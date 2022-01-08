Connect with us

News

The Met’s ‘Rigoletto’ Brought in 2022 Against All Odds

Published

19 seconds ago

on

The Met’s ‘Rigoletto’ Brought in 2022 Against All Odds
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
‘Rigoletto’ at The Met Opera Ken Howard

While the highly anticipated revival of The Music Man idles awaiting the recovery from COVID of its stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster and other Broadway shows have closed either temporarily or permanently, the Metropolitan Opera defied Omicron to present its annual New Year’s Eve gala Friday night. If the crowd was sparser and less nattily dressed than in previous years, enthusiastically grateful applause greeted the superb cast and conductor after the premiere of the company’s new version of Verdi’s beloved classic Rigoletto. Before a celebratory shower of glittering confetti fell from the ceiling, the response was decidedly more tepid for the production team as yet once again director Bartlett Sher demonstrated little affinity for opera.

One of the more baffling features of Peter Gelb’s reign has been his propensity to invite again and again the same directors whose limp, unimaginative productions fail to challenge Met audiences. Rigoletto is Sher’s eighth project for the company, while this season also hosts Mary Zimmerman’s fifth and Sir David McVicar’s eleventh! Gelb has been understandably cautious given the aggressively negative reactions toward Luc Bondy’s brutal reimagining of Tosca and Willy Decker’s spare, contemporary La Traviata. But both have been swiftly replaced by more conservative productions by McVicar and Michael Mayer, respectively.

Mayer’s 2013 Rigoletto too fiercely divided audiences, many of whom derided its substitution of 60s Las Vegas for the 16th century Mantua setting of Verdi’s original. Its louche evocation of the Rat Pack milieu, complete with neon lights and a stripper pole, doomed it to being replaced after just 56 performances. Online commentators were also quick to condemn unseen the new Met attempt even before it premiered when it was announced that Sher’s version would be set in the Weimar Republic during the 1920s. 

Yet any resemblance to the television series Babylon Berlin’s riveting depiction of a corrupt society on the verge of a cataclysm was nowhere to be found in the bland, confused Rigoletto that unfolded Friday night. Other than an opportunity for Catherine Zuber to design some smashingly stylish gown for the ladies, one searched in vain for the rationale behind Sher’s decision. Little suggested pre-Nazi Berlin; the opera could have been taking place anywhere.  

Reports of the production’s initial performances several years ago at the Berlin Staatsoper took pains to mention that Michael Yeargan’s set lacked its intended turntable. But, boy, was it ever in evidence at the Met as the immense versatile structure spun round and round to dizzying excess. One of the evening’s most unnecessary moments illustrated Sher’s recurring tendency to use the turntable to direct the audience’s attention to the wrong thing! After Rigoletto’s daughter Gilda was kidnapped and brought to the lascivious Duke, the tenor who had just moments earlier showed his tender side in the aria “Parmi veder le lagrime” exalted that he could now have his way with his current crush. Poor Piotr Beczala had to step to the front of the stage and valiantly poured out both verses of his cabaletta, but no one was watching him as the set revolved to expose a desperate Gilda being restrained, then stripped by a pair of impassive matrons. 

Minutes later, well before Quinn Kelsey finished pouring his heart out in his desperate plea “Cortegiani,” 

Sher brought out the seduced Gilda, barefoot and wrapped in a white bedsheet, effectively both ruining the baritone’s big moment and diminishing the soprano’s usually wrenching entrance. Despite this outrageous miscalculation, the audience still responded with a roar of appreciation for the baritone’s urgent rendition. While the evening was filled with many head-scratching choices by Sher, he and Kelsey did collaborate on a revelatory interpretation of the title character, one in which the tender, wounded father came to the fore. 

Since there was no longer a Renaissance court needing a jester, one never knew how Sher’s Rigoletto functioned in an early 20th century Weimar world. Yet in the first act, Kelsey still vividly evoked the character’s double nature, turning on and off the caustic remarks expected of him while clearly resenting his outlier status among the elites. More than other Rigolettos I’ve seen, Kelsey’s was completely broken by Monterone’s terrifying curse. Never before have I so clearly understood Rigoletto’s drive for vengeance against the Duke. Rosa Feola’s uncommonly forthright Gilda made it abundantly clear that she would never renounce her seducer, so a rash, protective father must dispose of him in order to “save” his daughter.

Kelsey, who first appeared in Rigoletto at the Met as Monterone ten years ago, has sung the title role nearly 100 times including new productions in Oslo, Paris and Zurich, prior to bringing his acclaimed interpretation to Lincoln Center Friday night. He follows in a long line of Americans who have shone in Rigoletto at the Met during the 20th century from Lawrence Tibbett, Leonard Warren and Robert Merrill to Cornell MacNeil and Sherrill Milnes. 

