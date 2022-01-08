Tough Year Ahead for Cryptocurrencies as Over-all Market Fumbles

- The “honest” blocks, according to Buterin, will keep the state consistent.
- Buterin argued that a cross-chain environment was undesirable.
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted a link to a Reddit article today that discusses his optimism in a multi-chain future but expresses doubts about cross-chain ecosystems. Because of the “fundamental security restrictions of bridges,” Buterin argued that a cross-chain environment was undesirable.
Buterin further said that he disagrees that all security procedures fail if and when a blockchain experiences a 51% assault. By controlling more than 50% of the network’s mining hash rate or processing power, the goal of a 51 percent attack is to influence the integrity of the transactions being logged in a blockchain. The same concept, according to Buterin, applies to any Layer 2 created on top of the Ethereum mainchain.
Buterin wrote:
“If Ethereum gets 51% attacked and reverts, Arbitrum, and Optimism revert too, and so “cross-rollup” applications that hold state on Arbitrum and Optimism are guaranteed to remain consistent even if Ethereum gets 51% attacked. And if Ethereum does not get 51% attacked, there’s no way to 51% attack Arbitrum and Optimism separately.”
Protocol Regulations
The attackers, according to Buterin, would be unable to propose a block that would take away someone’s ETH in the event of a 51 percent assault since doing so would break the consensus rules and be rejected by the network.
To put it another way: Even while 99 percent of hash power was oriented toward stealing from another wallet’s Ethereum, the remaining 1 percent of nodes would follow that chain since it obeys protocol regulations. As a result, the “honest” blocks, according to Buterin, will keep the state consistent.