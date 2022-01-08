Connect with us

When will Vail open Blue Sky Basin?

Published

50 seconds ago

on

When will Vail open Blue Sky Basin?
On Nov. 29, 2018, Vail Mountain opened its Blue Sky Basin ski area to the public after the resort had seen 71 inches of natural snowfall that season.

Three years later, as 2021 ended and skiers watched walk-up lift tickets hit $239, Vail did not correspond with a full terrain opening to its full lift ticket price, leaving Blue Sky Basin closed despite the fact that the resort had seen more than 100 inches of snow.

The mountain eclipsed 125 inches of snow this season during the storm that hit the valley Wednesday and Thursday, yet Blue Sky Basin is still not open.

In a Dec. 30 letter to skiers posted across Vail Mountain’s social media channels, Vail Mountain Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard referenced Blue Sky Basin not being open yet while addressing staffing challenges.

Are Apple AirTags being used to track people and steal cars?

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Are Apple AirTags being used to track people and steal cars?
By Ryan Mac and Kashmir Hill, The New York Times Company

On a Sunday night in September, Ashley Estrada was at a friend’s home in Los Angeles when she received a strange notification on her iPhone: “AirTag Detected Near You.”

An AirTag is a 1.26-inch disc with location-tracking capabilities that Apple started selling last year as a way “to keep track of your stuff.” Estrada, 24, didn’t own one, nor did the friends she was with. The notification on her phone said the AirTag had first been spotted with her four hours earlier. A map of the AirTag’s history showed the zigzag path Estrada had driven across the city while running errands.

“I felt so violated,” she said. “I just felt like, who’s tracking me? What was their intent with me? It was scary.”

Estrada is not alone in her experience. In recent months, people have posted on TikTok, Reddit and Twitter about finding AirTags on their cars and in their belongings. There is growing concern that the devices may be abetting a new form of stalking, which privacy groups predicted could happen when Apple introduced the devices in April.

The New York Times spoke with seven women who believe they were tracked with AirTags, including a 17-year-old whose mother surreptitiously placed one on her car to stay apprised of her whereabouts.

Some authorities have begun to take a closer look at the threat posed by AirTags. The West Seneca Police Department in New York recently warned its community of the tracking potential of the devices after an AirTag was found on a car bumper. Apple complied with a subpoena for information about the AirTag in the case, which may lead to charges, West Seneca police said.

And in Canada, a local police department said that it had investigated five incidents of thieves placing AirTags on “high-end vehicles so they can later locate and steal them.”

Researchers believe AirTags, which are equipped with Bluetooth technology, could be revealing a more widespread problem of tech-enabled tracking. They emit a digital signal that can be detected by devices running Apple’s mobile operating system. Those devices then report where an AirTag was last seen. Unlike similar tracking products from competitors such as Tile, Apple added features to prevent abuse, including notifications like the one Estrada received and automatic beeping. (Tile plans to release a feature to prevent the tracking of people next year, a spokesperson for that company said.)

But AirTags present a “uniquely harmful” threat because the ubiquity of Apple’s products allows for more exact monitoring of people’s movements, said Eva Galperin, a cybersecurity director at the Electronic Frontier Foundation who studies so-called stalkerware.

"Apocalyptic outside": Avista hospital staff describe evacuation during Marshall fire

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

“Apocalyptic outside”: Avista hospital staff describe evacuation during Marshall fire
Medical staff — and a patient — walked arm in arm, each person holding a baby from the neonatal intensive care unit, down the stairs and toward the ambulances waiting outside.

They were evacuating Centura-Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville on Dec. 30 as winds blew the Marshall fire toward the hospital. The group decided to take the stairs out of the hospital, considering an elevator ride too risky.

NICU nurse Allison Brown took a photo when she got into the ambulance on the way to St. Anthony North Hospital in Westminster of herself and the baby she was with.

“It was really as a timestamp, like if anything happens, ‘this is who I am and this is who I’m with and we made it this far,’” Brown said, adding “it had to have been the scariest day of my life.”

Provided by Centura-Avista Adventist Hospital

As the Marshall fire threatens Centura-Avista Adventist Hospital, NICU nurse Allison Brown photographs herself holding a baby as they are evacuated by ambulance to St. Anthony North Hospital in Westminster on Dec. 30, 2021.

In the span of about three hours, the hospital evacuated 51 patients that day — 21 went home and the others to two Centura hospitals: 25 to St. Anthony North and five to Longmont United — as well as 100 staff members, according to a hospital spokesperson. Flames from the fire came within feet of liquid oxygen tanks on the west side of the hospital, but ultimately the hospital remained standing. Still, extensive smoke damage has led to its indefinite closure as crews work to mitigate and clean up the aftermath.

Hospital CEO Isaac Sendros was headed to the mountains with his family and had made it to Nederland when he heard that the fire was encroaching on Avista, so he quickly turned around. The high winds were especially concerning.

Sendros, having worked in Florida, was used to preparing a hospital for hurricanes, but in those situations, you have much more time to plan. When he arrived at Avista that afternoon, he walked directly into the emergency room department and saw the line of patients getting ready for transport.

Everything was moving rapidly. Patients were being transferred, per protocol, but on a much larger scale. COVID patients who were on ventilators had to be taken care of by people who were wearing the correct protective equipment. A mother was in mid-delivery.

