US unemployment sinks to 3.9% as many more people find jobs
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s unemployment rate fell in December to a healthy 3.9% — a pandemic low — even as employers added a modest 199,000 jobs, evidence that they are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans reluctant to return to the workforce.
The drop in the jobless rate, from 4.2% in November, indicated that many more people found work last month. Indeed, despite the slight hiring gain reported by businesses, 651,000 more workers said they were employed in December compared with November.
Still, the data reported Friday by the Labor Department reflected the state of the job market in early December — before the spike in COVID-19 infections began to disrupt the economy. Economists have cautioned that job growth may slow in January and possibly February because of omicron cases, which have forced millions of newly infected workers to stay home and quarantine. The economy is still about 3.6 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic level.
For now, steady hiring is being driven by strong consumer demand that has remained resilient despite chronic supply shortages. Consumer spending and business purchases of equipment are likely propelling the economy to a robust annual growth rate of roughly 7% in the final three months of 2021. Americans’ confidence in the economy rose slightly in December, according to the Conference Board, suggesting that spending was probably healthy for much of last month.
Wages also rose sharply in December, with average hourly pay jumping 4.7% compared with a year ago. That pay increase is a sign that companies are competing fiercely to fill their open jobs. A record-high wave of quitting, as many workers seek better jobs, is helping fuel pay raises.
Low unemployment and rapid wage gains, though, could further heighten inflation as companies raise prices to cover rising labor costs. Price increases have already surged to a four-decade high, prompting a sharp pivot by the Federal Reserve, from keeping rates low to support hiring to moving toward raising interest rates to combat inflation. Most economists expect the Fed to raise its benchmark short-term rate, now pegged near zero, in March and to do so two or three additional times this year.
“Companies are paying up for workers,” said Neil Dutta, an economist at Renaissance Macro Research. “This is consistent with inflation well above 2%, which keeps the pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates.”
Among those benefiting from the intense competition for workers is Patrick Freeman, a custodian at a furniture factory in Hickory, North Carolina. In late November, Freeman, 57, was given a permanent job after having spent two years as a temp. Freeman got the good news at a time when many of his colleagues have found other jobs elsewhere, leaving the company short-staffed.
“They’ve scattered,” he said, referring to his fellow employees. “They’re really short in a lot of areas. I’m sticking around.”
Having come on board permanently, Freeman enjoyed a pay jump from $12 to $16 an hour. After a 60-day probation period, he will also receive health, dental, and vision benefits. And he’s eligible for the company’s employee stock ownership program.
Becky Frankiewicz, president of the staffing giant ManpowerGroup North America, said that many of Manpower’s clients are shifting employees from temporary to permanent status, because with workers scarce, they want to “lock people up.”
Frankiewicz said Manpower has calculated that because of omicron, absenteeism is running at three times its peak in 2021. Yet there has been “no slowdown in demand” for workers, she said.
More broadly through the economy, though, job growth will likely take a big hit this month from the omicron variant, which has sickened millions of Americans, forced airlines to cancel thousands of flights, reduced traffic at restaurants and bars, and caused some major school systems to close, potentially keeping some parents at home with children and unable to work.
That could make it even harder for companies to remain fully staffed and could slow the economy, too. Michael Pearce, an economist at Capital Economics, notes that millions of workers will likely be quarantining at home next week. For those who aren’t paid — about one-fifth of the U.S. workforce lacks sick leave — their jobs won’t be counted by the government. That would lower the employment gain reported by businesses for January.
Omicron has forced so many workers to call in sick, it’s disrupting businesses ranging from ski resorts to airlines to hospitals. Alaska Airlines said it’s cutting 10% of its flights in January because of an “unprecedented” number of employees calling in sick.
The wave of infections is also likely weighing on jobs at restaurants and bars. The number of Americans willing to eat at restaurants started to slip in late December, according to the reservations website OpenTable. Restaurant traffic was nearly at pre-pandemic levels for much of November but had fallen nearly 25% below those levels by Dec. 30, based on a weekly average of OpenTable data.
But because omicron is less virulent than previous COVID-19 variants and few states or localities have moved to limit business operations, economists say they believe its economic impact will be short-lived.
Omicron might have had some impact on December’s data, with the 199,000 added jobs having fallen well short of what economists had expected. A category that includes restaurants, bars, hotels and casinos gained just 53,000 positions, down from the several hundred thousand a month that were added earlier this year.
Even with December’s modest gain, 2021 was one of the best years for American workers in decades, though one that followed 2020, the job market’s worst year since records began in 1939, a consequence of the pandemic recession. Companies posted a record number of open jobs last year and offered sharply higher pay to try to find and keep workers.
The number of jobs rose 4.5% in 2021, the largest such gain since 1978. That partly reflected a bounce-back from the steep losses of 2020, when the nation shed 6.2% of its jobs.
Many companies are looking past the omicron wave and still adding workers. Angie Podolak, director of human capital at Beneficial State Bank based in Oakland, California, said the company, which employs about 195 people, is enjoying strong growth in auto lending and is seeking to fill 12 jobs.
Though some of its front-line workers have called in sick, Podolak said the bank hasn’t had to reduce hours or lose business because of omicron. Nor has it had to slow its recruiting efforts. Beneficial already conducts job interviews by video.
“It’s really just been business as usual for us,” Podolak said. “I’m knocking on wood and crossing my fingers right now. But we haven’t seen a significant impact on our recruiting.”
The aftermath of the pandemic has made the government’s survey of company payrolls more volatile, with one month’s data often followed by a sharply different trend a month or two later. On Friday, for example, November’s job gain of 210,000 was revised up to 249,000, and October’s gain, originally reported at 531,000, was upgraded to a strong 648,000.
December’s report also reflects a divergence in two surveys that the government conducts each month. The unemployment rate is calculated from a survey of households. For last month, this survey found that 651,000 more people reported that they were employed. A separate survey of employers, called the payroll survey, reported just 199,000 added jobs.
Though the results of the two surveys typically match up over the long run, they can differ sharply in any one month.
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule
By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared skeptical Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-testing requirement on the nation’s large employers. The court also was hearing arguments on a separate vaccine mandate for most health care workers.
The arguments in the two cases come at a time of spiking coronavirus cases because of the omicron variant, and the decision Friday by seven justices to wear masks for the first time while hearing arguments reflected the new phase of the pandemic.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a diabetic since childhood, didn’t even appear in the courtroom, choosing to remain in her office at the court and take part remotely. Two lawyers, representing Ohio and Louisiana, argued by telephone after recent positive COVID-19 tests, state officials said.
But the COVID circumstances did not appear to outweigh the views of the court’s six conservatives that the administration overstepped its authority in its vaccine-or-testing requirement for businesses with at least 100 employees.
“This is something the federal government has never done before,” Chief Justice John Roberts said, casting doubt on the administration’s argument that a half-century established law, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, confers such broad authority.
Roberts and Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett probably hold the key to the outcome in both cases, as they have been more receptive to state-level vaccine requirements than the other three conservative justices. Barrett and Kavanaugh also had tough questions for Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, the administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer.
The court’s three liberal justices suggested support for the employer rule. Justice Elena Kagan said officials have shown “quite clearly that no other policy will prevent sickness and death to anywhere like the degree that this one will.” And Justice Stephen Breyer said he found it “unbelievable” that it could be in the “public interest” to put that rule on hold. He said that on Thursday there were some 750,000 new cases in the country and that hospitals are full.
Beginning Monday, unvaccinated employees in big companies are supposed to wear masks at work, unless the court blocks enforcement. Testing requirements and potential fines for employers don’t kick in until February.
Legal challenges to the policies from Republican-led states and business groups are in their early stages, but the outcome at the high court probably will determine the fate of vaccine requirements affecting more than 80 million people.
“I think effectively what is at stake is whether these mandates are going to go into effect at all,” said Sean Marotta, a Washington lawyer whose clients include the American Hospital Association. The trade group is not involved in the Supreme Court cases.
