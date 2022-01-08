News
St. Louis County man charged in more than a dozen car break-ins from single parking lot
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Authorities have charged a North St. Louis County man in connection with 15 break-ins at a Berkeley parking lot that also included the theft of four firearms.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office says Tishon Wordlaw, 20, was among several people who broke into cars parked at a shipping center at 6111 James McDonnell Boulevard in the overnight hours on October 17, 2021. It is unclear if anyone else is in custody in connection with the case.
Wordlaw is also accused of stealing four pistols from those vehicles in a parking lot shared by FedEx and Forward Air in Berkeley.
Wordlaw is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
The charges come as part of an increased focus from law enforcement agencies on car thefts, break-ins and catalytic converter thefts.
“I don’t think any of us believe that this is an organized gang of people that are doing these thefts. Organized only in the sense that you get a group of guys together and say tonight we’re going to steal a vehicle. We’re going to go to an Amazon parking lot and we want to break into as many vehicles as we possibly can,” Interim St. Louis County Police Chief Kenneth Gregory told FOX2 in November.
St. Louis County Police made at least 100 arrests in car break-in cases in 2021.
Suggest a Correction
News
Adams 14 to move all schools to remote-learning as COVID-19 cases surge
Adams 14 announced Friday that the school district will move all schools to remote-learning next week following a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Students will attend virtual classes at least from Jan. 10 until Jan. 14 because Adams County as a whole has seen cases increase 357% in two weeks, according to the letter the district sent parents.
The district is one of the first to shift to online learning since returning from winter break. Schools in the Denver metro area have sought to keep students in in-person classes, but are facing widespread staffing shortages amid the rise of the omicron variant.
Earlier in the week, Denver Public Schools moved all classes online for a day following a shortage of bus drivers during the snowstorm.
Adams 14 is also canceling sports for middle school students next week. However, high school activities will go on as normal, according to the letter.
The district will still provide meals for students next week. On Jan. 10, lunches will be served between 11:30 a.m and 12:30 p.m. at each school except for Sanville and STARS students. The former will be served at Central Elementary School and the latter at Rose Hill Elementary School, according to the letter.
Then, starting on Jan. 11, meals will be delivered to neighborhood locations. The details of which have not yet been provided.
Adams 14 said it will make a decision by Jan. 13 on whether classes will remain remote or if the district will resume in-person lessons.
News
How did the Broncos miss the playoffs for a sixth straight year? Here are three factors in what went wrong in 2021
The Broncos’ season came unglued during a five-minute stretch against Baltimore in Week 4 — a sequence of three possessions that defined their shortcomings.
Undefeated (3-0) and leading the Ravens 7-0, the Broncos allowed a 75-yard drive capped by a 12-yard touchdown carry from Latavius Murray, the development of a struggle-stopping-the-run theme.
The Broncos followed with a three-and-out capped with a sack, the development of a can’t-answer-a-score theme.
And Baltimore took the lead for good when receiver Marquise Brown’s route turned around safety Justin Simmons for a 49-yard touchdown after safety Kareem Jackson was late getting out of his back-pedal, the development of a can’t-prevent-big-plays theme.
The 23-7 defeat triggered a four-game losing streak that didn’t end the Broncos’ season, but did put them in chase-the-standings mode — 3-0 became 3-4 … 3-4 became 6-5 … and 7-6 became their current mark of 7-9 entering Saturday’s finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Their margin for error from mid-October on was eliminated and the Broncos never sustained any offensive consistency, never overcame the injuries that beset key parts of the roster and never figured out how to win in the AFC West (1-4).
“You can never base a record on a sheet of paper with names, but I think this was just such a well-built roster and we had so many guys who could make plays at every position level,” Simmons said. “It’s just unfortunate and disappointing that we, as a collective unit — coaches and players — just couldn’t get the job done.”
There is no one person to blame … and everybody to blame.
Start with an offense that is averaging 19.4 points per game. And a defense that is third in fewest points allowed, but 27th on third down and tied for 17th in takeaways. And a special teams unit that made critical errors on an almost weekly basis.
Add it up and it is no surprise the Broncos have clinched a sixth consecutive losing season for the first time in 45 years and a fifth straight year out of the playoffs for the first time in 49 years.
Think about that. Ending with their Super Bowl title in 2015, the Broncos made the playoffs 22 times in 39 years and had a losing record in only six of those seasons (one was a strike-shortened year). They were almost always in the mix. They were a nightmare to play at their home stadiums. And they were relevant.
Now? The Broncos scare nobody.
The Chiefs, who have won 12 consecutive games in the series, are an 11 1/2-point favorite, the second-biggest road choice at the Broncos in 30 years; behind only New Orleans, which was a 17-point favorite in November 2021 when the Broncos had to play practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback.
Only general manager George Paton knows if major changes (dismissing coach Vic Fangio and the majority of his assistants) or minor alternations (retaining Fangio with the understanding he needs to overhaul his staff) are imminent.
So what went wrong? Why have the Broncos lost nine of their last 13 games? Here are three key factors:
Crisis management
If Fangio’s tenure ends this weekend, he will undoubtedly say he had few regrets despite his 19-29 record — it just isn’t in his NFL DNA to say as much. A more confident defensive play-caller will be tough to find and he mostly has the resume to back up the bravado he displayed after the rout of Dallas in November.
But at the root of Fangio’s three years is an inability to stop the figurative bleeding. The Broncos have five losing streaks of at least three games.
