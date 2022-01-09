Connect with us

15 about to become St. Paul firefighters — at a time when they’re needed more than ever and recruiting is difficult

In the years before Gloria Clausen received her job offer to join the St. Paul Fire Department, she finished college, trained to become even stronger, and worked as an emergency medical technician.

Another incoming firefighter, Chris Claypool, stayed busy as a chief master sergeant in the Air National Guard and chose to leave active military duty after 22 years to pursue his new career.

For the 15 people scheduled to graduate from the St. Paul Fire Department academy on Friday, it’s been a long wait to get here; they passed the written and physical tests in 2018 and have been on a hiring list since. Then, there was the 14-week academy, which is always strenuous, plus there were added challenges of training in-person during the coronavirus pandemic.

Their training chief says they weathered it all, and the recruits say they’re excited to become firefighters in Minnesota’s capital city. But it’s become increasingly difficult for fire departments in Minnesota and around the U.S. to find new employees.

WITH ABSENCES DUE TO COVID, NEW STAFF ESPECIALLY NEEDED

The addition of the newest St. Paul firefighters will help ease staffing strains, but the department will still be 22 firefighters below its authorized strength of 430. The department plans to do more hiring this year.

Plus, as Minnesota has seen a growing number of coronavirus infections driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, more St. Paul firefighters have been sickened.

In late December, the fire department averaged 15 to 20 firefighters out of work per day due to exposure or positive tests, which is more than double what the department experienced in summer months, said Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso.

There were 17 people who couldn’t work due to testing positive for COVID-19 and an additional eight who were off as they awaited test results as of Thursday.

Seventy-seven percent of the fire department as a whole, including civilians, have been vaccinated. The updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about shortened quarantines has allowed the fire department to return almost half of the staff, who were previously out because of COVID precautions, back to full duty, Mokosso said.

APPLICANTS ALREADY DROPPING BEFORE PANDEMIC

The number of people applying to be St. Paul firefighters was already dropping before the pandemic. The last time the firefighter application process was open in St. Paul — in 2018 — there were 925 qualified applicants. That compares to 1,057 in 2014 and 2,361 in 2010, according to the department.

And there’s been a new wrinkle in hiring. Last year, St. Paul contacted 45 people who applied to become city firefighters in 2018 and passed the tests. Nearly half declined to come in for interviews, Mokosso said.

Jerald McNair: Let’s stem the culture of violence. Our children are watching.

January 9, 2022

I recall the days when having a fistfight didn’t mean your life had to end. In the neighborhood where I grew up, an occasional fight wasn’t uncommon. Sometimes it started because of bantering while playing a sport. These skirmishes often taught us that we could disagree but still remain friends. It was, in some sense, progress. Those moments didn’t result in anyone going to the hospital or becoming lifelong enemies.

The abolitionist Frederick Douglass once said, “If there is no struggle, there is no progress.” He was referring to the hard work, sacrifice and dedication it would take to ensure freedom for African Americans. He was declaring that the road to freedom would be hard but traveling it would be well worth it. Moving our nation from a place that embraced slavery to one that embodied the virtues of freedom, democracy and equality was progress that made us all better.

Unfortunately, the philosophy of struggle seems to have lost its luster. In our politics, we have become so polarized that we are unwilling to put in the necessary work to find common ground. It may be easier to hit the lottery than to get bipartisan legislation passed. Fortunately, the House and the Senate recognize, at least to some degree, the deleterious impact the gridlock is having on our democracy. They are both working on improving their legislative effectiveness. The House-based Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress has issued recommendations for better ways of operating while the Senate is seriously considering filibuster reform.

Just like Congress, it’s time for us, the adults, to rethink how we are communicating and treating each other. When we disagree, it’s not only understandable, but it also should be expected. After all, we have different points of view. Through constructive discourse, we can improve our understanding of each other. Having a disagreement should not make us enemies. How we act and behave during this process is what sets the stage for mutual respect and understanding.

Unfortunately, far too many of us have forgotten the Golden Rule. We see growing evidence of adults misbehaving in public. Such as on airplanes. It’s to the point that flight attendants are now taking self-defense classes to protect themselves from poorly behaved passengers. This past year, the Federal Aviation Administration reports conducting more than 1,000 investigations into reports of unruly passengers.

