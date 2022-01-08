Featured image from Pexels, charts from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Top 7 Companies That Hold Huge Bitcoin Reserves on Their Balance Sheet
- Michael Saylor claimed he was purchasing Bitcoin at $1,000 per second.
- Galaxy Digital Holdings, a crypto-focused merchant bank, has 16,400 BTC.
Buying shares in public firms that hold Bitcoin may provide exposure to the asset without the burden of organizing self-custody. Let us take a look at the top 7 companies that hold bitcoin.
MicroStrategy
BTC is now the company’s major reserve asset. It has 124,391 BTC in reserve as of December 2021, worth approximately $5.8 billion. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor claimed he was purchasing Bitcoin at $1,000 per second.
Tesla
According to an SEC filing, Tesla has invested “an aggregate $1.50 billion” in Bitcoin; the company’s 42,902 BTC are presently worth $2.04 billion.
Galaxy Digital Holdings
Galaxy Digital Holdings, a crypto-focused merchant bank, has 16,400 BTC, valued at approximately $779 million, according to bitcointreasuries.org.
Voyager Digital LTD
According to bitcointreasuries.org, Voyager Digital has 12,260 BTC, valued at roughly $582 million. Furthermore, in May 2021, the company announced quarterly sales of $60.4 million, up 16x from the previous quarter.
Block, Inc.
Along with Tesla, Block (previously Square) ignited institutional Bitcoin interest with a $50 million investment in October 2020. Since then, the payments business has invested in Bitcoin. Moreover, releasing another $170 million in its Q4 2020 financial report.
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.
Marathon Digital, a firm that mines Bitcoin, has 7,649 BTC in its corporate treasury, worth roughly $363 million.
Coinbase Global, Inc.
Coinbase, perhaps the most well-known crypto business on this list, went public on the Nasdaq in April 2021. Furthermore, Coinbase announced in February 2021 that it had $230 million in Bitcoin on its bank sheet; by December 2021, that figure had dropped to $213 million (4,482 BTC).
Melania Trump Congratulates Bitcoin On 13th Anniversary Of Bitcoin Genesis Block
Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin investors spread to almost every sector and among different personalities. With the increase in the adoption of digital assets, most people are joining the investment train to reap enormous potential growth. Celebrities and government officials from both past and present governments globally are not left behind.
The former US first lady, Melania Trump, just gave her congratulatory message to Bitcoin on its 13th birthday. A little after launching her personal ‘nonfungible token (NFT)’ in December 2021.
Related Reading | Ripple Had Its Strongest Year Ever Despite The Sec’s “Attack On Crypto”
Mrs. Trump released her message through Twitter on Monday to the world’s largest digital asset as it celebrates its 13th anniversary.
The past first lady remarked on Bitcoin’s market cap, over $1 trillion in her message. Then, she wished the Bitcoin Genesis Block a happy celebration on its anniversary.
Reactions To Former First Lady’s Bitcoin Applause
Mrs. Trump’s tweet has received over 8,000 retweets and 30,000 likes in the press. Furthermore, the post has attracted reactions from the cryptocurrency community. This includes the likes of Anthony Pompliano, the Co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital. Pompliano envisaged that the former first lady is likely a Bitcoiner or connected with the BTC industry.
From the CoinGecko records, BTC has a market cap of about 880 billion at the press time. Moreover, the digital asset last got a market value above $1 trillion as of the beginning of December 2021.
More reaction on the former first lady’s post outlined some anti-BTC comments from her husband, former US President Donald Trump.
Some retweets recalled how former President Trump consistently slammed Bitcoin. He vehemently took his stand as an anti-Bitcoin fan and other cryptocurrencies. He mentioned that due to the high volatility of the cryptocurrency value, it is a scam based on thin air.
Besides BTC, former President Trump lashed on Facebook Libra, predicting less dependability and stability for the digital currency. He stated that if Facebook desires to operate a bank, it should follow the recognized and regulatory procedure.
One of the Twitter observers, while comparing the different actions of the Trump couple, posted the entire scenario to be a ‘cryptic divorce announcement.
Related Reading | XRP Builds Momentum With 7% Increase As Ripple Launches New ODL Partnership
Before now, Mrs. Trump officially publicized December 2021, her nonfungible token (NFT) platform. However, she equally laid down her foremost digital collectible known as Melania’s Vision.
From the former first lady’s official website, Solana blockchain handled her NFT sale. Also, the sale auction will be concluded on Friday.
27.6M Meme token SHIB Burned Just in 24-hours
- Nearly 28 million SHIB has burned in over the past 24 hours.
- 19,337,093 tokens have been sent to a dead wallet in 11 transactions.
- Another 8,612,311 were burned in three transactions.
One of the top 15 cryptocurrencies in the crypto market is Shiba Inu (SHIB). As per the data easily accessed at etherscan, nearly 28 million SHIB has burned in over the past 24 hours. Even for the past few days the same amount of SHIB has been burned daily.
Furthermore, one of the Twitter users namely shibburn has tweeted that over the past 24 hours, 19,337,093 tokens have been sent to a dead wallet in 11 transactions. Eventually, in the past few hours, another 8,612,311 were burned in three transactions. Therefore, in total, 27.6 million tokens have been transacted to the null address and removed from the circulation for good.
Even more, as per the research by a platform that gathers data on the top cryptocurrency whales, WhaleStats, considering those storing Shiba INU, the top 100 SHIB whales have increased their holding in this meme crypto, regardless of the recent sell-off and have purchased more tokens on the loss.
More so, two days before, whales’ SHIB balance has gained by 2.29% in the previous 24 hours. As Whalestats mentioned, the overall number of SHIB holders amounts to 1,124,693. But one day before, the amount was smaller, by comparing we can understand that the everyday SHIB community is keeps growing.
Accordingly, at press time, as per CoinMarketCap, SHIB’s price was trading at $0.00002945 with a 24-hour trading volume of $827,070,116. The circulating supply of SHIB is 549,063.28B SHIB. It can be traded in top crypto exchanges such as Binance, Currency.com, OKEx, Huobi Global, and FTX.
Ethereum (ETH) Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Tweets on Cross-chain Bridges
- Direct-chain storage offers some protection against 51-percent assaults.
- Cross-chain bridges do not have the same degree of security.
For blockchain technology, interoperability aids in the issue of assets and data interconnecting across chains. Data and value exchange between two parties using the same blockchain platform, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin or Ethereum, has become easy. However, the same cannot be stated for data and value exchange between two parties using different blockchain platforms.
As a result, the digital transfer becomes much more difficult due to the expanding diversity of blockchain networks used by enterprises throughout the globe. It is expected that interoperability would help to relieve these issues and make it easier for parties to trade across different blockchains.
Future of Multi-chain Ecosystems
When Vitalik Buterin tweeted a link to a Reddit article this morning, he spoke about the future of multi-chain ecosystems and raised reservations about cross-chain ecosystems.
According to Buterin’s reasoning, the “fundamental security limits of bridges” are what make cross-chain interactions problematic. For Buterin, direct-chain storage (e.g., Ethereum, Solana) offers some protection against 51-percent assaults. There is no way that hackers can propose blocks that would take away a person’s crypto even if they can censor or reverse the transactions.
On the other hand, Cross-chain bridges do not have the same degree of security, according to Buterin. If an attacker deposits their ETH onto a Solana (SOL) bridge to obtain Solana-wrapped Ether (WETH) and then reverts that transaction on the Ethereum side. As soon as the Solana (SOL) side confirms it, it will cause catastrophic losses on other participants for whom the coins are locked in the SOL-WETH contract, as the wrapped tokens are no longer backed by the initial on a 1:1 ratio.
