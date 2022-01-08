Connect with us

Bitcoin

Top Dog Or A Meme Joke: Shiba Inu Slumps 5% As Whales Buy More

Published

5 seconds ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Shiba Inu first appeared on the scene as a joke-coin in 2020, aimed squarely at the top dog of the time Dogecoin. The meme coins uccessfully marketed its way to the position while avoiding rumors of a fraud and what appears to be a slow but steady start

Shiba Inu Slumps 5%

At press time, SHIB was down 5%, along with DOGE and other large cap crypto currencies, as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell to $2 trillion.

shiba inu

SHIB/USD price slumps 5%. Source: TradingView

At the time of publication, SHIB was one of the most popular coins on Twitter. According to Cointrendz data, it received 2,320 tweets.

At the time of publication, the three most popular coins were Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. There were 15,069, 6,159, and 2,482 tweets about each of them, respectively.

Shiba Inu, like other meme coins, is entertaining to trade and has made some people quite wealthy in a short period of time. However, whether it’s Safemoon, Shiba Inu, or Dogecoin, there isn’t much value beneath the surface. As a result, with these tokens, buyer beware.

Has the SHIB lost its sense of humour? Perhaps. There will always be something more dazzling and opulent to come along. The meme coin market is brimming with opportunities.

Shiba Inu’s fan base is unquestionably one of the largest in the crypto world. It’s an issue of perception whether or not that’s changing.

Related article | Recapping 2021 Memecoin Mania: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & More

Whales Buy More SHIB

The number of active addresses on whale tracking website WhaleStats has increased by 88%, indicating that Shiba Inus have attracted more whales. When entities begin to make transactions or other manipulations with their funds, the increase in activity is tracked.

sSHiba Inu

Whale activities surge. Source: Whalestats

However, the increased activity may be followed by greater selling activity, based on the token’s price behavior on the market. The dog-inspired coin has lost almost 15% of its value in the last four days, according to TradingView statistics.

Shiba Inu whales have also bought more. The coin’s dominance has previously slipped, allowing FTT token to overtake SHIB as the largest holding among Ethereum network whales.

Shiba Inu Whale Holdings

Source: Whalestats

However, Shiba Inu whale holdings received a $300 million boost shortly after, putting it back in first place with $1.7 billion in whale-tier address balances. Substantial market buying activity failed to lift on-chain data.  Measures such as net flows and network growth remaining in the red.

Related article | Paypal Loses AMC Theaters Throne, Bitpay Will Support Shiba Inu Payments

Featured image from Unsplash. Chart from Whalestats,and TradingView
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

The SEC Files A Strike Against Ripple’s Defense. Could It Drown XRP?

Published

55 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Ripple
google news

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) made a surprise attack on the Ripple case by filing a letter of supplemental authority to strike Ripple’s “fair notice” defense. Simultaneously, the token XRP is down 2.33% in the last 24 hours to $0.7 following the market’s downtrend.

The SEC’s Surprise Move

As the popular SEC vs. Ripple case is expected to be resolved around April this year, the SEC has made a new move that left many wondering if previous expectations could change.

The American regulator is using a winning move from another case to strike at Ripple’s key arguments.

The SEC had taken John M Fife and five entities controlled by him to court in September 2020 for selling $21 billion of penny stocks and gaining a profit of $61 billion without registering as security dealers.

FIFE’s defense adopted an argument similar to Ripple’s, alleging the SEC hadn’t given them a fair warning and the term “dealer” can be widely interpreted. Last month, the court denied this argument.

What Does It Mean For The Ripple Case?

Naturally, the regulator now aimed to use this denial to strike at Ripple’s “fair notice” key defense.

Similarly, Ripple’s “fair notice” defense alleges the regulator failed to notify them about a possible violation of federal securities laws and claimed the term “investment contract” is being misused by the SEC, adding that “The SEC’s theory, that XRP is an investment contract, is wrong on the facts, the law and the equities.”

No foreign regulator has determined that XRP is a security. In fact just the opposite is true. The U.S. would be the unfortunate outlier.

The SEC is using the FIFE case latest outcome to insist that the term “investment contract” is bound by legal parameters since 1946:

In Ripple’s case, binding authority construing the term “investment contract” has existed since 1946. W.J. Howey Co., 328 U.S. at 298–99. Thus, Fife provides additional authority for striking Ripple’s fourth affirmative defense.

However, the cases have distinct terms. The attorney Jeremy Hogan explained via Twitter that the FIFE case outcome “marginally helps the SEC’s position in its Motion to Strike Ripple’s Fair Notice Defense so the SEC filed it with the court.”

Although the SEC is trying to make a move out of the similarities from both cases, Hogan claims that FIFE’s “was in a very different stage of litigation and the standard is completely different than the SEC v. Ripple case.

In the “Fife” case, the Defendant tried to argue “Fair Notice” in order to dismiss the lawsuit entirely (and failed) because the burden is very high on a party moving to strike a pleading. In the Ripple case, it’s the SEC that is trying to strike the affirmative defense of Fair Notice and it has the high burden to meet.

 

1641604403 485 The SEC Files A Strike Against Ripples Defense Could It

Ripple CEO Brad Garlighouse had remained hopeful at the end of 2021 as he expressed to CNBC:

Clearly we’re seeing good questions asked by the judge. And I think the judge realizes this is not just about Ripple, this will have broader implications.

Related Reading | XRP Builds Momentum With 7% Increase As Ripple Launches New ODL Partnership

The Impact On XRP

1641604404 859 The SEC Files A Strike Against Ripples Defense Could It

Related Reading | Ripple Had Its Strongest Year Ever Despite The Sec’s “Attack On Crypto”

The next hearing will be a key day for the outcome of the Ripple case, thus XRP’s price.

