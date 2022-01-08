Vitalik Buterin Shares His Views on Cross-chain Bridges

The “honest” blocks, according to Buterin, will keep the state consistent.
Buterin argued that a cross-chain environment was undesirable.
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted a link to a Reddit article today that discusses his optimism in a multi-chain future but expresses doubts about cross-chain ecosystems. Because of the “fundamental security restrictions of bridges,” Buterin argued that a cross-chain environment was undesirable.
Buterin further said that he disagrees that all security procedures fail if and when a blockchain experiences a 51% assault. By controlling more than 50% of the network’s mining hash rate or processing power, the goal of a 51 percent attack is to influence the integrity of the transactions being logged in a blockchain. The same concept, according to Buterin, applies to any Layer 2 created on top of the Ethereum mainchain.
Buterin wrote:
“If Ethereum gets 51% attacked and reverts, Arbitrum, and Optimism revert too, and so “cross-rollup” applications that hold state on Arbitrum and Optimism are guaranteed to remain consistent even if Ethereum gets 51% attacked. And if Ethereum does not get 51% attacked, there’s no way to 51% attack Arbitrum and Optimism separately.”
Protocol Regulations
The attackers, according to Buterin, would be unable to propose a block that would take away someone’s ETH in the event of a 51 percent assault since doing so would break the consensus rules and be rejected by the network.
To put it another way: Even while 99 percent of hash power was oriented toward stealing from another wallet’s Ethereum, the remaining 1 percent of nodes would follow that chain since it obeys protocol regulations. As a result, the “honest” blocks, according to Buterin, will keep the state consistent.
$RAIN is the token behind Rainmaker Games, a platform dedicated to helping users all around the world engage in play-to-earn games in the most seamless way possible. 25 million rain tokens are currently sitting in the reserve. Those tokens are the ones that went unsold during the project’s fair token launch that took place via Copper Launch last month.
That reserve is how users are going to get paid for staking their tokens and supporting the project. But just because it’s starting out with 25 million tokens, doesn’t mean it’s going to stay that way. The project might increase the amount of $RAIN tokens available and staking pools as tokens begin to vest and get unlocked through the Community Incentives reserve.
Rainmaker Games is going to make it much easier for gamers to earn revenue while playing games and interacting with each other, and with staking now live, it’s going to reward even those that aren’t playing games but are clearly dedicated to supporting the platform.
It’s time to learn more about the $RAIN token, how to stake $RAIN tokens, and what the potential payout is for users.
The Two Staking Options That Put More $RAIN In User’s Wallets
Rainmaker Games is giving users two simple ways to stake $RAIN tokens: single-side staking and liquidity pool (LP) staking.
Earning $RAIN with Single-side Staking
In single-side staking, users simply deposit $RAIN directly into the staking pool and earn rewards. The pool pays out 20% of the total daily rewards provided by the staking reserve. Users don’t have to do anything else to get that 20%.
The other option is to stake through liquidity pools.
LP Staking $RAIN Tokens
Rainmaker Games is using Uniswap V2 for its liquidity pools. Users can deposit RAIN-ETH Uniswap LP tokens after adding liquidity to the exchange. Anybody using a different version of Uniswap (V1 or V3) will not receive staking rewards, so be sure to use V2. This pool receives 80% of the staking rewards paid out by the Community Incentives reserve.
Staking Bonuses for Making It $RAIN Even More
Rainmaker Games’ staking initiative provides users with a linear bonus structure that multiplies the number of token rewards for stakers that lock in their tokens for a set period of time. The longer tokens are staked for, the greater the bonus.
Here’s a quick look at the bonus reward formula:
1 (standard weight) + The Amount of Weeks locked/52 weeks = The Time Waited Ratio Being Used
Here’s a quick breakdown of the results the bonuses can yield for users:
No bonus— staker does not want to lock their tokens
25x bonus— staker locks their tokens for a period of 13 weeks
5x bonus— staker locks their tokens for a period of 26 weeks
75x bonus— staker locks their tokens for a period of 37 weeks
2x bonus— staker locks their tokens for a period of 52 weeks
Instructions for Staking $RAIN
The first step to staking $RAIN is to simply log onto the project’s staking portal. Users then connect their MetaMask wallet by clicking the Connect button in the right-hand corner of the page. Support for other wallets is coming soon.
The next step is to select the desired staking pool (make sure you’re using Uniswap V2). Before clicking the Stake button, users can take a look at the specific details of the pool selected. Clicking the Stake button leads to another screen where the user can choose either flexible or locked-in options for their staking. Locking in means earning greater rewards in exchange for giving up flexibility.
The Rainmaker Games blog offers a more in-depth step-by-step guide to staking.
It’s about to be pouring $RAIN in the crypto gaming world. Gamers and interested stakers can join the revolution by staking tokens or by following the RAIN community on Telegram or the project’s website.
Shiba Inu first appeared on the scene as a joke-coin in 2020, aimed squarely at the top dog of the time Dogecoin. The meme coins uccessfully marketed its way to the position while avoiding rumors of a fraud and what appears to be a slow but steady start
Shiba Inu Slumps 5%
At press time, SHIB was down 5%, along with DOGE and other large cap crypto currencies, as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell to $2 trillion.
SHIB/USD price slumps 5%. Source: TradingView
At the time of publication, SHIB was one of the most popular coins on Twitter. According to Cointrendz data, it received 2,320 tweets.