2019: The Broncos started 0-4, including come-from-ahead home losses to Chicago and Jacksonville. They were never closer than two games under. 500.
2020: The Broncos started 0-3, including a botched clock management opening-game loss to Tennessee. They never reached .500.
This year: The Broncos started 3-0 with wins over the Giants, Jacksonville and Jets (combined current record of 10-38), but lost four straight to set up a must-win finishing stretch minus quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
Asked after Week 7 if he should have gotten more involved with the game planning, Fangio said: “Well, I’ve been involved from the start. Obviously, every week I take a look at it and I give my opinion. Sometimes, it’s more detailed and in-depth than others, but I’m involved with it.”
Fair enough. There is no doubt Fangio as the head football coach is aware of what offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s game plan will look like each week. But by the time Fangio put his verbal foot down in the days following the Thursday night loss at Cleveland, it may have been too late to stop the snowball.
Receiver production
The Broncos spent their bye week signing receivers Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton to three- and four-year contract extensions, respectively, and were optimistic Jerry Jeudy would be back to full throttle after his Week 1 high ankle sprain.
But whatever the reason, their lack of production in Games 11-16 has been confusing.
Sutton: 14 catches and no touchdowns.
Jeudy: 14 catches and no touchdowns.
Patrick: 10 catches and one touchdown.
Just as alarming is each player has only two explosive catches (gain of at least 16 yards) apiece during the stretch.
Blame the quarterback play or leaky pass protection or game situation, but the Broncos were not a quick-strike offense. In the last six games, the Broncos’ 12 touchdown drives have averaged 8.5 plays, a noble achievement of ball control, but it also shortens the game by limiting possessions.
The Broncos will never know about Jeudy’s season after he was injured against the Giants.
“I think the injury certainly had an effect,” Shurmur said. “He can be a very outstanding route runner and (has to) just keep continuing to work on all the things that are necessary to play receiver in this league. As long as he’s willing to do that — which I know he is — he’s got a bright future.”
If Jeudy isn’t a part of a trade to acquire a veteran quarterback, an offseason priority is finding ways to create favorable matchups for all three receivers and two tight ends.
Injuries impact run defense
The Broncos lost inside linebackers Josey Jewell (Week 2) and Alexander Johnson (Week 6) to torn pectoral injuries. The ripple effect led to Fangio starting seven players at a key run-defending spot.
In order to take advantage of a secondary full of talent, the Broncos needed to stop the run better.
Overall, the Broncos have allowed 109.8 rushing yards per game, 15th in the NFL. Not great, but not awful.
But a closer look is required. On first down, the Broncos allowed at least a four-yard carry on 55.1% of the attempts, 31st in the league. And on every attempt, opponents have gained at least four yards on 51.7% carries (29th in the league).
“We’ve never had a great stretch there this year, especially after we lost (Jewell and Johnson),” Fangio said before the Week 16 game at Las Vegas.
Opponent’s rushing in the Broncos’ seven wins — 18.1 carries for 79.1 yards per game and one touchdown.
Opponent’s rushing in the Broncos’ nine losses — 31.6 carries for 133.2 yards per game and eight touchdowns.
Paton faces major decisions this offseason because Jewell and Johnson are free agents and more defensive line girth could be required. First up is diagnosing the problems of this past season and why the internal optimism never matched the performance.
“I can sit here and say it’s extremely disappointing because of the guys we have,” Simmons said. “I really liked our chances.”
News
Firefighters battle flames and freezing temps at Fenton’s former Stratford Inn
FENTON, Mo. – Firefighters battled flames and freezing temperatures Friday morning at the former Stratford Inn in Fenton, Missouri.
The former Stratford Inn off of I-44 near Bowles was seen on fire at about 6 a.m. when a passerby saw smoke coming from the building and then called authorities. When fire crews first arrived, flames were seen coming from the large structure, according to Public Information Officer for the Eureka Fire Protection District Scott Barthelmass.
The fire went up to three alarms. Some 75 firefighters from 15 departments responded to the scene. The large response was due to the size of the building, having to search the large building, and the bitterly cold weather. Firefighters were working rotating shifts due to the cold temperatures. There was also a warming bus at the scene for crews. A salt truck was also at the scene in order to deter the water used to fight the fire from freezing up in the parking lot.
“This is tough work,” Barthelmass said. “How bitterly cold it is, your fingers freeze up very quickly and then you add water to this.”
No one was found in the building, and no injuries were reported. As of 9:30 a.m. crews were still at the scene.
The Stratford Inn has been completely shuttered since November 2018. That’s when families living there were forced to leave due to health and safety issues.
It is unknown at this time what started the fire.
Suggest a Correction
Kim Kardashian Hits The Beach In A Bikini & Hangs With BFF Simon Huck In Bahamas Throwback
St. Louis County man charged in more than a dozen car break-ins from single parking lot
Carrie Underwood’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Sons With Mike Fisher
Adams 14 to move all schools to remote-learning as COVID-19 cases surge
Halle Berry Honors Sidney Poitier After His Death: ‘A True Measure Of A Man’
How did the Broncos miss the playoffs for a sixth straight year? Here are three factors in what went wrong in 2021
Go To Jail, Then Hell: Reactions To Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, And William Bryan Being Sentenced To Life In Prison
Firefighters battle flames and freezing temps at Fenton’s former Stratford Inn
Kanye West Meets Up With Trump’s Son-In-Law Jared Kushner For Dinner In Miami
3 in custody after police chase goes across Mississippi River multiple times
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?