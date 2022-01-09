Anna Faris Take Son Jack, 9, For A Coffee Run As Chris Pratt Expects Baby No. 3 — Rare Photos

The Real Housewives of Potomac just wrapped their latest explosive season and now star Robyn Dixon is sitting down and answering all her fan’s questions about her life’s current state and giving us updates on all things from her upcoming wedding, her tight-knit friendship with Gizelle Bryant, and prioritizing what’s important in her life.

Speaking with BET, Robyn detailed the home that she and her husband Juan Dixon built together from the ground up.

“It’s not my dream home, just yet. Honestly, it was just about finding a functional home where I didn’t have to squeeze everything into one space. I’m so excited that I have a nice big storage room,” she said, adding that “it’s the simple things in life! You think you gotta have the hardwood floors and metal railings, I’m like, no, I need a big ole storage room.”

“Right now, I’m tricking out my family room with my awesome interior designer, Ajia Monet of Ablige Interior Design Group. She did my second townhouse, and I cannot wait for the project to be finished. It is going to be so gorgeous! She has such a great eye,” she continued.

Robyn also is super thankful for the brand, Embellished, which she says is thriving and so much fun. She also opened up about what inspired her to launch the brand.

“When I cut my hair really short, it was the first time I quickly learned that short haircuts are really high maintenance…So I found myself looking a hot mess…a lot,” she explained.

“It was really created out of necessity for myself. I just needed something to wear so I could go to the grocery store, but I didn’t really see any hats that didn’t rep a sports team or something. I wanted a cute hat that also protected my hair and smoothed it down while I was wearing it. I wanted to feel like I was wearing a scarf on my head,” the RHOP star said.

“I didn’t think of Embellished as a business at first, but it has been so much fun. It has been such a blessing to see the response and growth. I’m just excited to try to continue to grow it and do more,” she said.

So, how does she manage it all? Being a mother, wife, businesswoman, and reality star, Robyn says having a support system is key.

“A support system is so important. Juan sees me work, and just to hear him say that he’s proud of me, it’s really encouraging!” she stated.

Many fans are still wondering when Robyn and Juan are finally going to tie the knot?!

“We still do not have a date, but honestly, I’ve kind of shifted the type and scope of wedding that I want. I really think that I could plan [something] myself,” she said.

“It’s going to be small in scale to the point where I could plan it in a few weeks,” Robyn explained.

“We just moved into a new house, we’re furnishing the house, and I’m probably going to be sending both of my kids to private school next year,” she continued. “We’re trying to be smart and not really spend a ton of money on what we don’t really need to. When you go through what I’ve been through financially, you don’t ever want to be back there.”

Robyn is even spilling the tea on her bestie and RHOP co-star/co-host of their Reasonably Shady podcast, Gizelle.

“We talk every day!” she said.

“The great thing is neither one of us gets offended when we don’t see each other’s point of view. It’s a great friendship,” she said, adding “Working together on the Reasonably Shady podcast is so fun. It’s really cool because we were already super close, but now we’re working together, seeing each other more often, and collaborating…It’s made our friendship stronger.”

Looks like 2022 is looking bright for Robyn and Co.! Be sure to catch Robyn and Gizelle on the Reasonably Shady podcast available now.

Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo