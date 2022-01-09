Celebrities
Anna Faris Take Son Jack, 9, For A Coffee Run As Chris Pratt Expects Baby No. 3 — Rare Photos
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly expecting their second child, making Jack a big brother once again!
Anna Faris was spotted at Starbucks with her son Jack, 9! The mother-son duo were seen in the rare photos on Friday, Jan. 7 as they exited a Los Angeles location for the popular coffee chain, presumably heading back to Anna’s car. The Scary Movie actress held onto a hot to-go beverage and take out bags as she passed her son a cold pink drink.
Jack looked so much like his mom with his blonde hair (his dad Chris Pratt, 42, is a brunette). He rocked a casual ensemble consisting of a red t-shirt and matching sneakers, and cotton black shorts. The bottoms matched the Nike Swoosh on his socks and protective black face mask. Jack was also sporting a pair of neutral colored glasses.
Meanwhile, Anna stayed cozy in black pants with warm camel Ugg boots. She threw on a short black puffer from luxury label Moncler, sporting a olive green baseball cap with her blonde locks peeking out. Other angles revealed she was carrying a camel colored leather purse over her left shoulder.
The Baltimore native shares Jack with ex-husband Chris Pratt, who she met on the set of film Take Me Home Tonight in 2007. The pair wed in 2009, and welcomed Jack — their only son — in 2012. Sadly, the couple divorced in 2018 but have since moved onto other marriages.
Chris tied the knot with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver‘s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, in June 2019. Katherine, who wrote children’s book Maverick and Me, gave birth to their daughter Lyla Maria Pratt in Aug. 2020. Reports surfaced that the brunette is expecting her second child with the Guardians of the Galaxy star in Dec. 2021 — making Jack a big brother two times over!
Anna has also re-married since her split, in a surprise fashion: she wed cinematographer Michael Barrett after meeting on the set of 2018 movie Overboard (a remake of the the Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn classic from 1987). The surprise elopement came after a secret engagement in 2019.
Celebrities
Jed Duggar & Wife Katey Reveal Sex Of Their Baby After Confirming Pregnancy In September – Watch
The ’19 Kids and Counting’ alum and his wife shared a kiss after Jed hit an exploding baseball to reveal the sex at their big family party.
Jedediah “Jed” Duggar and his wife Katey Nakatsu are ringing in the new year right! The couple — who wed in April — announced they are welcoming a baby boy during an adorable reveal party. In a video of the shindig shared to YouTube on January 7, Jed, 23, is seen swinging a bat at a baseball that was softly pitched to him. When the ball explodes into light blue powder, the attendees cheer as Jed and Katey share a congratulatory kiss.
The happy couple also asked the party goers to choose baskets of pink or blue lollipops before the baseball stunt to guess the baby’s sex. How fun! Jed even teased the reveal on his Instagram, as he posted black and white photos of the event so as to not give anything away. “And the gender of our baby is… See Gender Reveal video link in bio!” the jokester wrote alongside the snaps.
Katey confirmed she was pregnant with their first child back in September with an Instagram post. The expecting couple were photographed kissing while she held a sign that read, “And then there were 3. Baby Duggar. Spring ’22.” However, Jed’s announcement on his Instagram was met with backlash. He held up a sign which read, “She tested positive, but not for Covid.” Many followers called the post “tone deaf” as the country was in the middle of the pandemic.
After dating for a year, Jed and Katey tied the knot in April. At the time, Jed shared a gorgeous photo of the couple from the wedding. “For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey!,” he wrote alongside the snap. I’m so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all t”hat today she became my wife! Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much!!”
The happy news is definitely welcomed by the Duggar family, as they have dealt with quite a turbulent year. In December, Jana Duggar was charged with a misdemeanor count for endangering the welfare of a child. Days before, Josh Duggar was found guilty on two counts of knowingly receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as $250,000 in fines.
Celebrities
Mo’ Money: Gucci Mane Surprises Keyshia Ka’oir With $1 Million In Cash For Her Birthday [Video]
Gucci Mane spoils his wife Keyshia Ka’oir with $1 million in cash for her birthday.
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir have always lived the ballerific life and when it comes to gifts, they go all out.
When Keyshia gave birth to their son Ice Davis, Gucci promptly blessed her with a push present of $1 million. Their son Ice has lived up to his name in his short time on earth, always receiving presents filled with ice and creating an amazing jewelry collection for a toddler.
