Alec Baldwin says it’s ‘a lie’ that he’s not helping shooting probe
NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin said Saturday that any suggestion he’s not complying with the investigation into last fall’s deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set is a lie.
At issue is a search warrant for Baldwin’s cellphone, which authorities hope can provide information helpful in the probe. Baldwin was holding a revolver during a rehearsal for his movie “Rust” on Oct. 21 when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film’s director.
Authorities still don’t have the actor’s phone.
Baldwin said in an Instagram message posted Saturday that New Mexico has to go through New York law enforcement and the process of specifying exactly what is needed takes time.
“They can’t just go through your phone and take your photos, or your love letters to your wife, or what have you,” he said.
Baldwin has said he didn’t know the gun he was holding contained a live round when it went off. Investigators are trying to find where the live round came from and, in the search warrant for Baldwin’s phone, said they are looking for text messages, images, videos, calls or any other information related to the movie.
“Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bull—, that’s a lie,” he said.
Man charged with buying gun for Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal
MILWAUKEE — The man who bought Kyle Rittenhouse an assault-style rifle when he was only 17 has agreed to plead no contest to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a non-criminal citation, and avoid convictions on the two felonies he’d been facing.
The Journal Sentinel reports Dominick Black, 20, was charged in November 2020 with two counts of delivering a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death. The two counts related to Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, the protesters Rittenhouse fatally shot the night of Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha.
Black was 18 when he purchased the rifle for Rittenhouse at a hardware store in Rusk County in May of that year. At 17, Rittenhouse was too young to legally purchase the weapon.
In August 2020, Rittenhouse used the rifle to kill two people and wound a third during protests in Kenosha. In November, a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty, based on his claim of self-defense.
Black was the first prosecution witness at Rittenhouse’s trial, but the status of his own charges were up in the air after Judge Bruce Schroeder agreed to throw out one of the charges against Rittenhouse — that he unlawfully possessed a firearm as a minor. The defense convinced Schroeder that an exception in the law allows 17-year-olds to possess rifles and shotguns, or at least left the law too vague to be enforceable.
On Friday, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger filed a proposed plea agreement. It suggested Black would plead no contest to a pair of citations, and pay a $2,000 fine, and the felony counts would be dismissed.
A hearing is scheduled Monday morning. Schroeder could reject the deal, or dismiss the original felony counts based on his ruling about the minors-with-firearms law in the Rittenhouse case.
Wall of rock falls on boaters on Brazilian lake, killing 6
BRASILIA, Brazil — A towering slab of rock broke from a cliff and toppled onto pleasure boaters drifting near a waterfall on a Brazilian lake Saturday and officials said at least six people died.
Edgard Estevo, commander of the Minas Gerais State Fire Department, said at a news conference that in addition to the dead as many as 20 people might be missing and officials were seeking to identify them.
Officials said at least 32 people were injured, though most had been released from hospitals by Saturday evening.
Video images showed a gathering of small boats moving slowly near the sheer rock cliff on Furnas Lake when a fissure appeared in the rock and a huge piece toppled onto at least two of the vessels.
Estevo said the accident occurred between the towns of Sao Jose da Barra and Capitolio, from which the boats had left.
The press office of Minas Gerais state told The Associated Press that the fire department had deployed divers and helicopters to help. Minas Gerais Gov. Romeu Zema sent messages of solidarity with the victims via social media.
Furnas Lake, which was created in 1958 for the installation of a hydroelectric plant, is a popular tourist draw in the area roughly 420 kilometers (260 miles) north of Sao Paulo. Officials in Capitolio, which has about 8,400 residents, say the town can see around 5,000 visitors on a weekend, and up to 30,000 on holidays.
Officials suggested the wall coming loose could have been related to heavy rains recently that caused flooding in the state ad forced almost 17,000 people out of their homes.
Earlier last year, the concern was a lack of rain as Brazil experienced the worst drought in 91 years, which forced officials to alert the water flow from the Furnas Lake dam.
The Brazilian navy, which also helped in the rescue, said it would investigate the causes of the accident.
Even in the dry season, in some parts of the lake the movement is so intense that the boats have to take turns to navigate on the lake, said the City Hall press office.
Additional warming centers opening in St. Louis to meet demand
ST. LOUIS – The founder and CEO of City Hope St. Louis split time between Asbury United Methodist Church in north St. Louis and the Cherokee recreation center in south St. Louis Saturday night.
Bishop Michael Robinson said both locations are now operational warming centers. Earlier in the week, extremely cold temperatures created a situation where not enough space was available.
“All of the shelter beds in our city were full, “ Robinson said. “We had no space for anyone to go last night.”
Asbury United Methodist Church suffered a setback in November. Thieves stole the church’s heating unit.
Robinson said donations from St. Louis and beyond allowed the church to install a new furnace.
“We will be able to have 25 guests here at this location and up to 40 people at the Cherokee recreation center,” he said.
The two locations are in addition to six existing warming locations the agency is operating through a partnership with the city of St. Louis. Dinner and breakfast are also provided.
Robinson said City Hope St. Louis is looking for more assistance with providing meals and to staff centers 24-hours a day. He encourages anyone wanting to help to reach out through the organization’s website.
For more information about finding help go to the city of St. Louis website.
