St. Louis City announces new quarantine guidelines, more testing
ST. LOUIS — With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the St. Louis Metro Area, the City of St. Louis Department of Health announced two new partnerships that will bring more tests to the city.
Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, the Director of Health at the City of St. Louis Department of Health also announced stricter quarantine guidelines for individuals who aren’t able to obtain an antigen test.
“We’re in the midst of an alarming public health crisis,” Davis said.
She said the first five days of exposure are crucial and has updated the city’s isolation guidance.
“After I consulted local state and federal partners, the City of St Louis Department of Health currently recommends adhering to isolation periods of 10 days, if you are unable to take an antigen test at day give,” Davis said Thursday.
This goes above what the CDC recommends.
“If you are unable to get a test 5 days after last close contact with someone with COVID-19, you can leave your home after day 5 if you have been without COVID-19 symptoms throughout the 5-day period. Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days after your date of last close contact when around others at home and in public,” according to the CDC’s website.
Davis said demand for testing is at an all-time high and these changes for the city are due to a limited supply of testing.
Davis announced more tests will be available in the city starting next week.
“One of the new partnerships is with Nomi Health,” Davis said. “The other partnerships are with Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Urban League, Centene Health, and other public health partners.”
Each partnership will provide 500-1,000 tests each day, above what the city is already able to provide. This means approximately 1,000-2,000 additional tests will be available beginning next week.
Davis said the locations of the additional tests will be announced by the end of the business day Friday.
Former Aurora officers, paramedic challenge indictment in Elijah McClain death by asking for judge to review evidence
Four of the five men charged with manslaughter in the in-custody death of Elijah McClain are asking a judge to review the evidence used by a grand jury to indict them.
Attorneys for former Aurora Fire Rescue paramedic Peter Cichuniec and former Aurora police officers Nathan Woodyard, Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt said during a court hearing Friday that they are asking the judge to decide whether there is enough evidence in the case to support the charges.
Adams County District Court Judge Priscilla Loew said she hadn’t started the review and set a new court date for Feb. 11 so all the parties can discuss progress. Former paramedic Jeremy Cooper, who was not scheduled for a court hearing Friday, will also appear at that hearing.
A grand jury in August indicted the five men on a combined 32 counts in connection with McClain’s 2019 death while in their custody.
The three Aurora officers — Roedema, Rosenblatt and Woodyard — detained McClain on Aug. 24, 2019, after receiving a call about a suspicious person. They forced him to the ground and used a chokehold designed to block blood flow to the brain before Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics arrived and Cooper injected him with ketamine, an anesthetic. Cichuniec, a lieutenant at the time, oversaw the Aurora Fire Rescue crew that Cooper belonged to.
McClain suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and never woke up. He was declared brain dead Aug. 27, 2019.
The grand jury indictment followed a criminal investigation by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office sparked by massive racial justice protests in the summer of 2020. Former 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young previously declined to prosecute those involved in McClain’s death.
Just Listed! Three Colorado Homes that Recently Hit the Market
It’s the start of a new year so why not kick off your next chapter in a new home? Thanks to Colorado’s fantastic lifestyle filled with opportunities for outdoor adventures, nights out downtown, and rich community culture, it continues to be a top destination for homebuyers.
If you’re looking for a new house to call home take a look at these recently listed residences from LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR).
2437 W 35th Avenue
Fall in love with the gorgeous, brand-new home and stand-alone carriage house at 2437 W 35th Avenue, Listed by LIV SIR broker, Deviree Vallejo for $1,575,000, this home is situated on an ideal block in Denver’s Potter-Highlands neighborhood. Thoughtfully crafted to seamlessly blend in with the character of the historic community, this stately home combines the functionality of new construction with the classic elements of Victorian architecture. The main residence features two en suite bedrooms on the second level and guest bedroom and additional living space on the lower level. Enjoy a glass of wine on your spacious front porch or walk to one of the dozens of restaurants/coffee shops within a few blocks. The separate carriage house offers one bedroom/one bath and large kitchen/living/dining area along with a full basement.
1311 Buffalo Ridge Road
Savor the stunning golf course views and mountain vistas from 1311 Buffalo Ridge Road. This truly incredible home within The Estates at Buffalo Ridge community is a fine example of a private, custom home in Castle Pines. Listed by LIV SIR broker, Anne Dresser Kocur, for $1,400,000, this remarkable five-bedroom residence backs to the 8th hole of The Ridge Golf Course for a luxurious take on Colorado living. Enjoy the outdoors on the expansive stamped concrete patio, under the pergola, or next to the double-sided fireplace. Inside, the two-story great room and chef’s kitchen are ideal for entertaining. The primary suite is a secluded oasis with ample space for unwinding. Here you’ll find a travertine fireplace, sitting area, walk-in closet, and a spa-like bathroom. This South Metro home is one you’ll want to see for yourself.
26391 E 5th Place
Treat yourself to a turnkey home in Aurora. 26391 E. 5th Place, listed by LIV SIR broker, Chris Merman, for $550,00 is a beautiful three-bedroom, three-bathroom, Lennar home in the popular Adonia community. This move-in ready residence comes complete with full landscaping, window treatments, and appliances. Plenty of oversized windows throughout the home fill it with bright, natural light. The primary bedroom suite offers a quiet space for relaxing with an en-suite bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. The second level of the home also features two additional bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and a convenient laundry room. On warm summer afternoons or chilly snow days enjoy some fresh air in the expansive backyard. This fenced-in space is perfect for pets, play time for children, gardening, and more!
Find the perfect house to call home with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. To learn more about the homes mentioned in this article and to view all of the incredible residences available across Colorado, visit livsothebysrealty.com.
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Three white men convicted of murder for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison Friday, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.
Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley ordered Greg and Travis McMichael to serve life without parole for Arbery’s fatal shooting and granted their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, a chance to earn parole after serving at least 30 years in prison.
“Ahmaud Arbery was hunted down and shot, and he was killed because individuals here in the courtroom took the law into their own hands,” the judge said before sentencing.
Walmsley said Arbery left his home for a jog and ended up running for his life for five minutes as the men chased him in pickup trucks until they finally cornered him. The judge paused for a minute of silence to help drive home a sense of what that time must have been like for Arbery.
“When I thought about this, I thought from a lot of different angles. I kept coming back to the terror that must have been in the mind of the young man running through Satilla Shores,” he said, mentioning the neighborhood outside the port city of Brunswick where Arbery was killed.
Murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison under Georgia law unless prosecutors seek the death penalty, which they opted against in this case. The main decision for Walmsley was whether to grant an eventual chance to earn parole.
During the sentencing hearing, Arbery’s family had asked the judge to show no lenience.
Arbery’s sister recalled his humor, describing him as a positive thinker with a big personality. She told the judge her brother had dark skin “that glistened in the sunlight,” thick, curly hair and an athletic build, factors that made him a target for the men who pursued him.
“These are the qualities that made these men assume that Ahmaud was a dangerous criminal and chase him with guns drawn. To me, those qualities reflect a young man full of life and energy who looked like me and the people I loved,” Jasmine Arbery said.
Arbery’s mother said she suffered a personal, intense loss made worse by a trial where the men’s defense was that Arbery made bad choices that led to his death.
“This wasn’t a case of mistaken identity or mistaken fact. They chose to target my son because they didn’t want him in their community. They chose to treat him differently than other people who frequently visited their community,” Wanda Cooper-Jones said. “And when they couldn’t sufficiently scare or intimidate him, they killed him.”
The judge’s sentences matched the recommendation of prosecutor Linda Dunikoski. She said all deserved that mandatory life sentence for showing “no empathy for the trapped and terrified Ahmaud Arbery.”
Contending the McMichaels still believed they didn’t do anything wrong, Dunikoski disclosed Friday that Greg McMichael gave cellphone video of the shooting recorded by Bryan to an attorney, who leaked it.
“He believed it was going to exonerate him,” the prosecutor said.
Robert Rubin, one of Travis McMichael’s defense attorneys, argued that his 35-year-old client deserved the possibility of parole. He said Travis McMichael opened fire only after “Mr. Arbery came at him and grabbed the gun.” But Rubin also acknowledged his client’s decisions to arm himself and chase Arbery were ”reckless” and “thoughtless.”
“They are not evidence of a soul so blackened as to deserve to spend the rest of his life in prison,” Rubin said. “This was not a planned murder. This was a fight over a gun that led to Mr. Arbery’s death.”
Greg McMichael’s lawyer, Laura Hogue, said her client didn’t intend Arbery to die, never pulling his gun until his son fired his shotgun.
“Greg McMichael did not leave his home that day hoping to kill,” Hogue told the judge. “He did not view his son firing that shotgun with anything other than fear and sadness. What this jury found was this was an unintentional act.”
Bryan’s lawyer said he showed remorse and cooperated with police, turning over the cellphone video of the shooting to help them get to the truth.
“Mr. Bryan isn’t the one who brought a gun,” Kevin Gough said. “He was unarmed. And I think that reflects his intentions.”
Bryan is 52, raising the chances that he will spend the remainder of his life in prison even with the chance of parole after serving 30 years.
The guilty verdicts against the men handed down the day before Thanksgiving prompted a victory celebration outside the Glynn County courthouse for those who saw Arbery’s death as part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice.
All three men were also convicted of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. Travis and Greg McMichael were each sentenced to an additional 20 years for aggravated assault.
The McMichaels grabbed guns and jumped in a pickup truck to chase Arbery after spotting him running in their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael firing close-range shotgun blasts into Arbery as he threw punches and grabbed for the weapon.
The killing went largely unnoticed until two months later, when the graphic video was leaked online and touched off a national outcry. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police and soon arrested all three men.
Defense attorneys have said they plan to appeal the convictions. They have 30 days after sentencing to file them.
Next month, the McMichaels and Bryan face a second trial, this time in U.S. District Court on federal hate crime charges. A judge has set jury selection to begin Feb. 7. Prosecutors will argue that the three men violated Arbery’s civil rights and targeted him because he was Black.
