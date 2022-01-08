Connect with us

Unbothered: Jordyn Woods Basks In Love & Luxury Amid Khloé & Tristan’s Klownery Karnival

Published

41 seconds ago

on

Unbothered: Jordyn Woods Basks In Love & Luxury Amid Khloé & Tristan's Klownery Karnival
Live your best life, Jordyn!

Her Royal Thighness is basking in love and luxury after being surprised with a stunning brown Porsche Taycan from her baller boo Karl-Anthony Towns who couldn’t physically be with her due to COVID.

The glowing baddie posted pics of the lavish gift while thanking her better half for making her “feel like a queen.”

“WTF!! I thought last night was enough and then I woke up to this!!” she wrote. “My forever Santa!! I love you @karltowns !! I’m speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen! WTF THE BROWN we talked about!?!? With the rose gold too!?!? 😩❤️.”

She continued, “I’m so sad this is the second year in a row that covid prevented us from being together on Christmas but your presence was felt. 😭”

In the comments section, KAT simply wrote, “Santa Claus 🎅🏽.”

Aside from the super sexy car, KAT also gifted his boo with 5 luxurious designer bags including a dazzling Judith Lieber clutch, studded Prada Re-edition, and a crocodile skin Balenciaga hourglass bag.

This came just days before Tristan Thompson re-embarrassed Khloé Kardashian by admitting to fathering another baby outside their relationship.

For those trying (and failing) to keep score, this was Tristan’s kazillionth time cheating on Khloé who attempted to paint Jordyn as a lowdown dirty homewrecker.

Naturally, Jordyn was completely unbothered by the messy shenanigans while living her best life in the first week of 2022.

How do you think Jordyn reacted to the Khloé/Tristan Katastrophe? Tell us down below and enjoy her (and reactions to her unbotheredness) on the flip.

“Jordyn Woods is living her BEST life with a man who loves and adores her ❤️ Meanwhile Khloe Kardashian *who tried to destroy Jordyn* outchea taking her 234,567,890 “L” on Tristan Thompson” – we love that for her

“I love that Jordyn woods has a man buying her a Porsche and wearing coordinated fits with her. Meanwhile Kylie is stuck with a muderous baby daddy and Khloe’s trapped with a serial cheater who has more baby mamas than nba championship rings. Full circle” – whew

“Jordyn Woods got gifted a Porsche from her man for Christmas. Khloe got gifted a step-baby from her cheating man

God don’t like ugly” – yiiikes

Celebrities

’90 Day’s Loren Reveals Why She Was More ‘Cautious’ With 2nd Pregnancy & Delivery Than With Her 1st

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

'90 Day's Loren Reveals Why She Was More 'Cautious' With 2nd Pregnancy & Delivery Than With Her 1st
The ’90 Day Fiancé’ fan favorites dished on the safety precautions they took while welcoming two babies amid a pandemic.

90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are revealing what it’s been like welcoming not one, but two, babies amid the coronavirus pandemic. The reality star couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained why they were more “cautious” with their second baby than their first.

The married couple of six years welcomed their first son, Shai, in April 2020, 16 months before welcoming baby No. 2, Asher, in August 2021. “I will say this time around — I think with Shai’s pregnancy and delivery, the whole world was cautious. I think with Asher’s pregnancy and delivery, I was more cautious because there were things that were happening and people were becoming more lenient. And so I was a lot more cautious this time around when others weren’t,” Loren explained.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik dished on welcoming two babies amid the pandemic. (discovery+)

Loren and Alexei also explained the precautions they put in place with both babies in terms of their family visiting. “We knew they were all vaccinated and so they were cautious, too,” Alexei said, to which Loren added, “There’s still people that haven’t met Asher.”

“But with Shai it’s much different because when Shai was born he didn’t meet anybody for like six months. The couple — who made their reality TV debut during season 3 of the flagship series 90 Day Fiancé — shared their experience between the difference in having a baby early on in the pandemic versus a few months ago. “When Shai was first born, there was complete lockdown,” Alexei said. “I couldn’t even leave the hospital one time to go and bring more stuff or anything.” Loren added, “They almost didn’t let him in the operating room also.”

“Yeah, we’re lucky they let me in there,” Alexei said. “And you know, we couldn’t get any help from her parents. Nobody knew what it is and there was real lockdowns. There was no crew, we self-shot everything. There’s a lot of differences. Now, it’s a lot more open.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days premieres Jan. 10 at 9:30 p.m. ET on TLC.

