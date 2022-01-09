Celebrities
Audra Mari: 5 Things About Josh Duhamel’s Beauty Pageant Fiancée
Audra Mari is officially engaged to actor Josh Duhamel! Learn more about the stunning 28-year-old who is known in the beauty pageant world.
Josh Duhamel, 49, popped the question to Audra Mari, 28! The Las Vegas actor shared the news to his Instagram on Jan. 8, posting a photo of the pair smiling on a beach. “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!” Josh wrote in the caption for his 2.2 million followers. It turns out Josh orchestrated the romantic proposal by placing a message in a glass bottle that read, “Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?”
The handsome actor and gorgeous beauty pageant queen began dating in Oct. 2019, two year after his split from wife Fergie, 46, who he shares son Axl Jack, 8, with (the couple’s divorce was finalized in 2019). Josh and Audra have been going strong since, occasionally being spotted out for romantic dinners at places like Nobu Malibu. Learn more about the future Mrs. Duhamel here.
She’s a major pageant queen
Audra is obviously beautiful, and her stunning looks have taken her to pretty incredible places. Back in 2016, Audra won Miss World America at the age of 22 in National Harbor in Washington, D.C.
That same year, she placed 11th at Miss World — the international pageant. But that’s not where she started. As a native of North Dakota, like Josh, she won Miss North Dakota USA in 2014 and placed first runner-up at the Miss USA pageant, held in Baton Rouge, Louisiana the same year! To make things even more special for Audra, she was the first North Dakotan to make it that far in the pageant.
She’s an anti-bullying advocate
After winning Miss Teen USA in 2011, Audra gave a candid and emotional interview with Seventeen and used the opportunity to discuss how, as a sophomore in high school, she was bullied by a group of older girls. “One time during lunch, I was sitting there with all my friends, and a junior girl walked in my lunch hour. She came up to where I was sitting, and she threw a paper lunch bag at me, and it had my name on it. She said, ‘You can eat this for lunch.’ Inside of the bag were sugar cubes, carrots, horse radish, like just a bunch of stuff that horses would eat and saying that I looked like a horse.”
As an adult, she’s used her experience to share advice with young girls, “There are mean girls wherever you go, but you don’t need to surround yourself with them when you get older. You’re not in a classroom with them, you’re not eating lunch with them, and you’re not at games with them, so look past it and know that it’s going to end. Also, tell a trusted adult, tell all your friends, tell anyone you can. If you keep it inside, it’s just going to eat at you.”
She’s a model
After her pageant days, Audra went on to sign with Los Angeles modeling agency Vision LA and has accrued over 50,000 Instagram followers! Audra has posed for big names like H&M and the Ocean Drive swimsuit issue. Based on her Instagram, it appears her work is mostly in print right now.
She’s a college grad
Audra was a true North Dakotan before making it big. After finishing high school, she went on to attend North Dakota State University where she majored in public relations and communications.
She’s Filipino
Audra is incredibly proud of her heritage, and spoke about her ancestry in her Miss World Contestant package video. “My grandfather’s from the Philippines and he moved to the United States to create a better life for his family. He raised four beautiful children and he’s a shining example that anything is possible here.”
Sony Is Reportedly Keeping Andrew Garfield & Tom Holland For ‘Spider-Man’ Movies Moving Forward
Sony reportedly has plans to keep both Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland moving forward in live-action Spider-Man movies.
The latest installment the Marvel storyline Spider-Man: No Way Home has already crossed a billion dollars and has no plans of slowing down. Weeks after its release and you can still barely find any showings that aren’t sold out or left with just the front row to choose from. With the movie finally out, the question left is, “what’s next?”
Tom Holland will reportedly return for three more movies in a college setting, but Sony still has its Spider-Verse with Venom and Morbius. According to Forbes, Sony heard the love for Andrew Garfield and will try to move forward with him and Tom Holland.
Whatever the specific details and nuances, the bottom line is Andrew Garfield is all but certain to return as Spider-Man, giving Sony the best of both worlds — they get to stay part of the MCU and retain their deal with Marvel Studios to share Spider-Man, while also having a separate standalone Spidey series of films as they planned in the past. If that also includes a return for Emma Stone as Spider-Gwen, as some fan sites claim.
In the name of capitalism, it’s certainly easy to see this happening, but add in the newfound love for Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man and fan service and why not give it a chance? What’s the worst that could happen? While this is just a rumor from a credible source, chances are we shall see Andrew again in the future.
Rebel Wilson Turns Heads In Fitted Turquoise Fitness Outfit After 75 Lb. Weight Loss – Photos
Rebel Wilson is sticking with her fitness plan that she started over two years ago, showing off her slimmed down figure in a fitted workout look.
