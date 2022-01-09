News
Additional warming centers opening in St. Louis to meet demand
ST. LOUIS – The founder and CEO of City Hope St. Louis split time between Asbury United Methodist Church in north St. Louis and the Cherokee recreation center in south St. Louis Saturday night.
Bishop Michael Robinson said both locations are now operational warming centers. Earlier in the week, extremely cold temperatures created a situation where not enough space was available.
“All of the shelter beds in our city were full, “ Robinson said. “We had no space for anyone to go last night.”
Asbury United Methodist Church suffered a setback in November. Thieves stole the church’s heating unit.
Robinson said donations from St. Louis and beyond allowed the church to install a new furnace.
“We will be able to have 25 guests here at this location and up to 40 people at the Cherokee recreation center,” he said.
The two locations are in addition to six existing warming locations the agency is operating through a partnership with the city of St. Louis. Dinner and breakfast are also provided.
Robinson said City Hope St. Louis is looking for more assistance with providing meals and to staff centers 24-hours a day. He encourages anyone wanting to help to reach out through the organization’s website.
For more information about finding help go to the city of St. Louis website.
News
Broncos quarterback Drew Lock confident in NFL future after season-ending loss to Chiefs: “There’s not a play you can’t run with me”
Drew Lock stood behind the podium Saturday night after possibly his final game as starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos.
Lock spoke in the media room at Empower Field before reporters could ask a question. He quickly summarized the pain of a 28-24 home defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs with what’s become a common refrain over his three NFL seasons.
“One of those games,” Lock said under his breath. “I thought we had them.”
Close might be enough in horseshoes or hand grenades. Not so much for NFL quarterbacks. It’s why Lock’s future in Denver remains uncertain entering this offseason. His up-and-down performance Saturday against the Chiefs provided little clarity.
Lock showcased impressive mobility with two touchdown scrambles — from 5 and 23 yards out. But the Missouri product was far less efficient through the air: 12-of-24 passing for 162 yards (zero touchdowns or interceptions).
“I thought he played his best game,” head coach Vic Fangio said. “This was really the first week he had a real chance to practice at normal tempo and get some work in. I think it showed.”
Of greatest concern, though, is Lock’s record in three games as a starter to finish the season: 0-3.
What did he learn after coming off the bench to replace injured starter Teddy Bridgewater?
“I learned a lot about myself and a lot about how resilient I could be,” Lock said. “I thought I had faced adversity before. But nothing like this year. When you get the playing (time) taken away from you, for the first time ever in your career, it’s different. … It lives in me and it breathes in me. It’s who I am. I’m a quarterback. I want to lead guys.”
Expectations were high for Lock in 2019 when the Broncos selected him No. 42 overall in the NFL draft. Two years of mostly struggles preceded an offseason trade for Bridgewater and a quarterback competition in training camp. Bridgewater beat him out for the starting job.
Lock completed only two touchdown passes all season. But teammates are certain he’s taken significant steps toward improvement.
“I love him. I think he’s grown dramatically,” offensive tackle Garett Bolles said. “I think Teddy’s pushed him in so many directions. (Lock) has been a phenomenal person that sat back, waited and served his time. You’ve got to remember man, when he was here (early on), he didn’t have someone to push him 24/7 like Teddy did. No disrespect to everyone else that was here. But he didn’t have that person to put his arm around him and watch film with him.”
Lock also expressed confidence in his future as a starting NFL quarterback.
“There’s not a play you can’t run with me,” Lock said. “I can make a throw here and I can make a throw there. I was waiting for the opportunity to show you guys I can run around and they gave it to me today. That’s not a surprise to me. I can go into the locker room, have fun with these guys, fire them up and get them ready to play. I feel like that’s exactly what we saw today out there.”
Broncos general manager George Paton must decide the best path forward at quarterback. Will Lock get another shot? Will Denver be active in the free agent or trade market? Lock is only focused on the things he can control.
“There is without a doubt a foundation in that locker room,” Lock said. “I’d like to believe there can be a foundation with me in it. But that’s not my choice.”
News
Avalanche rallies to top Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime, 5-4
The hoopla surrounding the NHL’s marquee game between its winningest teams since Nov. 11 begged overtime on Saturday, and the Avalanche made that happen by rallying from a three-goal deficit at Ball Arena.
In a see-saw showdown, Toronto scored the first three goals and Colorado produced the final three of regulation. Avs defenseman Devon Toews scored the biggest one 1:12 into OT for a memorable 5-4 victory that extended Colorado’s club-record home winning streak to 11 games.
Toews, skating with Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen in the 3-on-3 OT, took a drop pass from Kadri and used a snap shot to beat goalie Jack Campbell, who failed to hold a 4-1 lead.
The Avs got a goal from superstar defenseman Cale Makar to make it 4-2 late in the second period and then got tallies from Gabe Landeskog and J.T. Compher to tie it midway through the third. Rantanen assisted on both in a span of 1:36 and finished with four helpers.
Toronto superstar Auston Matthews, who had three goals in the Leafs’ 8-3 win over the Avs on Dec. 1 in Toronto, put pucks behind goalie Darcy Kuemper on consecutive shifts after former Avs forward Alex Kerfoot scored the game’s first goal for the visitors.
