Top 3 Gainers of the Week Despite Current Market Fall: LINK, ONE, ICP

After hitting a low of $15 on December 4, LINK rebounded.

During the first five days of the New Year, ICP surged by more than 56%.

Let’s take a look at the week’s top three gainers.

Internet Computer (ICP)

During the first five days of the New Year, the price of ICP surged by more than 56%, hitting a 30-day high of $38 on January 5. Traders’ enthusiasm has been fueled by its meteoric rise, which has coincided with increasing trading volume.

ICP/USDT: Source: TradingView

According to CoinMarketCap, the Internet Computer price today is $33.01 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $800,980,161 USD. Internet Computer is up 16.30% in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK)

After hitting a low of $15 on December 4, LINK rebounded. The rebound was vital since it generated a higher low than July’s pricing. In addition, the $19.20 region was deemed to be a safe bet. The company’s goal is to ensure that all node operators and users want to participate in the network. Smart contracts on Chainlink may include data from off-chain sources for the first time. Thanks to its numerous valued partners, Chainlink is a key participant in the data processing industry.

LINK/USDT: Source: TradingView

According to CoinMarketCap, the Chainlink price today is $26.77 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,588,310,568 USD. Chainlink has been up 13.85% in the last 24 hours.

Harmony (ONE)

Harmony, an Ethereum-compatible Layer 1 chain, has also seen a significant rise during the current market instability. Since its release on Harmony, the popularity of the DeFi Kingdoms game has exploded, drawing additional attention to Layer 1. Since the beginning of December, the JEWEL token of the Harmony protocol has surged by more than 175 percent.

ONE/USDT: Source: TradingView

According to CoinMarketCap, the Harmony price today is $0.316297 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $556,216,386 USD. Harmony is up 5.40% in the last 24 hours.