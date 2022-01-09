News
Basketball Notebook: Something special going on with St. Mary’s girls
Coming into the season, St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall knew he had a special team. The early season results only reinforce that notion.
Behind a strong core of Yirsy Queliz, Kellyn Preira, and Niya Morgen, St. Mary’s looks like the class of the Catholic Central League as it is out to a 7-1 start that includes a 55-38 win over league rival Cathedral.
A season ago the Spartans were one of the top teams in Massachusetts as they won 20 games in what was for most schools a season drastically shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. With no state tournament last year St. Mary’s could not show its true mettle throughout the commonwealth but this time around they are poised to do just that. On top of a grueling Catholic Central League slate that includes the aforementioned Panthers, No. 7 Bishop Fenwick, and No. 2 Bishop Feehan, the Spartans are also set to play No. 4 Bridgewater-Raynham in a highly anticipated non-league battle.
“We’re playing three of the top 10 teams in the state and when you include teams like Cathedral you’re talking about playing a very challenging schedule against high competition,” Newhall said. “Based on who we are going against I am going to be very interested to see where we’re at from a tournament seedings standpoint around the midway point.”
Despite the difficult schedule the Spartans have the firepower to meet the challenge. Queliz is coming off a sophomore season in which she won Co-CCL MVP and earned Boston Herald All-Scholastic honors averaging 9.3 points and 3.6 assists per game. Morgan is new to the program after spending her first two years at Swampscott but looks right at home scoring 15 points in the Spartans recent win over Cathedral. Preira is in her second season in the starting rotation and has five double figure games so far this winter. Olivia Abbott and Abby Constine provide senior leadership.
“We have a different balance than we have had in the past,” Newhall said. “We have great experience at the guard position. We have a guard who is 13 years old (Bella Owumi). We have experience. We have a little bit of everything.”
The Spartans’ lone loss on the season came to national power Naples Gulf Coast (Fla.), 48-40, on Dec. 20.
Making noise
Westford Academy’s boys program is opening some eyes within the Dual County League as the Grey Ghosts are out to a 5-1 beginning to the season. While the Grey Ghosts have yet to face the brunt of the DCL slate, they do have a 58-54 win over fellow small division contender Bedford. The Grey Ghosts are having early season success despite not having a season at all last winter.
Captains William Bramanti, Ethan Ewing, and Griffin Eddy provide leadership and steadiness for Westford.
On the girls side of the Dual County League, Bedford is off and rolling as the Bucs are spotless 7-0. Defensively the Bucs have been outstanding allowing more than 40 points in a game on just a single occasion. Forward Marina Greaney is one of the top players in Div. 2 while Katherine Vaughan, Sydney Poor, and Abby Chambers help highlight a deep rotation of talent. The Bucs host Acton-Boxboro and Cambridge next week before playing five straight road contests.
Due to COVID-19 protocols as well as Friday’s snowstorm, a number of schools are having to reschedule games in bunches over the course of the final month of the regular season. While postponements due to the pandemic will continue to come over the weeks ahead, it will be interesting to see what the MIAA Basketball Committee and Tournament Management Committee elect to do in order to provide relief to those schools unable to play a large amount of games.
Items that could feasibly be discussed are lowering the number of required games to qualify for the tournament, currently set at 12, and an extension of the regular season through the final weekend. An ‘opt-in’ open tournament, like the MIAA employed last spring, could be on the table if it were to become clear a majority of schools would not be able to play close to a full schedule. Discussion surrounding possible relief for schools should pick up toward the end of January.
News
Spouse can’t deduct phone bill from child support
My children were gifted iPhones for Christmas by their father and his new wife. I am unhappy that there was no discussion ahead of time. I am not ready for them to have phones at ages 10 and 12 and I am not at all good at technology so I don’t know how to properly monitor what they are doing. But, that’s not the biggest problem.
He began deducting the monthly bill from my child support as of Jan.1. He claims because it is an expense of the kids, it needs to come out of child support. I cannot make ends meet this way and did not agree to the phones in the first place. I’m not sure how this is now my sole expense. When I told him it was not OK, he then said the phone are at the very least, an extra-curricular activity that should be shared equally.
I don’t want to waste my limited time to take him back to court but this just doesn’t seem right. Our agreement requires that we agree on any new extra-curricular activities before enrolling. If I take him back to court to get the child support back, can I also ask that he pay for me to take classes to learn how to deal with security for their phones?
You have every right to be upset about this. First, to be clear, he does not have the right to withhold child support for payment of something he thinks is a child expense — especially a gift he gave that he did not discuss with you in advance. Yes, the support you receive should be used to pay their expenses. But he also does not get to choose what the expenses of your household are. If you file a complaint for contempt for withholding child support, he will be ordered to pay it back. But, certainly the process will take up one of your most valuable resources — time, something a judge cannot give you back.