By the time Sendros himself left, he said the neighborhood was in flames, the fire had jumped the road and the fields near the front parking lot were on fire, with trees smoldering.

Matt Nagy navigates one last turn of the quarterback carousel Sunday. None of them have been successful enough as he enters what could be his last game as Chicago Bears coach.

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Matt Nagy navigates one last turn of the quarterback carousel Sunday. None of them have been successful enough as he enters what could be his last game as Chicago Bears coach.
When Matt Nagy coaches the Chicago Bears in their season finale Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, it will be four years to the day since general manager Ryan Pace introduced him at Halas Hall as the team’s new coach.

“Matt’s a proven leader,” Pace said then of Andy Reid’s former assistant coach and coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs. “He’s a winner. He’s intelligent. He’s innovative. He has strong character. He has a great family, and he shares the same passion for the game that I have.”

Some of those statements have proved to be true over the last four years. One of them, about winning, has not been true enough.

Nagy enters what is likely his last game as Bears coach Sunday with a 34-30 record, plus two playoff losses.

No matter the outcome of the game, which has no playoff implications for either team, the Bears will finish with a losing record for the first time in his tenure. Nagy has had one winning season — the 12-4 run to the NFC North title in 2018 — and two 8-8 seasons.

The mediocre results, in large part because of Nagy’s inability to run a thriving offense and boost his quarterbacks’ play, mean the Bears very well could be introducing a new head coach in the weeks to come.

Nagy is clearly aware of that possibility.

He has been asked about his future for more than six weeks, starting Thanksgiving week after a Patch.com report amid a five-game losing streak said the Week 12 game against the Detroit Lions would be his last. It continued this week when more chatter surfaced that he already had been told he would be fired, which Nagy refuted.

“That’s a part of this job,” Nagy said of the rumors. “When you’re in a results-oriented business, you know that when you get into it. Part of why you get to this point is you’re able to handle situations like this. … It’s just a matter of making sure that you handle it the right way and you’re open and honest. I think that’s what I’ve been this entire time and I think the players understand and respect that and that’s probably why we’re playing the way we’re playing right now.”

This week at Halas Hall came with one last twist of the quarterback carousel.

Quarterback Justin Fields tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t start Sunday, marking the end of a bumpy rookie season in which he went 2-8 as a starter.

Fields is one of five quarterbacks who have started over Nagy’s 66 games as coach. Mitch Trubisky started 40 and won 25. Chase Daniel started three and won one. Nick Foles started eight and won three. Andy Dalton, who will start Sunday, started five and won three.

None has clicked well enough — or for long enough — under Nagy to be able to say his guidance of them on the field has been a success.

Through four seasons, Nagy’s offense never ranked above 21st in yards per game, and after the 2018 season it didn’t rank above 22nd in points per game.

The quarterbacks had their moments.

Trubisky threw six touchdown passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as part of the run to the NFC North title in 2018. Foles led a comeback from 16 points down for a win against the Atlanta Falcons when Nagy benched Trubisky in 2020. Fields led the Bears to 21 fourth-quarter points against the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Monday Night Football.”

But those successes were fleeting.

The division championship in 2018 was fueled in large part by the Vic Fangio-led defense, and the Bears’ 16-15 playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that season foreshadowed the offensive troubles to come under Trubisky in 2019.

After the Bears started 5-1 in 2020, they lost the next four under Foles as part of a six-game losing streak before a Foles injury pushed the Bears back to Trubisky.

This season, the Bears lost to the Steelers despite the Fields-led comeback, and Fields started only three of the final eight games because of injuries and COVID-19.

The time out disrupted any chance of Fields finishing the season on a promising developmental arc, and his rookie performance instead will be remembered for flashes of talent but not steady progress. To add to the uncertainty, players and coaches said it took time for them to adjust to Fields after Dalton had been the starter in training camp and the first two games.

The question remains open if anything would have been different if Nagy had named Fields the starter to begin with, instead of after Dalton was injured in Week 2.

Despite a rocky season in which Fields completed 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions and 36 sacks, the quarterback called Nagy a “great coach.”

“I know there’s been a lot of outside talk or whatever, but as far as I’m concerned, he has coached me to the best of his ability and he’s a great person on and off the field,” Fields said Wednesday. “I’m just happy I got to experience this first year with him — all the players and all the coaches.”

That things didn’t get ugly internally at the end of the last couple of seasons and that the Bears continued to beat other bad teams — including the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants the last two weeks — has been a credit to the character of Bears players and to Nagy’s leadership.

He guided the Bears through the unpredictable challenges of COVID-19 for two seasons, which included his own bout with the virus in October.

But simply, those positives aren’t enough.

Nagy has been asked many times over the years what went wrong with his offense, but Wednesday he was asked what has gone right this season.

He still led with the obvious negatives before talking about how developing players takes time.

“You look at where we’ve been at offensively and we know that we want to be able to see more points on the board, right?” he said. “Like we’ve talked this year about some red-zone (problems). And at the same point in time (we have to) be able to develop these players. When I look at what we’ve done here with these young players that we have, whether it’s a rookie this year or whether it’s a guy that is in his third or fourth year here with us, our coaches have done a good job of being able to do that with these guys and build that.

“Is the record where we want it to be this year? No. Absolutely not. We understand that. There’s just a lot of developing that goes on and it does take some time with these guys when they’re younger and when you draft them and they become yours.”

Time in Chicago, however, might not be something Nagy has.

