Beat the New England winter blues with a slate of can’t-miss concerts
Keys, phone, ID, proof of vaccine, a willingness to rock! Or not rock. Go see mbube, Mozart, jazz, pop, folk, soul and new jack swing this winter.
Me2/ Orchestra, Jan. 23, Symphony Hall
The New England-based Me2/ (“me too”) organization works with musicians living with mental illnesses and the people who support them. This program will bring together a hundred of its regional players for “Stigma-Free at Symphony Hall.” This free, hourlong event (reservations required) will feature music from and conversations with players living well with mental illness. (bso.org/events/me2-orchestra)
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Jan. 28, Somerville Theater, Somerville
The South African sensation keeps on singing. The champion of mbube, South African a cappella style, Ladysmith Black Mambazo has won Grammys, elevated the art of Paul Simon and toured the world. (somervilletheatre.com)
Haydn & Mozart, Jan. 28 & 30, Symphony Hall
The Handel and Haydn Society welcomes 2022 with a Mozart premiere and two of Haydn’s masterpieces. In one of his final performances as artistic director, Harry Christophers leads the orchestra in Haydn’s Symphony No. 103, Drumroll. The attention switches to concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky as she performs Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 1. (handelandhaydn.org)
Howard Jones, Feb. 14, City Winery
It’s 2022, things can only get better. It’s Valentine’s Day, you need an everlasting love. (citywinery.com/Boston/)
Mary Halvorson’s Code Girl, Feb. 18, Institute of Contemporary Art
Guitar genius and Brookline native Mary Halvorson comes home with her band Code Girl in tow. The ensemble features the talents of singer Amirtha Kidambi, saxophonist Brian Settles, bassist Michael Formanek and drummer Tomas Fuiwara. The genre? Code Girl scoffs at genre, but you could call it avant garde jazz that pushes into prog rock, deep soul and even heavy metal. (my.icaboston.org)
Dua Lipa, Feb. 18, TD Garden
Levitating forever! The jam takes the Carly Rae Jepsen template (quadrangulate early Madonna, turn-of-the-century Kylie, peak Debbie Gibson and all-things Robyn) and adapts into a modern Cool Britannia club cut. Expect this and an evening of sugar rushes to blank your mind from the evils of 2021. (tdgarden.com)
Billie Eilish, Feb. 20, TD Garden
Best 2021 “Saturday Night Live” host? Check. Best 2021 blockbuster theme song? Check. Best Garden party? You can be the judge of that. (tdgarden.com)
New Edition, March 2, TD Garden
“Candy Girl” plus “Cool It Now” plus “Mr. Telephone Man” plus “Hit Me Off.” Is that equation too confusing? How about this one? Ricky plus Michael plus Bobby plus Ronnie plus Johnny plus Ralph? (tdgarden.com)
David Wax Museum, March 6, City Winery
David Wax and Suz Slezak, who make up the Charlottesville-via-Cambridge duo of David Wax Museum, playing a mystical blend of Americana and Mexican folk, spacey indie rock and rootsy rock ’n’ roll. Almost always with acoustic instruments, they have performed in theaters and crowded clubs, at huge festivals and in cramped living rooms. (citywinery.com/Boston/)
Allison Russell, March 8, The Sinclair, Cambridge
Allison Russell will be a 2022 country music breakout star. Sorry, make that a 2022 folk music breakout star. Sorry, make that a 2022 soul music breakout star. Whatever the style, Russell’s voice makes it magic. (sinclaircambridge.com)
‘The Righteous Gemstones’ get up close and personal in Season 2
The Season 1 finale of HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones” saw Jesse Gemstone arriving in Haiti to assist son Gideon on a humanitarian mission. So in the second season, might we be seeing a more grown-up version for the televangelist family’s notoriously immature eldest son?
“I think that’s a fair assessment of where Jesse was at,” said the actor who plays him, Danny McBride. “But like all of us, growth takes time and even if you’re in Haiti to do a noble mission, you still might need more work on yourself when you return home.”
The new season of the McBride-created, -produced and -written comedy arrives Jan. 9, and finds the Gemstone clan continuing to put the grift on their megachurch’s flock as outsiders from the past and present set their sights on bringing down this shady empire.
The Season 2 storylines will also delve into the psyches of several of characters, among them family patriarch Eli, played by John Goodman.
“Part of the big concept this season is about where Eli comes from and about how far he’s willing to go,” McBride said. “And that’s sort of some new territory that we’re getting into this season that we weren’t privy to last season. It’s just kind of unwrapping these layers of the Gemstone family and sort of showing who these people are for real and where they come from and how they got here.”
Also getting a substantial arc this season is Amber (Cassidy Freeman), Jesse’s loyal and doting wife. She gave him the boot in Season 1 after he showed her the blackmail video, and now she’s flying solo and feeling empowered.
