US Women’s Open purse soars to $10 million on fabled courses
Long considered the biggest event in women’s golf, the U.S. Women’s Open now has prize money and future sites to match.
The U.S. Golf Association announced Friday the purse will nearly double this year to $10 million, by far the richest in women’s golf and challenging top prizes in women’s sports.
The purse was $5.5 million when Yuka Saso won at Olympic Club last year.
Helping to make it possible was the USGA bringing on a presenting sponsor — Ohio-based PreMedica, a not-for-profit integrated health organization serving 28 states.
With ProMedica’s backing, the U.S. Women’s Open purse plans to increase to $11 million and eventually $12 million over the next five years.
Along with a massive jump in money, the USGA is sending the women to some of the classic U.S. Open designs that for decades have hosted the men. That list includes a return to Oakmont and Pinehurst No. 2, along with Riviera, Oakland Hills, Merion, Inverness and Interlachen.
The USGA said Pinehurst would host the men’s and women’s Open in successive weeks in 2029, just as it did in a highly successful debut in 2014. Martin Kaymer won the U.S. Open, and Michelle Wie captured her first major at the U.S. Women’s Open the following week.
It’s the first major initiative by the USGA since Mike Whan, the former LPGA Tour commissioner, took over as CEO last summer.
“The USGA prides itself on conducting championships that not only provide an incredible stage for the athletes, but also give younger players something to dream about,” Whan said. “For more than 75 years, the U.S. Women’s Open has been the one that every little girl, in every country around the world, has dreamed of winning.”
He said the partnership with ProMedica helps make that happen. The health group also will be a marketing partner of the USGA, and its “ProMedica Impact Fund” will be the official charity of the Women’s Open. The fund is committed to raising more than $1 billion over eight years for programs geared toward improving individual and community health.
“We’ll push to change the game and what it means to young women worldwide in order to reach new heights every year,” Whan said.
The Women’s Open is June 2-5 at Pine Needles Lodge in North Carolina, and then it moves to Pebble Beach for the first time the following year. Pebble Beach was already on the schedule.
Pine Needles has a short but strong history of the Women’s Open, with a list of champions that include Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb and Cristie Kerr.
Only once had it gone to Pinehurst — the back-to-back weeks in 2014 — and Pine Needles was among the venues that could be labeled as the courses where the women played the Open.
The future lineup is filled with historic courses, such as Riviera and Merion, which have hosted U.S. Open over the years.
The announcement came two months after the LPGA Tour announced a 2022 schedule with 34 tournaments and higher purses. The U.S. Women’s Open increase pushes the total prize money for the year just over $90 million.
“This is an exciting day for the LPGA, women’s golf and women’s sports more broadly,” LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said. “We applaud our friends at the USGA and ProMedica for their vision and dedication to supporting the world’s best female golfers.
“With this elevated purse and a phenomenal list of world-class upcoming venues, the U.S. Women’s Open has not only cemented its place as one of the leading events on our global tour, but also as one of the most impactful women’s sports events in the world.”
Most telling among new sites was Oakland Hills on the list.
The Detroit-area course recently went through a major renovation under Gil Hanse, whose architecture firm was chosen to design the Olympic Golf Course in Rio for the 2016 Olympics. It has been trying to land a U.S. Open for the seventh time. Oakland Hills is where Ben Hogan famously “brought this course, this monster” to its knees when he won the Open in 1951, but it hasn’t held the men’s Open since 1996.
Hogan also won in 1948 at Riviera in Los Angeles, now site of the Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour. It remains one of the more fabled stops on the West Coast, but was seen has not having enough room for all the infrastructure required for a men’s major, such as the U.S. Open.
Inverness in Toledo, Ohio, most recently hosted the Solheim Cup. The Women’s Open also is returning to Interlachen outside Minneapolis for the first time since Inbee Park won her first Women’s Open in 2008. That will be played in 2030, the 100th anniversary of Bobby Jones winning the U.S. Open during his “impregnable quadrilateral” sweep of the four biggest golf tournaments of his day.
It was not immediately clear how much the winner would receive at the U.S. Women’s Open. Saso earned slightly more than the typical 18% of the purse, with the USGA wanting to provide the biggest payoff at $1 million.
The prize money for the men’s U.S. Open last year was $12.5 million. The purse for this year’s event hasn’t been decided yet.
Cone, Perez, Ravech replace A-Rod, Vasgersian on ESPN Sunday
BRISTOL, Conn. — Former players David Cone and Eduardo Perez are joining Karl Ravech to form a new broadcast team for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” telecasts.
