With Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled out, Tyler Huntley will start regular-season finale vs. Steelers

With Pro Bowl quarterback Lamar Jackson again sidelined, backup Tyler Huntley will start the Ravens’ regular-season finale Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach John Harbaugh announced Friday.

Huntley’s fourth career start will be the most important of his young career. After losing five straight games, the Ravens need a win over the Steelers in Baltimore and wins by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots to make their fourth straight playoff appearance.

Jackson was ruled out of Sunday’s game after not practicing this week. He has not appeared in a game since Week 14, when he was carted off the field in a loss to the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12. The 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player has practiced just once in that span, when he limped through a Dec. 29 workout as the Ravens prepared for a Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson, who never missed a game because of injury before this season, will now end the year having missed four in a row. An illness also sidelined him in Week 11, when Huntley made his first career start in a win over the Chicago Bears.

“He wants to be out there every time,” Huntley said Friday of Jackson. “Being in the locker room, it’s so hard to not see him going out there and being great, how he usually is. … I can’t wait for ‘L’ to feel better.”

Huntley, who’s 1-2 as a starter, has completed 67.5% of his passes for 940 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He’s also added 35 carries for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Cornerback Anthony Averett, who hasn’t practiced since suffering a ribs/chest injury in a Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, was ruled out along with Jackson.

Averett’s second straight absence means the Ravens will again be without their top three outside cornerbacks — Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters were already on injured reserve — against Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. Johnson, who leads the Steelers with 1,100 receiving yards, had a season-high 105 yards and two touchdowns against the Ravens in Week 13.

Ravens rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot), who also hasn’t practiced the past two weeks, is doubtful. Guards Ben Powers (foot) and Ben Cleveland (head), who’ve shared time at left guard this season, are both questionable. They were estimated to be limited participants in Friday’s walk-through. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle/knee) was estimated to be a full participant but is considered questionable.

Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (ankle) and right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) are expected to play Sunday after not being listed on the injury report. Brown missed Thursday’s practice, while Mekari was limited.

In Pittsburgh, the Steelers ruled out starting nose tackle Isaiah Buggs (illness) and reserve inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot). Starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle) is doubtful after not practicing all week.

This story will be updated.