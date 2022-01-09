Connect with us

3 keys to a Jets upset win over the Buffalo Bills

Published

7 seconds ago

on

1. PRESSURE JOSH ALLEN

When Josh Allen is pressured, he turns into a pumpkin. Under pressure, he completes just 44% of his passes (with seven INTs) and has a passer rating of 57. If you don’t pressure him, well, good luck (28 TDs vs. 8 picks, a 70% completion percentage and a passer rating of 103). It’s not something this Gang Green team does well (third worst in the NFL with pressure on just 22% of drop backs), but that’s the task on Sunday.

2. RUN THE ROCK

The Jets are facing the best pass defense in the NFL as the Bills are holding opponents to 172 passing yards per game. So if Jets offensive Mike LaFleur gets pass happy, the NFL needs to drug test him. Rely on the run game that’s produced 423 yards in the last two games. The Jets get lead rusher Michael Carter back from the concussion protocol, too. So no excuses.

3. STOP THE RUN

The last time the Jets played the Bills, they allowed 139 yards on the ground and lost 45-17. The Jets have no shot of pulling off the upset if they can’t stop the run. That’ll allow the Bills to pick their poison and keep the Jets defense off balance. Last week, the Jets almost pulled off the upset against the Bucs in part because they held Tampa to 62 yards on the ground.

Literary pick of the week: Making Minnesota series launches with ‘We Are Meant to Rise’

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

From COVID to the murder of George Floyd, last year’s events pushed artists to share thoughts beyond the present to the past and future. One of the best such books is “We Are Meant to Rise” (University of Minnesota Press), an anthology of voices of indigenous people and people of color bearing witness in poetry and essays to the trauma we shared in 2021.

This program launches the Making Minnesota series, a partnership between the Ramsey County Historical Society and East Side Freedom Library that will explore the often untold stories, histories, and experiences of the immigrant, African American, and Indigenous communities that make up Minnesota.

Carolyn Holbrook and David Mura, who are writers, co-editors of the anthology and long-time activists in promotion of diversity, will be joined by contributors for a live panel discussion via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. Panelists will be:

Suleiman Adan, writer, educator, and grassroots organizer in the Twin Cities who is a Quran/Arabic and Islamic studies teacher at the Northwest Islamic Community Center in Plymouth as well as a project manager and board chair for the Global Alliance of Muslims for Equality.

Marcie Rendon
Marcie Rendon (Courtesy of Jaida Grey Eagle / The McKnight Foundation)

Marcie Rendon, citizen of White Earth, award-winning author of the Cash Blackbear mystery series as well as children’s books, plays, short stories and poetry. She and Diego Vazquez received the 2017 Spoken Word Immersion Fellowship for work with incarcerated women.

Kevin Yang, a multimedia storyteller born and raised in the Twin Cities who finds most of his inspiration unraveling his Hmong American experience with others. He creates in the mediums of spoken word poetry and documentary filmmaking.

To register for the free discussion go to: rchs.com/event/history-revealed-we-are-meant-to-rise/. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Omicron in Minnesota: How the state is responding and what to expect

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Minnesota’s coronavirus cases are rising more quickly than ever before, thanks to the highly contagious omicron variant — and it is almost certain to get much worse.

“The numbers are going to get pretty high here. It is going to be a challenging few weeks,” Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday during a visit to a Maplewood alternative care site, staffed by National Guard members, where patients can convalesce and make room at overcrowded hospitals.

Unfortunately, the state of Minnesota’s current outbreak was clouded this week after health officials noted they were dealing with yet another backlog in test reporting. This time, roughly 135,000 coronavirus tests were not correctly uploaded to the state’s database and needed updating, skewing daily outbreak measures.

Nevertheless, Minnesota’s test-positivity rate, which the state reports after a week lag period for data cleanup, has climbed to 15.6 percent. That’s the highest level of the nearly two-year pandemic.

Weekly cases per capita have also jumped and now near 100 infections per 100,000 residents.

“It is quite clear that we are in that rapid acceleration phase,” Jan Malcolm, state health commissioner, said Thursday at the opening of another new coronavirus testing facility. “There is just a lot of COVID out there right now.”

Health officials now believe omicron is the source of nine in 10 new infections — something Malcolm called an “omicron tsunami” on Friday.

WHAT’S DIFFERENT ABOUT OMICRON

The latest variant of concern is believed to spread three to four times more quickly than the delta strain that drove Minnesota’s fourth and longest surge in coronavirus infections. That surge began in the summer of 2021 and never really subsided before omicron took over in December.