Just weeks ago, Keyshia gifted Gucci a million-dollar Bugatti watch from the famed Jacob and Company collection. The watch is only for the serious ballers, not the fake–if you’re not living it, you won’t be able to buy it. Right after receiving the gift, Keyshia’s birthday has now rolled up on Gucci and he returned the favor in true Gucci fashion.
Keyshia shared videos from her birthday party and in one of the clips, Gucci Mane gifted her $1 million in cash for her special day. The age-old question is, “What do you get someone who has everything?” And we guess the answer now is just cash and a large sum of it, at that.
You can click below to take a look at her lavish party and get a look at Keyshia opening her brand new million-dollar stash.
Celebrities
‘RHOP’ Robyn Dixon Offers Update on Wedding, New House
The Real Housewives of Potomac just wrapped their latest explosive season and now star Robyn Dixon is sitting down and answering all her fan’s questions about her life’s current state and giving us updates on all things from her upcoming wedding, her tight-knit friendship with Gizelle Bryant, and prioritizing what’s important in her life.
Speaking with BET, Robyn detailed the home that she and her husband Juan Dixon built together from the ground up.
“It’s not my dream home, just yet. Honestly, it was just about finding a functional home where I didn’t have to squeeze everything into one space. I’m so excited that I have a nice big storage room,” she said, adding that “it’s the simple things in life! You think you gotta have the hardwood floors and metal railings, I’m like, no, I need a big ole storage room.”
“Right now, I’m tricking out my family room with my awesome interior designer, Ajia Monet of Ablige Interior Design Group. She did my second townhouse, and I cannot wait for the project to be finished. It is going to be so gorgeous! She has such a great eye,” she continued.
Robyn also is super thankful for the brand, Embellished, which she says is thriving and so much fun. She also opened up about what inspired her to launch the brand.
“When I cut my hair really short, it was the first time I quickly learned that short haircuts are really high maintenance…So I found myself looking a hot mess…a lot,” she explained.
“It was really created out of necessity for myself. I just needed something to wear so I could go to the grocery store, but I didn’t really see any hats that didn’t rep a sports team or something. I wanted a cute hat that also protected my hair and smoothed it down while I was wearing it. I wanted to feel like I was wearing a scarf on my head,” the RHOP star said.
“I didn’t think of Embellished as a business at first, but it has been so much fun. It has been such a blessing to see the response and growth. I’m just excited to try to continue to grow it and do more,” she said.
So, how does she manage it all? Being a mother, wife, businesswoman, and reality star, Robyn says having a support system is key.
“A support system is so important. Juan sees me work, and just to hear him say that he’s proud of me, it’s really encouraging!” she stated.
Many fans are still wondering when Robyn and Juan are finally going to tie the knot?!
“We still do not have a date, but honestly, I’ve kind of shifted the type and scope of wedding that I want. I really think that I could plan [something] myself,” she said.
“It’s going to be small in scale to the point where I could plan it in a few weeks,” Robyn explained.
“We just moved into a new house, we’re furnishing the house, and I’m probably going to be sending both of my kids to private school next year,” she continued. “We’re trying to be smart and not really spend a ton of money on what we don’t really need to. When you go through what I’ve been through financially, you don’t ever want to be back there.”
Robyn is even spilling the tea on her bestie and RHOP co-star/co-host of their Reasonably Shady podcast, Gizelle.
“We talk every day!” she said.
“The great thing is neither one of us gets offended when we don’t see each other’s point of view. It’s a great friendship,” she said, adding “Working together on the Reasonably Shady podcast is so fun. It’s really cool because we were already super close, but now we’re working together, seeing each other more often, and collaborating…It’s made our friendship stronger.”
Looks like 2022 is looking bright for Robyn and Co.! Be sure to catch Robyn and Gizelle on the Reasonably Shady podcast available now.
Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Anna Faris Take Son Jack, 9, For A Coffee Run As Chris Pratt Expects Baby No. 3 — Rare Photos
Quarterbacks Bryce Young, Stetson Bennett take different paths to College Football Playoff championship game
Flickto Partners With ADAX Pro To Initiate Public Sale Round
Jed Duggar & Wife Katey Reveal Sex Of Their Baby After Confirming Pregnancy In September – Watch
Space telescope’s “golden eye” opens, last major hurdle
Historical Data Shows February Seems To Be Bullish For Bitcoin (BTC)
Broncos vs. Chiefs live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL Week 18 game at Empower Field
Mo’ Money: Gucci Mane Surprises Keyshia Ka’oir With $1 Million In Cash For Her Birthday [Video]
As spending bill stalls, Biden climate goals remain elusive
‘RHOP’ Robyn Dixon Offers Update on Wedding, New House
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?