Celebrities

Kanye West Thinks It’s ‘Disrespectful’ Kim Kardashian Took Pete Davidson To His 40th Birthday Spot

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Kanye West Thinks It's 'Disrespectful' Kim Kardashian Took Pete Davidson To His 40th Birthday Spot
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are celebrating their newfound romance in the Bahamas and Kim’s ex, Kanye West, has been feeling some type of way about it, per our EXCLUSIVE source.

Kim Kardashian, 41, just took her new lover boy Pete Davidson, 28, to a romantic getaway to the Bahamas, and apparently, it’s a spot her ex, Kanye West, 44, knows all too well. “Kanye doesn’t understand why Kim would take Pete to Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas for their first vacation together,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “To be honest, it feels disrespectful to Kanye because that’s exactly where she took Kanye to celebrate his 40th birthday a few years ago. Kim rented out the entire island for him so it’s obviously a special place in his heart. But it just feels tainted now because she decided to bring Pete there. He’s trying to move on with his own life but who couldn’t help being bothered by that?”

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson (Shutterstock).

Baker’s Bay is definitely an ideal spot to take your loved one, as the dreamy locale is known for its pink sand beaches, crystalline waters, and idyllic scenery. It also boasts luxurious villas, an 18-hole oceanfront golf course, and an amazing spa. Kim has definitely been taking all that luxury in on her vacation with the SNL comedian, as she recently posted an ultra-sexy bikini shot soaking up the Bahamian sun. “Sweet sweet fantasy baby,” Kim captioned the photo, using an iconic Mariah Carey for her message. Pete was not pictured in the photo, but the lovebirds were spotted boarding a private plane to the island on Jan. 4. When they landed, photographers caught them smiling big as they headed to their destination on the ground.

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian enjoy a date night out in Malibu (mega).

Meanwhile, although Ye may be a little offended about Kim’s dalliance with Pete in the Bahamas, he’s been having quite the whirlwind romance of his own with actress Julia Fox, 31. In addition to romantic date nights in Miami and NYC, the newfound pair reveled in a mini photo shoot together and Julia wrote about her experience with the rapper for Interview magazine. “After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes,” Julia revealed to the outlet. “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time.”

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Hits The Beach In A Bikini & Hangs With BFF Simon Huck In Bahamas Throwback

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Kim Kardashian
Sun-soaked memories! Kim Kardashian showed off her flawless figure in a sizzling throwback snap with her BFF Simon Huck.

Kim Kardashian certainly enjoyed her recent trip to the Bahamas, as not only did she get to hang with beau Pete Davidson — but also her BFF Simon Huck! The 41-year-old reality star was featured in an album of photos from the holiday on Simon’s Instagram on January 7. Even though Kim and Pete just returned from the getaway two days prior, it’s never too early to share fun throwback snaps! With most of the photos featuring adorable snaps of Simon and his new husband Phil Riportella, the entrepreneur captioned the album, “Married life.”

Although Kim made an appearance in only one of Simon’s photos (above), she certainly couldn’t have picked a more flattering one of herself! The business mogul looked absolutely stunning in her stylish white bikini top. Going virtually makeup free, Kim allowed her natural beauty to take center stage. Her trademark dark tresses were left long and loose as they cascaded down her back. She pursed her lips and held up a peace sign as she stood behind Simon. The besties couldn’t have chosen a better backdrop, as the turquoise waters of the ocean glistened behind them.

The sizzling bikini snap of Kim wasn’t the only one fans were treated to from the tropical escapade. The mother of four took to her own Instagram on January 6 to share a throwback pic where she is soaking up the sun in a teeny two-piece. “Sweet sweet fantasy baby,” Kim captioned the gorgeous photo. Despite Pete not being in the post, the pair definitely enjoyed the trip together, as they were photographed boarding a private plane to the island on Jan. 4. When they landed, photographers caught them looking ready to enjoy a little solar therapy.

The romantic trip was the first time we know the cute couple to have taken an extended trip together since they were first linked back in October. After hitting it off when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live, the pair have almost been inseparable, with Pete celebrating Kris Jenner’s birthday in Palm Springs and Kim going to Pete’s hometown of Staten Island for a dinner date.

 