We also see it on the roads: motorists cutting off others in traffic, driving closely to force others to go faster or using profane gestures. They are all demonstrations of adults setting the wrong example. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a large number of collisions can be attributed to road rage and aggressive driving. Rage also drives homicides.

Is it any wonder that violence and maladaptive behavior have become normalized for our youths? They are watching what we say and do. Now, a fistfight between youths in the neighborhood can lead to bloodshed in the streets or worse.

We read about altercations in schools that lead to retaliatory actions in the streets. This overarching mindset and our culture of intolerance are affecting the hearts and minds of far too many of our youths. They may believe that any form of disagreement means that the other person is their combatant. Common ground isn’t sought when each person is villainized. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly half of teens have experienced some kind of violence in their lives.

It’s our responsibility as adults to change this perspective and provide a more civil environment. Attitude reflects leadership, as the saying goes. So are we providing the right leadership and examples? If we were to ask our children whether we are good role models, what would their responses be?

I have fond memories of the days when political leaders from both parties would sit across the table and debate the issues without resorting to name-calling. And following debate, they would shake hands and have thoughtful words to say about each other. I also relish the time when disagreements between youths did not lead to mob action and bloodshed.

Stemming the culture of violence starts with us. It’s in how we treat our relatives, our neighbors, our cashiers at the local store, our delivery drivers and our restaurant workers. Our children are watching and taking their cues from us.

Let’s start the new year being better examples for the future generation. Our youths want us to do better. We cannot continue to let them down and then ask that they do better.

Jerald McNair is an administrator at School District 151 in South Holland, Illinois. He wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.

Illinois opens new mass vaccination and booster clinics

January 9, 2022

To try and curb the omicron variant-fueled COVID spread, Illinois has announced new mass vaccination and booster clinics.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Emergency Management Agency said they’re establishing new one-day mass vaccination mobile booster clinics to help meet the growing demand for boosters.

These clinics add to 6,511 Community Partner Vaccination events hosted to date with another 816 planned through January 31st. One location was at the SIUE Fitness Center in Edwardsville, Illinois. This vaccine clinic is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 35 circle drive. The vaccines being offered are Adult Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson.

At these mass vaccination booster clinics, all three vaccines will be available for individuals in need of a booster.  As with all state mass vaccination clinics, vaccines are available to any Illinois resident, and no appointment, or health insurance will be required.

Another location will take place at Addison Trail High School  from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 213 N. Lombard Road in Addison, IL on Sunday, January 9.

On January 16 at Spring Hill Mall a vaccination clinic will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1072 Spring Hill Mall, West Dundee.

The State of Illinois is more than doubling personnel and adding at least 100 people to regional vaccination sites.  

As part of this ongoing initiative, the State of Illinois is partnering with 12 local health department of offer mass vaccination booster clinics throughout the state of Illinois.

How the Death Star from Star Wars ended up as a Missouri trash can

January 9, 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Death Star model used in the blockbuster 1977 Star Wars film A New Hope was used as a trashcan in Missouri during the 1990s. A series of very fortunate events helped keep the iconic item out of the dump and restored back to its former glory.

Gus Lopez has been collecting rare Star Wars memorabilia for decades and now writes occasionally for Starwars.com. He says that his story about how the original Death Star was found near the Lake of the Ozarks is his top conversation piece.

Many of the props and models used in the original movie were stored in a facility in 1977. The studio decided that they no longer wanted to pay rent and many of the items were to be thrown away.

Todd Franklin says that he was working at a local TV station near the Lake of the Ozarks after graduating from high school. He was a cameraman on a series about local businesses when they went to the antique shop.

A large gray ball in the store looked familiar to the Star Wars fan. He knew a little about movie production and suspected that it may be the Death Star prop. But, how did it end up in the middle of Missouri?

That night he played the Death Star scenes on his VCR over and over and his suspicions grew. He went back to the antique shop the next day to talk to the store owners.

They told him that they owned a storage facility in California. Some movie studios used it for storage. They told the filmmakers to pick up their items or they would be discarded when they decided to shut the facility down. Luckily the movers saved many of the Star Wars items.

Franklin says that he tried to buy the Death Star but did not have enough money at the time. He says that he called Lucasfilm to confirm that the Death Star model was in Missouri. They told him it was destroyed while making the movie.

The antique store owners then sold the item to the owner of a country and western music show called Star World. It eventually closed in 1993 and Franklin, still convinced that this was the actual movie prop, arranged a meeting to buy the prop.

