TN Activist David Hayes Arrested And Allegedly Assaulted By Police At City Meeting About Policing [VIDEO]

Singer Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son has died after going missing on January 6 in Ireland.
“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” the Irish singer-songwriter wrote on Twitter early Saturday.
“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace,” the “Nothing Compares 2 U” musician added.
“We will always be together. No boundary can separate us,” she said in a second tweet.
The search for Shane had been on since January 6 after he went missing that morning. At that time, Sinead had tweeted about being worried for her son.
“I want to know why Lynn Ward at Taillight hospital who were supposed to have HCA’s supervise my child 24/7 have managed to let him out of their grasp this morning when 7 days ago he made two severe suicide attempts,” she wrote in one tweet.
In another post, O’Connor wrote a message directed towards her son asking him to return to safety.
“God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing,” she wrote. “My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital.”
Shane was born in 2004 to Sinead and musician Donal Lunny.
If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.