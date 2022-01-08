Whoopi Goldberg & More Stars Remember Sidney Poitier After His Death: ‘An Absolute Legend’

Tributes to famed actor Sidney Poitier have begun pouring in on social media from celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis, and more.

The world is mourning the loss of Sidney Poitier, the famous Oscar-winning actor who died at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. After news of Sidney’s death spread, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeffrey Wright, and more stars honored the iconic actor with beautiful tributes shared to social media. Many of the tributes featured photos of Sidney, as well as kind words about how he broke barriers for the African American community in Hollywood.

If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high..

To Sir… with Love

Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P.

“If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high.. To Sir… with Love Sir,” Whoopi wrote on Twitter, referencing Lulu’s song from the 1967 British drama, To Sir, With Love, that starred Sidney. “Sidney Poitier R.I.P. He showed us how to reach for the stars,” The View co-host added.

Jeffrey, 56, shared a photo of Sidney and a heartfelt message. “Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love,” he wrote on Twitter. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, meanwhile, called Sidney “an absolute legend” and “one of the greats” in his Twitter tribute. Joseph’s post included a few photos of Sidney, including when he was honored by President Barack Obama with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.

Garcelle Beauvais shared a selfie of her and Sidney to Instagram. She wrote, “Mr Poitier thank you for your Legacy!! You showed us what it means to be great! Rest in Power 🙏🏽🖤.” Viola Davis shared a pic of her and Sidney together as well. In her caption, Viola wrote, “This is a big one. No words can describe how your work radically shifted my life. The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity you brought to your roles showed us that we, as Black folks, mattered!!! It was an honor for my husband and I to share lunch with you at Spagos. You told us,“If your dreams do not scare you, they’re not big enough”! I put this quote on my daughter’s wall. Rest well Mr. Poitier. Thank you! Thank you for leaving a legacy. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

Loni Love honored Sidney on Twitter by sharing an old photo of the pair together. She wrote, “What a thrill it was to meet the legendary actor Sidney Poitier.. he made us all feel proud and was an inspiration to us in an industry that at times could not be welcoming.. thank you Mr. Poitier rest well.”

Meanwhile, George Takei wrote on Twitter, “Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win an Oscar, has died at the age of 94. The star of “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” and “Lilies of the Field,” for which he won Best Actor, was a trailblazer who will be mourned by so many for whom he opened the very doors of Hollywood.” Henry Winkler wrote, “Sidney Poitier was full of grace in every aspect of his life .. He opened doors with a BOOM that came from his gentle soul RIP …”

Octavia Spencer posted a tribute with a lengthy message about meeting Sidney. “I will never forget the occasion where I met Mr. Poitier,” she wrote. “I had just won an award and he and Helen Mirren were walking through the kitchen to the stage to present. When I have an overload of adrenaline it has an adverse affect. I can’t bend my knees. So, there I am with my heels and an award in my hands, shell shocked and sweaty, GLARING at the two of them. I was searching for the one word to say but couldn’t remember any. I must’ve been a pitiful sight because he stopped with the biggest smile and congratulated me. I finally blurted out I love you… both. He told me he expected great things from me. There’s something about hearing those words from a pioneer that changes you! Thank you, Mr. Poitier!! I’ve been riding high ever since!!”

“Sir #SidneyPoitier, your brilliant light will never dim,” Lenny Kravitz said in his tribute. “The doors you opened and paths you created will continue to make way for those with a dream. You showed the world that with vision and grace, all is possible.” He said in a second tweet, “our excellence will always be the benchmark. Rest in divine peace, Bahamian King. My love and condolences go out to your beautiful family. #SidneyPoitier.”

Taraji P. Henson shared a photo of Sidney to honor the beloved icon. “Rest easy King 👑 #sidneypoitier,” Taraji said. “Thank you for kicking down the doors. Thank you will never be enough for your blood sweat tears and determination. REST IN HEAVENLY PEACE!!! We will tell the generations to come about your legacy!!!”

Sidney was the first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award in 1964 for Lilies of the Field. Before his acting career, he had brief stint in the Army. He then found the American Negro Theater in New York City. He worked as a janitor in exchange for acting classes. Sidney landed his first official stage role in Lysistrata, which he followed up with Anna Lucasta. Sidney finally made his on-screen debut in 1950 in No Way Out.

Sidney continued making movies until 2001. His final acting appearance was in the TV movie The Last Brickmaker in America. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Obama in 2009 and received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom in 1974. He also served as the Bahamas ambassador to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization.