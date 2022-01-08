Celebrities
Source Shares Khloe Kardashian’s Reaction to Tristan Apology
On Instagram, Tristan Thompson revealed he’s the father of a third child. The mother, Maralee Nichols, recently sued him for paternity.
At the time of the conception, Tristan was in a relationship with another woman, Khloe Kardashian, the former star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the Instagram post, Tristan made a public apology to his ex.
A source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife about Khloe’s reaction: “Khloe is glad to see that he took responsibility for, and owned up to, being the father of Maralee’s son. It was the right thing to do, but Khloe wishes he would have left it at that.”
“Khloe does not care about his apology,” said the insider. “Because his words mean nothing to her anymore. She can’t trust him, and she will never be able to trust him again.”
The source continued, “Khloe’s pain caused by Tristan is over, and she isn’t shedding another tear for him anymore. Moving forward, it is all about Tristan being a good dad to their daughter True and being there for her.”
A different source revealed Khloe is “making every effort” to focus on her daughter and herself: “She’s been hurt enough by Tristan, and she knows she deserves better than this. Khloe is, and always has been, about family. She would never keep True away from her dad because she knows how important that relationship is to a child.”
Tristan, who cheated on Khloe multiple times throughout their relationship, publicly wrote the following to her on Monday: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
Before the announcement and apology, Tristan was videoed as he picked up his daughter from gymnastics. According to a source who spoke to TMZ, the NBA player gave her nearly a hundred roses.
Maralee also took to her Instagram page on January 7 to share a selfie of herself after seemingly working out as she showed off her abs and post baby body a month after giving birth.
Photos Credit: Instagram
Celebrities
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Shares Sweet Throwback Photo In Support Of Britney Spears
Lourdes Leon rocked a super sexy strapless bustier top as she shared the throwback childhood photo from the 2003 MTV VMAs.
Lourdes Leon, 25, shared the sweetest throwback photo with Britney Spears, 40. Madonna‘s eldest daughter sizzled in a leather bustier top as she held up the gem, which appeared to be taken at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards when her mom performed with the “Toxic” singer (and the iconic kiss took place between the two on-stage). Britney, then just 22, leaned down to pose with adorable Lourdes, who would have been about seven years old at the time.
The Crossroads actress was wearing the white mini “wedding dress” she wore on-stage, alongside layers of pearl necklaces. Lourdes also wore white for the occasion, copying her mom’s controversial 1984 wedding-inspired look with the “Boy Toy” belt as well as a big white bow! The 25-year-old shared the image, which was in a heart-shaped frame, in support of Britney via Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 8. She simply wrote the word “solidarity” and tagged the pop star.
Lourdes didn’t share a location, but the selfie image of her alongside the old photo was presumably taken at her or her mom’s home. The raven-haired model glowed as she showed off the brown-and-white cow print of her top, as well as the butterfly tattoos just above her chest. She appeared to be wearing light, neutral makeup — consisting of brown matte eye shadow and a nude lip — for the snap, which also showcased her bold, laminated eyebrows. Finally, she finished her look with a nose stud piercing, large hoop earrings and a gold butterfly necklace.
It’s no surprise to see Lourdes sharing a public post in support of Britney, particularly given her mom’s close relationship with the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer. Beyond the VMA performance, Madonna also appeared as a featured guest on Brit’s 2003 song “Me Against The Music,” which served as the lead single from In The Zone (also remixed on the album by Rishi Rich). The two teamed up once again to shoot the sexy and controversial music video.
Amid Britney’s conservatorship battle, Madonna spoke out in support of Britney just four months before the legal arrangement was tossed for good. “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries,” Madonna wrote via Instagram in July. “This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!” Britney finally won the case to end her conservatorship in November 2021.
Celebrities
Noah Cyrus Rocks Strapless Crop Top As She Glows To Celebrate 22nd Birthday — Photo
Noah Cyrus looked incredible as she flaunted her figure for her over-the-top birthday bash! Big sis Miley joined in on the celebration too!
