St. Louis County man charged in more than a dozen car break-ins from single parking lot

Published

1 min ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Authorities have charged a North St. Louis County man in connection with 15 break-ins at a Berkeley parking lot that also included the theft of four firearms.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office says Tishon Wordlaw, 20, was among several people who broke into cars parked at a shipping center at 6111 James McDonnell Boulevard in the overnight hours on October 17, 2021. It is unclear if anyone else is in custody in connection with the case.

Wordlaw is also accused of stealing four pistols from those vehicles in a parking lot shared by FedEx and Forward Air in Berkeley.

Wordlaw is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

The charges come as part of an increased focus from law enforcement agencies on car thefts, break-ins and catalytic converter thefts.

“I don’t think any of us believe that this is an organized gang of people that are doing these thefts. Organized only in the sense that you get a group of guys together and say tonight we’re going to steal a vehicle. We’re going to go to an Amazon parking lot and we want to break into as many vehicles as we possibly can,” Interim St. Louis County Police Chief Kenneth Gregory told FOX2 in November.

St. Louis County Police made at least 100 arrests in car break-in cases in 2021.

Adams 14 to move all schools to remote-learning as COVID-19 cases surge

Published

12 mins ago

January 8, 2022

Adams 14 announced Friday that the school district will move all schools to remote-learning next week following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Students will attend virtual classes at least from Jan. 10 until Jan. 14 because Adams County as a whole has seen cases increase 357% in two weeks, according to the letter the district sent parents.

The district is one of the first to shift to online learning since returning from winter break. Schools in the Denver metro area have sought to keep students in in-person classes, but are facing widespread staffing shortages amid the rise of the omicron variant.

Earlier in the week, Denver Public Schools moved all classes online for a day following a shortage of bus drivers during the snowstorm.

Adams 14 is also canceling sports for middle school students next week. However, high school activities will go on as normal, according to the letter.

The district will still provide meals for students next week. On Jan. 10, lunches will be served between 11:30 a.m and 12:30 p.m. at each school except for Sanville and STARS students. The former will be served at Central Elementary School and the latter at Rose Hill Elementary School, according to the letter.

Then, starting on Jan. 11, meals will be delivered to neighborhood locations. The details of which have not yet been provided.

Adams 14 said it will make a decision by Jan. 13 on whether classes will remain remote or if the district will resume in-person lessons.

How did the Broncos miss the playoffs for a sixth straight year? Here are three factors in what went wrong in 2021

Published

23 mins ago

January 8, 2022

The Broncos’ season came unglued during a five-minute stretch against Baltimore in Week 4 — a sequence of three possessions that defined their shortcomings.

Undefeated (3-0) and leading the Ravens 7-0, the Broncos allowed a 75-yard drive capped by a 12-yard touchdown carry from Latavius Murray, the development of a struggle-stopping-the-run theme.

The Broncos followed with a three-and-out capped with a sack, the development of a can’t-answer-a-score theme.

And Baltimore took the lead for good when receiver Marquise Brown’s route turned around safety Justin Simmons for a 49-yard touchdown after safety Kareem Jackson was late getting out of his back-pedal, the development of a can’t-prevent-big-plays theme.

The 23-7 defeat triggered a four-game losing streak that didn’t end the Broncos’ season, but did put them in chase-the-standings mode — 3-0 became 3-4 … 3-4 became 6-5 … and 7-6 became their current mark of 7-9 entering Saturday’s finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Their margin for error from mid-October on was eliminated and the Broncos never sustained any offensive consistency, never overcame the injuries that beset key parts of the roster and never figured out how to win in the AFC West (1-4).

“You can never base a record on a sheet of paper with names, but I think this was just such a well-built roster and we had so many guys who could make plays at every position level,” Simmons said. “It’s just unfortunate and disappointing that we, as a collective unit — coaches and players — just couldn’t get the job done.”

There is no one person to blame … and everybody to blame.

Start with an offense that is averaging 19.4 points per game. And a defense that is third in fewest points allowed, but 27th on third down and tied for 17th in takeaways. And a special teams unit that made critical errors on an almost weekly basis.

Add it up and it is no surprise the Broncos have clinched a sixth consecutive losing season for the first time in 45 years and a fifth straight year out of the playoffs for the first time in 49 years.

Think about that. Ending with their Super Bowl title in 2015, the Broncos made the playoffs 22 times in 39 years and had a losing record in only six of those seasons (one was a strike-shortened year). They were almost always in the mix. They were a nightmare to play at their home stadiums. And they were relevant.

Firefighters battle flames and freezing temps at Fenton’s former Stratford Inn

Published

34 mins ago

January 8, 2022

FENTON, Mo. – Firefighters battled flames and freezing temperatures Friday morning at the former Stratford Inn in Fenton, Missouri.

The former Stratford Inn off of I-44 near Bowles was seen on fire at about 6 a.m. when a passerby saw smoke coming from the building and then called authorities. When fire crews first arrived, flames were seen coming from the large structure, according to Public Information Officer for the Eureka Fire Protection District Scott Barthelmass.

The fire went up to three alarms. Some 75 firefighters from 15 departments responded to the scene. The large response was due to the size of the building, having to search the large building, and the bitterly cold weather. Firefighters were working rotating shifts due to the cold temperatures. There was also a warming bus at the scene for crews. A salt truck was also at the scene in order to deter the water used to fight the fire from freezing up in the parking lot.

“This is tough work,” Barthelmass said. “How bitterly cold it is, your fingers freeze up very quickly and then you add water to this.”

No one was found in the building, and no injuries were reported. As of 9:30 a.m. crews were still at the scene.

The Stratford Inn has been completely shuttered since November 2018. That’s when families living there were forced to leave due to health and safety issues.

It is unknown at this time what started the fire.

