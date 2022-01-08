Connect with us

News

Winter Weather Advisory issued for metro St. Louis; freezing drizzle expected

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Winter Weather Advisory issued for metro St. Louis; freezing drizzle expected
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in the region, including St. Louis County. The advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Freezing drizzle is expected.

An ice storm is not in the forecast, but rather a light misty drizzle that will coat untreated surfaces with just enough of a glaze to make them slick and dangerous if you are not aware.

The main roads are likely to be fine because there is a lot of product on them from Thursday’s weather event. However, your local neighborhood streets, driveways, sidewalks, outdoor stairways, deck surfaces (really anything outside that has not been treated) will likely get a thin film of ice tomorrow morning.

This will present a slip-and-fall hazard for many if you’re not aware of the potential. So, if you’re reading this, consider yourself aware and share this post with anyone else you think should know. I know it’s a Saturday morning and many folks won’t be out, but I don’t want that first step of the weekend to be a doozy. This outlook applies to pretty much everywhere in our viewing area.

This will not be an ice storm and it will likely only be for a couple of hours. But, you should at least be thinking of the potential for slip-and-slides out the door Saturday morning. Even untreated surfaces will improve rapidly by midday Saturday.

Timeline:

Download our app for weather alerts:

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

“Hang on to one another:” President Biden promises Marshall fire victims federal help during Boulder County tour

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

“Hang on to one another:” President Biden promises Marshall fire victims federal help during Boulder County tour
google news

LOUISVILLE — Urging victims of the Marshall fire to “hang on to one another,” President Joe Biden on Friday told devastated families in Boulder County that the federal government “is not going to go away” when it comes to helping thousands of displaced families recover from the deadly Marshall fire.

The president spent a little more than four hours in Colorado on Friday, flying over the burn area in Marine One and then touring the neighborhood around Harper Lake in Louisville on foot, hugging families and first responders against a backdrop of charred foundations and blackened trees.

The fire, which was pushed by fierce winds on Dec. 30 across Superior, Louisville and parts of unincorporated Boulder County, destroyed 1,084 homes and damaged another 149. The Boulder County Assessor’s Office this week placed the total value of residential damage at more than half a billion dollars, making the Marshall fire Colorado’s most destructive wildfire ever.

Seven commercial buildings were destroyed and 30 were damaged, according to estimates released Thursday. A cause of the Marshall fire has not yet been determined.

“But people here and across Boulder County are stepping up for one another,” Biden said from a podium inside the Louisville Recreation and Senior Center, where he met privately with families for more than an hour. “And we’re working closely with Gov. Polis to ensure Colorado has every single resource available. It’s amazing what people do in crises.”

 

The president’s visit came the same day the Boulder County coroner identified 69-year-old Robert Sharpe as the person whose partial remains were discovered this week during a search for two people missing and feared dead from the fire. Biden shared his sorrow over the loss of life and homes that were destroyed.

The president, who was accompanied on the trip by first lady Jill Biden and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, said the federal government had already committed firefighting resources to the Marshall fire, while also using satellite imagery from the Department of Defense to help determine the extent of the damage.

“The truth of the matter is that the commitment began the day the fire started,” Biden said.

The president was accompanied by a large contingent of Colorado’s congressional delegation Friday, including Democrats Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. John Hickenlooper and Rep. Joe Neguse. Gov. Jared Polis also joined them.

“It was really important for him to have an opportunity to visit with the families and being able to be a part of those conversations and hearing them as they shared their stories with the president of the trauma that they experienced and their plans for rebuilding and the need for more federal assistance as we recover was really important,” Neguse, a Lafeyette Democrat, said Friday.

The president declared the Marshall fire area a major disaster on New Year’s Day, which allows federal money to start flowing to those who need it for temporary housing, home repairs, uninsured property losses and more.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Former Monsanto scientist pleads guilty to stealing trade secret for China

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Missouri man charged in revenge killing; victim accused of sexually abusing child
google news

ST. LOUIS – A man from China recently pleaded guilty to stealing a trade secret from Monsanto.

The AP reports that Haitao Xiang, 44, formerly lived in Chesterfield and worked as an imaging scientist for Monsanto and its subsidiary, The Climate Corporation, from 2008 to 2017.

“Federal prosecutors say Xiang transferred a trade secret to a memory card for the benefit of the Chinese government,” according to the AP article.

He was arrested and returned to the U.S. from China.

On Thursday, Xiang pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit economic espionage. He faces a maximum term of 15 years in prison, a potential fine of $5 million, and a term of supervised release of not more than three years, according to a press release.

Xiang’s sentencing will be April 7.

“Mr. Xiang used his insider status at a major international company to steal valuable trade secrets for use in his native China,” United States Attorney Sayler Fleming said in the press release. 

