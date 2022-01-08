News
U.S. Highway 6 shutdown Friday afternoon through Clear Creek Canyon
U.S. Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon will be temporarily closed Friday afternoon as a vehicle that crashed is removed from the creek.
Highway 6 will be closed from Golden to Highway 119 through Clear Creek Canyon starting at about 12:45 today while we recover a car that crashed into the creek. Please use an alternate route. We’ll advise here when the road reopens. pic.twitter.com/YHI5cHMnZh
— CSP Gaming (@CSP_Gaming) January 7, 2022
The closure is from Golden to Colorado 119, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The highway shut down at 12:45 p.m. Alternate routes are advised and the state patrol will announce when the highway reopens.
News
Vikings list nose tackle Michael Pierce as doubtful, two cornerbacks questionable for Sunday
The Vikings could be a bit thin at cornerback Sunday.
For the season finale against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota on Friday listed nose tackle Michael Pierce as doubtful and three players as questionable — cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander (ankle) and Kris Boyd (ribs), and guard Wyatt Davis (illness).
Earlier this week, Minnesota placed cornerback Harrison Hand on the COVID-19 reserve list and cornerback Parry Nickerson on the practice squad COVID list. Hand is the reserve nickelback behind Alexander.
Patrick Peterson and Cameron Dantzler are expected to start Sunday at outside cornerback and the Vikings are likely to activate Tye Smith off the practice squad for Sunday’s game. They also have Bryan Mills on the practice squad.
Boyd did not practice all week and Alexander was limited on Wednesday and Thursday and did not practice on Friday. When asked about the cornerback situation on Friday, all Vikings coach Mike Zimmer would say was, “We’ll be OK.”
Pierce, who did not practice all week, could miss his second straight game and ninth of the season, and again could be replaced by Armon Watts. Pierce earlier missed seven games due to elbow and triceps injuries.
When asked if he’s concerned about Pierce’s health, all Zimmer would say was, “No, he’s doubtful.”
Zimmer reiterated that he expects players still out after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday to be available against the Bears. They are linebacker Eric Kendricks, guard Ezra Cleveland, tackle Christian Darrisaw and safety Camryn Bynum.
“We anticipate they’ll be back (Saturday),” Zimmer said of the players returning after having to quarantine for five days.
News
Rapids sign veteran defenders Steven Beitashour, Drew Moor to one-year deals
The Colorado Rapids will return their integral veteran presence along the back line this season.
The Rapids announced the signing of veteran defender Steven Beitashour to a one-year deal, with a club option for an additional year in 2023. A few hours later, they announced the re-signing fellow defender Drew Moor for a one-year deal with a club option for the following season.
Beitashour, 34, made 11 appearances for the Rapids last season and six starts. He had 566 minutes on the field. According to the MLS Players Association, he had a guaranteed salary of $165,000 last year.
“Steven is one of the most decorated and experienced defenders in our league,” Rapids General Manager Pádraig Smith said in a club statement. “His leadership and versatility contributed greatly to our conference-topping season in 2021 and we look forward to welcoming him back for another year in Burgundy.”
Beitashour joined Colorado as a free agent in September of 2020, and re-signed a one-year deal in December 2020. He made his MLS debut in 2010 with his hometown San Jose Earthquakes, and also played for Toronto FC where he won an MLS Cup in 2017, and LAFC.
The 37-year-old Moor made 12 appearances for the Burgundy Boys last season totaling 300 minutes, and recorded his 400th appearance in MLS and 200th for the Rapids. He also had a guaranteed salary of $165,000 last season.
Along with the signing of 21-year-old defender Aboubacar Keita on Wednesday from the Columbus Crew, Beitashour and Moor are expected to provide a veteran presence and continuity for a defense that gave up just 35 goals last season — fourth-fewest in the league.
“Few players are as emblematic of our club as Drew,” said Smith in a separate club statement. “His championship experience and leadership both on and off the field have been in an invaluable asset for us since rejoining the team so we’re delighted to have him back with us for another year.”
Moor is a two-time MLS Cup winner, and 2022 will make his 10th season as a member of the Rapids. His first stint came from 2009-2015, which included the Rapids’ 2010 MLS Cup triumph. He has made the second-most appearances (201) in club history and is behind Pablo Mastroeni (225), the current head coach of Real Salt Lake.
MLS SuperDraft finalized. Also on Friday, Major League Soccer confirmed the final details ahead of Tuesday’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft, which will be held virtually. Coverage kicks off at 12:30 p.m. MST on MLSSoccer.com, and the draft starts at 1 p.m.
The Rapids have two picks in the first round (Nos. 10 and 23), two in the second (Nos. 45 and 51) and one in the third (No. 79). The 10th overall pick came to the Rapids via the Mark-Anthony Kaye trade last July with LAFC, while the 45th pick came from the Kei Kamara trade with Minnesota United in Sept. 2020
University of Washington product Ryan Sailor, a defender from Centennial, is the lone Coloradan likely to be drafted. The Arapahoe High School and Real Colorado alum was a First-Team All-American this season and the Pac-12 Defender of the Year. He helped lead the Huskies to their first College Cup and national championship game appearance, falling to Clemson 2-0 in the final. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound central defender is projected to go anywhere from Nos. 10-25, a consensus first-round pick.
News
Bears at Vikings picks: Win or lose, Vikings going out with a whimper
Members of the Pioneer Press sports staff who cover the Vikings forecast Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears:
DANE MIZUTANI
Vikings 7, Bears 3: With absolutely nothing to play for, the Vikings win the most boring game ever. That will be enough for the Kirk Cousins apologists to clamor for an extension.
JOHN SHIPLEY
Bears 27, Vikings 24: Minnesota gets a lot of key players back from the COVID list for their season finale, most notably quarterback Kirk Cousins, but the Vikings appear to be done. The Bears, meanwhile, are coming off a victory at Seattle and will have veteran Andy Dalton passing against a depleted secondary.
CHRIS TOMASSON
Vikings 23, Bears 20: Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer is at his best in meaningless games. In previous season finales in which the Vikings had already been eliminated from the playoffs, they defeated Chicago 13-9 in 2014, beat the Bears 38-10 in 2016 and beat the Lions 37-35 last season in Detroit. The trend should continue.
CHARLEY WALTERS
Bears 23, Vikings 16: The Bears have won their last two games, the Vikings have lost their last two games. This is a glorified exhibition game that warrants all the no-shows at U.S. Bank Stadium.