Alex Rodriguez, the scandal-tainted three-time MVP who had been on the telecasts during the past four seasons, will shift to eight Sunday night alternate telecasts on ESPN2 with Michael Kay, a mainstay on New York Yankees’ broadcasts since 1992.
Cone, a five-time All-Star and the 1994 AL Cy Young Award winner, had a 17-season big league career that ended in 2003. The 59-year-old has been a broadcaster for the Yankees’ YES Network since 2011 after initial stints in 2002 and 2008-09. He will work a reduced YES schedule this season.
Perez, 52, had a 13-season career that ended in 2006. He worked for ESPN from 2006-10, left for Cleveland’s front office, coached for Miami and Houston, then returned to ESPN in 2014.
Ravech, who turns 57 on Jan. 19, joined ESPN in 1993 and becomes the fourth play-by-play broadcaster on ESPN’s Sunday broadcasts following Jon Miller (1990-2010), Dan Shulman (2011-17) and Matt Vasgersian (2018-21).
Vasgersian had teamed with Rodriguez, who will be paired with Kay for “Kay-Rod” broadcasts on ESPN2 that will include Yankees-Red Sox games and two regular-season games on ESPN. The pair will work from both home studios and on site, and their broadcasts are planned to include fantasy baseball and analytics.
Kay, who turns 61 on Feb. 2, has been a Yankees’ television broadcaster since 2002 after starting on the team’s radio commentary team.
Ravech and Perez have agreed to contract extensions, ESPN said Friday.
Sunday night broadcasts also will include reporting by Tim Kurkjian, Buster Olney and Marly Rivera.
ESPN will announce its schedule later. The MLB season is threatened by a management lockout that started after the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 1.
St. Louis City announces new quarantine guidelines, more testing
ST. LOUIS — With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the St. Louis Metro Area, the City of St. Louis Department of Health announced two new partnerships that will bring more tests to the city.
Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, the Director of Health at the City of St. Louis Department of Health also announced stricter quarantine guidelines for individuals who aren’t able to obtain an antigen test.
“We’re in the midst of an alarming public health crisis,” Davis said.
She said the first five days of exposure are crucial and has updated the city’s isolation guidance.
“After I consulted local state and federal partners, the City of St Louis Department of Health currently recommends adhering to isolation periods of 10 days, if you are unable to take an antigen test at day give,” Davis said Thursday.
This goes above what the CDC recommends.
“If you are unable to get a test 5 days after last close contact with someone with COVID-19, you can leave your home after day 5 if you have been without COVID-19 symptoms throughout the 5-day period. Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days after your date of last close contact when around others at home and in public,” according to the CDC’s website.
Davis said demand for testing is at an all-time high and these changes for the city are due to a limited supply of testing.
Davis announced more tests will be available in the city starting next week.
“One of the new partnerships is with Nomi Health,” Davis said. “The other partnerships are with Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Urban League, Centene Health, and other public health partners.”
Each partnership will provide 500-1,000 tests each day, above what the city is already able to provide. This means approximately 1,000-2,000 additional tests will be available beginning next week.
Davis said the locations of the additional tests will be announced by the end of the business day Friday.
Former Aurora officers, paramedic challenge indictment in Elijah McClain death by asking for judge to review evidence
Four of the five men charged with manslaughter in the in-custody death of Elijah McClain are asking a judge to review the evidence used by a grand jury to indict them.
Attorneys for former Aurora Fire Rescue paramedic Peter Cichuniec and former Aurora police officers Nathan Woodyard, Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt said during a court hearing Friday that they are asking the judge to decide whether there is enough evidence in the case to support the charges.
Adams County District Court Judge Priscilla Loew said she hadn’t started the review and set a new court date for Feb. 11 so all the parties can discuss progress. Former paramedic Jeremy Cooper, who was not scheduled for a court hearing Friday, will also appear at that hearing.
A grand jury in August indicted the five men on a combined 32 counts in connection with McClain’s 2019 death while in their custody.
The three Aurora officers — Roedema, Rosenblatt and Woodyard — detained McClain on Aug. 24, 2019, after receiving a call about a suspicious person. They forced him to the ground and used a chokehold designed to block blood flow to the brain before Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics arrived and Cooper injected him with ketamine, an anesthetic. Cichuniec, a lieutenant at the time, oversaw the Aurora Fire Rescue crew that Cooper belonged to.
McClain suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and never woke up. He was declared brain dead Aug. 27, 2019.
The grand jury indictment followed a criminal investigation by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office sparked by massive racial justice protests in the summer of 2020. Former 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young previously declined to prosecute those involved in McClain’s death.
