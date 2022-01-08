Whoopi Goldberg & More Stars Remember Sidney Poitier After His Death: ‘An Absolute Legend’

Tributes to famed actor Sidney Poitier have begun pouring in on social media from celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis, and more.
The world is mourning the loss of Sidney Poitier, the famous Oscar-winning actor who died at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. After news of Sidney’s death spread, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeffrey Wright, and more stars honored the iconic actor with beautiful tributes shared to social media. Many of the tributes featured photos of Sidney, as well as kind words about how he broke barriers for the African American community in Hollywood.
“If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high.. To Sir… with Love Sir,” Whoopi wrote on Twitter, referencing Lulu’s song from the 1967 British drama, To Sir, With Love, that starred Sidney. “Sidney Poitier R.I.P. He showed us how to reach for the stars,” The View co-host added.
Jeffrey, 56, shared a photo of Sidney and a heartfelt message. “Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love,” he wrote on Twitter. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, meanwhile, called Sidney “an absolute legend” and “one of the greats” in his Twitter tribute. Joseph’s post included a few photos of Sidney, including when he was honored by President Barack Obama with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
Garcelle Beauvais shared a selfie of her and Sidney to Instagram. She wrote, “Mr Poitier thank you for your Legacy!! You showed us what it means to be great! Rest in Power 🙏🏽🖤.” Viola Davis shared a pic of her and Sidney together as well. In her caption, Viola wrote, “This is a big one. No words can describe how your work radically shifted my life. The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity you brought to your roles showed us that we, as Black folks, mattered!!! It was an honor for my husband and I to share lunch with you at Spagos. You told us,“If your dreams do not scare you, they’re not big enough”! I put this quote on my daughter’s wall. Rest well Mr. Poitier. Thank you! Thank you for leaving a legacy. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”
Loni Love honored Sidney on Twitter by sharing an old photo of the pair together. She wrote, “What a thrill it was to meet the legendary actor Sidney Poitier.. he made us all feel proud and was an inspiration to us in an industry that at times could not be welcoming.. thank you Mr. Poitier rest well.”
Meanwhile, George Takei wrote on Twitter, “Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win an Oscar, has died at the age of 94. The star of “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” and “Lilies of the Field,” for which he won Best Actor, was a trailblazer who will be mourned by so many for whom he opened the very doors of Hollywood.” Henry Winkler wrote, “Sidney Poitier was full of grace in every aspect of his life .. He opened doors with a BOOM that came from his gentle soul RIP …”
Octavia Spencer posted a tribute with a lengthy message about meeting Sidney. “I will never forget the occasion where I met Mr. Poitier,” she wrote. “I had just won an award and he and Helen Mirren were walking through the kitchen to the stage to present. When I have an overload of adrenaline it has an adverse affect. I can’t bend my knees. So, there I am with my heels and an award in my hands, shell shocked and sweaty, GLARING at the two of them. I was searching for the one word to say but couldn’t remember any. I must’ve been a pitiful sight because he stopped with the biggest smile and congratulated me. I finally blurted out I love you… both. He told me he expected great things from me. There’s something about hearing those words from a pioneer that changes you! Thank you, Mr. Poitier!! I’ve been riding high ever since!!”
“Sir #SidneyPoitier, your brilliant light will never dim,” Lenny Kravitzsaid in his tribute. “The doors you opened and paths you created will continue to make way for those with a dream. You showed the world that with vision and grace, all is possible.” He said in a second tweet, “our excellence will always be the benchmark. Rest in divine peace, Bahamian King. My love and condolences go out to your beautiful family. #SidneyPoitier.”
Taraji P. Henson shared a photo of Sidney to honor the beloved icon. “Rest easy King 👑 #sidneypoitier,” Taraji said. “Thank you for kicking down the doors. Thank you will never be enough for your blood sweat tears and determination. REST IN HEAVENLY PEACE!!! We will tell the generations to come about your legacy!!!”
Sidney was the first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award in 1964 for Lilies of the Field. Before his acting career, he had brief stint in the Army. He then found the American Negro Theater in New York City. He worked as a janitor in exchange for acting classes. Sidney landed his first official stage role in Lysistrata, which he followed up with Anna Lucasta. Sidney finally made his on-screen debut in 1950 in No Way Out.
Sidney continued making movies until 2001. His final acting appearance was in the TV movie The Last Brickmaker in America. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Obama in 2009 and received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom in 1974. He also served as the Bahamas ambassador to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization.
Courteney Cox has been very open about her experience with plastic surgery over the years & we have everything you need to know about what work she has gotten done.
Courteney Cox has always been beautiful, however, as she has aged, the actress has undergone plastic surgery and has been very open about it. Being an actress in Hollywood could be tough, but it is super refreshing when celebrities like Courteney are candid about the work they got done over the years. Below, we have everything you need to know regarding what Courteney has shared about her treatments and experience.
Has She Had Plastic Surgery?
