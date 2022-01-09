Basketball Notebook: Something special going on with St. Mary’s girls

Coming into the season, St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall knew he had a special team. The early season results only reinforce that notion.

Behind a strong core of Yirsy Queliz, Kellyn Preira, and Niya Morgen, St. Mary’s looks like the class of the Catholic Central League as it is out to a 7-1 start that includes a 55-38 win over league rival Cathedral.

A season ago the Spartans were one of the top teams in Massachusetts as they won 20 games in what was for most schools a season drastically shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. With no state tournament last year St. Mary’s could not show its true mettle throughout the commonwealth but this time around they are poised to do just that. On top of a grueling Catholic Central League slate that includes the aforementioned Panthers, No. 7 Bishop Fenwick, and No. 2 Bishop Feehan, the Spartans are also set to play No. 4 Bridgewater-Raynham in a highly anticipated non-league battle.

“We’re playing three of the top 10 teams in the state and when you include teams like Cathedral you’re talking about playing a very challenging schedule against high competition,” Newhall said. “Based on who we are going against I am going to be very interested to see where we’re at from a tournament seedings standpoint around the midway point.”

Despite the difficult schedule the Spartans have the firepower to meet the challenge. Queliz is coming off a sophomore season in which she won Co-CCL MVP and earned Boston Herald All-Scholastic honors averaging 9.3 points and 3.6 assists per game. Morgan is new to the program after spending her first two years at Swampscott but looks right at home scoring 15 points in the Spartans recent win over Cathedral. Preira is in her second season in the starting rotation and has five double figure games so far this winter. Olivia Abbott and Abby Constine provide senior leadership.

“We have a different balance than we have had in the past,” Newhall said. “We have great experience at the guard position. We have a guard who is 13 years old (Bella Owumi). We have experience. We have a little bit of everything.”

The Spartans’ lone loss on the season came to national power Naples Gulf Coast (Fla.), 48-40, on Dec. 20.

Making noise

Westford Academy’s boys program is opening some eyes within the Dual County League as the Grey Ghosts are out to a 5-1 beginning to the season. While the Grey Ghosts have yet to face the brunt of the DCL slate, they do have a 58-54 win over fellow small division contender Bedford. The Grey Ghosts are having early season success despite not having a season at all last winter.

Captains William Bramanti, Ethan Ewing, and Griffin Eddy provide leadership and steadiness for Westford.

On the girls side of the Dual County League, Bedford is off and rolling as the Bucs are spotless 7-0. Defensively the Bucs have been outstanding allowing more than 40 points in a game on just a single occasion. Forward Marina Greaney is one of the top players in Div. 2 while Katherine Vaughan, Sydney Poor, and Abby Chambers help highlight a deep rotation of talent. The Bucs host Acton-Boxboro and Cambridge next week before playing five straight road contests.

Due to COVID-19 protocols as well as Friday’s snowstorm, a number of schools are having to reschedule games in bunches over the course of the final month of the regular season. While postponements due to the pandemic will continue to come over the weeks ahead, it will be interesting to see what the MIAA Basketball Committee and Tournament Management Committee elect to do in order to provide relief to those schools unable to play a large amount of games.

Items that could feasibly be discussed are lowering the number of required games to qualify for the tournament, currently set at 12, and an extension of the regular season through the final weekend. An ‘opt-in’ open tournament, like the MIAA employed last spring, could be on the table if it were to become clear a majority of schools would not be able to play close to a full schedule. Discussion surrounding possible relief for schools should pick up toward the end of January.