Happy Birthday to Noah Cyrus! The pop princess took to her Instagram on Friday, January 7 to share an epic photo album from her big 22nd birthday bash! The fun-filled snaps included one of her posing in front of a tree lit up in rainbow lights, another where a group of friends are laughing near giant-sized plastic mushrooms and some hilarious shots of the group posing like supermodels. Noah even posted a clip of herself crying tears of joy before she blows out her beautiful butterfly cake!
Noah’s big sister Miley Cyrus joined in on the fun too! In one photo, the siblings hug each other on the couch while giving air kisses. Noah looks incredible in her strapless crop top, black leather jacket and skintight black pants. Her gorgeous raven locks are braided and pulled back tightly. Meanwhile, Miley rocked a matching jacket and pink pants with thick-heeled neon pink boots. She swept her platinum blonde hair up in a loose bun.
The skin-baring look Noah chose to celebrate her birthday should come as no surprise to fans, as she has recently been flaunting her figure during various getaways. To ring in the new year, the “Heart Hurts” hitmaker donned a skimpy peach bikini to enjoy a little solar therapy in Miami. The barely-there style allowed a peek at her collection of gorgeous tattoos. And back in August, Noah delighted onlookers by rocking a bikini top and cowgirl hat while riding a horse at sunset.
The downtime appears much needed for Noah, as she worked incredibly hard on her America Horror Story debut over the summer. She called her role in the two-part finale of the spinoff “surreal.” “I can’t even believe I’m looking at my name in this font…I was on tour with my sister, and we’d lay in the back of the bus watching Asylum, and it pulled me in immediately,” Noah said on Instagram. She admitted that she watched the series “more than any show, any movie, and probably more than any song [she’s] ever listened to.” She added, “There’s episodes I can recite and say the lines word-for-word with the characters.”
Celebrities
Splitsville: Love & Hip-Hop’s Lyrica Anderson Files From Divorce From A1 Bentley
Love & Hip-Hop personality Lyrica Anderson has filed for divorce From A1 Bentley.
Love and Hip-Hop star Lyrica Anderson beat the allegations that she cheated on hubby A1 Bentley with Safaree in a recent season of the show, and since then, everything seemed to be okay between the pair.
The interesting part is the accusation of her cheating all happened while she was pregnant and at birth, A1 insisted on a DNA test that eventually proved he was the father. After having something like that play out in the public, you can only imagine how much damage was done to the relationship behind closed doors.
The couple still moved forward, trying to make the marriage work, but sometimes you just have to let go. According to reports from TMZ, Lyrica has had enough and wants out. Lyrica hit the Los Angeles courthouse yesterday and filed divorce documents to end her 5 year marriage to A1.
For now, we have zero clue what exactly caused her to make the final decision, but since the day they eloped, we’ve had a front row seat to all of their martial issues. It’s only a matter of time before we learn what lead to the divorce and looking at their past history, it will be nothing short of grade A drama…or should we say, A1 drama?
Source Shares Khloe Kardashian’s Reaction to Tristan Apology
Literary calendar: Minnesota author Tessa Bridal on ‘Uruguay’s Disappeared Children’
Ethereum (ETH) All Set for Highly-Anticipated Update This Year
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Shares Sweet Throwback Photo In Support Of Britney Spears
Kickin’ It with Kiz: Should Broncos’ top quarterback target be Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson?
Noah Cyrus Rocks Strapless Crop Top As She Glows To Celebrate 22nd Birthday — Photo
Space telescope’s ‘golden eye’ opens, last major hurdle
Splitsville: Love & Hip-Hop’s Lyrica Anderson Files From Divorce From A1 Bentley
COVID breakthrough cases shut down CTC’s last performances of ‘Annie’
Adele & BF Rich Paul Share A Courtside Laugh At Lakers Game — Rare Photos
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?