At the time of publication, the three most popular coins were Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. There were 15,069, 6,159, and 2,482 tweets about each of them, respectively.
Shiba Inu, like other meme coins, is entertaining to trade and has made some people quite wealthy in a short period of time. However, whether it’s Safemoon, Shiba Inu, or Dogecoin, there isn’t much value beneath the surface. As a result, with these tokens, buyer beware.
Has the SHIB lost its sense of humour? Perhaps. There will always be something more dazzling and opulent to come along. The meme coin market is brimming with opportunities.
Shiba Inu’s fan base is unquestionably one of the largest in the crypto world. It’s an issue of perception whether or not that’s changing.
Whales Buy More SHIB
The number of active addresses on whale tracking website WhaleStats has increased by 88%, indicating that Shiba Inus have attracted more whales. When entities begin to make transactions or other manipulations with their funds, the increase in activity is tracked.
Whale activities surge. Source: Whalestats
However, the increased activity may be followed by greater selling activity, based on the token’s price behavior on the market. The dog-inspired coin has lost almost 15% of its value in the last four days, according to TradingView statistics.
Shiba Inu whales have also bought more. The coin’s dominance has previously slipped, allowing FTT token to overtake SHIB as the largest holding among Ethereum network whales.
Source: Whalestats
However, Shiba Inu whale holdings received a $300 million boost shortly after, putting it back in first place with $1.7 billion in whale-tier address balances. Substantial market buying activity failed to lift on-chain data. Measures such as net flows and network growth remaining in the red.
Featured image from Unsplash. Chart from Whalestats,and TradingView
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) made a surprise attack on the Ripple case by filing a letter of supplemental authority to strike Ripple’s “fair notice” defense. Simultaneously, the token XRP is down 2.33% in the last 24 hours to $0.7 following the market’s downtrend.
The SEC’s Surprise Move
As the popular SEC vs. Ripple case is expected to be resolved around April this year, the SEC has made a new move that left many wondering if previous expectations could change.
The American regulator is using a winning move from another case to strike at Ripple’s key arguments.
The SEC had taken John M Fife and five entities controlled by him to court in September 2020 for selling $21 billion of penny stocks and gaining a profit of $61 billion without registering as security dealers.
FIFE’s defense adopted an argument similar to Ripple’s, alleging the SEC hadn’t given them a fair warning and the term “dealer” can be widely interpreted. Last month, the court denied this argument.
What Does It Mean For The Ripple Case?
Naturally, the regulator now aimed to use this denial to strike at Ripple’s “fair notice” key defense.
Similarly, Ripple’s “fair notice” defense alleges the regulator failed to notify them about a possible violation of federal securities laws and claimed the term “investment contract” is being misused by the SEC, adding that “The SEC’s theory, that XRP is an investment contract, is wrong on the facts, the law and the equities.”
No foreign regulator has determined that XRP is a security. In fact just the opposite is true. The U.S. would be the unfortunate outlier.
The SEC is using the FIFE case latest outcome to insist that the term “investment contract” is bound by legal parameters since 1946:
In Ripple’s case, binding authority construing the term “investment contract” has existed since 1946. W.J. Howey Co., 328 U.S. at 298–99. Thus, Fife provides additional authority for striking Ripple’s fourth affirmative defense.
However, the cases have distinct terms. The attorney Jeremy Hogan explained via Twitter that the FIFE case outcome “marginally helps the SEC’s position in its Motion to Strike Ripple’s Fair Notice Defense so the SEC filed it with the court.”
Although the SEC is trying to make a move out of the similarities from both cases, Hogan claims that FIFE’s “was in a very different stage of litigation and the standard is completely different than the SEC v. Ripple case.
In the “Fife” case, the Defendant tried to argue “Fair Notice” in order to dismiss the lawsuit entirely (and failed) because the burden is very high on a party moving to strike a pleading. In the Ripple case, it’s the SEC that is trying to strike the affirmative defense of Fair Notice and it has the high burden to meet.
Ripple CEO Brad Garlighouse had remained hopeful at the end of 2021 as he expressed to CNBC:
Clearly we’re seeing good questions asked by the judge. And I think the judge realizes this is not just about Ripple, this will have broader implications.
Related Reading | XRP Builds Momentum With 7% Increase As Ripple Launches New ODL Partnership
The Impact On XRP
Related Reading | Ripple Had Its Strongest Year Ever Despite The Sec’s “Attack On Crypto”
The next hearing will be a key day for the outcome of the Ripple case, thus XRP’s price.
The timing is rather complicated for XRP. Its downtrend seems to follow the general crypto market movement. XRP is down 2.33% in the last 24 hours to $0,7634 as it shows in the next chart:
After the SEC filed the lawsuit against Ripple in December 2002, the XRP price plunged dramatically from $0.60 to $0.1748. It continued to drop and lose ground but remains inside the top 10 crypto Ranking.
Then, XRP recovered throughout 2021 and reached highs of $1.34 on November 10, 2021, although it didn’t manage to close the year above $1.01.
The XRP enthusiasts’ expectations are for Ripple to win the case and XRP to enter a massive rally, surging to its all-time high of $3.4 or even double numbers. However, the previous projections hadn’t taken into account the current crypto market downtrend.
And if the Ripple case were to have a surprisingly negative resolution, XRP might see an outcome just as sad.