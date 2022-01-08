News
Zach Wilson’s favorite target Braxton Berrios is doubtful for season-finale vs. Bills
Good thing the Jets’ season is almost over because Gang Green is running out of receivers.
Braxton Berrios, a fan favorite and Zach Wilson’s favorite target in recent weeks, is “not looking good” to play against the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday, according to head coach Robert Saleh. Berrios is dealing with a quad contusion and is officially listed as doubtful.
Berrios’ absence would be another blow to an offense that’s already missing Corey Davis and Elijah Moore.
The former sixth-round pick of the Patriots has provided a scoring spark for a Jets offense playing without its two best receivers. In his last four games, Berrios has produced 180 receiving yards and four touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving and one kickoff return).
Earlier in the week, Saleh believed the injury wasn’t serious and thought Berrios would be available against the Bills in the season finale. But that optimism has faded.
The Jets were also hopeful Moore would return from his quad injury. But the star rookie only practiced on the rehab side of the practice field throughout the week and never participated with the team. The coaching staff wanted to see how Moore’s body reacted throughout the week. But his injury recovery didn’t progress well enough so he won’t be suiting up on Sunday.
There’s good news, though.
Jamison Crowder, who’s missed the last two weeks with a calf injury, is on track to play in Buffalo. This lessens the blow of Berrios’ likely absence since they both are interchangeable in the slot. Crowder currently leads the Jets in receptions (50) and is third in receiving yards (431).
Crowder’s return should be a boost. But against a Bills team paying for a division title, the Jets run game needs to be leading the charge to keep them in the game.
“When it comes down to it this is January playoff football,” Jets leading rushing Michael Carter said. “The best teams in the world have to be able to run the ball. So that’s our goal to establish the run game early.”
The Bills’ pass defense has forced the third-most interceptions (19) and teams have struggled to throw on them all season. Buffalo’s defense has allowed an NFL-best 2,763 yards against and given up just 11 touchdowns (also tops in the league) through the air.
The Jets’ rushing attack has come on strong in the past two games (423 yards, best in the NFL over that stretch) and if there’s a weakness with the Bills’ elite defense, it’s the run defense.
“The run game is always going to be important. It’s one thing that we’ve been trying to establish. I think the O-line, John Benton, Mike [LaFleur], they’ve done an unbelievable job getting it up to speed,” Saleh said. “But especially in this time of year. It’s cold, it’s going to be slippery. It’s going to be a little wet. You’re in December, being able to run the football is everything. There’s something about the run game that just wears on people. And when you can do it, it just makes it easier to play the game of football and it opens up everything else.”
But back to the durability of Gang Green’s receiving weapons.
The injuries within the Jets receiving corps piled up during the season. Moore missed six games with a quad and a concussion. Davis missed eight games with a hip and then a core muscle injury that ended his season. Crowder missed five because of his calf, groin and COVID-19. Keelan Cole missed three because of a knee injury and COVID-19.
Wilson has only played with his top three receiving options (Davis, Moore and Crowder) for two games (vs. the Eagles and Falcons). So when the Jets enter the offseason, they’ll have to add depth and upper-tier pieces to the position.
They’re close in terms of talent with Moore and Davis, but they could use a few more pieces because receiver is a spot where players suffer frequent soft tissue injuries. So by adding depth here the Jets will be better prepared when injuries occur and Wilson will still have high-end talent to throw to.
And losing a player like Berrios won’t be such a devastating blow.
With Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled out, Tyler Huntley will start regular-season finale vs. Steelers
With Pro Bowl quarterback Lamar Jackson again sidelined, backup Tyler Huntley will start the Ravens’ regular-season finale Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach John Harbaugh announced Friday.
Huntley’s fourth career start will be the most important of his young career. After losing five straight games, the Ravens need a win over the Steelers in Baltimore and wins by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots to make their fourth straight playoff appearance.
Jackson was ruled out of Sunday’s game after not practicing this week. He has not appeared in a game since Week 14, when he was carted off the field in a loss to the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12. The 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player has practiced just once in that span, when he limped through a Dec. 29 workout as the Ravens prepared for a Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Jackson, who never missed a game because of injury before this season, will now end the year having missed four in a row. An illness also sidelined him in Week 11, when Huntley made his first career start in a win over the Chicago Bears.
“He wants to be out there every time,” Huntley said Friday of Jackson. “Being in the locker room, it’s so hard to not see him going out there and being great, how he usually is. … I can’t wait for ‘L’ to feel better.”
Huntley, who’s 1-2 as a starter, has completed 67.5% of his passes for 940 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He’s also added 35 carries for 222 yards and two touchdowns.
Cornerback Anthony Averett, who hasn’t practiced since suffering a ribs/chest injury in a Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, was ruled out along with Jackson.
Averett’s second straight absence means the Ravens will again be without their top three outside cornerbacks — Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters were already on injured reserve — against Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. Johnson, who leads the Steelers with 1,100 receiving yards, had a season-high 105 yards and two touchdowns against the Ravens in Week 13.
Ravens rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot), who also hasn’t practiced the past two weeks, is doubtful. Guards Ben Powers (foot) and Ben Cleveland (head), who’ve shared time at left guard this season, are both questionable. They were estimated to be limited participants in Friday’s walk-through. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle/knee) was estimated to be a full participant but is considered questionable.
Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (ankle) and right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) are expected to play Sunday after not being listed on the injury report. Brown missed Thursday’s practice, while Mekari was limited.
In Pittsburgh, the Steelers ruled out starting nose tackle Isaiah Buggs (illness) and reserve inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot). Starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle) is doubtful after not practicing all week.
This story will be updated.
Chambers: Could Cale Makar match Ray Bourque’s Hall of Fame career? The numbers say yes
Cale Makar is 23 years old, but if the highlight-reel Avalanche defenseman can play until he’s 40, his career might end as heralded as Ray Bourque’s.
Bourque, who helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup in 2001, has an NHL-record 410 goals for a defenseman. He averaged 0.25 goals per game over his sensational 1,612-game career.
Makar entered Saturday averaging 0.54 goals this season and 0.27 goals in his young career.
Just sayin’.
That’s not to say Makar — who scored “the goal of the year” in overtime on Tuesday in Chicago — is destined to break Bourque’s record of 410 goals. But considering Makar’s age and talent, it’s worth pointing out.
“He’s so dynamic,” teammate Nathan MacKinnon said. “Not many teams in the NHL have a No. 1 defenseman. We have the best one.”
Comparing active superstars to legends is fun. It’s fun to look at Alex Ovechkin’s quest to catch Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals, regardless of position. Ovechkin, 36, needs 140 goals (entering Friday) to tie Gretzky and is under contract for the next four seasons, until age 41.
It’s also fun to think about what records Makar can break with his youth and extraordinary skill set.
I’ve said this for more than a year: Makar is to NHL defensemen what Connor McDavid is to NHL forwards. There’s the clear-cut best, and then superstars (MacKinnon, Ovechkin, etc.) below them. McDavid might not get everyone’s vote as the league’s best forward, but he’s certainly proven to be the best scorer with 479 points over the last five seasons.
Makar hasn’t been in the league that long, but his 0.96 career points-per-game is already the fifth-highest among defensemen in league history — just behind No. 4 Bourque (0.98) and Dennis Potvin (0.99), and significantly behind Paul Coffey (1.08) and Bobby Orr (1.39).
But here’s the thing: Makar is 23, a long way to 40, and he’s only going to get better.
Troy Terry. Highlands Ranch native Troy Terry of the Anaheim Ducks entered Friday with 21 goals — third-most in the NHL. The breakout season for the fourth-year pro from the University of Denver is bound to make him a participant at next month’s All-Star Game in Las Vegas.
Terry, 24, is already considered one of the best Colorado-born hockey players. In fact, he was ranked No. 4 on a Denver Post list compiled during the dark days of the 2020 COVID shutdown. The No. 1 guy was Erie native Jaccob Slavin of the Carolina Hurricanes, the defenseman and alternate captain who was a 2020 NHL All-Star, followed by Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo of Colorado Springs and former goalie Parris Duffus of Denver.
Slavin became the first Colorado-born-and-bred hockey player to play in an NHL All-Star Game. Terry will become the second.
Avalanche All-Stars. The NHL mid-winter classic didn’t happen in the 56-game shortened season of 2021, but returns in February with the same four-team, 3-on-3 format from 2019-20. Each division will have 11 players — six forwards, three defensemen and two goalies.
The Avs will have at least two players on the Central squad, and the obvious picks are forward Nazem Kadri (team-high 42 points entering Saturday) and Makar.
Wingers Mikko Rantanen and Gabe Landeskog and defenseman Devon Toews also deserve to play at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 5. But because of the format — every team must be represented by at least one player — only Kadri and Makar will probably carry the burgundy-and-blue flag.
Mortgage lender acquiring Greenwood Village community bank
Mortgage Solutions of Colorado is acquiring First American State Bank, which will make the Greenwood Village business the state’s 11th largest community bank.
Mortgage Solutions, doing business as Mortgage Solutions Financial, and First American Bancorp, the bank’s parent company, have entered into a merger agreement. Mortgage Solutions Financial will change its name to MSF Bank, and First American State Bank will continue business in Greenwood Village under that name.
When the merger is complete, MSF Bank will have assets of about $750 million. The transaction, announced Wednesday, is subject to approval by federal and state regulators and the First American Bancorp shareholders.
The merger’s terms weren’t released.
Headquartered in Colorado Springs and founded by Air Force veteran Roy Clennan, Mortgage Solutions Financial is a national mortgage lender with nearly 60 branches operating in over 45 states with about 600 employees.
“I’ve worked in the mortgage industry since 1992 and am excited by the prospect of acquiring a bank charter. Becoming a bank will help us expand financial product offerings to our borrowers,” Clennan said in a statement.
Jay Davidson founded First American State Bank in 1995. The bank, with one location, has $260 million in assets.
“We’ve worked hard to build First American State Bank on a solid foundation of talented employees and valued clients,” Davidson said. “This partnership with Mortgage Solutions Financial represents an exciting new chapter for all of us, made possible by the hard work and dedication of the entire First American State Bank team.”
Scott Yeoman, the bank’s president and chief operating officer, will be MSF Bank’s chief executive officer.
Following the merger, MSF Bank will operate its residential mortgage division in Colorado Springs under the direction of Clennan. He will become the MSF Bank’s executive vice president, mortgage division.
The commercial loan division of MSF Bank will remain in Greenwood Village.
