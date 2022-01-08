United passengers at DIA were stuck on planes for hours after they landed — waiting for a gate

Plane after plane operated by United Airlines waited on the tarmac for a gate after landing Thursday night at Denver International Airport. For some passengers, the delays stretched hours — longer than their flights had been in the air.

“I could see planes lined up just like ours,” said Liz Gelardi, a freelance journalist in Denver who was returning from visiting her parents in Fort Myers, Florida. She was among several passengers who tweeted about their flights’ delays.

She clocked 2.5 hours between when her plane landed and when she was able to step off at the gate.

United, DIA’s largest carrier, blamed the gate backups on staffing shortages, among not only flight crews but the refueling teams operated by an airline vendor, which delayed outgoing flights’ departures from the gates. It was the latest hiccup at DIA, which has seen some of the highest rates of flight cancellations and delays at some points this week amid a nationwide surge of COVID-19 cases blamed on the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Resulting shortages at the airlines have disrupted airport operations around the country. DIA spokeswoman Alex Renteria said Friday that airline staffing was the primary culprit for delays, not the mild snowstorm that hit in recent days, since the airport’s plowing crews were able to keep all six runways clear as snow fell.

Hello, Liz. We sincerely apologize for the wait this evening. Our teams are working to limit any further wait for a gate as much as possible. We’re sorry for the time this has added to your travel today. ^RQ — United Airlines (@united) January 7, 2022

On Thursday, 146 outgoing flights were canceled at DIA, amounting to 16%, the highest rate among the busiest U.S. airports, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. Another 137 arriving flights were canceled. And DIA led the nation in flight delays, with more than 406 flights, or 45%, departing late.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, 15% of the day’s outgoing flights had been canceled, according to FlightAware. That’s a typical level in recent days at DIA, where passengers have faced a 1-in-6 or 1-in-7 risk their flight would be canceled. Southwest, the second-largest carrier, has been responsible for the most.

But delays were down Friday, with 14% of flights experiencing late departures.

As passengers on planes waiting for gates tagged United in their tweets Thursday night, the airline said its crews were working to get gates opened. But there appeared to be a domino effect, with flight crews and connecting passengers unable to board other flights.

“The pilot says connections are also experiencing delays,” Gelardi tweeted at one point during her fellow passengers’ long wait for a gate. “He also said he has never seen anything like this.”

Flying to #sandiego from @DENAirport. Flight was supposed to leave at 7:25pm. No crew. Then crew times out.Told at 940pm Flight now leaves at 845am TOMORROW. People’s bags trapped overnight on the flight.And this is the line for a hotel voucher.@united this is customer service? pic.twitter.com/cqMNLimpFi — Dr. Comilla (@comilla_s) January 7, 2022

In a statement Friday, United said: “The nationwide spike in omicron cases has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation, including the vendors and employees at Denver International Airport. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way.”

Southwest has experienced its own difficulties in recent days.

The airline said in a statement to The Denver Post that staffing challenges and recent winter storms in several parts of the country had disrupted flights, including in Denver — where it stopped incoming flights for part of the day Thursday.

“The extreme cold requires extra safety protocols for our employees working outside, slowing the operation and causing delays,” Southwest’s statement said. “Thursday afternoon we temporarily halted further arrivals at DEN (from 1:15-3:15 p.m. local Denver time) to allow our employees extra time to safely perform their duties in the ongoing extreme conditions. There is no higher priority than operating safely and ensuring everyone working our flights remains safe.”

Southwest said it’s offering large pay incentives for employees to cover more shifts through Jan. 25.

DIA’s airlines are responsible for their own operations as well as ground services for their flights, including fueling and deicing.

The typical level of delays resulting from this week’s winter weather, which hit Wednesday night into Thursday, “was absolutely exacerbated due to (airline) staffing,” Renteria said, adding: “The airport’s truly just the facility at which they’re housed. It’s difficult because we want to support passengers and we know the airlines are doing the best they possibly can with the situation.”

That said, she urged passengers to check their flight status before heading to DIA. Already, airlines preemptively had canceled 99 flights out of Denver on Saturday, or 13% of the schedule. They also had canceled 50 Sunday flights.