Administration lawyer Prelogar told the justices that COVID-19 “is the deadliest pandemic in American history and it poses a unique workplace danger.” OSHA has estimated that its emergency regulation will save 6,500 lives and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations over six months.
Nearly 207 million Americans, 62.3% of the population, are fully vaccinated, and more than a third of those have received a booster shot, including the nine justices.
Andy Slavitt, a former adviser to the Biden administration on COVID-19, said the vaccine requirements are extremely effective for 15% to 20% of Americans “who don’t like to get a shot, but they will and don’t have any strenuous objection.”
The high court is weighing in on administration vaccine policies for the first time, although the justices have turned away pleas to block state-level mandates.
But a conservative majority concerned about federal overreach did bring an end to the federal moratorium on evictions put in place because of the pandemic.
Both vaccine rules would exacerbate labor shortages and be costly to businesses, lawyer Scott Keller argued Friday on behalf of more than two dozen business groups. Without an immediate order from the court, “workers will quit right away,” Keller said.
The second regulation at issue is a vaccine mandate that would apply to virtually all health care staff in the country. It covers health care providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding, potentially affecting 76,000 health care facilities as well as home health care providers. The rule has medical and religious exemptions.
Decisions by federal appeals courts in New Orleans and St. Louis have blocked the mandate in about half the states. The administration has said it is taking steps to enforce it in the rest.
Both cases came to the court on an emergency basis, and the court took the unusual step of scheduling arguments rather than just ruling on briefs submitted by the parties. Unlike in other cases the court hears, a decision from the justices could come in weeks if not days.
Because of the pandemic the justices heard the cases in a courtroom closed to the public. Only the justices, lawyers involved in the cases, court staff and journalists were allowed inside. The public could listen live, however, a change made earlier in the pandemic when the justices for nearly 19 months heard cases via telephone.
The court has been asking arguing lawyers to have negative coronavirus tests and participate remotely if they have positive tests. Ohio Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers, who was arguing against the employer rule, had tested positive for COVID-19 after Christmas, had mild symptoms and fully recovered, but a test on Sunday required by the court detected the virus, a spokeswoman said. He had been vaccinated and had a booster shot.
Louisiana Solicitor General Elizabeth Murrill who was arguing against the health care workers rule, was also arguing remotely “based upon the court’s protocol,” state Attorney General Jeff Landry said. Landry was at the court for Friday’s arguments.
It is the first time since the court returned to in-person arguments in October that lawyers were arguing remotely.
___
This story has been corrected to say that one-third of those fully vaccinated have also received boosters.
It has been 20 years since the Dolphins swept Patriots. Is this the season?
Dolphins coach Brian Flores isn’t in a season wrap-up kind of mood.
He’s not interested in celebrating end-of-the-season awards, like Jaylen Waddle being named the 2021 Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player.
“Congratulations to him,” Flores said. “But let’s have a good practice today and get ready to play against a good football team, and hopefully play well.”
He’s not interested in assessing where Miami Dolphins’ season (8-8) went wrong or discussing important decisions that could loom this offseason.
He also doesn’t seem to be interested in getting an extended look at some of the young players who have sparingly played this season in the season’s final game.
“The goal is to win the game. We are going to play guys who give us the best opportunity to do that,” Flores said, explained that all his energy, attention and focus is on finding a way to beat the New England Patriots in Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. home game.
A win would provide the Dolphins the franchise’s first back-to-back winning seasons since 2002-03, when a Dave Wannstedt-led Dolphins team finished 9-7 in 2002 and followed it up with a 10-6 season in 2003.
It would also be the first AFC East series sweep of the Patriots, who have already punched their postseason ticket, since 2000.
But Flores and his team know beating New England won’t be easy. Flores points out the Patriots are one of the NFL’s most disciplined teams, a squad that plays a physical brand of football. That’s the style that typically gives these Dolphins the most trouble.
“They run the ball and stop the run,” Flores said.
The Patriots rank eighth in offensive scoring, averaging 27.4 points per game, and second — trailing only the Buffalo Bills — in points differential (10.5) this season.
