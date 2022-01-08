Connect with us

Bitcoin

Top 3 Gainers of the Week Despite Current Market Fall: LINK, ONE, ICP

Published

2 mins ago

on

Altcoin News
  • After hitting a low of $15 on December 4, LINK rebounded.
  • During the first five days of the New Year, ICP surged by more than 56%.

Let’s take a look at the week’s top three gainers.

Internet Computer (ICP)

During the first five days of the New Year, the price of ICP surged by more than 56%, hitting a 30-day high of $38 on January 5. Traders’ enthusiasm has been fueled by its meteoric rise, which has coincided with increasing trading volume.

ICP/USDT: Source: TradingView

According to CoinMarketCap, the Internet Computer price today is $33.01 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $800,980,161 USD. Internet Computer is up 16.30% in the last 24 hours.

After hitting a low of $15 on December 4, LINK rebounded. The rebound was vital since it generated a higher low than July’s pricing. In addition, the $19.20 region was deemed to be a safe bet. The company’s goal is to ensure that all node operators and users want to participate in the network. Smart contracts on Chainlink may include data from off-chain sources for the first time. Thanks to its numerous valued partners, Chainlink is a key participant in the data processing industry.

LINK/USDT: Source: TradingView

According to CoinMarketCap, the Chainlink price today is $26.77 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,588,310,568 USD. Chainlink has been up 13.85% in the last 24 hours.

Harmony (ONE)

Harmony, an Ethereum-compatible Layer 1 chain, has also seen a significant rise during the current market instability. Since its release on Harmony, the popularity of the DeFi Kingdoms game has exploded, drawing additional attention to Layer 1. Since the beginning of December, the JEWEL token of the Harmony protocol has surged by more than 175 percent.

ONE/USDT: Source: TradingView

According to CoinMarketCap, the Harmony price today is $0.316297 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $556,216,386 USD. Harmony is up 5.40% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin

Tough Year Ahead for Cryptocurrencies as Over-all Market Fumbles

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

  • Institutional investors won’t hesitate to sell their holdings.
  • In only one week, ATOM’s value has risen by 44%.

Today’s significant cryptocurrencies are all in decline. The value of ETH has fluctuated between $3.1k and $3.2k. The current value of XRP is around USD 0.75. Moreover, a decline in the ADA’s value to below USD 1.20 was followed by a bit of surge.

BTC/USDT: Source: TradingView

ATOM, ONE, QNT, MANA, ZEC, FXS, OSMO, and JEWEL are among the cryptocurrencies that have gained more than 5% in value. ATOM’s price surged 20% in a single day and exceeded the $43 threshold, making it the market leader. In only one week, the altcoin’s value has risen by 44%.

1641630868 509 Tough Year Ahead for Cryptocurrencies as Over all Market Fumbles
ETH/USDT: Source: TradingView

BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes forecasted that cryptocurrencies will collapse 90% from where they are now trading in a bleak Medium article.

“Diamond hands” may not be able to prevent a “catastrophic fall” in the value of Bitcoin, according to Hayes. According to him, institutional investors won’t hesitate to sell their holdings if the market circumstances alter. Due to their lack of faith, they are not devoted to Lord Satoshi. Furthermore, Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two most well-known cryptocurrencies, are expected to decrease significantly less than other cryptocurrencies.

Regulatory Concerns

Speaking on CNBC’s “The Exchange,” Chris Grisanti, chief equities strategist at MAI Capital Management, predicted that 2022 would be a challenging year for cryptocurrency.

Furthermore, many countries are ramping up regulation to prevent the new asset class from becoming a victim of its own success, says Grisanti. Moreover, a wide range of sources will compile regulations from multiple countries. According to him, Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two most renowned cryptocurrencies, will not be much affected, unlike other altcoins from government intervention.

Bitcoin

Vitalik Buterin Shares His Views on Cross-chain Bridges

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Altcoin News
  • The “honest” blocks, according to Buterin, will keep the state consistent.
  • Buterin argued that a cross-chain environment was undesirable.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted a link to a Reddit article today that discusses his optimism in a multi-chain future but expresses doubts about cross-chain ecosystems. Because of the “fundamental security restrictions of bridges,” Buterin argued that a cross-chain environment was undesirable.

Buterin further said that he disagrees that all security procedures fail if and when a blockchain experiences a 51% assault. By controlling more than 50% of the network’s mining hash rate or processing power, the goal of a 51 percent attack is to influence the integrity of the transactions being logged in a blockchain. The same concept, according to Buterin, applies to any Layer 2 created on top of the Ethereum mainchain. 