Minnesota was one of the first states to identify cases of the new variant, discovering an infection Dec. 1 in a Minneapolis man who recently returned from New York City. By mid-December the omicron strain was believed to be the source of most new infections here and across the nation.

A big reason for omicron’s increased transmissibility is its perceived ability to evade vaccines. Vaccines still provide protection against severe illness and death, but breakthrough cases are on the rise.

Additionally, pediatric hospitalizations have been on the rise nationally during the new omicron wave. Some health officials attribute that both to children’s low rate of vaccination and the tendency of omicron to attack the upper rather than lower respiratory tract, which is narrower in kids.

The new variant is also believed to cause milder infections, especially in people who are fully vaccinated and have had a booster dose. But a trend toward milder illness does not mean omicron isn’t dangerous.

“The hair almost stands up on my neck when I hear people say: ‘Omicron is no delta. It’s mild,’ ” said Dr. Gregory Poland, who founded and leads the Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group. “It is if you are fully vaccinated and boosted. It might be if you are not. But odds are, you are playing Russian roulette, and you may not be that lucky.”

HOW MINNESOTA IS RESPONDING

State and federal health officials continue to urge a multilayered approach to coronavirus mitigation.

That means:

  • Regular testing — if exposed to someone with an infection and especially if experiencing symptoms.
  • Wearing masks in public places — medical-grade masks are now recommended over cloth.
  • Socially distancing in public places or when gathering with other households.
  • Quarantining if exposed and isolating if infected according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
  • Getting vaccinated and a booster when eligible.

Right now, some of those things are easier to do than others, because of the growing demand, specifically for vaccines and tests, in light of surging omicron cases. Walz acknowledged those struggles earlier this week.

“The number of tests we are giving is an all-time high,” the governor said Tuesday. “There are going to be some delays. We are making structural changes. … I ask Minnesotans for just a little bit of patience.”

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Everything you need to know about the Week 18 game — plus the latest buzz around coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

The Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings already were eliminated from playoff contention entering Sunday’s season finale at U.S. Bank Stadium.

But in what potentially could be his last game as Bears coach, Matt Nagy still expects his team to put forth its best effort to end the season on a three-game winning streak.

The Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants after their loss to the Vikings officially knocked them from the playoff race.

“We all play to win the Super Bowl. That’s why we coach, that’s why we play,” Nagy said. “The biggest challenge as a player, as a coach is to make sure that we maintain that obligation to do everything that we’ve been doing … and keep fighting like you would if you had a chance, and that’s what I’m proud of with these guys.

“When there’s adversity that strikes and when things don’t go as well as you want it to go, how do you react? Do you change? Do you treat people differently? Are you a different head coach? Are you a different type of player? Because as they all say, that reveals your true character. In the end, we all look back and say, ‘How did we react during a tough time?’ I think everybody in this building can tell you, ‘We reacted pretty well.’”

Veteran Andy Dalton will start at quarterback after rookie Justin Fields tested positive for COVID-19 during the week. Nagy said Nick Foles would be the backup. Though Fields technically could have tested back into the playing, Nagy indicated the missed practice time Thursday and Friday would be too much to come back from.

Dalton will try to end a challenging season on a high note.

He was the starter to open the season before suffering a knee injury in Week 2. As he was recovering from the injury, the Bears turned to Fields as the permanent starter. Dalton came back to fill in for the then-injured Fields in a Thanksgiving Day win against the Detroit Lions but suffered hand and groin injuries and tested positive for COVID-19 in December.

He returned to beat the Giants last week with Fields out with an ankle injury.

“It’s been up and down,” Dalton said. “There’s a lot that has gone on and a lot of things that were not expected at times, but it’s kind of one of those things that you have to learn and grow from each experience that you have and that’s just kind of where I’m at.”

Latest Bears buzz

The Tribune’s Brad Biggs reported Friday that while Nagy is expected to be fired Sunday or Monday following the season finale, the buzz around the league is the Bears could retain general manager Ryan Pace in some role.

Catch up on the story here.

Injury report

Aside from Fields being on the reserve/COVID-19 list, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is the only Bears player who was declared out Friday. Hicks has been dealing with an ankle injury and will miss his eighth game this season.

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn (shoulder), nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger) and cornerback Duke Shelley (heel) were listed as questionable.

The Bears on Saturday elevated wide receiver Dazz Newsome from the practice squad. The 2021 sixth-round pick has played in two games.

For the Vikings, defensive tackle Michael Pierce (illness) is doubtful while Mackensie Alexander (ankle), Kris Boyd (ribs) and Wyatt Davis (illness) are questionable.

Miss anything this week? Catch up before the last kickoff of the season (noon, FOX).

