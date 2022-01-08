News
St. Louis Cardinals prepare for 2022 Spring Training amid MLB lockout
ST. LOUIS — The 2022 Season for the St. Louis Cardinals is off to a rocky start as the entire MLB is under a lockout. The lockout between players and teams hasn’t happened since 1994 and keeps current players from participating in any team events until an agreement has been reached.
January’s Winter Warm-Up for the Cardinals has already been canceled, and Spring Training is set to start in February.
“We’re just operating as if the schedule is going to happen as is. So, we’re just going to have to be prepared for whatever happens,” said Cardinals spokesperson Carson Shipley.
Shipley said tickets go on sale Saturday for the 15 homes games in Spring Training at the team’s Jupiter Complex. Shipley said all fans will get a full refund if any games are canceled.
“It’s very intimate down in Spring Training. The capacity is only 6800 seats, So, there are very few tickets available. If you’re planning on being down there, I encourage you to get your tickets early,” Shipley said.
Busch Stadium is in the thralls of hiring more staff for the regular season. Positions include ushers and event attendants. Shipley said the age limit for hires is now lower as well.
“So, traditionally you’ve had to be at least 18 years of age. So, we’re now dropping that to 16 years of age,” Shipley said. “We just posted the jobs this week, and we’ve had 100 applications so far. So we’re thinking people are excited.”
Shipley said the team hopes to give fans some normalcy come March.
“A lot of this is out of our control here right now,” Shipley admitted.”We know we’re going to have fans for opening day, and we hope to have a full house. So, we’re just hoping everybody’s looking forward to baseball season.”
If you would like to purchase spring training tickets, you can purchase them at cardinals.com/springtraining. For a list of job openings, visit: cardinals.com/workatbusch.
Madison County Board considers blocking mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations
ST. LOUIS — A record number of patients with COVID-19 have been admitted to St. Louis area hospitals, again.
St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports 227 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours. This number broke the previous record of 213, which was set just two days prior.
“It’s exhausting. It’s quite depressing,” said Dr. Mano Patri, an infectious disease specialist with SSM Health. “I’m pretty sure I can speak for the entire country that we’re sick of this.”
This is the third day in a row more than 200 patients have been admitted with COVID. The latest data also shows a record number of children have been admitted for the virus as well. As records shatter, hospitals and healthcare systems say they are overwhelmed.
“ER’s are being inundated, we don’t have enough beds, we’ve had to make different parts of the hospital areas for beds for patients,” Dr. Patri said. “There’s been just a level of exhaustion. Our nurses and doctors are working overtime. A lot of staff have gotten sick.”
Dr. Steven Brown with Mercy St. Louis has painted a grim picture of what it’s like for healthcare workers inside hospitals amid the surge.
“#COVID19 is RAGING. #Omicron is “mild” for the vaxxed, but not for the dozens of unvaxxed patients whom I am caring for tonight in ICUs in Arkansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma,” Brown tweeted. “If they are conscious, most are struggling to breathe. The rest are life support in drug-induced comas.”
“This is a big deal virus, so my ask would be, you know, take a step back,” Dr. Patri said “It’s not about government overrule. It’s not about politics. This is about trying to take care of yourself and your fellow man.”
Dr. Patri and Dr. Farrin Manian, the chairman of the department of medicine at Mercy St. Louis said the positivity rate is sitting around 30 percent, which is the highest since the pandemic started.
However, they expect the number to climb higher before dropping again. The doctors also said they believe the positivity rate is actually much higher because it likely doesn’t include those who test at home.
“These highly transmissible infections, they do peak and they do go down, we just need to make sure that we can survive as far as our healthcare system when the surge does go down,” Dr. Manian said. “Most of us are hoping that we can get the numbers down to manageable levels, where our healthcare system is not so strained, and I think that’s what makes this current time so critical.”
“It’s not just about COVID, it’s about all the other patients who need care, and don’t have COVID that can also be affected because of the strain on the system currently.”
What is Omicron’s impact on reaching herd immunity?
ST. LOUIS – With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant through St. Louis and beyond, are we any closer to reaching herd immunity and transitioning from a pandemic to an endemic? An infectious disease expert says there is reason to hope, but it is still too early to know.
“We are in the 5th surge now, and you want it to mean something,” says Dr. JoAnn Jose, SLUCare infectious disease specialist at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital. She says unfortunately there is no answer just yet.
She explains it is possible and even probable that because of the increased transmissibility and increased potential for breakthrough infection with the omicron variant that there will be a higher population level of immunity than previously.
“However, Omicron existing shows us that this virus is really clever and not done with us yet,” said Dr. Jose.
She explains that the Omicron variant is a sobering reminder that the immunity you do have – whether due to natural infection, vaccine, or vaccine booster- is not unassailable. She says that a variant with the right combination of mutations can overcome immunity.
“There is reason to hope this increases our herd immunity, that this gets us closer to an endemic infection instead of a pandemic, but we have to be prepared for what this virus has in store for us and none of us can know what that is,” says Dr. Jose.
According to the Mayo Clinic, there are a few ways to achieve herd immunity- natural infection and vaccination.
The Mayo Clinic says herd immunity can be reached when enough people in the population have recovered from a disease and have developed protective antibodies against future infection. However, the clinic says reinfection can be a problem because it’s unclear how long you are protected after recovering from COVID-19.
The other way to reach herd immunity is through vaccination. The site states that could be difficult due to vaccine hesitancy and questions about how long the COVID-19 vaccine will protect you from the virus.
The Mayor Clinic says while the U.S. is making progress toward herd immunity through a combined approach it’s not clear if or when herd immunity will be reached.
Dr. Jose also points out available data suggests the protection someone has from the vaccine and booster gives them a substantial level of protection from serious illness and hospitalizations, more than with the vaccine alone or with the previous history of natural infection.
At some point, the World Health Organization will determine when enough countries have tamped down their COVID-19 cases sufficiently — or at least, hospitalizations and deaths — to declare the pandemic officially over. Exactly what that threshold will be isn’t clear.
The Associated Press contributed to this story