New England is holding opponents to 16.9 points per game, which is tops in the NFL, and is allowing 311.6 yards allowed per game, which ranks third in the NFL.
The Patriots are also ranked fourth in third-down efficiency (35.7 conversion rate) and second in red zone efficiency (scoring touchdowns in 46.6 percent of possessions that get inside the 20).
The hope is that Miami can fix some of the issues that made the defense struggle against Tennessee’s rushing attack last week, and that the offense produces a respectable output. That hasn’t happened often this season, considering Miami had had eight games in which the offense has gained more than 300 yards, and the Dolphins have scored fewer than 22.8 points, which is the league’s average, five times this season.
“Lack of execution,” Flores said explaining the offense’s struggles. “We just have to do a better job across the board, and it starts with me. I have to do a better job of getting these guys in position to have success.
“Fortunately, we have an opportunity this week to make some of those improvements, and that’s across the board. It starts with our fundamentals and technique.”
Preparing to announce first Broncos game sends ESPN’s Chris Fowler down memory lane
Chris Fowler and his family moved to Colorado Springs in 1977, but rooting for the Broncos wasn’t on his mind. The franchise had never made the playoffs (three winning seasons in 17 years) and had never been on his radar (he was a Green Bay fan).
That quickly changed, though.
“It was just before high school and I knew about their futility and I wasn’t a Broncos fan at all,” he said. “At first, when they were making their run to the Super Bowl (after the ’77 season) and the whole ‘Orange Crush Mania,’ was beginning, I was like, ‘These people are crazy. I’m not on board with this. This team never wins.’
“But then you couldn’t help but get caught up in it. I got swept away in it. There were so many colorful personalities, the energy in the stadium was just amazing and so when the Super Bowl came, I was all in emotionally.”
Fowler was happy to re-live those times this week as he prepared to call his first Broncos game; he and Kirk Herbstreit will lead the ESPN broadcast Saturday against Kansas City. A graduate of Palmer High School in Colorado Springs (1980) and CU (1985) who spends part of the year in Breckenridge, Fowler’s Colorado ties still run deep.
“I have a lot of good memories of that stadium and certainly the old Mile High,” he said in a phone interview Thursday before flying to Denver. “I definitely still consider (Colorado) home.”
Fowler was born in the Denver area and grew up in Rockford, Ill., and State College, Pa., before moving to Colorado Springs. As a student at CU, he interned for Ron Zappolo and Les Shapiro to enter the Denver television scene.
Fowler joined ESPN in 1986 and has worked there ever since, most notably as the host of “College Game Day” from 1990-2014. He added tennis in 2003 and college football play-by-play in 2014.
Chiefs-Broncos is part of a whirlwind schedule for Fowler, who called the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 and the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, and will go straight from Denver to Indianapolis for Monday’s Alabama-Georgia national title game.
Fowler said he spent Sunday-Tuesday preparing for the college game and shifted into NFL mode on Wednesday.
“We know much more about Georgia and Alabama than we do any NFL team,” he said. “This is anything but normal prep for an NFL game. I would have liked to sit down and watch a lot more tape and talk to a lot more players. It’s the kind of challenge you’re flattered to have.”
Because of the Broncos’ roster changes, Fowler admitted his “(game-calling) chart is chaotic. My chart will look a lot more like a college board than I thought it would. I do think calling college football is the ultimate challenge because of the sheer number of players. I enjoy the pace of a typical NFL game where you can weave a few more things in.
“Sometimes, when you’re doing a high-tempo college game, a story consists of one line about somebody’s background. I think we’ll have more of an opportunity (to tell stories), but the obligation is to present this to NFL viewers and not filter it through a college lens.”
Fowler said he didn’t call a college game involving Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (Missouri) or Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech) so that has added to his anticipation.
The Broncos (7-9) are playing out the string and Kansas City (11-5) has a shot at the AFC’s top seed with a win.
“We hope for a close game, which is Denver hanging with a favored team,” Fowler said. “We knew we were going to do one of these Saturday games and it would be a very full platter, but once I found out it would be this game and I would have a chance to be back there, it was exciting. I just wish it meant more for the Broncos.”
