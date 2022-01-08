News
Two suspects charged in the death of 85-year-old Adams County man
Two suspects being held for the death of an 85-year-old Adams County man have been charged with second-degree murder, according to the district attorney’s office.
Joshua Stephen Miles, 29, and Kyli Leanne Ferguson, 28, are being held at the Adams County Jail in connection to the death of Richard Leroy Debus. They face additional charges including burglary, assault, crime against an at-risk adult, and aggravated motor-vehicle theft.
On Dec. 29, deputies responded to the 8800 block of Wagner Street on a report of a suspicious death, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim had suffered “visible physical injuries” and items were missing from the home including a vehicle.
Ferguson’s next scheduled court appearance is on Jan. 14, according to a news release. Miles’ is scheduled to appear on March 25.
Morning Report pet of the week: Cocoa the chihuahua
Every weekday, we feature photos of our readers’ pets in the Morning Report newsletter. Here’s one of this week’s favorites. To subscribe to the Morning Report or our other free newsletters that are delivered via email, go to TwinCities.com/newsletters.
“Meet Cocoa!” writes Macie, a Morning Report subscriber.
“She is a 12-year-old chihuahua with two different colored eyes. Cocoa loves to go on walks and see all of her friends. She enjoys taking car rides in her car seat and being able to look out of the windows to see where we are going for our next adventure.
“Another favorite activity of Cocoa’s is ‘food hockey’ where her kibble food is catapulted down the hallway for her to chase after. In the winter, cocoa can often be found warming her feet above the heat register in her many festive outfits.”
Denver weather: Mountain snow on Saturday could clip Denver this afternoon
Snow in the mountains is expected to spill onto the Eastern Plains this afternoon, and the metro area has a slight chance of getting some p.m. precipitation.
In Denver on Saturday there’s a chance of rain and snow before 2 p.m., turning to rain until 3 p.m., and then back to a possible mix of rain and snow, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be mostly cloudy and the high temperature in the city will hit about 42 degrees with a 20% chance of precipitation.
Up to 4 inches of snow is expected in some mountain areas on Saturday with up to 6 inches of snow north of Rabbit Ears Pass, the weather service said. Roads will be slick and drivers should expect wintry conditions. The snow that spills onto the plains this afternoon will be mainly along and south of Interstate 70. The Palmer Divide could see about an inch of snow accumulation.
Tonight in Denver there’s a 10% chance of snow before 7 p.m. and the low temperature will drop to about 17 degrees, the weather service said.
On Sunday in Denver skies will be sunny with a high temperature near 40 degrees. Monday will be sunny with a high of about 47 degrees, according to the NWS forecast. Dry weather and seasonably mild temperatures, with highs in the 50s, are expected through much of the upcoming week in Denver.
Dave Hyde: Patriots off to playoffs with new QB; Dolphins off to Year 4 of rebuild looking for new QB
Here’s how you pick a quarterback. Here’s how you spend big free-agent money. Here’s how you build an offensive line.
The New England Patriots come to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday to school the Miami Dolphins in the regular-season finale and the question for a 21st straight year is if the Dolphins take notes. The scoreboard, once again, is irrelevant considering the Dolphins season is done and the latest quarterback era looks to be going with it.
The schooling is in the rebuild this time. The Dolphins’ three-year — oops, make it four-year — rebuild remains a half-constructed house while the Patriots rebuilt in a Foxborough heartbeat.
New England (10-6) keeps showing the Dolphins (8-8) the way smart organizations operate in a manner that’s either admirable, enviable or projectile-vomit inducing.
Here’s how you build a stable coaching staff. Here’s how you help your young quarterback. Here’s how you construct a running game.
Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh said there were only eight organizations you really had to worry about. Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson said all but a handful of teams will beat themselves.
Those ideas can combine to show why future Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick enjoys being in the AFC East with the Dolphins.
The Patriots are off to the playoffs with their rookie quarterback, Mac Jones, while the Dolphins say good-bye to the season Sunday and probably to their second-year quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Oh, it’s not an official good-bye to Tua. No one’s announcing it. There’ll be no so-long-farewell-auf-wiedersehen-good-bye scene from the Sound of Music.
But if you don’t think the Dolphins want to move on from Tua you haven’t paid attention. Dolphins owner Steve Ross got permission to talk to embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson at the Nov. 2 trade deadline. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier talked afterward of looking to upgrade (from Tagaovailoa).
These aren’t dropped bread crumbs about what the Dolphins think of Tua. These are hammers to the head. Many remain locked into the idea Tua will be an elite quarterback. The Dolphins act locked into another idea. The prime question ahead is if Ross wants to make a player with 22 sexual allegations against him in Watson the face of his franchise.
Is Jones that much better than Tagovailoa? He’s the 16th-rated quarterback to Tua’s 19th.
Or is it the Patriots’ organization that much better? The Patriots have the eighth-ranked scoring offense. The Dolphins have the 23rd.
The Dolphins have shown strides on defense in the second half of the season against depleted offenses. They have the 16th-ranked scoring defense. The Patriots have the best scoring defense.
Belichick gave the Dolphins a running, rebuilding start, too. He won a sixth Super Bowl in the 2018 season while the Dolphins went 7-9 and then deconstructed everything, trading good players for draft picks, spending big money and burning three seasons going on four.
The Patriots went 7-9 last season after dumbly dumping Tom Brady overboard. They didn’t go down in a two-decade black hole with some Dan Marino Hangover. They drafted Jones when the rest of the league left him.
They spent big money, too, on free-agent players like tackle Trent Brown, tight end Henry Hunter and a pack of discarded Dolphins — guard Ted Karras, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. Yes, Belichick took your’n and beat your’n, to paraphrase the Bum Phillips line about Don Shula.
This late-season meeting with the Dolphins and Patriots is often an odd game of little local consequence. The 2-11, A.J. Feeley-led Dolphins upset a Patriots team on its way to a Super Bowl title in 2004. The Patriots’ Doug Flutie drop-kicked an extra point to end Dolphins coach Nick Saban’s first year in 2006.
Belichick oddly sat on the first-half ball to shrink a season finale and lost a season finale it needed to win to Dan Campbell’s Dolphins in 2015. The Dolphins had the “Miami Miracle” lateral-happy play to give Adam Gase a reason to smile on his way out he door.
There’s a few common themes to this meeting no matter the year. Here’s how you win, the Patriots keep schooling the Dolphins. Here’s the way blue-ribbon organizations work.
Here’s another irrelevant Dolphins Sunday where the Patriots advance to the playoffs and the Dolphins advance to Year 4 of their latest rebuild.
