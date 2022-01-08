News
United passengers at DIA were stuck on planes for hours after they landed — waiting for a gate
Plane after plane operated by United Airlines waited on the tarmac for a gate after landing Thursday night at Denver International Airport. For some passengers, the delays stretched hours — longer than their flights had been in the air.
“I could see planes lined up just like ours,” said Liz Gelardi, a freelance journalist in Denver who was returning from visiting her parents in Fort Myers, Florida. She was among several passengers who tweeted about their flights’ delays.
She clocked 2.5 hours between when her plane landed and when she was able to step off at the gate.
United, DIA’s largest carrier, blamed the gate backups on staffing shortages, among not only flight crews but the refueling teams operated by an airline vendor, which delayed outgoing flights’ departures from the gates. It was the latest hiccup at DIA, which has seen some of the highest rates of flight cancellations and delays at some points this week amid a nationwide surge of COVID-19 cases blamed on the highly transmissible omicron variant.
Resulting shortages at the airlines have disrupted airport operations around the country. DIA spokeswoman Alex Renteria said Friday that airline staffing was the primary culprit for delays, not the mild snowstorm that hit in recent days, since the airport’s plowing crews were able to keep all six runways clear as snow fell.
Hello, Liz. We sincerely apologize for the wait this evening. Our teams are working to limit any further wait for a gate as much as possible. We’re sorry for the time this has added to your travel today. ^RQ
— United Airlines (@united) January 7, 2022
On Thursday, 146 outgoing flights were canceled at DIA, amounting to 16%, the highest rate among the busiest U.S. airports, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. Another 137 arriving flights were canceled. And DIA led the nation in flight delays, with more than 406 flights, or 45%, departing late.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, 15% of the day’s outgoing flights had been canceled, according to FlightAware. That’s a typical level in recent days at DIA, where passengers have faced a 1-in-6 or 1-in-7 risk their flight would be canceled. Southwest, the second-largest carrier, has been responsible for the most.
But delays were down Friday, with 14% of flights experiencing late departures.
As passengers on planes waiting for gates tagged United in their tweets Thursday night, the airline said its crews were working to get gates opened. But there appeared to be a domino effect, with flight crews and connecting passengers unable to board other flights.
“The pilot says connections are also experiencing delays,” Gelardi tweeted at one point during her fellow passengers’ long wait for a gate. “He also said he has never seen anything like this.”
Flying to #sandiego from @DENAirport. Flight was supposed to leave at 7:25pm. No crew. Then crew times out.Told at 940pm Flight now leaves at 845am TOMORROW. People’s bags trapped overnight on the flight.And this is the line for a hotel voucher.@united this is customer service? pic.twitter.com/cqMNLimpFi
— Dr. Comilla (@comilla_s) January 7, 2022
In a statement Friday, United said: “The nationwide spike in omicron cases has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation, including the vendors and employees at Denver International Airport. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way.”
Southwest has experienced its own difficulties in recent days.
The airline said in a statement to The Denver Post that staffing challenges and recent winter storms in several parts of the country had disrupted flights, including in Denver — where it stopped incoming flights for part of the day Thursday.
“The extreme cold requires extra safety protocols for our employees working outside, slowing the operation and causing delays,” Southwest’s statement said. “Thursday afternoon we temporarily halted further arrivals at DEN (from 1:15-3:15 p.m. local Denver time) to allow our employees extra time to safely perform their duties in the ongoing extreme conditions. There is no higher priority than operating safely and ensuring everyone working our flights remains safe.”
Southwest said it’s offering large pay incentives for employees to cover more shifts through Jan. 25.
DIA’s airlines are responsible for their own operations as well as ground services for their flights, including fueling and deicing.
The typical level of delays resulting from this week’s winter weather, which hit Wednesday night into Thursday, “was absolutely exacerbated due to (airline) staffing,” Renteria said, adding: “The airport’s truly just the facility at which they’re housed. It’s difficult because we want to support passengers and we know the airlines are doing the best they possibly can with the situation.”
That said, she urged passengers to check their flight status before heading to DIA. Already, airlines preemptively had canceled 99 flights out of Denver on Saturday, or 13% of the schedule. They also had canceled 50 Sunday flights.
News
Coroner IDs 69-year-old Boulder County resident whose remains were found after Marshall fire
The Boulder County coroner on Friday identified 69-year-old Robert Sharpe as the person whose partial remains were discovered this week during a search for two people missing and feared dead in the wake of the Marshall fire.
Investigators this week found human remains in the 5900 block of Marshall Road, and “DNA analysis and scene circumstances” led the coroner to identify Sharpe as the deceased individual, the coroner’s office said in a news release.
The cause and manner of death have not yet been officially determined, the coroner’s office said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
News
Hampden neighborhood’s location offers access to downtown, Tech Center
Denver’s Hampden neighborhood provides an ideal central location with proximity to downtown and the Tech Center while offering homes on bigger lots with mature trees and lots of green space.
“With six parks, there’s a lot of open space,” says Maritt Bird, 8z real estate agent.
And the neighborhood offers easy access to the 71-mile High Line Canal Trail for walkers, hikers, and cyclists.
It’s also easy to navigate from Hampden to Cherry Creek. Light rail offers options to get to downtown or the Tech Center without your car. And neighbors know the secret side streets to use to avoid Interstate 25’s heavy traffic.
What’s available?
Bird says that most of the neighborhood’s homes were built in the 1960s and 1970s, and many have recent refreshes that make them feel even newer.
The neighborhood offers one- and two-story homes in addition to a mix of townhomes and condos.
“I like both Three Fountains and Cherry Creek Meadows,” Bird says. “At Three Fountains, you get a mix of patio and one- and two-story homes without the maintenance of traditional single-family homes.”
She also recommends homes in Wellshire East. “There are different styles of homes within the community with tons of curb appeal that are adjacent to Bible Park.”
Single-family homes typically cost $600,000 to $700,000, while the average condo cost is $285,000. Nothing stays on the market long, Bird says. Most properties receive offers the first weekend.
Who’s moving in?
Bird says many Hampden neighborhood buyers are first-time homebuyers ready to enter the market. They buy both single-family homes and condos.
Bird says that a condo is the best option for many buyers who want a home.
“With interest rates so low, it’s an opportunity to get into your first home.”
Get to know the neighborhood
Hampden is home to two popular Jewish delis — New York Deli News and The Bagel Deli & Restaurant.
Benihana is a popular spot for birthday celebrations, Bird says.
She says the newly remodeled food court at Whole Foods is also popular.
Milk and Cake serves cupcakes, specialty cakes, ice cream, and frozen yogurt.
The area’s parks also offer a variety of recreational opportunities.
“Fun fact, if you look at the Google Earth map, the trails at Babi Yar make the star of David,” Bird says.
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
News
LIVE UPDATES: President Biden tours ravaged Louisville, Superior and Boulder County in wake of Marshall fire
Refresh this page to see the latest updates.
President Biden to land soon at DIA
2:03 p.m.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to land at Denver International Aiport at any moment. Marine 1 and a quartet of Ospreys are awaiting the president and his contingent on the tarmac. Security is tight and coronavirus measures are already being put in place.
The governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, is at DIA to greet the president, who will soon be headed northwest to Boulder County to survey damage from the Dec. 30 Marshall fire.
I’m at DIA awaiting the arrival of @POTUS. Marine 1 and a quartet of Ospreys waiting. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden expected to land around 2 pm, I’m told. They will be touring the Marshall fire burn area. pic.twitter.com/WeiOR3KjoD
— Joe Rubino (@RubinoJC) January 7, 2022
President Joe Biden will arrive in Colorado Friday to see for himself the devastating impact of the Marshall fire on hundreds of families in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County. The blaze, whipped eastward across a bone-dry landscape by relentless hurricane-force winds for hours on Dec. 30, destroyed 1,084 homes and damaged another 149 in what is now seen as the state’s most destructive wildlife.
The fast-moving fire forced 30,000 people to evacuate, and officials found human remains while searching for two people still missing. It destroyed entire neighborhoods in Louisville and Superior as winds pushed flames from one home to the next, overwhelming firefighters’ best efforts to get an upper hand on the blaze.
