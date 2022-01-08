Connect with us

News

St. Louis City announces new quarantine guidelines, more testing

Published

1 min ago

on

St. Louis City announces new quarantine guidelines, more testing
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

ST. LOUIS — With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the St. Louis Metro Area, the City of St. Louis Department of Health announced two new partnerships that will bring more tests to the city.

Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, the Director of Health at the City of St. Louis Department of Health also announced stricter quarantine guidelines for individuals who aren’t able to obtain an antigen test.

“We’re in the midst of an alarming public health crisis,” Davis said.

She said the first five days of exposure are crucial and has updated the city’s isolation guidance.

 “After I consulted local state and federal partners, the City of St Louis Department of Health currently recommends adhering to isolation periods of 10 days,  if you are unable to take an antigen test at day give,” Davis said Thursday.

This goes above what the CDC recommends.

“If you are unable to get a test 5 days after last close contact with someone with COVID-19, you can leave your home after day 5 if you have been without COVID-19 symptoms throughout the 5-day period. Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days after your date of last close contact when around others at home and in public,” according to the CDC’s website.

 Davis said demand for testing is at an all-time high and these changes for the city are due to a limited supply of testing.

Davis announced more tests will be available in the city starting next week.

“One of the new partnerships is with Nomi Health,” Davis said. “The other partnerships are with Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Urban League, Centene Health, and other public health partners.”

Each partnership will provide 500-1,000 tests each day, above what the city is already able to provide. This means approximately 1,000-2,000 additional tests will be available beginning next week.

Davis said the locations of the additional tests will be announced by the end of the business day Friday.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Former Aurora officers, paramedic challenge indictment in Elijah McClain death by asking for judge to review evidence

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Former Aurora paramedic indicted in Elijah McClain’s death asks judge to dismiss charges
google news

Elijah McClain

Four of the five men charged with manslaughter in the in-custody death of Elijah McClain are asking a judge to review the evidence used by a grand jury to indict them.

Attorneys for former Aurora Fire Rescue paramedic Peter Cichuniec and former Aurora police officers Nathan Woodyard, Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt said during a court hearing Friday that they are asking the judge to decide whether there is enough evidence in the case to support the charges.

Adams County District Court Judge Priscilla Loew said she hadn’t started the review and set a new court date for Feb. 11 so all the parties can discuss progress. Former paramedic Jeremy Cooper, who was not scheduled for a court hearing Friday, will also appear at that hearing.

A grand jury in August indicted the five men on a combined 32 counts in connection with McClain’s 2019 death while in their custody.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Just Listed! Three Colorado Homes that Recently Hit the Market

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Just Listed! Three Colorado Homes that Recently Hit the Market
google news

It’s the start of a new year so why not kick off your next chapter in a new home? Thanks to Colorado’s fantastic lifestyle filled with opportunities for outdoor adventures, nights out downtown, and rich community culture, it continues to be a top destination for homebuyers.

If you’re looking for a new house to call home take a look at these recently listed residences from LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR).

2437 W 35th Avenue
Fall in love with the gorgeous, brand-new home and stand-alone carriage house at 2437 W 35th Avenue, Listed by LIV SIR broker, Deviree Vallejo for $1,575,000, this home is situated on an ideal block in Denver’s Potter-Highlands neighborhood. Thoughtfully crafted to seamlessly blend in with the character of the historic community, this stately home combines the functionality of new construction with the classic elements of Victorian architecture. The main residence features two en suite bedrooms on the second level and guest bedroom and additional living space on the lower level. Enjoy a glass of wine on your spacious front porch or walk to one of the dozens of restaurants/coffee shops within a few blocks. The separate carriage house offers one bedroom/one bath and large kitchen/living/dining area along with a full basement.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
google news

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Three white men convicted of murder for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison Friday, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley ordered Greg and Travis McMichael to serve life without parole for Arbery’s fatal shooting and granted their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, a chance to earn parole after serving at least 30 years in prison.

“Ahmaud Arbery was hunted down and shot, and he was killed because individuals here in the courtroom took the law into their own hands,” the judge said before sentencing.

Walmsley said Arbery left his home for a jog and ended up running for his life for five minutes as the men chased him in pickup trucks until they finally cornered him. The judge paused for a minute of silence to help drive home a sense of what that time must have been like for Arbery.

“When I thought about this, I thought from a lot of different angles. I kept coming back to the terror that must have been in the mind of the young man running through Satilla Shores,” he said, mentioning the neighborhood outside the port city of Brunswick where Arbery was killed.

Murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison under Georgia law unless prosecutors seek the death penalty, which they opted against in this case. The main decision for Walmsley was whether to grant an eventual chance to earn parole.

During the sentencing hearing, Arbery’s family had asked the judge to show no lenience.

Arbery’s sister recalled his humor, describing him as a positive thinker with a big personality. She told the judge her brother had dark skin “that glistened in the sunlight,” thick, curly hair and an athletic build, factors that made him a target for the men who pursued him.

“These are the qualities that made these men assume that Ahmaud was a dangerous criminal and chase him with guns drawn. To me, those qualities reflect a young man full of life and energy who looked like me and the people I loved,” Jasmine Arbery said.

Arbery’s mother said she suffered a personal, intense loss made worse by a trial where the men’s defense was that Arbery made bad choices that led to his death.

“This wasn’t a case of mistaken identity or mistaken fact. They chose to target my son because they didn’t want him in their community. They chose to treat him differently than other people who frequently visited their community,” Wanda Cooper-Jones said. “And when they couldn’t sufficiently scare or intimidate him, they killed him.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending