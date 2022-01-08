Bitcoin
The SEC Files A Strike Against Ripple’s Defense. Could It Drown XRP?
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) made a surprise attack on the Ripple case by filing a letter of supplemental authority to strike Ripple’s “fair notice” defense. Simultaneously, the token XRP is down 2.33% in the last 24 hours to $0.7 following the market’s downtrend.
The SEC’s Surprise Move
As the popular SEC vs. Ripple case is expected to be resolved around April this year, the SEC has made a new move that left many wondering if previous expectations could change.
The American regulator is using a winning move from another case to strike at Ripple’s key arguments.
The SEC had taken John M Fife and five entities controlled by him to court in September 2020 for selling $21 billion of penny stocks and gaining a profit of $61 billion without registering as security dealers.
FIFE’s defense adopted an argument similar to Ripple’s, alleging the SEC hadn’t given them a fair warning and the term “dealer” can be widely interpreted. Last month, the court denied this argument.
What Does It Mean For The Ripple Case?
Naturally, the regulator now aimed to use this denial to strike at Ripple’s “fair notice” key defense.
Similarly, Ripple’s “fair notice” defense alleges the regulator failed to notify them about a possible violation of federal securities laws and claimed the term “investment contract” is being misused by the SEC, adding that “The SEC’s theory, that XRP is an investment contract, is wrong on the facts, the law and the equities.”
No foreign regulator has determined that XRP is a security. In fact just the opposite is true. The U.S. would be the unfortunate outlier.
The SEC is using the FIFE case latest outcome to insist that the term “investment contract” is bound by legal parameters since 1946:
In Ripple’s case, binding authority construing the term “investment contract” has existed since 1946. W.J. Howey Co., 328 U.S. at 298–99. Thus, Fife provides additional authority for striking Ripple’s fourth affirmative defense.
However, the cases have distinct terms. The attorney Jeremy Hogan explained via Twitter that the FIFE case outcome “marginally helps the SEC’s position in its Motion to Strike Ripple’s Fair Notice Defense so the SEC filed it with the court.”
Although the SEC is trying to make a move out of the similarities from both cases, Hogan claims that FIFE’s “was in a very different stage of litigation and the standard is completely different than the SEC v. Ripple case.
In the “Fife” case, the Defendant tried to argue “Fair Notice” in order to dismiss the lawsuit entirely (and failed) because the burden is very high on a party moving to strike a pleading. In the Ripple case, it’s the SEC that is trying to strike the affirmative defense of Fair Notice and it has the high burden to meet.
Ripple CEO Brad Garlighouse had remained hopeful at the end of 2021 as he expressed to CNBC:
Clearly we’re seeing good questions asked by the judge. And I think the judge realizes this is not just about Ripple, this will have broader implications.
Related Reading | XRP Builds Momentum With 7% Increase As Ripple Launches New ODL Partnership
The Impact On XRP
Related Reading | Ripple Had Its Strongest Year Ever Despite The Sec’s “Attack On Crypto”
The next hearing will be a key day for the outcome of the Ripple case, thus XRP’s price.
The timing is rather complicated for XRP. Its downtrend seems to follow the general crypto market movement. XRP is down 2.33% in the last 24 hours to $0,7634 as it shows in the next chart:
After the SEC filed the lawsuit against Ripple in December 2002, the XRP price plunged dramatically from $0.60 to $0.1748. It continued to drop and lose ground but remains inside the top 10 crypto Ranking.
Then, XRP recovered throughout 2021 and reached highs of $1.34 on November 10, 2021, although it didn’t manage to close the year above $1.01.
The XRP enthusiasts’ expectations are for Ripple to win the case and XRP to enter a massive rally, surging to its all-time high of $3.4 or even double numbers. However, the previous projections hadn’t taken into account the current crypto market downtrend.
And if the Ripple case were to have a surprisingly negative resolution, XRP might see an outcome just as sad.
Game Giant Konami Joins NFT Race, To Launch With Castlevania Video Game Franchise
Video Game Giant Konami is launching a NFT auction to commemorate the “Castlevania” franchise. The box will include 14 tokens, audio files, and poster art showing scenes from early Nintendo games. The auction will begin the next week, January 12, 2022.
Konami To Launch With Castlevania Commemorative NFTs
The Castlevania 35th Anniversary NFT collection online portal was unveiled by Konami on Thursday. The collection will be auctioned off on the NFT marketplace Opensea. The NFTs from Konami will pay tribute to the franchise, which began with the Nintendo Entertainment System game “Castlevania” in 1986. (NES).
Scenes from several series entries on the NES and its Japanese equivalent, the Famicom, are included in the NFT collection. Original pixel graphics of Dracula’s Castle, poster art for the Title Boy Advance game “Castlevania: Circle of the Moon,” and audio for the recurring music theme “Vampire Killer” are among the other tokens in the collection.
Related article | Eminem Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT That Looks Like Him For $452K
Unlike other non-fungible tokens from gaming firms, these NFTs will not have any in-game utility.. They’re just trinkets to commemorate the series’ 35th anniversary.
#悪魔城ドラキュラ シリーズ35周年を記念して、過去作品のゲームシーンやBGM、メインビジュアル等を用いたNFTアートのオークション販売が決定しました！
NFTは全14種各1点ずつ。詳細は公式サイトでご確認ください。https://t.co/AZXKsPCvm2
オークションは1月13日7時より開始予定です！#Castlevania pic.twitter.com/B7dVK5ZYwo
— KONAMI コナミ公式 (@KONAMI573ch) January 6, 2022
ETH/USD falls to $3,200. Source: TradingView
Other Gaming Companies Have Jumped On NFTs
Several game companies are interested in NFTs. Ubisoft, Square Enix, Electronic Arts, and GameStop have all announced plans to deploy NFT products and services, or have tentative plans to do so.
Ubisoft, has previously released NFTs for use in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint on a PC (PC). The move was chastised for the NFTs aspects and for the usability of NFT products.
The news from Konami coincides with SEGA’s recent revelation that it may abandon its NFT plans owing to poor reception. SEGA first unveiled its plans for NFT in March 2020.
Konami’s debut into the NFT space has been mocked by some video game players. Conversations regarding the company’s NFTs have been strewn across social media since Thursday.
Related article | How NFTs are Fueling the Anime Community in Japan
Featured image from Shutterstock. Chart from TradingView
Cardano Ecosystem Explodes, Why ADA Could Resume Bullish Trend
Cardano (ADA) has followed the general trend in the market and records losses across the board. The seventh crypto by market cap trades at $1.22 with a 2.2% and 10% loss in the past 24 hours and 7 days, respectively.
Related Reading | What’s Beef? Reviewing The Historic Battle Of Ethereum vs. Cardano
However, Cardano continues to be one of the most active ecosystems in the crypto industry. This won it the title for most active project on GitHub in 2021 as developers rushed in to explode its smart contract and interoperable capabilities.
As the Marketing and Communications Director for Input Output Global (IOG) Tim Harrison reported, the Cardano project has over 67 active repositories, with 106 releases, over 38,000 GitHub commitments, and more. Harrison wrote the following giving credit to the community:
(Cardano) is the most active project to date. That’s just core work. With community tools, scripts, APIs & a fast expanding dApp ecosystem, there are 100s more repos out there, steadily filling with code from every corner of the community.
Still, the network has seen backlash from users and critics claiming that it has failed to quickly introduce dApps, and projects capable of leveraging its smart contracts capabilities. Deployed with Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) event “Alonzo”, these capabilities have been lived for over four months.
In that sense, IOG released a list with the projects already building use cases on Cardano which included: decentralized exchanges (DEX), identity, blockchain gaming, an oracle service, and others. The company claimed that developers “have been working restlessly” on these implementations.
Amongst the listed project, the company mentioned Adax, a decentralized exchanged built on Cardano and audited by cibersecurity firm BTC Block. In addition, DripDroz, a platform for token distribution parameters, and Martify, a platform to deploy blockchain solution, made it to the list.
Cardano DeFi, An Expanding Ecosystem?
As NewsBTC reported, Cardano has been deploying dApps since the implementation of HFC event Alonzo. In addition to the aforementioned projects, IOG mentioned AnetaBTC, a project to roll-out a synthetic version of Bitcoin (BTC) on this network, and Minswap, a multi-chain DEX.
There were many other projects on the list as the company attempted to demonstrate the level of activity and the number of projects building and already deployed on this network. IOG added the following:
We could go on and this would be a lengthy thread indeed Hopefully this gives you a flavor of all the work going on with projects busy Building On Cardano. Massive thanks to all projects for sharing their news (…).
Related Reading | Cardano Deploys First DEX, Why ADA’ s Price Could Receive a Boost
The growing ecosystem build around this network seems poised to contribute with ADA’s long-term appreciation. In the short term, the cryptocurrency could see further downside if Bitcoin is unable to find support and bounce from its current levels.
ETH Downfall- “Sell Ethereum” Searches Raised up 972% Over the Last 24 Hours
Crypto market is facing a massive crash, as the prices of top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) dipped today. Thus, the investors community is exposing a huge interest to sell off the currencies in the dip. In that order, the google search volume for “sell Ethereum” spiked up 972% in just 24 hours.
Earlier today, both BTC and ETH price values were performing on a bearish scale with an unexpected downfall. At present, Bitcoin is standing at $41,786.66 following ETH prices at $3,182.56 at the time of writing.
ETH Price Crash
As the ETH price is facing a huge downfall, investors are in fear observing the market crash over the last 24 hours. Regarding this, the market analysis report reveals the interest for selling Ethereum among the investors raised almost 10 times than the average volume per day.
To be more specific, the google search for “Why has Ethereum gone down?” also spiked upto 2000% over the last 24 hours. This depicts that ETH holders are very curious about the market fluctuations which remain unpredictable. However, there must be valid reasons behind the crash of these popular currencies.
Thus, a Spokesperson reported to City A.M publication, London’s business newspaper stating,
“The main reason for the ETH dip is because of the official announcements of new crypto regulations from China. In addition, Tesla’s U-Turn to accept Bitcoin as a currency which disturbed the entire crypto market.”
Besides, as per the record, nearly $1 billion in liquidations took place across the entire crypto industry. Out of which, it is noticeable that Ethereum liquidations were higher than BTC liquidations in the market.
However, as the value of BTC and ETH slopes down, the entire market crashes reflecting a price fall in all other cryptocurrencies. Besides the recent crash, the entire social media is very active trending the main keywords such as “buy” and “dip” triggering the fear and curiosity among the users.
Thus, the investors community are very eager to see further market trends. As the crypto space always plays a twisting game in the end.
