Source Shares Khloe Kardashian’s Reaction to Tristan Apology

On Instagram, Tristan Thompson revealed he’s the father of a third child. The mother, Maralee Nichols, recently sued him for paternity.

At the time of the conception, Tristan was in a relationship with another woman, Khloe Kardashian, the former star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the Instagram post, Tristan made a public apology to his ex.

A source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife about Khloe’s reaction: “Khloe is glad to see that he took responsibility for, and owned up to, being the father of Maralee’s son. It was the right thing to do, but Khloe wishes he would have left it at that.”

“Khloe does not care about his apology,” said the insider. “Because his words mean nothing to her anymore. She can’t trust him, and she will never be able to trust him again.”

The source continued, “Khloe’s pain caused by Tristan is over, and she isn’t shedding another tear for him anymore. Moving forward, it is all about Tristan being a good dad to their daughter True and being there for her.”

A different source revealed Khloe is “making every effort” to focus on her daughter and herself: “She’s been hurt enough by Tristan, and she knows she deserves better than this. Khloe is, and always has been, about family. She would never keep True away from her dad because she knows how important that relationship is to a child.”

Tristan, who cheated on Khloe multiple times throughout their relationship, publicly wrote the following to her on Monday: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Before the announcement and apology, Tristan was videoed as he picked up his daughter from gymnastics. According to a source who spoke to TMZ, the NBA player gave her nearly a hundred roses.

Maralee also took to her Instagram page on January 7 to share a selfie of herself after seemingly working out as she showed off her abs and post baby body a month after giving birth.

Photos Credit: Instagram