The timing is rather complicated for XRP. Its downtrend seems to follow the general crypto market movement. XRP is down 2.33% in the last 24 hours to $0,7634 as it shows in the next chart:

ripple
XRP trading down to $0,7634 in the daily chart | XRPUSD on TradingView.com

 

 

After the SEC filed the lawsuit against Ripple in December 2002, the XRP price plunged dramatically from $0.60 to $0.1748. It continued to drop and lose ground but remains inside the top 10 crypto Ranking.

Then, XRP recovered throughout 2021 and reached highs of $1.34 on November 10, 2021, although it didn’t manage to close the year above $1.01.

The XRP enthusiasts’ expectations are for Ripple to win the case and XRP to enter a massive rally, surging to its all-time high of $3.4 or even double numbers. However, the previous projections hadn’t taken into account the current crypto market downtrend.

And if the Ripple case were to have a surprisingly negative resolution, XRP might see an outcome just as sad.

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Game Giant Konami Joins NFT Race, To Launch With Castlevania Video Game Franchise

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

ETH KONami NFT
google news

Video Game Giant Konami is launching a NFT auction to commemorate the “Castlevania” franchise. The box will include 14 tokens, audio files, and poster art showing scenes from early Nintendo games. The auction will begin the next week, January 12, 2022.

Konami To Launch With Castlevania Commemorative NFTs

The Castlevania 35th Anniversary NFT collection online portal was unveiled by Konami on Thursday. The collection will be auctioned off on the NFT marketplace Opensea. The NFTs from Konami will pay tribute to the franchise, which began with the Nintendo Entertainment System game “Castlevania” in 1986. (NES).

Scenes from several series entries on the NES and its Japanese equivalent, the Famicom, are included in the NFT collection. Original pixel graphics of Dracula’s Castle, poster art for the Title Boy Advance game “Castlevania: Circle of the Moon,” and audio for the recurring music theme “Vampire Killer” are among the other tokens in the collection.

Related article | Eminem Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT That Looks Like Him For $452K

 Unlike other non-fungible tokens from gaming firms, these NFTs will not have any in-game utility.. They’re just trinkets to commemorate the series’ 35th anniversary.

ETH/USD falls to $3,200. Source: TradingView

Other Gaming Companies Have Jumped On NFTs

Several game companies are interested in NFTs. Ubisoft, Square Enix, Electronic Arts, and GameStop have all announced plans to deploy NFT products and services, or have tentative plans to do so.

Ubisoft, has previously released NFTs for use in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint on a PC (PC). The move was chastised for the NFTs aspects and for the usability of NFT products.

The news from Konami coincides with SEGA’s recent revelation that it may abandon its NFT plans owing to poor reception. SEGA first unveiled its plans for NFT in March 2020.

Konami’s debut into the NFT space has been mocked by some video game players. Conversations regarding the company’s NFTs have been strewn across social media since Thursday.

Related article | How NFTs are Fueling the Anime Community in Japan

Featured image from Shutterstock. Chart from TradingView

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Cardano Ecosystem Explodes, Why ADA Could Resume Bullish Trend

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Picture of a old Cardano coin standing on a stack of coins
google news

Cardano (ADA) has followed the general trend in the market and records losses across the board. The seventh crypto by market cap trades at $1.22 with a 2.2% and 10% loss in the past 24 hours and 7 days, respectively.

Related Reading | What’s Beef? Reviewing The Historic Battle Of Ethereum vs. Cardano

ADA on a downtrend in the 4-hour chart. Source: ADAUSDT Tradingview

However, Cardano continues to be one of the most active ecosystems in the crypto industry. This won it the title for most active project on GitHub in 2021 as developers rushed in to explode its smart contract and interoperable capabilities.

As the Marketing and Communications Director for Input Output Global (IOG) Tim Harrison reported, the Cardano project has over 67 active repositories, with 106 releases, over 38,000 GitHub commitments, and more. Harrison wrote the following giving credit to the community:

(Cardano) is the most active project to date. That’s just core work. With community tools, scripts, APIs & a fast expanding dApp ecosystem, there are 100s more repos out there, steadily filling with code from every corner of the community.

Still, the network has seen backlash from users and critics claiming that it has failed to quickly introduce dApps, and projects capable of leveraging its smart contracts capabilities. Deployed with Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) event “Alonzo”, these capabilities have been lived for over four months.

In that sense, IOG released a list with the projects already building use cases on Cardano which included: decentralized exchanges (DEX), identity, blockchain gaming, an oracle service, and others. The company claimed that developers “have been working restlessly” on these implementations.

Amongst the listed project, the company mentioned Adax, a decentralized exchanged built on Cardano and audited by cibersecurity firm BTC Block. In addition, DripDroz, a platform for token distribution parameters, and Martify, a platform to deploy blockchain solution, made it to the list.

Cardano DeFi, An Expanding Ecosystem?

As NewsBTC reported, Cardano has been deploying dApps since the implementation of HFC event Alonzo. In addition to the aforementioned projects, IOG mentioned AnetaBTC, a project to roll-out a synthetic version of Bitcoin (BTC) on this network, and Minswap, a multi-chain DEX.

There were many other projects on the list as the company attempted to demonstrate the level of activity and the number of projects building and already deployed on this network. IOG added the following:

We could go on and this would be a lengthy thread indeed Hopefully this gives you a flavor of all the work going on with projects busy Building On Cardano. Massive thanks to all projects for sharing their news (…).

Related Reading | Cardano Deploys First DEX, Why ADA’ s Price Could Receive a Boost

The growing ecosystem build around this network seems poised to contribute with ADA’s long-term appreciation. In the short term, the cryptocurrency could see further downside if Bitcoin is unable to find support and bounce from its current levels.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending