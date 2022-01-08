Top 7 Companies That Hold Huge Bitcoin Reserves on Their Balance Sheet

Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin investors spread to almost every sector and among different personalities. With the increase in the adoption of digital assets, most people are joining the investment train to reap enormous potential growth. Celebrities and government officials from both past and present governments globally are not left behind.

The former US first lady, Melania Trump, just gave her congratulatory message to Bitcoin on its 13th birthday. A little after launching her personal ‘nonfungible token (NFT)’ in December 2021.

Mrs. Trump released her message through Twitter on Monday to the world’s largest digital asset as it celebrates its 13th anniversary.

The past first lady remarked on Bitcoin’s market cap, over $1 trillion in her message. Then, she wished the Bitcoin Genesis Block a happy celebration on its anniversary.

Reactions To Former First Lady’s Bitcoin Applause

Mrs. Trump’s tweet has received over 8,000 retweets and 30,000 likes in the press. Furthermore, the post has attracted reactions from the cryptocurrency community. This includes the likes of Anthony Pompliano, the Co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital. Pompliano envisaged that the former first lady is likely a Bitcoiner or connected with the BTC industry.

From the CoinGecko records, BTC has a market cap of about 880 billion at the press time. Moreover, the digital asset last got a market value above $1 trillion as of the beginning of December 2021.

More reaction on the former first lady’s post outlined some anti-BTC comments from her husband, former US President Donald Trump.

Some retweets recalled how former President Trump consistently slammed Bitcoin. He vehemently took his stand as an anti-Bitcoin fan and other cryptocurrencies. He mentioned that due to the high volatility of the cryptocurrency value, it is a scam based on thin air.

Besides BTC, former President Trump lashed on Facebook Libra, predicting less dependability and stability for the digital currency. He stated that if Facebook desires to operate a bank, it should follow the recognized and regulatory procedure.

One of the Twitter observers, while comparing the different actions of the Trump couple, posted the entire scenario to be a ‘cryptic divorce announcement.

Before now, Mrs. Trump officially publicized December 2021, her nonfungible token (NFT) platform. However, she equally laid down her foremost digital collectible known as Melania’s Vision.

From the former first lady’s official website, Solana blockchain handled her NFT sale. Also, the sale auction will be concluded on Friday.