What is Omicron’s impact on reaching herd immunity?
ST. LOUIS – With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant through St. Louis and beyond, are we any closer to reaching herd immunity and transitioning from a pandemic to an endemic? An infectious disease expert says there is reason to hope, but it is still too early to know.
“We are in the 5th surge now, and you want it to mean something,” says Dr. JoAnn Jose, SLUCare infectious disease specialist at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital. She says unfortunately there is no answer just yet.
She explains it is possible and even probable that because of the increased transmissibility and increased potential for breakthrough infection with the omicron variant that there will be a higher population level of immunity than previously.
“However, Omicron existing shows us that this virus is really clever and not done with us yet,” said Dr. Jose.
She explains that the Omicron variant is a sobering reminder that the immunity you do have – whether due to natural infection, vaccine, or vaccine booster- is not unassailable. She says that a variant with the right combination of mutations can overcome immunity.
“There is reason to hope this increases our herd immunity, that this gets us closer to an endemic infection instead of a pandemic, but we have to be prepared for what this virus has in store for us and none of us can know what that is,” says Dr. Jose.
According to the Mayo Clinic, there are a few ways to achieve herd immunity- natural infection and vaccination.
The Mayo Clinic says herd immunity can be reached when enough people in the population have recovered from a disease and have developed protective antibodies against future infection. However, the clinic says reinfection can be a problem because it’s unclear how long you are protected after recovering from COVID-19.
The other way to reach herd immunity is through vaccination. The site states that could be difficult due to vaccine hesitancy and questions about how long the COVID-19 vaccine will protect you from the virus.
The Mayor Clinic says while the U.S. is making progress toward herd immunity through a combined approach it’s not clear if or when herd immunity will be reached.
Dr. Jose also points out available data suggests the protection someone has from the vaccine and booster gives them a substantial level of protection from serious illness and hospitalizations, more than with the vaccine alone or with the previous history of natural infection.
At some point, the World Health Organization will determine when enough countries have tamped down their COVID-19 cases sufficiently — or at least, hospitalizations and deaths — to declare the pandemic officially over. Exactly what that threshold will be isn’t clear.
The Associated Press contributed to this story
Suggest a Correction
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets pound Kings to snap two-game losing streak
Nikola Jokic’s passing is infectious. Against the Kings, his entire team caught the bug.
The Nuggets scrambled Sacramento, 121-111, on Friday night, snapping a two-game losing streak and sharing the basketball in a way that undoubtedly met Jokic’s approval.
The Nuggets whipped 32 passes to just eight turnovers. Seven guys finished in double figures. It was an all-encompassing clinic that saw numerous players benefit from Denver’s unselfishness.
Jokic paced the team with 33 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, but he was hardly alone. Will Barton had 10 points and six assists, while both Jeff Green and JaMychal Green benefitted simply by cutting.
Now 19-18, the Nuggets head out on the road, again, for a contest Sunday at Oklahoma City.
Outside of De’Aaron Fox, the Kings presented few threats. The shifty guard poured in 30 points in the loss.
Careless turnovers fueled a 12-4 Sacramento run out of halftime, repeating a pattern that’s plagued the Nuggets all season. After a timeout, the Nuggets got back to playing their selfless style. Barton set JaMychal Green up with back-to-back dunks, before Jokic asserted himself.
Despite mounting frustration with the officials, Jokic dropped his shoulder and bullied the Kings’ interior defense. With athletic spins and a deft touch, he poured in 12 in the quarter to help re-establish Denver’s momentum. Once he went to the bench, Facu Campazzo found Jeff Green for back-to-back soaring jams, and the Nuggets carried a 96-85 lead into the fourth.
Green came off the bench in his first game back since exiting protocols, ceding the start to JaMychal Green, who was impactful as both a roller and a rebounder.
The Nuggets got more good news when four coaches returned to their normal posts against the Kings as well.
“Hopefully the lead singer will be back soon,” acting coach Popeye Jones said of Michael Malone, who missed his fourth consecutive game to health and safety protocols.
The Nuggets had enough motivation as it was trying to fight for position in the West. But Sacramento might’ve drawn a little bit more out of them.
“They swept us last year,” Jones said. “Guys were in the locker room actually before our meeting talking about that.”
Watching the Nuggets’ bench the first half Friday night was almost as entertaining as the on-court product. Each highlight-level pass – and there were many as the Nuggets rung up a 66-54 halftime lead – elicited some jubilant reaction from Denver’s bench mob.
