U.S. Highway 6 shutdown Friday afternoon through Clear Creek Canyon

49 seconds ago

U.S. Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon will be temporarily closed Friday afternoon as a vehicle that crashed is removed from the creek.

The closure is from Golden to Colorado 119, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The highway shut down at 12:45 p.m. Alternate routes are advised and the state patrol will announce when the highway reopens.

Vikings list nose tackle Michael Pierce as doubtful, two cornerbacks questionable for Sunday

12 mins ago

January 8, 2022

The Vikings could be a bit thin at cornerback Sunday.

For the season finale against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota on Friday listed nose tackle Michael Pierce as doubtful and three players as questionable — cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander (ankle) and Kris Boyd (ribs), and guard Wyatt Davis (illness).

Earlier this week, Minnesota placed cornerback Harrison Hand on the COVID-19 reserve list and cornerback Parry Nickerson on the practice squad COVID list. Hand is the reserve nickelback behind Alexander.

Patrick Peterson and Cameron Dantzler are expected to start Sunday at outside cornerback and the Vikings are likely to activate Tye Smith off the practice squad for Sunday’s game. They also have Bryan Mills on the practice squad.

Boyd did not practice all week and Alexander was limited on Wednesday and Thursday and did not practice on Friday. When asked about the cornerback situation on Friday, all Vikings coach Mike Zimmer would say was, “We’ll be OK.”

Pierce, who did not practice all week, could miss his second straight game and ninth of the season, and again could be replaced by Armon Watts. Pierce earlier missed seven games due to elbow and triceps injuries.

When asked if he’s concerned about Pierce’s health, all Zimmer would say was, “No, he’s doubtful.”

Zimmer reiterated that he expects players still out after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday to be available against the Bears. They are linebacker Eric Kendricks, guard Ezra Cleveland, tackle Christian Darrisaw and safety Camryn Bynum.

“We anticipate they’ll be back (Saturday),” Zimmer said of the players returning after having to quarantine for five days.

Rapids sign veteran defenders Steven Beitashour, Drew Moor to one-year deals

23 mins ago

January 8, 2022

The Colorado Rapids will return their integral veteran presence along the back line this season.

The Rapids announced the signing of veteran defender Steven Beitashour to a one-year deal, with a club option for an additional year in 2023.  A few hours later, they announced the re-signing fellow defender Drew Moor for a one-year deal with a club option for the following season.

Beitashour, 34, made 11 appearances for the Rapids last season and six starts. He had 566 minutes on the field. According to the MLS Players Association, he had a guaranteed salary of $165,000 last year.

“Steven is one of the most decorated and experienced defenders in our league,” Rapids General Manager Pádraig Smith said in a club statement. “His leadership and versatility contributed greatly to our conference-topping season in 2021 and we look forward to welcoming him back for another year in Burgundy.”

Beitashour joined Colorado as a free agent in September of 2020, and re-signed a one-year deal in December 2020. He made his MLS debut in 2010 with his hometown San Jose Earthquakes, and also played for Toronto FC where he won an MLS Cup in 2017, and LAFC.

The 37-year-old Moor made 12 appearances for the Burgundy Boys last season totaling 300 minutes, and recorded his 400th appearance in MLS and 200th for the Rapids. He also had a guaranteed salary of $165,000 last season.

Along with the signing of 21-year-old defender Aboubacar Keita on Wednesday from the Columbus Crew, Beitashour and Moor are expected to provide a veteran presence and continuity for a defense that gave up just 35 goals last season — fourth-fewest in the league.

“Few players are as emblematic of our club as Drew,” said Smith in a separate club statement. “His championship experience and leadership both on and off the field have been in an invaluable asset for us since rejoining the team so we’re delighted to have him back with us for another year.”

Bears at Vikings picks: Win or lose, Vikings going out with a whimper

34 mins ago

January 8, 2022

Members of the Pioneer Press sports staff who cover the Vikings forecast Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears:

DANE MIZUTANI

Vikings 7, Bears 3: With absolutely nothing to play for, the Vikings win the most boring game ever. That will be enough for the Kirk Cousins apologists to clamor for an extension.

JOHN SHIPLEY

Bears 27, Vikings 24: Minnesota gets a lot of key players back from the COVID list for their season finale, most notably quarterback Kirk Cousins, but the Vikings appear to be done. The Bears, meanwhile, are coming off a victory at Seattle and will have veteran Andy Dalton passing against a depleted secondary.

CHRIS TOMASSON

Vikings 23, Bears 20: Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer is at his best in meaningless games. In previous season finales in which the Vikings had already been eliminated from the playoffs, they defeated Chicago 13-9 in 2014, beat the Bears 38-10 in 2016 and beat the Lions 37-35 last season in Detroit. The trend should continue.

CHARLEY WALTERS

Bears 23, Vikings 16: The Bears have won their last two games, the Vikings have lost their last two games. This is a glorified exhibition game that warrants all the no-shows at U.S. Bank Stadium.

