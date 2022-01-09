News
Avalanche rallies to top Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime, 5-4
The hoopla surrounding the NHL’s marquee game between its winningest teams since Nov. 11 begged overtime on Saturday, and the Avalanche made that happen by rallying from a three-goal deficit at Ball Arena.
In a see-saw showdown, Toronto scored the first three goals and Colorado produced the final three of regulation. Avs defenseman Devon Toews scored the biggest one 1:12 into OT for a memorable 5-4 victory that extended Colorado’s club-record home winning streak to 11 games.
Toews, skating with Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen in the 3-on-3 OT, took a drop pass from Kadri and used a snap shot to beat goalie Jack Campbell, who failed to hold a 4-1 lead.
The Avs got a goal from superstar defenseman Cale Makar to make it 4-2 late in the second period and then got tallies from Gabe Landeskog and J.T. Compher to tie it midway through the third. Rantanen assisted on both in a span of 1:36 and finished with four helpers.
Toronto superstar Auston Matthews, who had three goals in the Leafs’ 8-3 win over the Avs on Dec. 1 in Toronto, put pucks behind goalie Darcy Kuemper on consecutive shifts after former Avs forward Alex Kerfoot scored the game’s first goal for the visitors.
Kuemper, who had won his previous seven starts, was replaced by Pavel Francouz after Matthews’ second goal at 14:53 of the first period. Kuemper stopped just five of eight shots.
Francouz got the win by stopping 18 of 19 shots.
Colorado improved to 4-0 coming off its COVID shutdown that led to seven games being postponed. The Avs are 9-1 in their last 10 games and 17-3-1 in their last 21 — the NHL’s best record since Nov. 11; Toronto is second at 14-4-1.
The Avs got goals from Nathan MacKinnon and Makar to get within 3-1 and 4-2, the latter late in the second period. The only power-play goal through 40 minutes was scored by Toronto forward Nick Ritchie at 5:39 of the middle frame. The Avs’ Alex Newhook was in the box for hooking — the game’s most costly penalty.
MacKinnon extended his points streak to 10 games and Makar extended his league-leading goals for defensemen to 15.
Footnotes. The Avs again played without forward Valeri Nichushkin and defenseman Jack Johnson because of injuries. Nichushkin has missed the last four games and Johnson the previous two.
News
Kiszla: It’s time for Broncos to say thanks and goodbye to Vic Fangio, then hire Doug Pederson as coach
Goodbye, Uncle Vic.
For the Broncos to move forward, Vic Fangio can’t go with them. To end this team’s misery, it needs a new quarterback and a new coach.
Prying Aaron Rodgers out of Green Bay or Russell Wilson from Seattle can’t happen this week or even next month. So, for today, firing Fangio will have to be enough.
But before telling Fangio goodbye, is it OK for general manager George Paton to give Uncle Vic heartfelt thanks?
“Is it what we want? Is it good enough? No,” Fangio said Saturday after the Broncos lost to Kansas City for the 13th straight time.
In the end, Fangio uttered the three words that best describe his tenure in Denver: Not. Good. Enough.
Will this misery against the Chiefs ever end? “They’ve been dominating the AFC West for a long time. And we’re sick of it,” Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles said. “I promise y’all, man, it’s gonna change.”
In the final game of another humbling season, the Broncos fought like there was nothing left to lose, but ultimately succumbed to the Chiefs out of habit, 28-24, in Empower Field at Mile High, where nearly 15,000 no-shows voted that Uncle Vic must go.
“Until Denver resolves the ownership situation and has real leadership, does it really matter?” Broncos fan Jeff Stegeman said. “Hearing they’re interested in bringing (Cowboys defensive coordinator) Dan Quinn in. Another defensive-minded coach in a league that emphasizes offense? He’s noted mostly for the debacle by the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. He’d be a lateral move.”
Put me down as an advocate for hiring former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson. He knows first-hand what it takes to be a successful quarterback in the NFL, from backing up Brett Favre as a player to winning the Super Bowl on a night when Nick Foles threw for 373 yards, defeating Tom Brady and the Patriots, 41-33.
Uncle Vic has to go. But kindly allow me to add: Doing what’s fair to Fango is not the same thing as doing the right thing for the Broncos.
It was John Elway that messed everything up after leading Denver to the glory of Super Bowl 50. Fangio is merely the fall guy for a flawed roster. His defense, which surrendered a stingy 18.9 points per game, is solid enough to be a legitimate championship contender.
But the Broncos finished with a losing record for the fifth year in a row because the plan to win by boring foes to death with ball control and Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback was flawed from the jump.
Had Denver decided to dedicate 2021 to the development of Drew Lock, then would there be the same disappointment with a 7-10 record? “It lives in me, it breathes in me and it’s who I am: I’m a quarterback. I want to go out there and lead guys,” said Lock after throwing for 162 yards and scrambling for two touchdowns against the Chiefs.
Fangio privately told me on more than one occasion this season that he would look a lot smarter if he only had a truly competitive quarterback. So after his 30th loss in Denver, it was telling when Fangio described the gap between the Broncos and their rivals in the AFC West like this: “Those other three teams have top-shelf quarterbacks, which is obvious to everybody.”
Fangio doesn’t lose sleep about job security. He has told me more than once: “If they run me out of here, I’ll find work in the NFL without any trouble.”
Yes, I wish the Broncos could retain him as defensive coordinator. But that’s not how things work in this league. A head coach doesn’t step down to serve as defensive coordinator for his replacement.
Uncle Vic is good people, the rare coach that truly views himself more as a servant than a big shot. So crush me if you must, but I will be sad to see him leave Denver.
I say Fangio deserves heartfelt thanks for a team that kicked and screamed until the bitter end.
“A bunch of fighters and competitors … That’s what these guys are. I’m proud to be associated with them,” Fangio said. “I’m not proud of our record. I know it’s not good enough. I get it. But I’m proud to be associated with our players.”
And this much I know is true: Until the Broncos get this quarterback thing right, it won’t really matter who roams the sideline.
Unless Paton can land Rodgers, Wilson or a legit top-10 quarterback, the thankless task of coaching the Broncos will be nothing more than a temporary job whose ultimate reward will be the frustration of inevitable failure.
News
Vic Fangio comes up short with decision making in Broncos’ Week 18 loss to Chiefs
Four times in the Broncos’ first 16 games, either because his team was trailing or he embraced an attacking mindset, coach Vic Fangio opted to keep his offense on the field when needing at least seven yards on fourth down. They converted each time.
But trailing the Kansas City Chiefs by seven points in what could be his final game on the Broncos’ sideline Saturday and facing a fourth-and-9 from the 13-yard line deep in the fourth quarter, Fangio sent out Brandon McManus for a 31-yard field goal.
Mr. Aggressive became Mr. Passive.
Fangio’s over-reliance on his defense was costly as the Chiefs burned off the final 4:37 to escape with a 28-24 win, extending their streak to 13 consecutive wins against the Broncos.
It was a discouraging decision that led to a discouraging finish for the Broncos, who held a four-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
What say you, Vic?
“Your odds are very low through analytics,” Fangio said of converting fourth-and-9. “There was enough time left that gave us a chance to get a stop and even if we gave up a field goal, we should have a chance. If we go for it and don’t get it and they get that same field goal, then we’re down two scores with not enough time.
“I understand the second-guessing, but on fourth-and-9, your chances aren’t great.”
In reality, it was a decision that was first-guessed before McManus made the field goal. Bleep the analytics. Take a shot to the end zone.
Even if the Broncos didn’t convert, Kansas City had to start deep in its own territory. Get a stop, force a punt and maybe quarterback Drew Lock had some magic in his right arm.
It was inevitable the Chiefs were going to run out the clock even before quarterback Patrick Mahomes started the drive with a quick pass that receiver Mecole Hardman turned into a 44-yard gain. Kansas City (12-5) clinched the AFC’s No. 2 seed when Mahomes threw 11 yards to tight end Travis Kelce on third-and-8 at the two-minute warning, allowing them to run the clock out.
“A lot of it is just finishing and I guess you could say that’s almost the story of our season this year,” safety Justin Simmons said. “Four-minute offense, (two) timeouts, the defense has a chance to go out there and get a stop so our offense, who has been moving the ball pretty well all night, has a chance to go out and win the football game. Couldn’t do it.
“Those are the things I think about.”
Now it’s time to see what Broncos’ general manager George Paton has been thinking about.
Afterward, Fangio’s future in Denver — or lack thereof — was Topic A. Coaches who are 11 games under. 500 through three years don’t usually get a fourth season. But Paton, by all accounts, has great respect for Fangio’s work ethic and defensive acumen. Fangio said he and Paton talk “all the time,” but the most difficult conversation had not yet occurred.
“Not proud of the record,” Fangio said. “I know it’s not good enough. I get it. … Winning is the bottom line.”
This is a bottom-line business and the bottom line is the Broncos started 3-0, but only won four of their final 14 games. Another bottom line: They finished 1-7 against teams with a winning record.
“It (stinks),” left tackle Garett Bolles said. “I’m tired of losing. I think everyone’s tired of losing.”
It would behoove Paton to rip the Band-Aid and fire Fangio or announce his return as soon as possible.
Either way, changes are afoot. They should be. They need to be. Teams who claim to be close — like the Broncos did after the game — don’t finish 13th in their conference, don’t go 1-5 against their division rivals and don’t have two four-game losing streaks in the same season.
Put together an All-AFC West team and how many Broncos would be on it? Simmons, for sure. Cornerback Pat Surtain II (who missed the finale with calf injuries), probably. That may be it. The rest of the division hasn’t just passed the Broncos over the last six years, they’ve lapped them.
Mahomes is 9-0 against the Broncos. The Raiders have won four straight in the series. The Chargers could be headed to the playoffs with second-year quarterback Justin Herbert if they beat Las Vegas on Sunday. And the Broncos could be headed toward their fifth coach in nine years.
The Broncos and New York Jets have the longest current playoff droughts (six years). The proud Broncos are now lumped in the same company as the punch-line Jets.
If Fangio wanted to politic for his future, he could lean on the fact his team didn’t mail it in to finish the year. A double-digit underdog, the Broncos turned a 7-0 deficit into a 14-7 lead on Lock touchdown scrambles of five and 23 yards, and they turned a 17-14 deficit into a 21-17 lead on running back Melvin Gordon’s 47-yard touchdown.
But leading 21-20, in a play that epitomized the season, Gordon was hit by defensive end Melvin Ingram just as he received Lock’s handoff. Linebacker Nick Bolton scooped up the fumble and sprinted 86 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:42 left.
The Broncos marched right back on Lock completions of 29 (to receiver Tim Patrick) and 28 (to receiver Jerry Jeudy) yards. On second down from the 13, Lock didn’t see Jeudy on a slant route (incompletion to Patrick). Two plays later, Fangio opted for the field goal and just like in Week 7 at Cleveland and Week 16 at Las Vegas, the defense couldn’t make a stop to give the offense a final chance.
“We have to knock off the team that beat us (Saturday),” Bolles said. “They’ve been dominating this AFC West for a long time and we’re sick of it. I promise you, it’s going to change.”
The first change could be on Sunday.
News
In possible final game with Broncos, Melvin Gordon runs for 110 yards and TD but also has critical fourth-quarter fumble
Melvin Gordon stopped on his way off the field following the Broncos’ 28-24 loss to Kansas City on Saturday and gave his cleats to a young fan.
Admittedly emotional, Gordon — who rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown, but also had a fourth-quarter fumble that reversed the momentum of the game — took in the final moments of what could be his final game as a Bronco. Gordon has expressed his desire to return to Denver’s backfield in 2022 but is now set to become a free agent.
“I was kind of soaking it in, taking (the scene) for what it was,” Gordon said. “”I don’t know (on my future). It’s all up in the air. That will play out eventually.”
Gordon helped pace the Broncos to a season-high 191 rushing yards. He said Denver “wanted it” despite being out of playoff contention and being a heavy underdog.
“We laid it all on the line, even though we knew we weren’t playing for anything,” Gordon said. “It’s some guys’ last time on this team with the Broncos, so my mindset was to just give it everything I’ve got.”
Whether Gordon will be one of those “guys” is yet to be seen. Gordon played on a two-year, $16 million contract in 2020 and ’21, but his market value would likely decrease considering he’ll be 29 when next season starts. There is still a possibility general manager George Paton could re-sign him on a cheaper deal to again complement Javonte Williams, who polished off a solid rookie season with 46 yards rushing Saturday.
Whether Gordon returns or signs elsewhere, quarterback Drew Lock believes Gordon “showed the type of back he can be today” while averaging a season-best 9.2 yards per carry.
“Sure, he’s a big, stout, third-and-one-and-hand-him-the-pill kind of runner,” Lock said. “But he’s also one to bust a big one when you need him.”
Vic Fangio, who may have coached his final game for the Broncos, called Gordon “a tough sucker.”
“Runs hard, great teammate, great person,” Fangio said. “To me, everything about Melvin is top shelf.”
While Gordon put together one of his best games of the year, his fumble late in the game put a sour ending on an otherwise noteworthy day. With Denver ahead 21-20 and at the Kansas City 9-yard line, Lock handed off to Gordon, who was immediately tackled by Kansas City defensive end Melvin Ingram, who was unblocked.
Gordon had no time to react. Fangio dubbed it a “busted” blocking assignment. Ingram ran right between tight ends Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam to force the fumble. Chiefs rookie Nick Bolton recovered the loose ball, shed Lock’s attempted tackle and ran 86 yards for the touchdown that put Kansas City up 28-21.
“The guy I look up to (Ingram) made the play on me,” Gordon said. “It just happened so fast. I don’t think I had full control of the ball yet, and I was trying to spin and get out of the way to not get a loss. He made a great play. I’ve got to be better there (with ball security) but… it was a tough play.”
Avalanche rallies to top Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime, 5-4
Kiszla: It’s time for Broncos to say thanks and goodbye to Vic Fangio, then hire Doug Pederson as coach
Vic Fangio comes up short with decision making in Broncos’ Week 18 loss to Chiefs
In possible final game with Broncos, Melvin Gordon runs for 110 yards and TD but also has critical fourth-quarter fumble
Nuggets likely to sign DeMarcus Cousins to 10-day contract but nothing finalized, source says
Illinois man reported missing; County police seek public’s help in search
Broncos gassers, notable Week 18 quotes following loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Javonte Williams is 8th rookie in Broncos history to rush for at least 900 yards in a season
Shots fired in Montview Park on Saturday, Aurora police say a teen was hit in leg
Keeler: Broncos Country is done with Vic Fangio, even if Broncos aren’t. “This is the lamest I’ve seen in close to 30 years.”
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News3 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say