Rebel Wilson is seriously inspiring: the 41-year-old actress set out on a mission to get in shape over two year ago, and in Jan. 2022 is looking better than ever! In her latest Instagram photo, Rebel stunned as she modeled a turquoise halter-style sports bra and matching skinny “Capri” leggings by Kate Hudson‘s Fabletics. “Rebel Rising,” she captioned the post for her 10.4 million Instagram followers, adding a winky face emoji an the hashtag “#2022.”
Palm trees, an infinity pool and crystal blue ocean could be spotted behind her, seemingly in her native of Sydney, Australia. She leaned forward and rested her hands on her knees for the photo, clearly ready for combat! Rebel finished her fitness-ready ensemble with a pair of bubblegum pink sneakers, keeping her blonde hair up into a high ponytail with her bangs swooped to the side. A boomerang version of the photo was also shared via her Instagram story.
The How To Be Single actress began her fitness and health journey with her “Year of Health” in 2020. While she had tried dieting in the past, it turned out her weight was tied to the “emotional side” of eating. “I would often go on little diets and things and try to lose a few pounds here and there… This is the first time I haven’t gained any weight back,” Rebel told Extra in February 2021. “It was different this time, I think because I approached it from all areas … the biggest thing that I haven’t ever worked on was the emotional side, what I suffered from, I guess, as classical emotional eating … so I really worked on that side,” she also said at the time.
By Nov. 2021, the blonde shed an impressive 75 pounds. “This year has been about maintaining it,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The goal was really just to maintain it in 2021, but with my [healthy] habits and using all of the tools I’ve learned, I have lost a few pounds this year.”
Raquel Leviss on if She Works at SUR, Living With Scheana
Raquel Leviss may have split from James Kennedy amid the 10th season of Vanderpump Rules. But where does she stand at SUR?
While appearing on Scheana Shay‘s podcast on Friday, the model turned reality star revealed if she’s still working at SUR, confirmed she is currently living at the home of one of her co-stars, and addressed the rumors suggesting her ex-boyfriend was physically abusive.
“I was kind of over working at SUR. It’s a lot of work and when you’re on heels the whole time, it’s just draining and the fact that they changed the entire menu. I’m like, ‘Guys, I don’t want to relearn the menu. I just got comfortable naming everything on the menu,’” Raquel admitted on the January 7 episode of Scheananigans.
But Raquel isn’t done working at Lisa Vanderpump‘s West Hollywood establishment quite yet. Instead, she simply decided to take some time off.
“I told them, ‘Don’t schedule me until after the holidays.’ So I have a break,” she explained.
While Raquel isn’t currently working at SUR, she is in Los Angeles. In fact, she’s living at Scheana’s apartment.
“We are actually roomies at the moment and I am loving this,” Scheana noted.
“I’m loving it too,” Raquel replied. “Thank you for having me in this crazy time. It’s been a whirlwind. Like, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect once James and I officially broke up. But then once you approached me and you had the idea of me staying at your place for a few months while you and [Brock Davies] and the baby were down in San Diego and I was like, ‘Ah, yes.’ I don’t want to be outside of L.A. I want to stay here.”
“It’s worked out so perfectly. We’re in the process of moving back down to San Diego for the winter and spring,” Scheana explained.
Since joining the cast of Pump Rules in a recurring role amid season six, Raquel has faced a number of challenges, not just relationally, but personally.
“[The hardest part has been] allowing people to judge me I guess. Trying not to care what other people think about me was a huge one because being a people pleaser, the one goal in life that you have is for other people to like you,” she revealed.
During the currently airing season, Raquel was met with a potential scandal as James faced claims of potential abuse after it was revealed that he had bumped her nose, causing her to need reconstructive surgery following a nose job. However, when Scheana asked Raquel if it was truly an innocent bump, she confirmed “it was.”
“I understand the concern because you’ve seen James be verbally abusive and he hasn’t been there for me when I’ve needed him to be there for me emotionally as well so it wouldn’t be that far-fetched to assume James has been physically abusive to me,” Raquel said. “But I want to set the record straight that he has never laid a hand on me. He’s never been physically abusive to me and I just think that’s unfair to him. It was purely an act of love.”
As she moves forward from her relationship with James, Raquel said she’s “definitely not” ready to date quite yet. That said, she does know what she wants in a partner in the future.
“I do want somebody that treats other people with kindness and respect continuously and not just for a means to an end. I also want someone with a good sense of humor. I feel like since I am more of a mellow person I like when people bring out the fun side of me,” Raquel revealed.
She also wants “someone that gets along with my family, someone who is able to provide for me emotionally, someone who is confident in my relationship and doesn’t get jealous… It’s flattering to a point but when someone starts blaming you for their jealousy, that’s when it’s not okay. Trust is super important in a relationship.”
Raquel then said she wants her future partner to be “aware that their actions impact other people’s lives” and “someone who hasn’t given up on humanity.”
“And I want a selfless type of love… I’ve never had that type of love before,” she added.
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