I offer two suggestions, you can send him a demand letter stating your disagreement and advising if you have to go to court you will be asking him to not only pay the unpaid child support but to either return the gifts because you believe it is inappropriate for children their ages to have phones or, alternatively, pay for you to take some classes at Apple to learn how to protect them in their use of the phones. If you think that would cause him to blink, start there.
The second suggestion is to acknowledge the children will soon be old enough to have phones. If you contribute to the cost, you can demand access to their passwords and have control over the security features so you can do your best to protect them. Condition your agreement to contribute as an extra-curricular on his paying for you to take a class on security and giving you control over their use.
Email questions to whickey@brickjones.com.
News
What’s on TV this week: ‘Macbeth,’ ‘Euphoria’ & more
Sunday
Mayim Bialik reunites with Joey Lawrence and other former co-stars from her 1990s-era sitcom “Blossom” on a very special Season 2 premiere of “Call Me Kat.” 8 p.m. Fox
Expect blurry footage of some critter that kinda sorta maybe looks like Bigfoot in the premiere of the docuseries “Monsters Caught on Camera.” 8 p.m. Travel Channel
Three BFFs get a wake-up call after another childhood pal passes away unexpectedly in the new comedy “Pivoting.” With Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Zendaya, the hardest-working woman in showbiz, is back on the small screen in the sophomore season premiere of the edgy teen drama “Euphoria.” 9 p.m. HBO
Return with us now to the early 1900s for a second season of the dark crime drama “Vienna Blood.” With Matthew Beard. 10 p.m. PBS
Monday
The Georgia Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide of Alabama meet in Indianapolis to decide the “College Football Playoff National Championship.” 8 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2
Two couples from “90 Day Fiance” get spun off into their own series, “David & Annie: After the 90 Days” and “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.” 9 and 9:35 p.m. TLC
Tuesday
The Man of Steel and the missus are back in Smallville for Season 2 of the superhero drama “Superman & Lois.” With Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch. 8 p.m. The CW
Brandeis law professor Anita Hill and activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham research their family histories on a new installment of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.” 8 p.m. PBS
Cast members from across a reality TV franchise come together in the new series “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” 8 p.m. MTV
A Black-owned family-run winery serves as the setting for the soapy new drama “The Kings of Napa.” “The Wire’s” Isiah Whitlock Jr. stars. 8 p.m. OWN
“Naomi” is a Black teen in a small Pacific Northwest town who begins to manifest remarkable abilities in this new superhero drama. Kaci Walfall stars. 9 p.m. The CW
Alvin Ailey, the pioneering dancer-choreographer whose works celebrated the Black experience, is profiled on the season premiere of “American Masters.” 9 p.m. PBS
Wednesday
The adult children of David Hasselhoff, Shaquille O’Neal and other celebs saddle up for the new reality series “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules.” 9 and 10 p.m. E!
Meet Geege Taylor, an Atlanta-area single mom, cancer survivor and autism-acceptance advocate, in the new reality series “Leave It to Geege.” 10 p.m. Lifetime
Thursday
A mystery writer (Alyssa Milano) investigates her estranged sister’s untimely demise in the 2022 thriller “Brazen.” Based on a Nora Roberts novel. Anytime, Netflix
“Property Virgins” host Egypt Sherrod and her contractor hubby Mike Jackson return in their new reality series “Married to Real Estate.” 9 p.m. HGTV
Friday
An archivist uncovers dark doings while restoring a documentary filmmaker’s long-lost footage in the new horror drama “Archive 81.” Anytime, Netflix
Is there life on Mars? Not anymore, as the sci-drama “The Expanse” signs off after six seasons. With Shohreh Aghdashloo. Anytime, Amazon Prime
Knock knock! Meet the various inhabitants of “The House” in this darkly comic, stop motion-animated, three-part supernatural anthology series. Anytime, Netflix
An Irish lad and his Spanish gal pal travel to a mystical realm in the family-friendly 2021 fantasy tale “Riverdance: The Animated Adventure.” With the voices of Pierce Brosnan and Lilly Singh. Anytime, Netflix
Do you like scary movies? The new true crime series “Scream: The True Story” recalls the case of the serial killer who inspired the hit horror-film franchise. Anytime, Discovery+
Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand play Shakespeare’s original power couple in Joel Coen’s black-and-white 2021 adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Anytime, Apple TV+
The tween-themed, Louisiana-set, time-traveling mystery drama “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” returns for Season 2. 8 p.m. Disney Channel
Broadway’s Shoshana Bean (“Wicked,” “Waitress”) performs on a new edition of “Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse.” 9 p.m. PBS
“Ray Donovan’s” Liev Schreiber is Ray Donovan in “Ray Donovan: The Movie,” a capper to the 2013-20 crime drama. With Jon Voight. 9 and 10:40 p.m. Showtime
Saturday
A food and wine critic uncorks a romance with a hunky single dad in the new TV movie “The Perfect Pairing.” With Nazneen Contractor. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
A suburban woman fears for the life of her autistic son after he witnesses a murder right across the street in the new TV movie “Safe Room.” With Nicole Ari Parker. 8 p.m. Lifetime
When in Sweden, an American tourist (Florence Pugh) does as the Swedes do — until things take a sinister turn, that is — in Ari Aster’s unnerving 2019 folk-horror fable “Midsommar.” 9 p.m. Showtime
Indie darling Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent, and singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun perform on a new “Austin City Limits.” 11:30 p.m. PBS
Los Angeles Times listings editor Matt Cooper compiled this column.