When Jokic whipped a no-look bounce pass to JaMychal Green in transition, Jamal Murray started hopping up and down with his hands on his head. After Bones Hyland danced with the ball, shaking free of Sacramento big man Tristan Thompson for a 3-pointer, Monte Morris imitated the dance on the sidelines.
As the Nuggets walked to the locker room, Barton couldn’t help but rap along to “Rapper’s Delight,” a scene as indicative of the mood as any.
The Nuggets picked apart the Kings’ disconnected defense for 18 first-half assists on 26 made field goals. The movement was incessant and often rewarded with a pass. After serving up Aaron Gordon for an easy first-quarter dunk, the Nuggets’ best aerial act returned the favor to Jokic, who hammered a dunk of his own.
St. Paul’s Sean Sweeney makes head coaching debut filling in for Dallas’ Jason Kidd
Sean Sweeney was greeted with a water bottle bath upon entering the Mavericks’ locker room Friday in Houston after Dallas’ 130-106 victory.
“I can neither confirm nor deny that,” Sweeney said with a smile after the game. “But I am a little colder than I was 10 minutes ago.”
Sweeney, a St. Paul product who graduated from Cretin-Derham Hall in 2002 — serving as the Raiders’ starting point guard on the 2001 state tournament team — and then the University of St. Thomas, got a call Thursday night. It was Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, informing Sweeney he’d tested positive for COVID-19 and would miss Dallas’ game Friday against Houston.
That meant it was Sweeney’s time to step into the big chair. He has been a defensive ace of sorts on NBA benches for years now, with stops in Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Detroit before making his way to Dallas to serve under Kidd.
Now it’s his time to run the show on an interim basis.
“It changes (preparation) a little bit, but coach does a real good job of kind of scripting out what we need to do and making sure that we know our roles,” Sweeney said before the game. “It’s our job to keep it, as much as we can — and obviously it’s hard to — but business as usual. He prepares the team and he prepares us for what our jobs are. So for the most part, that’s basically it, sticking to the plan that was put in place.”
The plan was executed to perfection, as Dallas dominated every facet of the game in Sweeney’s first game running the show. The Mavericks tallied 34 assists on offense and held Houston to 28 percent shooting from 3-point range. Sweeney credited his players and the Mavericks’ full allotment of assistant coaches for their efforts.
“Everything was great in terms of how things felt. The biggest thing to me was just the way the guys played, and they were prepared going into it, and Coach Kidd prepared us as a staff for the game, and it was coaching by committee,” he said. “The result was great, and I’m obviously thrilled for the guys and happy I didn’t screw it up with Coach not being here, more than anything. I just thought the guys did a great job. … In general, I thought everybody tried to execute and play the right way. More than anything, just happy that we did what we set out to accomplish.”
Kidd was in a Zoom meeting with the coaching staff Friday, so he was still involved in the process. But once the game tipped, it was Sweeney calling the shots for the first time in his NBA coaching career, though he noted he “may have coached the most games in Summer League history.”
Sweeney was an apt choice to fill in given what he’s done with Dallas’ defense this season. The Mavericks entered Friday’s contest holding each of their previous five opponents under 100 points scored — a jarring streak in the NBA. Sweeney is known for patrolling the sidelines when his team is on defense and shouting out instructions.
“From a system standpoint, guys are pretty understanding of what we’re doing,” Sweeney said. “It starts with your effort and your energy, and we’re giving great effort, we’re doing a good job of understanding who we are and who our opponents are. And if there isn’t something we’re prepared for, the guys are doing a great job of covering for each other and communicating with the coaching staff of what they’re seeing.”
BEVERLEY, BOLMARO OUT
Patrick Beverley and Leandro Bolmaro both missed Minnesota’s game Friday in Oklahoma City. Beverley was out with a groin injury that Timberwolves coach Chris Finch described as a day-to-day injury. Bolmaro — who hasn’t been a part of Minnesota’s rotation of late — entered health and safety protocols, serving as a reminder that the Wolves’ struggles with the virus aren’t entirely behind them.
‘Jeopardy!’ champ hits $1 million; talks fame, trans rights
By LYNN ELBER
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is adding to her list of bragging rights and admirers.
Already the highest-earning female contestant in the quiz show’s history and the woman with the longest winning streak, on Friday she became one of only four “Jeopardy!” players to reach seven figures in regular-season winnings.