Yes, she has. Courteney has admitted to getting fillers in her face and shared that aging in Hollywood is tough, as she revealed to New Beauty in 2017, “Hollywood makes it hard; this business makes it harder. I grew up thinking appearance was the most important thing. That as long as I looked OK, I would be OK, which got me into trouble.”
When Did She Start?
After Courteney starred as the iconic TV character, Monica Geller on Friends, she began to get fillers. She admitted to People, that she got plastic surgery because she “wasn’t pleased with myself and the way I looked.” She continued, “I tried to keep up with time in a way that was anything other than maintenance.”
Courteney also went into detail with New Beauty regarding how she started, saying, “Well, what would end up happening is that you go to a doctor who would say, ‘You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there.’ So you walk out and you don’t look so bad and you think, no one noticed—it’s good.”
“Then somebody tells you about another doctor: ‘This person’s amazing. They do this person who looks so natural.’ You meet them and they say, ‘You should just do this.’ The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered and layered,” she revealed.
Why Did She Stop?
Courteney admitted to stopping once friends told her she wasn’t looking like herself. She told New Beauty back in 2017 that you don’t notice what the results are while you’re undergoing plastic surgery until someone points it out. “You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, ‘Oh s**t, this doesn’t look right.’ And it’s worse in pictures than in real life. I have one friend who was like, ‘Whoa, no more!’ I thought, I haven’t done anything in six months. I didn’t realize,” she told New Beauty.
It wasn’t just her friends that made her stop, but also seeing herself in photos. “I’d see pictures and think, ‘Oh, is that what I look like?’ And I’d ask a friend and they’d say, ‘Oh God, no.’ And I never thought of myself as being delusional. I think photographs do show up worse, so when people in the world see you and write comments that are usually mean, I think, ‘It can be worse than what it really is,’” she said. Courteney even went on to say, “I was trying so hard to keep up, and that actually made things worse. Now, I’m as natural as I can be.”
RHOC alum Tamra Judge is opening up about the “hurt” she felt after being let go from The Real Housewives of Orange County after being a staple on the show for over a decade. She also is dishing on her new podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and who she was actually “afraid” of upon joining the upcoming second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.
Speaking to the E!’s The Daily Pop, Tamra, 54, admitted, “It stung for a while. It was 12 years of my life, and I had a routine that I was doing. I felt rejected. I felt sad. It was the beginning of the pandemic, and it was hard. It took me a while [but] I’m not bitter, I love Bravo. They’ve given me so much and such a great platform. I was able to build two great businesses on the show.”
Now, Tamra’s up and moving forward with her life with a new podcast with RHOBH alum Teddi that has been doing well. She is also making her return to Bravo on the new season of RHUGT, which takes place in RHONY star Dorinda Medley’s infamous Blue Stone Manor.
Tamra went on to dish that the experience was “insane.”
“It kind of got me back into it for a while,” she said. “Then I thought, ‘Oh my god, how did I do this for 12 years?’ Because my life off has been less stress, [more] enjoyment, spending a lot of time at home. And now we’re going full throttle with the Girls’ Trip.”
“It was really fun,” Tamra continued. “I was a little afraid to go because Brandi [Glanville] was on it and her and I were not in a good spot, so I thought, ‘Oh gosh, here we go!’”
However, the pair ended up becoming “really good friends.”
Nowadays, Tamra is super focused on her Two T’s in a Pod podcast with Teddi.
“It’s been so exciting for me,” she said. “There’s a fine line because I don’t want to piss anyone off because I want them as a guest.”
One person who she won’t be ticking off is long-time pal Vicki Gunvalson. Vicki has been going through a rough public breakup with her ex, Steve Lodge, and Tamra has got her girl’s back.
Speaking to Teddi on the Two T’s in a Pod, Tamra explained, “[Vicki’s] really sad about it, she’s having a hard time. She just can’t understand. She doesn’t want to be single.”
Elaborating further, Tamra continued, “She’s coming up on her 60th birthday and all she can talk about is, ‘I don’t want to be single! I am 60, I want to be in a relationship.’”
Tamra says she allegedly knows when things began to fall apart for Vicki and Steve. It was after Vicki bought a retirement condo in Puerto Vallarta in February 2020.
“[Steve] was there full time, and [Vicki] has a job. She’s got an office, she owns a business, so she couldn’t be there all the time,” alleged Tamra.
She added, “Then there started being this distance. They started fighting, and then he blocked her on Instagram. It started to become very high school-ish.”
Be sure to tune in to RHUGT season two, which is set to air sometime on Peacock in early 2022, to see Tamra’s return. Plus, check out her Two T’s in a Pod podcast with Teddi.
This is probably why Meek surrounds himself with billionaires like Patriots owner Robert Kraft and 76ers partner Michael Rubin.
The rapper spent the Christmas holidays on Rubin’s mega yacht in St. Barts.
He shared Instagram photos that showed him partying on the yacht with rapper Lil Baby, and others. He also posted a video clip of himself rapping his tune “Love Money” as he was shuttled out to the yacht.
Meek and Rubin are partners in Reform Alliance with Jay-Z and others, which recently hosted 26 kids for a VIP experience at a 76ers game.