Kelsey in his turn brings a uniquely beautiful, high baritone to the Verdi repertoire. As in previous Met performances as Germont, di Luna and Amonasro, he favors nuance over brute force which draws you in to sympathize with even the most misguided characters. Rather than his show-stopping “Cortegiani,” for me the high points of Kelsey’s portrayal were the heartfelt duets with Gilda, especially his breathtakingly quiet reprise of “Ah, veglia, o donna” in the first act. 

Of course, he had a most worthy partner in Feola, whose softly radiant yet penetrating soprano was consistently bewitching in what has become a signature role for her. If the occasional extreme high note didn’t speak quite as easily as she might have wished, she and Kelsey always sang with admirable legato and remarkable care for Verdi’s dynamics. Feola was also an unusually spirited and determined Gilda who made us believe in her desperately misguided mission to save the Duke, despite Sher’s absurdly incomprehensible staging of her murder. 

Beczala, who turned 55 last week, remains a creditable Duke, the role of his Met debut in 2006. If his bright, impassioned tenor did not ring out as consistently had it had at the premiere of the Mayer Las Vegas production nine years ago, one easily understood the sheltered Gilda’s all-consuming infatuation. Beczala is such an appealing performer that one felt he and Sher had too much ignored the brutal, unfeeling side of the Duke: he was far too likable. 

Andrea Mastroni returned to Sparafucile, his inky black bass reveling in his insidious villainy. Armenian mezzo Varduhi Abrahamyan debuted as his seductive sister and partner-in-crime Maddalena. If she didn’t pour out the decibels as vigorously as others before her have, she held her own in an interestingly slow rendition of the famed quartet. 

Eve Gigliotti’s brutally opportunistic Giovanna too often distracted from Gilda, while Craig Colclough thundered mightily as Monterone while being aggressively manhandled. Among the conspirators Jeongcheol Cha’s virile Marullo stood out. 

1641637347 29 The Mets ‘Rigoletto Brought in 2022 Against All Odds
‘Rigoletto’ at The Met Opera Ken Howard

Conductor Daniele Rustioni’s debut five years ago leading a revival of Aïda passed without much notice but his magnificent Rigoletto gave notice that he is one of today’s best Verdi conductors. He drew glorious, incisive playing from the Met’s fine orchestra and the men’s chorus performed with tremendous vigor and bite. One heard incredible orchestral detail throughout but never at the expense of a propulsive forward motion. I hope that he will return to work this magic on more Verdi, but this weekend he’ll tackle Mozart in a revival of Le Nozze di Figaro in a weak-tea production by Sir Richard Eyre, another Gelb favorite,

While Rigoletto newcomers likely won’t be confused or put off by Sher’s wanly straightforward production, they will also not gain any new insights into Verdi’s compelling and tragic tale of paternal affection gone awry. After the performance, my masked group of five opera veterans collectively shook their heads after yet another off-kilter Sher Met premiere. While his pleasant debut Il Barbiere di Siviglia has succeeded as a durable favorite, the other seven are safe, timid and/or just downright dull. Don’t Met audiences deserve better? 

The Met’s ‘Rigoletto’ Brought in 2022 Against All Odds

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Mike Preston: In unpredictable season, Ravens hoping for another twist of fate | COMMENTARY

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Mike Preston: In unpredictable season, Ravens hoping for another twist of fate | COMMENTARY
google news

Maybe the Ravens didn’t use up all their luck in the first half of the season.

There is always that possibility.

To get into the playoffs, the Ravens need a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Sunday and losses by the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins. According to most of the projections, there’s a less than 3.5% chance of that happening. But this has been a crazy season filled with plenty of unpredictable storylines.

If the Ravens win behind backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and the Colts (at Jaguars) and Dolphins (vs. Patriots) lose early Sunday afternoon, all the Ravens fans will be sitting up late Sunday night watching the Chargers play the Raiders in Las Vegas. And if they are lucky, the Chargers will be trailing by one point after scoring a touchdown with one second remaining and Ravens coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman will be asked to call the 2-point conversion play.

OK, just kidding. But the Ravens need that type of luck.

“Now, let’s [not] put this season to bed yet, because if we win this game, we just need a three-game parlay, now, to hit,” Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said. “I don’t want to sound like Pete Rose up here, but we just need a three-game parlay to hit; a lot of people bet five and six — not that I’m a gambler.”

In all honesty, the Ravens are fortunate to be at this point, which is tribute to their front office and coaching staff. They’ve lost their top three running backs, Pro Bowl left tackle, star quarterback, two Pro Bowl cornerbacks, a starting safety and a starting defensive end for significant time. That shows the depth of the roster assembled by general manager Eric DeCosta and his staff, as well as the game day preparations made by Harbaugh and his coaches.

It also puts the Ravens’ season into perspective: They are an average team playing in a below-average league.

Their work ethic and philosophy were keys to a strong start, but they also got plenty of luck. Some might call it fate. In Week 2, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled at the Ravens’ 32-yard line with 1:26 left, which helped Baltimore secure a 36-35 win. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker hit an NFL-record 66-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Lions, 19-17, in Week 3. Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship suffered a hip injury in pregame warmups in Week 5, which is why Indianapolis tried and failed on a pair of 2-point conversions in a 31-25 overtime loss in Baltimore.

Back then, “a win was a win.” Few cared how the Ravens played since they won five of their first six games and at one time had the No. 1 seed in the AFC at 8-3.

Now, their luck has changed. The Ravens (8-8) have lost five straight and are on the outside of the playoff picture.

Things started to fall apart Oct. 24, when the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Ravens, 41-17, and put the rest of the league on notice that an athletic front seven, particularly in the front four, could cause problems for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Nearly three weeks later, the Miami Dolphins repeatedly pressured Jackson into making mistakes in an ugly 22-10 loss.

The word was out, and no one knows for sure how Jackson will respond because he will miss his fourth straight game Sunday with an injured ankle. Without Jackson, the Ravens’ offensive weaknesses have been exposed. The running game has suffered because Jackson is their only outside threat, and the pass blocking is worse because Huntley and journeyman Josh Johnson are not as elusive as Jackson.

Forget about big plays. They no longer exist in this offense, and some of that is by design.

Defensively, the secondary has become a revolving door for street free agents. Once considered the strong point entering the season, the Ravens are ranked No. 32 in pass defense, allowing 220.3 yards per game. At least that’s a new problem this year on top of the continued failure to pressure the quarterback.

After last season ended with a divisional-round loss to the Bills, the Ravens wanted to improve their offense, which was ranked No. 1 in the league in rushing and No. 32 in passing. They’ve done that, sitting at No. 5 in rushing and No. 13 in passing. However, they are No. 1 in rush defense and last in pass defense. They’ve taken one step forward and one step backward.

But when all the injuries are considered, it’s a major accomplishment the Ravens are still in the playoff picture, even though there have been some questionable coaching decisions on game day. It’s been a crazy year.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve seen it. I guess, as a fan and just following other teams, but it’s just so rare — just when you put yourself in position and then, literally, you go through so much hardship and different things that [makes it] just hard to win a ballgame,” Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said. “You do everything you can. We were preparing the same way in those first games when we put ourselves in position, and we were the No. 1 seed and [had] the best record in football. To, then, now, being where we’re at now, where we need a lot of help to get in … It’s definitely a very unique year, and you don’t see it that often.”

Added Campbell: “It’s definitely painful, frustrating, but if guys are not frustrated, I’d be upset, because this is something that we care about it. This is our livelihood. There’s a lot of passion, a lot of time and energy spent to being great at this. So, it’s definitely been a frustrating year, for the most part, but at the same time, there’s hope, and we’re definitely embracing the hope, and we’ll relish in the moment of being able to play this kid’s game that we love so much. But yes, you don’t see this too often, and it definitely is painful.”

For as much as the Ravens have endured in the second half of this season, they still have a chance.

Maybe they can pull a rabbit out of the hat one more time. Maybe their fate is about to change again.

Maybe.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Schoen: Dems risk major losses without new domestic agenda

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Lowry: Sen. Schumer uses Capitol riots to push voting agenda
google news

Now that President Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better package is dead on arrival in the Senate, Democrats are scrambling to put together a new domestic agenda just 10 months before the 2022 midterm elections.

This week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer restarted the Democrats’ push on voting rights legislation — and with it, reignited discussions over repealing the Senate filibuster in order to move this legislation forward.

Schumer and the Democrats who support the voting rights package and repealing the filibuster to pass the bill posit that it is a necessary response to various voting restrictions bills that were passed and signed into law in Republican-controlled states last year.

Regardless of the merits of the voting rights package, two things are clear in practical terms.

First, the voting rights bill is dead on arrival in the Senate, and will meet the same fate as the much-debated and ultimately unsuccessful Build Back Better package. Second, Democrats’ efforts to repeal the filibuster will backfire — not only at the polls in November, but also after the midterms if Democrats end up in the minority in Congress as many anticipate they will.

It’s clear Democrats only stand to lose politically from back-to-back policy failures and a desperate push to repeal the Senate filibuster.

Instead, Democrats led by President Biden need to focus on the things they have and can get accomplished, rather than what they can’t.

First, Biden and Democrats need to be talking about what they have indeed accomplished through the American Rescue Plan and the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. As Robert Shapiro wrote in the Washington Monthly at the end of last year, “Based on the data, President Biden and the Democratic Congress are set to preside over the strongest two-year performance on growth, jobs, and income in decades.”

Second, Biden and Democrats need to dedicate undivided focus in the first half of this year to crafting, promoting and passing viable centrist legislation that has a real impact on voters’ top issues of concern.

Namely, given the immigration crisis in our country — both at the border and in terms of the status of millions of hardworking undocumented immigrants — the Democrats should pursue a grand bargain with Republicans that involves securing the border once and for all through both technological and physical barriers, as well as specific protections for those here in our country pursuing the American dream.

With regard to the Build Back Better agenda, there are still elements that can and should be pursued through incrementalism.

Democratic leaders should move forward with specific policies within Build Back Better separately, forcing simple, separate yes or no votes on each policy or area within the larger package based on each policy’s merit and political appeal.

Some of the first policies to pursue under this framework could include extending the child tax credit; investing in new job training programs in public health, IT, manufacturing and clean energy, including nuclear energy; and creating more affordable housing units.

Not only would this approach force lawmakers on both sides to compromise issue-by-issue, but it would be carried out in a simple, straightforward way that voters can understand, engage with and, ultimately, can give Democrats credit for.

Further, this path would allow Democrats to both maintain fiscal discipline and deliver reforms that are supported by majorities of Americans.

To be sure, Democrats risk historic electoral defeats, worse than 2010, if they do not make a critical strategic shift in their domestic agenda.

It is my view that Democrats must resist calls from those within their own party to bypass bipartisanship by doing away with the filibuster; and instead, need to focus on crafting a domestic agenda that centers on fiscal responsibility, incrementalism and addressing top domestic issues in a bipartisan way, such as immigration.

Douglas Schoen is a longtime Democratic political consultant.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Editorial: Why ‘Remain in Mexico’ is worth preserving

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Editorial: Why ‘Remain in Mexico’ is worth preserving
google news

Less than a year after canceling former President Donald Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy toward migrants attempting to enter the U.S., the Biden administration has started enforcing it again — all too reluctantly.

Restoring the policy is a necessary step toward gaining control over the crisis at the country’s southern border.

Under Trump’s policy, officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols, migrants who were apprehended at the border were required to stay in Mexico while they waited for their cases to be heard. Between 2019 and 2021, about 70,000 people were returned to the Mexican side of the border. Those whose cases made it to the front of the queue were allowed to enter the U.S. for court hearings, but had to return to Mexico until a final determination was made about their status.

There’s evidence that this policy yielded results. Apprehensions on the southwestern border fell 30% in its first year. The U.S. also appears to have expedited the processing of claims for those in the program. Because of a backlog of 1.3 million immigration cases, migrants in the U.S. can go years before their first court date. By comparison, more than half of all MPP cases were completed by February 2021.

Even so, the program wasn’t without flaws. Critics faulted the administration for failing to provide adequate transportation for migrants to make court hearings; as a result, thousands lost their asylum cases in absentia and were deported. Those waiting in Mexico endured harsh living conditions with little protection from the weather, gangs and human traffickers.

President Joe Biden instructed federal immigration agencies to stop enrolling migrants into MPP and allow those in Mexico to wait in the U.S. while their cases were processed. In August, a federal judge found that the administration had improperly rescinded the policy and ordered it reinstated, a ruling upheld by the Supreme Court. In the meantime, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reported the highest-ever number of migrant encounters this year. After Biden’s meeting with Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador in November, the administration announced plans to restart MPP. The White House insists, however, that it is not doing so “eagerly.” Last week, the administration asked the Supreme Court to revisit its earlier ruling and allow the administration to rescind the policy.

That would be misguided. Rather than send mixed messages about its commitment to MPP, the administration should focus on making it more effective. It should expand coordination with the Mexican government to provide temporary housing and bolster security for those sent back across the border. Limiting the distance asylum seekers have to travel for court appearances would bolster their chances of receiving a fair hearing. The administration should also increase the number of immigration judges assigned to the border and provide courts with the resources necessary to meet the government’s goal of resolving MPP claims within 180 days.

Biden’s rush to undo any immigration policies associated with his predecessor has contributed to upheaval at the border and encouraged more people to risk their lives trying to reach the U.S. In the process, it has undermined public support for the comprehensive immigration reforms the country needs.

— Bloomberg

google news
Continue Reading

Trending