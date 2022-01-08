West St. Paul man sentenced to 31 years in prison for fatally shooting girlfriend in the head in 2020

A West St. Paul man was sentenced Friday to more than 31 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend in the head outside her apartment building.

Steven D. Buford, 22, pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder for the Sept. 4, 2020, killing of Lauren Summer Koffi-n’guessan, 22, and also to first-degree attempted aggravated robbery for trying to carjack a woman who was with her two young children.

Dakota County District Judge Michael Mayer handed down the 380-month sentence for the murder and a 54-month sentence, which will be served concurrently, for the robbery.

“I am pleased that Mr. Buford has entered pleas of guilty for the commission of these violent crimes thereby sparing those victimized by his actions from having to endure the stressors of a trial,” Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a Friday statement. “My deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Ms. Koffi-n’guessan.”

The criminal complaint gives the following account:

Around 9:30 p.m. that day, officers were dispatched to Eagle Point Apartments in the 2000 block of Christensen Avenue in West St. Paul after a domestic disturbance involving Koffi-n’guessan and Buford. A witness said a man, later identified as Buford, was acting erratically and had jumped from a second-story balcony of the apartment building. He was seen arguing with a woman, who was later identified as Koffi-n’guessan.

While officers were searching the outside of the building, they heard a gunshot. They found Koffi-n’guessan lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. She was dead.

They saw Buford running through the parking lot. Officers then heard a woman screaming and saw her standing outside of her car holding an infant, who was later identified to be Koffi-n’guessan’s 15-month-old son. Buford was in the backseat of the car. The woman’s 7-year-old son was standing next to her and her 12-year-old son was in the car. Officers placed Buford under arrest without incident.

The woman told police she had just parked her car in the parking lot when she saw Koffi-n’guessan and Buford arguing. She heard a loud bang, then Buford ran to her car and “threw an infant at her,” charges read. Buford jumped into her car and landed on her 7-year-old son in the back seat. Buford yelled, “Come on guys, let’s go!” and was waving a gun. She told her children to get out of the car, but just one made it out.

Following his arrest, Buford told officers the gun was in the car, where they found a snub-nose revolver.

At the time of the killing, Buford was on supervised release following robbery and weapons convictions in Scott County in 2016.