News
Beat the New England winter blues with a slate of can’t-miss concerts
Keys, phone, ID, proof of vaccine, a willingness to rock! Or not rock. Go see mbube, Mozart, jazz, pop, folk, soul and new jack swing this winter.
Me2/ Orchestra, Jan. 23, Symphony Hall
The New England-based Me2/ (“me too”) organization works with musicians living with mental illnesses and the people who support them. This program will bring together a hundred of its regional players for “Stigma-Free at Symphony Hall.” This free, hourlong event (reservations required) will feature music from and conversations with players living well with mental illness. (bso.org/events/me2-orchestra)
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Jan. 28, Somerville Theater, Somerville
The South African sensation keeps on singing. The champion of mbube, South African a cappella style, Ladysmith Black Mambazo has won Grammys, elevated the art of Paul Simon and toured the world. (somervilletheatre.com)
Haydn & Mozart, Jan. 28 & 30, Symphony Hall
The Handel and Haydn Society welcomes 2022 with a Mozart premiere and two of Haydn’s masterpieces. In one of his final performances as artistic director, Harry Christophers leads the orchestra in Haydn’s Symphony No. 103, Drumroll. The attention switches to concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky as she performs Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 1. (handelandhaydn.org)
Howard Jones, Feb. 14, City Winery
It’s 2022, things can only get better. It’s Valentine’s Day, you need an everlasting love. (citywinery.com/Boston/)
Mary Halvorson’s Code Girl, Feb. 18, Institute of Contemporary Art
Guitar genius and Brookline native Mary Halvorson comes home with her band Code Girl in tow. The ensemble features the talents of singer Amirtha Kidambi, saxophonist Brian Settles, bassist Michael Formanek and drummer Tomas Fuiwara. The genre? Code Girl scoffs at genre, but you could call it avant garde jazz that pushes into prog rock, deep soul and even heavy metal. (my.icaboston.org)
Dua Lipa, Feb. 18, TD Garden
Levitating forever! The jam takes the Carly Rae Jepsen template (quadrangulate early Madonna, turn-of-the-century Kylie, peak Debbie Gibson and all-things Robyn) and adapts into a modern Cool Britannia club cut. Expect this and an evening of sugar rushes to blank your mind from the evils of 2021. (tdgarden.com)
Billie Eilish, Feb. 20, TD Garden
Best 2021 “Saturday Night Live” host? Check. Best 2021 blockbuster theme song? Check. Best Garden party? You can be the judge of that. (tdgarden.com)
New Edition, March 2, TD Garden
“Candy Girl” plus “Cool It Now” plus “Mr. Telephone Man” plus “Hit Me Off.” Is that equation too confusing? How about this one? Ricky plus Michael plus Bobby plus Ronnie plus Johnny plus Ralph? (tdgarden.com)
David Wax Museum, March 6, City Winery
David Wax and Suz Slezak, who make up the Charlottesville-via-Cambridge duo of David Wax Museum, playing a mystical blend of Americana and Mexican folk, spacey indie rock and rootsy rock ’n’ roll. Almost always with acoustic instruments, they have performed in theaters and crowded clubs, at huge festivals and in cramped living rooms. (citywinery.com/Boston/)
Allison Russell, March 8, The Sinclair, Cambridge
Allison Russell will be a 2022 country music breakout star. Sorry, make that a 2022 folk music breakout star. Sorry, make that a 2022 soul music breakout star. Whatever the style, Russell’s voice makes it magic. (sinclaircambridge.com)
Basketball Notebook: Something special going on with St. Mary’s girls
Spouse can’t deduct phone bill from child support
What’s on TV this week: ‘Macbeth,’ ‘Euphoria’ & more
How Projects are Revolutionizing Crypto Staking Through Referral Programs
Beat the New England winter blues with a slate of can’t-miss concerts
Dog Based Meme Coins Could Make a Strong Come-back in 2022
‘The Righteous Gemstones’ get up close and personal in Season 2
Moore: When union bosses care more about D.C. Dems than union jobs
How to get your New Year’s resolutions to stick
Ease worries about pets getting COVID
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say