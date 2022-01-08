Connect with us

'Station Eleven' Episodes 8 & 9: Shelter From the Storms In Both Timelines

Published

46 seconds ago

on

'Station Eleven' Episodes 8 & 9: Shelter From the Storms In Both Timelines
Himesh Patel as Jeevan (left) and David Wilmot as Clark each get a showcase

Station Eleven enters the home stretch with its penultimate block of episodes before next week’s finale. The two newest chapters, “Who’s There?” and “Dr. Chaudhary,” are among the show’s best, diving deep into even more of the ensemble and casting a sympathetic eye in all directions.

Spoilers ahead for both new episodes.

“Who’s There?” allows all of our Year 20 storylines to converge at the Severn City Airport, now the home of the Museum of Civilization curated by Clark Thompson (David Wilmot). This is the first we see Clark, Elizabeth (Caitlin FitzGerald), and Miles (Milton Barnes) since the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, but things aren’t much different from how we left them. The trio still share leadership of their makeshift village, but Clark fears that he’s lost his prestige. The community is thriving, but the first generation of post-pans have little interest in him, or in his museum. The episode is a showcase for actor David Wilmot, whose Clark is one of Station Eleven’s most conflicted and complicated characters. Through flashbacks to his last visit with his old friend, Hollywood superstar Arthur Leander (Gael García Bernal), we can contextualize Clark’s path from punk to actor to corporate consultant to post-apocalyptic politician. Like so many leaders before him, he hides his fragility with defensiveness and hostility—he’s desperate to connect, but afraid of being seen.

While much of the episode is told from Clark’s point of view, he also serves as the antagonist of its most suspenseful scene. After Kirsten and the Prophet (a.k.a. David, a.k.a. Tyler Leander) arrive at the airport colony claiming to be actors who got separated from the Traveling Symphony, Clark insists that they prove their identities by performing a scene together. The audience knows that Kirsten is who she says she is, but has no idea whether or not the Prophet can keep up the charade. Kirsten launches into an excerpt from the only text she’s certain he knows, the Station Eleven comic book. Their performance is intercut with Clark’s judging gaze, and the tension is built on whether or not Clark will see through their ruse. So much of the episode puts the audience firmly in Clark’s corner, yet it’s still possible to see the villain that the grown-up Tyler believes him to be. The Prophet fears Clark’s monument to the past as much as Clark fears the uncertainty of the future, but to the Prophet the past has a face, a physical form that he can destroy.

Tangled up in this mess is Kirsten, who is surprised to find that the Symphony doesn’t want to be rescued. The museum has offered to give them shelter for the winter, while conductor Sarah (Lori Petty) receives treatment for a heart attack. Despite the obvious delight of her companions Alex, August, and Deiter at the pre-pandemic luxuries afforded by the airport, Kirsten remains suspicious. It’s not just that the Prophet has warned her of their corruption, Kirsten also deeply fears change. She hasn’t been settled in one place since she was eight years old, and the idea seems to terrify her. But some change can’t be fought, as Kirsten learns when she peeks into Sarah’s hospital room to find that her surrogate mother is beyond her help. Lori Petty shines in what could stand as her final appearance in the series, performing a death (or near-death) scene that would make the Traveling Symphony proud. 

While “Who’s There?” brings all of the Year 20 characters together under one roof, “Dr. Chaudhary” centers entirely around the one flu survivor whose fate has been kept hidden for most of the series, Jeevan (Himesh Patel). Months after leaving Frank’s apartment, Jeevan and young Kirsten (Matilda Lawler) have taken shelter in an abandoned cabin for the winter. Kirsten copes with the isolation by reading Station Eleven over and over, while Jeevan struggles to maintain his sanity and composure. Relief comes in a bizarre form, as Jeevan is rescued from a wolf attack by a colony of pregnant women who, via a misunderstanding, believe that he’s a doctor. Jeevan recovers at an ad hoc birth center, where Dr. Terry (Tara Nicodemo, Y: The Last Man) is preparing for the likelihood that all fourteen expectant parents might give birth on the same day. There, the always aimless “Leavin’ Jeevan” finds the one thing he’s been missing all his life: purpose.

For eight episodes, Station Eleven has teased that Jeevan Chaudhary is a tragic figure defined by the impact of his loss on Kirsten Raymonde. From her point of view, Jeevan simply disappeared after an argument; maybe he was dead, maybe just tired of taking care of her. With this missing piece restored, Jeevan’s story is now his own, as uplifting, powerful, and silly as any other corner of the series. Himesh Patel is effortlessly funny, and his warmth is part of what makes “Dr. Chaudhary” such a tender, feel-good hour of television despite its grim setting. Even isolated from most of the characters and narrative, “Dr. Chaudhary” embodies the essence of Station Eleven.

The Chicago Bears will close their season Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, facing the Minnesota Vikings in a game that has no playoff implications. The Bears are hoping to finish the year on a three-game winning streak but head into the weekend as 5½-point underdogs against a Vikings team that beat them 17-9 three weeks ago. With kickoff of Sunday’s game nearing, here’s a snapshot look at the matchup.

Chicago Bears (6-10) at Minnesota Vikings (7-9)

  • Kickoff: Noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
  • TV and radio: FOX-32, WBBM-AM 780, WCFS-FM 105.9, WRTO-AM 1200 (Spanish).
  • The line: Vikings by 5½. Over/under: 44½.
1. Pressing question

Is this the end of the road for Bears coach Matt Nagy?

Probably. It’s hard to find anyone in the league who isn’t expecting Nagy to be fired after Sunday’s game. Which likely leaves Nagy to follow the paths of his two predecessors, John Fox and Marc Trestman, who each ended their tenures as Bears coach in Minneapolis.

Nagy is 34-30 during the regular season during his time in Chicago and lost both his playoff games. After a five-game losing streak in October and November dropped the Bears to 3-7 this season, it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that Nagy’s days with the organization were numbered.

Still, whether Nagy has done more reflecting and lamenting privately, he has publicly steered around discussing his coaching fate and instead has pushed to keep the focus on each week’s preparation for the next game.

On Friday, after leading what many believe will be his last full practice as Bears coach, Nagy again expressed pride in the way his players have continued to grind and invest in their preparation even with the team out of playoff contention since mid-December.

“When things don’t go as well as you want them to go, how do you react?” Nagy said. “Do you change? Do you treat people differently? Are you a different head coach? Are you a different type of player? Because as they say, that reveals your true character.

“In the end, we can all look back and say, ‘How did we react during a tough time?’ And I think everybody in this building can tell you, ‘We reacted pretty well.’ ”

For Nagy, that counts for something. And the Bears have an opportunity to finish their season on a three-game winning streak.

2. Player in the spotlight

Andy Dalton admitted Friday that one thought bounces around his head quite often.

What would have happened if I hadn’t gotten hurt?

Who knows how the Bears season might have been different had Dalton not suffered a bone bruise in his left knee in the second quarter of the second game? That injury altered the big-picture quarterback plans the Bears had coming into the season, ultimately shifting rookie Justin Fields into the starting role for 10 of the next 12 games. The Bears went 2-8 in the games Fields started. And while Fields gained valuable experience during a season in which the Bears probably weren’t going to be championship contenders to begin with, Dalton can’t be blamed for wondering whether he could have lifted this team beyond the expectations of so many outsiders.

Had it not been for that unfortunate injury …

“I think about that all the time,” Dalton said. “It’s unfortunate how the whole injury happened (with me) not really getting touched. Things shifted from that point forward. So I do think about that. But I do understand that everything happens for a reason and I trust in God’s plan over mine. I may not understand why it happened or when it happened and all that. But I know I can trust that there’s good that has come from it. And there has been a lot of growth for me as a person and as a player since.”

Dalton, who signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Bears in March, will get one final start Sunday, pushed back into action after Fields tested positive for COVID-19 in the middle of the week. The Bears are 3-2 in games Dalton has started.

At the end of what he called “an up and down” season, Dalton would love to put some positive finishing touches on things by lifting the offense against a strong Vikings defense.

For whatever it’s worth, Dalton took the razor to his beard this week.

“New year, new look,” he said. “Starting fresh.”

3. Keep an eye on …

Jaylon Johnson versus Justin Jefferson.

Three weeks ago, Johnson was really looking forward to a matchup against the Vikings star receiver, dialing in on his preparation and eager to do his part to help contain Jefferson. Then, a day before the game, Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 and couldn’t play.

“I missed (that game) a lot,” Johnson said Thursday, “considering the preparation I put in that week — going through watching film, practicing, seeing certain things. Having that taken away from me at the last minute was pretty hurtful. I wanted that matchup. That was something I’d been looking forward to.”

Sunday presents another opportunity. Jefferson is second in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,509. He has 103 catches, too, including nine touchdowns.

Jefferson hauled in an early 12-yard touchdown catch from Kirk Cousins at Soldier Field in Week 15 but was otherwise held in check by a Bears defense that was missing all five of its usual starters in the secondary. He finished with four catches for 47 yards.

Johnson wants his crack at Jefferson, looking to finish a strong second season on a high note.

“This week is no different,” he said. “Just going out preparing the right way. Watching film. My preparation will take care of itself.”

Johnson said he is looking forward to decompressing after Sunday and going through a thorough self-evaluation process of his 2021 season. What is undeniable is that he remains uber-confident in his skill set, has developed confidence in his preparation routine and has channeled both those things into becoming a respected leader on defense.

“I want to be better, so I want those around me to be better,” Johnson said. “I want to bring guys along the best way I can, even have guys push me to be the best version of myself. I’m big on everybody being on the same page and pushing each other to be better.”

4. Odds and ends

With their secondary depleted so significantly three weeks ago, the Bears still somehow managed to hold the Vikings to just 61 net passing yards, the lowest output of the Mike Zimmer era. A week later, the Bears defense held the Seattle Seahawks scoreless in the fourth quarter to help spark a rally for a 25-24 win. Then, in Week 17, the Bears put together arguably their most complete defensive effort of the season in a 29-3 blowout of the New York Giants.

Yes, the degree of difficulty of that performance must be considered. But the Bears still recorded four sacks and a safety, forced four turnovers, held the Giants to 155 total yards and 13 first downs on 12 possessions and didn’t allow a single explosive play.

“It was just a total group effort,” coordinator Sean Desai said. “A lot of energy and juice from the sideline and from the players on the field. And really just great execution of the plan and the techniques and the details of what we were trying to get done. When we do that, we can be pretty special. And that was a special performance.”

Desai was asked to interpret the strong finishing stretch by his unit and what it has told him.

“It just tells us the character of our guys and the character of our coaches that we have over here,” he said. “Our mentality on defense has always been a 1-0 approach. We’re not changing that.”

Added outside linebacker Robert Quinn: “We’re finally playing up to our standards. We’ve been inconsistent on the year. And we put ourselves in a terrible position. But as a man, as people with pride, we have to finish strong and give ourselves something positive going into next year.”

5. Injury updates

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is the only Bears player who was declared out Friday on the official injury report for the finale. Hicks has been battling an ankle injury since November, and Sunday will mark the eighth game he has missed this season and the 20th over the last three seasons.

Robert Quinn (shoulder), Eddie Goldman (finger) and Duke Shelley (heel) were listed as questionable, but all three practiced in full Friday and figure to play.

For the Vikings, defensive tackle Michael Pierce (illness) is doubtful while Mackensie Alexander (ankle), Kris Boyd (ribs) and Wyatt Davis (illness) are questionable.

Predictions

Brad Biggs (13-3)

The Vikings fell out of the playoff race with a dispirited 37-10 road loss to the Green Bay Packers last week. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and Bears counterpart Matt Nagy are likely entering their final game before receiving pink slips. The Vikings are destined to finish in second place in the NFC North even if the Bears win and both teams finish with 7-10 records. So there’s really nothing at stake at US Bank Stadium. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who returns after missing last week on the reserve/COVID-19 list, has had rough times against the Bears but has been steady against them in Minnesota. Figure that will give the Vikings a slight edge as the Bears bid to end the season with a three-game winning streak.

Vikings 20, Bears 17

Colleen Kane (14-2)

The last time the Bears and Vikings met — a 17-9 Vikings win in Week 15 — the Bears were missing 14 players with COVID-19. Justin Fields played injured. And the Bears made several costly mistakes. Now the teams meet in a game without playoff implications. The Bears have been resigned to that fate for weeks and still won the last two games behind Nick Foles and Andy Dalton. So I’m going to guess the Bears and Matt Nagy have the motivation for one more win left in them.

Bears 20, Vikings 17

Dan Wiederer (15-1)

Neither team will be playing in the postseason. Both teams could be facing significant changes to their coaching staffs and front offices once the game ends. The level of frustration surrounding each organization is similar. Still, the Vikings remain just a smidge better overall. And so this is how it will end.

Vikings 26, Bears 24

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 18 game between the Ravens (8-8) and Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium:

Jonas Shaffer, reporter

Ravens 21, Steelers 20: The Ravens can’t lose six games in a row … can they? Don’t let all the pomp and circumstance of Ben Roethlisberger’s grand finale deceive you; this is still a mediocre Pittsburgh team, probably the worst opponent the Ravens have faced since their losing streak started in Pittsburgh. On offense, Tyler Huntley has the kind of quick-hitting approach that can limit T.J. Watt’s impact. On defense, the Ravens have the front to hamstring the Steelers’ running game. Diontae Johnson’s return could loom large for Pittsburgh, but this feels like a a game where the Ravens’ luck starts to turn.

Mike Preston, columnist

Ravens 20, Steelers 17: Pittsburgh has the second-worst rush defense in the league, allowing 139.6 yards per game, so the Ravens need to pound the ball and stick with it. The Steelers, meanwhile, will likely go no-huddle from the start after it caused a lot of confusion for the Ravens’ defense in the second half of the first meeting. The Ravens have lost five straight but they are at home. Both teams need to win to have any hope of gaining a playoff berth, but the Ravens will send “Big Ben” Roethlisberger into retirement with a loss in perhaps the final game of his Hall of Fame career.