She’s collected $1.02 million in 28 victories, solidifying her 4th-place position on the list that includes Ken Jennings with $2.5 million; James Holzhauer, $2.46 million, and Matt Amodio, $1.52 million.
Schneider, who’s also fourth in consecutive wins, will compete again Monday.
Poised and affable on TV and in an interview with The Associated Press, she doesn’t seem the gloating type. But she is tickled by the fact that she’s fulfilled a prediction made by her 8th-grade classmates in Dayton, Ohio: She was voted most likely to be a “Jeopardy!” contestant, based on her geography and spelling bee prowess.
More significantly, she’s the first transgender person to qualify for the show’s tournament of champions. In a series of tweets last November, Schneider said she’s proud to be a trans woman and wants people to know that aspect of her, adding, “but I’m a lot of other things, too!”
Schneider’s “Jeopardy!” achievements have made her both an inspiration and a target for transphobic insults online — which she batted away with the same aplomb she displays on TV. Her deftness earned attention last week from Harvey Fierstein.
“I couldn’t be prouder if she were my own daughter,” the writer and Broadway star tweeted.
Fun fact: Schneider is proud of a podcast she did on “Downton Abbey” and invites those who are interested to listen to “hundreds of hours of content” about the PBS series.
Schneider, an engineering manager living in Oakland, California, recently talked with AP about her newfound fame, keeping her day job — but dreaming about an entertainment career — and being a voice for the trans community. Remarks have been edited for clarity and length.
AP: Are you having pinch-me moments over how well you’ve done on ‘Jeopardy!’?
SCHNEIDER: Absolutely. Just seeing myself on TV still is almost a shock, even though I was there when it all happened. I thought I could win some games but I didn’t think I would do this well. The other day, my girlfriend mentioned some famous people that had gone to her high school, and I was thinking, “I know there was somebody who went to mine.” I looked it up on Wikipedia and there I was, listed under notable alumni. That was a very weird moment to see that.
AP: You’ve mentioned actor Laverne Cox and comedian Natasha Muse as trans women you find inspiring. Have you heard from viewers who see you as a role model?
SCHNEIDER: I have definitely heard from other trans people who have been sort of thrilled to see me out there. But one of the things that I’ve enjoyed the most is hearing from parents, and sometimes grandparents, of trans people, an older generation. There’s a lot of fear for their loved ones who are trans, and worry that they might be limited in life. To be able to go out there and show that I can be successful in a very mainstream type of way has, I think, made a lot of them feel better about the people in their lives.
AP: Given that Cox and Muse are both performers, is that something that touches a chord in you? You’ve done acting, and is comedy something you’re interested in?
SCHNEIDER: I’ve done open mics around town, just for fun and not seriously pursued it, but I’ve been a performer my whole life. As I was struggling with the necessity of coming out, definitely one of the fears was, ‘Will I still be comfortable in public and will I still be able to perform after I transitioned?’ And seeing them definitely helped with that.
AP: Is a career in entertainment your goal?
SCHNEIDER: I’m dreaming of it. I don’t know exactly in what direction I would want to take that, and I don’t know what opportunities will be available coming out of this (the show). But I’ve been working on my writing as a field I might find some opportunities in. Beyond that, I’m just sort of riding it out and kind of seeing what may or may not come up as it goes along.
AP: Last month, after you got a Twitter shoutout on your “Jeopardy!” success from Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, you asked your followers in the state to consider that a vote for a Republican in this year’s elections would make your life harder. How did you decide to make a statement that puts you on a different level of exposure?
SCHNEIDER: I definitely thought about it, and I don’t want my social media to be a place where people are arguing about politics all the time. But at the same time, I can’t ignore the fact that there’s people out there threatening my brothers and sisters in the trans community. Here I have a chance to say something about it, and I can’t be completely silent. I don’t necessarily want to be super-activist about it and constantly banging that drum. But I can’t be silent either, when I know that there’s so many people in danger of real hurt and harm from political policies.
AP: You had a polite response to someone who took you to task for the tweet.
SCHNEIDER: I grew up in a Republican household and a Catholic environment, and many people I love are conservative in various ways. I know them, and I know they’re not intentionally out there doing harm and that they have reasons for the positions that they hold. So I want to engage people from (across) the spectrum where that’s possible. But it has to be in a condition where my right to exist is granted, otherwise we can’t talk.