“We cannot allow U.S. citizens or foreign nationals to hand sensitive business information over to competitors in other countries, and we will continue our vigorous criminal enforcement of economic espionage and trade secret laws. These crimes present a danger to the U.S. economy and jeopardize our nation’s leadership in innovation and our national security.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section of the National Security Division of the Department of Justice, and the Computer Crimes and Intellectual Property Section of the Department of Justice. 

“When economic espionage is done at the behest of a foreign government, the loss of proprietary trade secrets destroys more than just the victim company. A foreign government can exploit and scale the information in such a way that it robs U.S. companies of their market share and competitive advantage,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans of the FBI St. Louis Division. 

“The FBI aggressively investigates theft of trade secret and economic espionage. If your organization is a victim or has questions about how to prevent such crimes, please contact FBI St. Louis at 314-589-2500.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
google news

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced Friday to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.

Murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison under Georgia law unless prosecutors seek the death penalty, which they opted against for Arbery’s killing. For Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley, the main decision was whether to grant Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, an eventual chance to earn parole.

The judge ordered both McMichaels to serve life without parole. Bryan was granted a chance of parole, but must first serve at least 30 years in prison.

Arbery’s family asked a judge to show no lenience Friday in sentencing three men.

During the sentencing hearing, Arbery’s sister recalled her brother’s humor, describing him as a positive thinker with a big personality. She told the judge her brother had dark skin “that glistened in the sunlight,” thick, curly hair and an athletic build, factors that made him a target to the men who pursued him.

“These are the qualities that made these men assume that Ahmaud was a dangerous criminal and chase them with guns drawn. To me, those qualities reflect a young man full of life and energy who looked like me and the people I loved,” Jasmine Arbery said.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley, left, listens to prosecutor Linda Dunikoski’s opening statement during the sentencing of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga. The three found guilty in the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Arbery’s mother asked for the maximum sentence, saying she suffered a personal, intense loss made worse by a trial where the men’s defense was that Arbery made bad choices that led to his death.

“This wasn’t a case of mistaken identity or mistaken fact. They chose to target my son because they didn’t want him in their community. They chose to treat him differently than other people who frequently visited their community,” Wanda Cooper-Jones said. “And when they couldn’t sufficiently scare or intimidate him, they killed him.”

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski asked the judge for life without parole for Travis and Greg McMichael and the possibility of parole for Bryan. But she said all deserved that mandatory life sentence for showing “no empathy for the trapped and terrified Ahmaud Arbery.”

Contending the McMichaels still believed they didn’t do anything wrong, Dunikoski disclosed Friday that Greg McMichael gave Bryan’s cellphone video of the shooting to an attorney, who leaked it.

“He believed it was going to exonerate him,” the prosecutor said.

For Travis McMichael, who is 35, the possibility for parole could mean hope for release from prison in his 60s, said Robert Rubin, one of his defense attorneys. He argued that Travis McMichael opened fire only after “Mr. Arbery came at him and grabbed the gun.” But Rubin also acknowledged his client’s decisions to arm himself and chase Arbery were ”reckless” and “thoughtless.”

“They are not evidence of a soul so blackened as to deserve to spend the rest of his life in prison,” Rubin said. “This was not a planned murder. This was a fight over a gun that led to Mr. Arbery’s death.”

Greg McMichael recently turned 66, and Bryan is 52, raising the chances that they would spend the remainder of their lives in prison even if granted a chance of parole.

Greg McMichael’s lawyer, Laura Hogue, said her client has health problems and acknowledged he likely won’t ever get out of prison. But he said granting him a chance at parole would show he didn’t intend Arbery to die, never pulling his gun until his son fired his shotgun.

“Greg McMichael did not leave his home that day hoping to kill,” Hogue told the judge. “He did not view his son firing that shotgun with anything other than fear and sadness. What this jury found was this was an unintentional act.”

Bryan’s lawyer said he should get a chance at parole because he showed remorse and cooperated with police, turning over the cellphone video of the shooting to help them get to the truth.

“Mr. Bryan isn’t the one who brought a gun,” Kevin Gough said. “He was unarmed. And I think that reflects his intentions.”

The guilty verdicts against the men handed down the day before Thanksgiving prompted a victory celebration outside the Glynn County courthouse for those who saw Arbery’s death as part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice.

All three men were also convicted of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. Maximum prison terms for those counts range from five to 20 years. The judge was likely to allow those additional penalties to be served simultaneously with the life sentences for murder.

The McMichaels grabbed guns and jumped in a pickup truck to chase the 25-year-old Arbery after spotting him running in their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael firing close-range shotgun blasts into Arbery as he threw punches and grabbed for the weapon.

The killing went largely unnoticed until two months later, when the graphic video was leaked online and touched off a national outcry. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police and soon arrested all three men.

Defense attorneys have said they plan to appeal the convictions. They have 30 days after sentencing to file them.

Next month, the McMichaels and Bryan face a second trial, this time in U.S. District Court on federal hate crime charges. A judge has set jury selection to begin Feb. 7. Prosecutors will argue that the three men violated Arbery’s civil rights and targeted him because he was Black.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.