Buterin wrote: 

“If Ethereum gets 51% attacked and reverts, Arbitrum, and Optimism revert too, and so “cross-rollup” applications that hold state on Arbitrum and Optimism are guaranteed to remain consistent even if Ethereum gets 51% attacked. And if Ethereum does not get 51% attacked, there’s no way to 51% attack Arbitrum and Optimism separately.”

Protocol Regulations

The attackers, according to Buterin, would be unable to propose a block that would take away someone’s ETH in the event of a 51 percent assault since doing so would break the consensus rules and be rejected by the network.

To put it another way: Even while 99 percent of hash power was oriented toward stealing from another wallet’s Ethereum, the remaining 1 percent of nodes would follow that chain since it obeys protocol regulations. As a result, the “honest” blocks, according to Buterin, will keep the state consistent.

Bitcoin

Rainmaker Games Announces Its Native Token $RAIN Is Staking on Rainmaker Platform

Published

5 hours ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

$RAIN is the token behind Rainmaker Games, a platform dedicated to helping users all around the world engage in play-to-earn games in the most seamless way possible. 25 million rain tokens are currently sitting in the reserve. Those tokens are the ones that went unsold during the project’s fair token launch that took place via Copper Launch last month.

That reserve is how users are going to get paid for staking their tokens and supporting the project. But just because it’s starting out with 25 million tokens, doesn’t mean it’s going to stay that way. The project might increase the amount of $RAIN tokens available and staking pools as tokens begin to vest and get unlocked through the Community Incentives reserve.

Rainmaker Games is going to make it much easier for gamers to earn revenue while playing games and interacting with each other, and with staking now live, it’s going to reward even those that aren’t playing games but are clearly dedicated to supporting the platform.

It’s time to learn more about the $RAIN token, how to stake $RAIN tokens, and what the potential payout is for users.

The Two Staking Options That Put More $RAIN In User’s Wallets

Rainmaker Games is giving users two simple ways to stake $RAIN tokens: single-side staking and liquidity pool (LP) staking.

Earning $RAIN with Single-side Staking

In single-side staking, users simply deposit $RAIN directly into the staking pool and earn rewards. The pool pays out 20% of the total daily rewards provided by the staking reserve. Users don’t have to do anything else to get that 20%.

The other option is to stake through liquidity pools.

LP Staking $RAIN Tokens

Rainmaker Games is using Uniswap V2 for its liquidity pools. Users can deposit RAIN-ETH Uniswap LP tokens after adding liquidity to the exchange. Anybody using a different version of Uniswap (V1 or V3) will not receive staking rewards, so be sure to use V2. This pool receives 80% of the staking rewards paid out by the Community Incentives reserve.

Staking Bonuses for Making It $RAIN Even More

Rainmaker Games’ staking initiative provides users with a linear bonus structure that multiplies the number of token rewards for stakers that lock in their tokens for a set period of time. The longer tokens are staked for, the greater the bonus.

Here’s a quick look at the bonus reward formula:

1 (standard weight) + The Amount of Weeks locked/52 weeks = The Time Waited Ratio Being Used

Here’s a quick breakdown of the results the bonuses can yield for users:

  • No bonus— staker does not want to lock their tokens
  • 25x bonus— staker locks their tokens for a period of 13 weeks
  • 5x bonus— staker locks their tokens for a period of 26 weeks
  • 75x bonus— staker locks their tokens for a period of 37 weeks
  • 2x bonus— staker locks their tokens for a period of 52 weeks

Instructions for Staking $RAIN

The first step to staking $RAIN is to simply log onto the project’s staking portal. Users then connect their MetaMask wallet by clicking the Connect button in the right-hand corner of the page. Support for other wallets is coming soon.

The next step is to select the desired staking pool (make sure you’re using Uniswap V2). Before clicking the Stake button, users can take a look at the specific details of the pool selected. Clicking the Stake button leads to another screen where the user can choose either flexible or locked-in options for their staking. Locking in means earning greater rewards in exchange for giving up flexibility.

The Rainmaker Games blog offers a more in-depth step-by-step guide to staking.

It’s about to be pouring $RAIN in the crypto gaming world. Gamers and interested stakers can join the revolution by staking tokens or by following the RAIN community on Telegram or the project’s website.

 