Kuemper, who had won his previous seven starts, was replaced by Pavel Francouz after Matthews’ second goal at 14:53 of the first period. Kuemper stopped just five of eight shots.
Francouz got the win by stopping 18 of 19 shots.
Colorado improved to 4-0 coming off its COVID shutdown that led to seven games being postponed. The Avs are 9-1 in their last 10 games and 17-3-1 in their last 21 — the NHL’s best record since Nov. 11; Toronto is second at 14-4-1.
The Avs got goals from Nathan MacKinnon and Makar to get within 3-1 and 4-2, the latter late in the second period. The only power-play goal through 40 minutes was scored by Toronto forward Nick Ritchie at 5:39 of the middle frame. The Avs’ Alex Newhook was in the box for hooking — the game’s most costly penalty.
MacKinnon extended his points streak to 10 games and Makar extended his league-leading goals for defensemen to 15.
Footnotes. The Avs again played without forward Valeri Nichushkin and defenseman Jack Johnson because of injuries. Nichushkin has missed the last four games and Johnson the previous two.
News
Kiszla: It’s time for Broncos to say thanks and goodbye to Vic Fangio, then hire Doug Pederson as coach
Goodbye, Uncle Vic.
For the Broncos to move forward, Vic Fangio can’t go with them. To end this team’s misery, it needs a new quarterback and a new coach.
Prying Aaron Rodgers out of Green Bay or Russell Wilson from Seattle can’t happen this week or even next month. So, for today, firing Fangio will have to be enough.
But before telling Fangio goodbye, is it OK for general manager George Paton to give Uncle Vic heartfelt thanks?
“Is it what we want? Is it good enough? No,” Fangio said Saturday after the Broncos lost to Kansas City for the 13th straight time.
In the end, Fangio uttered the three words that best describe his tenure in Denver: Not. Good. Enough.
Will this misery against the Chiefs ever end? “They’ve been dominating the AFC West for a long time. And we’re sick of it,” Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles said. “I promise y’all, man, it’s gonna change.”
In the final game of another humbling season, the Broncos fought like there was nothing left to lose, but ultimately succumbed to the Chiefs out of habit, 28-24, in Empower Field at Mile High, where nearly 15,000 no-shows voted that Uncle Vic must go.
“Until Denver resolves the ownership situation and has real leadership, does it really matter?” Broncos fan Jeff Stegeman said. “Hearing they’re interested in bringing (Cowboys defensive coordinator) Dan Quinn in. Another defensive-minded coach in a league that emphasizes offense? He’s noted mostly for the debacle by the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. He’d be a lateral move.”
Put me down as an advocate for hiring former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson. He knows first-hand what it takes to be a successful quarterback in the NFL, from backing up Brett Favre as a player to winning the Super Bowl on a night when Nick Foles threw for 373 yards, defeating Tom Brady and the Patriots, 41-33.
Uncle Vic has to go. But kindly allow me to add: Doing what’s fair to Fango is not the same thing as doing the right thing for the Broncos.
It was John Elway that messed everything up after leading Denver to the glory of Super Bowl 50. Fangio is merely the fall guy for a flawed roster. His defense, which surrendered a stingy 18.9 points per game, is solid enough to be a legitimate championship contender.
But the Broncos finished with a losing record for the fifth year in a row because the plan to win by boring foes to death with ball control and Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback was flawed from the jump.
Had Denver decided to dedicate 2021 to the development of Drew Lock, then would there be the same disappointment with a 7-10 record? “It lives in me, it breathes in me and it’s who I am: I’m a quarterback. I want to go out there and lead guys,” said Lock after throwing for 162 yards and scrambling for two touchdowns against the Chiefs.
Fangio privately told me on more than one occasion this season that he would look a lot smarter if he only had a truly competitive quarterback. So after his 30th loss in Denver, it was telling when Fangio described the gap between the Broncos and their rivals in the AFC West like this: “Those other three teams have top-shelf quarterbacks, which is obvious to everybody.”
Fangio doesn’t lose sleep about job security. He has told me more than once: “If they run me out of here, I’ll find work in the NFL without any trouble.”
Yes, I wish the Broncos could retain him as defensive coordinator. But that’s not how things work in this league. A head coach doesn’t step down to serve as defensive coordinator for his replacement.
Uncle Vic is good people, the rare coach that truly views himself more as a servant than a big shot. So crush me if you must, but I will be sad to see him leave Denver.
I say Fangio deserves heartfelt thanks for a team that kicked and screamed until the bitter end.
“A bunch of fighters and competitors … That’s what these guys are. I’m proud to be associated with them,” Fangio said. “I’m not proud of our record. I know it’s not good enough. I get it. But I’m proud to be associated with our players.”
And this much I know is true: Until the Broncos get this quarterback thing right, it won’t really matter who roams the sideline.
Unless Paton can land Rodgers, Wilson or a legit top-10 quarterback, the thankless task of coaching the Broncos will be nothing more than a temporary job whose ultimate reward will be the frustration of inevitable failure.