Lopez says that when Franklin and his friends got there the shop had been liquidated. The Death Star sat in the corner and was being used as a trash can with rubbish inserted through the hole from the missing radar dish. He paid for it and strapped it to the back of a pickup truck to take home.

A look at the details revealed that this was probably the real deal. Thousands of tiny windows were scratched into the paint of the painstaking. They glowed when lit from the inside to reveal a miniature city on the surface of the sphere.

It was amazing. The friends thought it was too much of a piece of film history to sit in a Missouri home. It needed to go back home.

They contacted Lucasfilm again to see if they were interested in the 1977 Death Star. They negotiated on a price but never reached an agreement. The story of the Death Star’s discovery in flyover country became the stuff of legend on websites like the Star Wars Collector’s Archive.

The owner of that website asked Franklin and his friends if they would like to sell it in 1999. Gus Lopez was interested in buying it. He flew to Osage Beach, Missouri to make a deal.

Lopez was living with his wife in a two-bedroom apartment in Seattle. He bought the item in Missouri and had it shipped back. The only problem was that they had nowhere to display it too. They eventually moved into a larger home and now have it proudly on display.

The Death Star went on loan to the EMP Museum in Seattle for five years. It has also gone through an extensive restoration.

  • Lucasfilm Industrial Light and Magic master model maker Lorne Peterson talks about the making of the Millennium Falcon, shown in display case, one of the items from the “Star Wars” films on display at the Museum of Fine Arts, March 7, 2001, in Houston. The “Star Wars: The Magic of Myth” exhibit will be on display at the museum for the next three months. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • 1641743840 278 How the Death Star from Star Wars ended up as
    The puppet used to bring Yoda to life is one of the many characters and images from the “Star Wars” films which are on display at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston on March 7, 2001. The “Star Wars: The Magic of Myth” exhibit will be on display at the museum for the next three months. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • 1641743840 487 How the Death Star from Star Wars ended up as
    American actor Mark Hamill and his wife Marilou York attend the royal premiere of ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ at the Odeon Leicester Square, London, UK, 20th May 1980. (Photo by Paul Thuaban/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • 1641743840 613 How the Death Star from Star Wars ended up as
    American actress, writer, and comedian Carrie Fisher (1956 – 2016) and fictional character R2-D2 arrive at the royal premiere of ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ at the Odeon Leicester Square, London, UK, 20th May 1980. (Photo by Paul Thuaban/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • 1641743840 569 How the Death Star from Star Wars ended up as
    Actors dressed as fictional characters Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO, and stormtroopers, who all appear in the Star Wars franchise, attend the royal premiere of ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ at the Odeon Leicester Square, London, UK, 20th May 1980. (Photo by Paul Thuaban/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • 1641743840 661 How the Death Star from Star Wars ended up as
    English actor and musician Kenny Baker (1934 – 2016) and his wife Eileen Baker attend the royal premiere of ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ at the Odeon Leicester Square, London, UK, 20th May 1980. (Photo by Paul Thuaban/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • 1641743841 722 How the Death Star from Star Wars ended up as
    Actors dressed as fictional characters Darth Vader and R2-D2, who all appear in the Star Wars franchise, attend the royal premiere of ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ at the Odeon Leicester Square, London, UK, 20th May 1980. (Photo by Paul Thuaban/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • 1641743842 888 How the Death Star from Star Wars ended up as
    American actor Mark Hamill and his wife Marilou York with R2-D2 attend the royal premiere of ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ at the Odeon Leicester Square, London, UK, 20th May 1980. (Photo by Seymour/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • 1641743842 554 How the Death Star from Star Wars ended up as
    American actor Mark Hamill and his wife Marilou York with R2-D2 attend the royal premiere of ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ at the Odeon Leicester Square, London, UK, 20th May 1980. (Photo by Seymour/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • 1641743843 708 How the Death Star from Star Wars ended up as
    Amid fantasies of a science-fiction world stand the creators-model makers Paul Houston, Jonathan Erland and Lorne Peterson, feet solidly on the ground in a Los Angeles studio, what they and their collectors did for the current hit movie, Star Wars, theyre doing for an upcoming childrens TV program, Space Academy. The special effects visible are the spaceship, The Seeker, at left, and the space academy complex on an asteroid in the background, July 26, 1977. (AP Photo/George Brich)