Childs Walker, reporter

Ravens 23, Steelers 17: This is not your usual Ravens-Steelers heavyweight slugfest. Both teams are dragging themselves over the finish line after difficult seasons. Ben Roethlisberger’s swan song will dominate the headlines going in, but the Ravens will exploit advantages in the run game and on special teams to pull out a low-scoring alley fight.

Ryan McFadden, reporter

Ravens 17, Steelers 14: Even though the playoff odds are slim, the Ravens still have something to play for Sunday. The Ravens will use their running game and timely plays down the stretch to ruin Ben Roethlisberger’s potential last game with the Steelers. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will get the start once again, but he has shown that he is capable of manning the position. The Ravens need plenty of outside help to get into the playoffs, but stranger things have happened this season.

C.J. Doon, editor

Ravens 28, Steelers 23: It could just be coachspeak, but Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday that the Ravens had one of their best weeks of practice this season. That doesn’t sound like a team that’s thinking about its paltry 2% chance to make the playoffs. There’s enough motivation alone to beat Ben Roethlisberger in his final game, and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley’s quick passing game might be just what the Ravens need to neutralize T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward. This cursed season likely ends without a postseason berth, but the Ravens will control what they can control Sunday and beat Pittsburgh at home. For those scoreboard watching, the Jaguars beating the Colts is the most unlikely leg of Don “Wink” Martindale’s three-team parlay, but Jacksonville upset the Bills earlier this season and hasn’t loss to the Colts at home since 2014. Hey, you never know.

Tim Schwartz, editor

Ravens 24, Steelers 23: Will the Ravens really let Ben Roethlisberger finish his career with a win in Baltimore? I suspect the Ravens will be fired up and ready to make sure their rival’s last impression is not walking out of M&T Bank Stadium with a victory. Besides, Tyler Huntley is due for a win, and with even a sliver of hope for a playoff spot the Ravens spent the week preparing for a must-win game. They gave away their last meeting with Pittsburgh, and they won’t do it again.

Mercedes-Benz’s Vision EQXX concept car. Mercedes-Benz

German automobile powerhouse Mercedes-Benz just revealed a concept electric supercar that seeks to end the debate around the so-called “range anxiety” once and for all.

After 18 months in the making, Mercedes this week unveiled the Vision EQXX, a compact electric vehicle that boasts a range of over 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) on a single charge, far longer than that of any production or concept EVs we know of—although the company said the range figures were “preliminary and based on digital simulations in real-life traffic conditions.”

For comparison, the longest-range EV in the market, Lucid Air Grand Touring, has an EPA-rated range of 516 miles. Tesla’s Model S Long Range has 405 miles.

It’s also the most efficient of all existing EV models. The car is partially powered by 117 solar cells built into its roof. The main battery pack, Mercedes said, has been redesigned by its own engineers “so it could accommodate more energy from a smaller and lighter package.” Together, the system achieves an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometers, equivalent to 0.167 kWh per mile. Tesla’s 2020 Model 3 Standard Range Plus, the most efficient EV in the market, consumes 0.24 kWh per mile.

“This Mercedes changes the conversation around EVs away from today’s almost total focus on range as a function of battery capacity. In the EQXX, range is a function of a holistic approach to vehicle efficiency,” the auto magazine Motor Trend said in a review.

Mercedes has announced plans to go the fully electric by 2030. Vision EQXX is a demonstration of what it can achieve with the latest technology. Mercedes’ production EVs, about a dozen models in its EQ series, won’t have such impressive specs just yet.

1641643284 52 Mercedes Unveils a 1000 Km Range Solar Powered Vegan Friendly Electric Car

Another message Mercedes wants to send with Vision EQXX is its gradual departure from genuine leather and other animal products.

EQXX’s interior is made of a bio-based leather alternative called Mylo, produced using mycelium, a vegetative structure of mushroom that grows underground. Other materials used in the car include a cactus-based biomaterial called Deserttex and carpets made from bamboo fiber, Mercedes said.

The move is in line with an industry-wide trend. Last year, Volvo, which has stopped making gas cars (it still makes hybrid cars), announced goals to go “leather-free” by 2030 and make recycled and bio-based material account for a quarter of the material used in its news cars by 2025.

Tesla’s Model 3 sedans made after 2019 are already leather-free. Porsche’s popular luxury EV, Taycan, offers customers a vegan leather option in addition to the classic leather interior.

1641643284 845 Mercedes Unveils a 1000 Km Range Solar Powered Vegan Friendly Electric Car

Mercedes Unveils a 1,000-Km Range, Solar-Powered, Vegan Friendly Electric Car

