coach Zimmer’s mentor? Bill Parcells. Coach Zimm is his own person, but you better believe every time a situation arose, anytime he needed advice, he was going to Bill for that advice. That doesn’t mean he’s Bill Parcells. He’s Mike Zimmer. And I see the same thing with Joe here.
“[Judge] tells us all the time, ‘We’re not the Patriots,’” Rudolph continued. “When we were in New England practicing he really stressed, ‘I’m not trying to make us the Patriots. I want to do things our way, the New York Giant Way.’ Do we do things that they do up there, and has he taken things from Bill? Yes, absolutely. And he should. Who wouldn’t want to take the way that the greatest coach that’s ever coached our game did things? But I think he’s his own coach, as well.”
In true Belichickian team-over-individual style, Love said Judge’s equal handling of the entire roster regardless of a player’s salary, social status or stats stands out among his best qualities.
“What I really appreciate about him is that he doesn’t baby the stars,” Love said. “He’s fair with everybody.”
Not that Judge doesn’t have work to do in all areas, including in player discipline.
While he ruled with an iron fist when veteran Golden Tate embarrassed the team last season, for example, rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney seemingly has escaped overt consequences for transgressions several times this year.
Nothing that can’t be reset, though, by Judge staying true to the uncompromising hardline standards he brought to East Rutherford in January 2020.
Plus, largely unsaid in players’ reviews of Judge was the obvious: the Giants’ 22-58 record since the start of 2017, tied with the Jets for worst in the NFL, is reflective of deeper organizational damage that still requires repair.
In Judge, however, Martinez sees a great football coach, someone who coaches the entire team every practice — offense, defense, special teams — and gets the most out of guys.
“The coaching I’ve been able to get while I’ve been here compared to anywhere else my whole career has allowed me to get one step quicker, see things faster, play freer and allowed me to make plays and get to my full potential,” he said.
The players see no reason for change.