“Amber gets to kind of choose how she wants to go forward in her marriage this season …,” Freeman said. “And she also gets to choose how she wants to be with her family. You know, there was betrayal and regaining that trust and creating those bonds to come back together stronger than before … . So I think her journey this season is figuring out how to really stand by her family and create those alliances and become a team again.”
Other returning characters include Adam Devine as self-esteem-challenged youngest son Kelvin, Edi Patterson as underestimated middle child Judy, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon, Jesse and Amber’s estranged son, and Walton Goggins as Eli’s brother-in-law Baby Billy Freeman, who himself seemed to be in line for growth following a near-death experience in Season 1.
But don’t bet on it, says McBride.
“Like every member of this Gemstone clan, they all have a lot of growth to do. So just because they figure out one thing, you can almost be guaranteed that it will reveal something else that needs to be fixed next season.”
Moore: When union bosses care more about D.C. Dems than union jobs
Why don’t the union bosses in America represent their union members anymore? Could it be because the union leadership has become more beholden to the Democratic politicians in Washington than the rank-and-file workers who pay the dues?
We saw an example of this betrayal of the workers not long ago when the United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters brass endorsed Joe Biden for president — even though Biden openly opposed all fossil fuels and wanted to end the building of pipelines.
Talk about selling the rope to the hangman. The union bosses acted surprised that Biden’s first act as president was to kill several thousand union jobs by killing the Keystone XL pipeline. And in recent months, the Biden officials have been on a crusade to shutdown Midwest pipelines that carry natural gas to the midwestern states.
More recently, we witnessed one of the dumbest union leadership campaigns in American history. They endorsed the Build Back Better bill, which is stuffed with $550 billion of subsidies for green energy projects and energy mandates explicitly designed to kill America’s coal production. Wipe coal and coal miners right out of existence.
Then, UMWA President Cecil Roberts wrote an extraordinary letter to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), admonishing him for opposing the bill. “We are disappointed that the bill will not pass,” Roberts said. “We urge Senator Manchin to revisit his opposition to this legislation and work with his colleagues to pass something that will help keep coal miners working.” Manchin was standing up for the coal miners in his state. Why wouldn’t the union do the same?
I’ve been to Charleston, W.Va., and talked to many of the coal miners. They hate the Biden bill and know that their jobs are in jeopardy. They remember that Hillary Clinton came to West Virginia in 2016 and told the coal miners that under her plan, these workers could build wind panels instead. They laughed at her arrogance and fantasy.
The UMWA wants more funding for victims of black lung and other benefits for laid-off coal miners. That’s fine. But if Build Back Better passes, there won’t be any miners left working in states like West Virginia, and the UMWA will be defunct.
What’s next, the Steelworkers union coming out against steel production?
Even the United Auto Workers union is putting at risk tens of thousands of union jobs by backing Biden’s risky plan to divert production of gasoline-powered cars toward electric vehicles. More than 90% of the car sales in the U.S. are still traditional cars. If they are not made in the U.S., they will be made in Japan, Korea and Germany. How does that create union jobs?
The union bosses haven’t caught on to the reality that the green movement they are partnering up with is essentially supporting an agenda that will deindustrialize America. There is no way that we can have a $22 trillion economy that makes everything from steel to cars to pipelines to buildings and airplanes and technology and corn and cotton without affordable energy. My question for the union bosses is: How do we create jobs in America if our energy comes from wind turbines and solar panels … made in China?
Stephen Moore is a syndicated columnist.
How to get your New Year’s resolutions to stick
Every year I make one or more New Year’s resolutions that I have every intention of starting on Jan. 1. But I find myself losing momentum quickly into the new year when the holiday merriment starts to fade. Do you have tips for achieving resolutions and goals?
It is the time of year again when people make New Year’s resolutions, many of which are health-related. Losing weight, eating healthier, exercising and quitting smoking are popular choices. Losing weight often leads the list, but it also is the most difficult to accomplish.
New Year’s resolutions are easy to make, but not so easy to achieve. To make the resolution into an actual solution, you need to spend time preparing and planning. There is no magic button for keeping a resolution.
The first step toward success is developing a structured health plan. Your health plan should include where you’re headed and why you want to get there. Be realistic about what challenges you may face along the way and define how you plan to work through the challenges.
The second step is to visualize your goals. Think about what a healthy future might look like to you. Convert those thoughts into a short, clear statement: your health vision.
While there are many ways to write a health vision, one popular format is: “I want to _(blank)_, so I __(blank)__.” Examples may be: “I want to lose weight, so I have more energy to enjoy life.” Or, “I want to have better balance between my work and personal life, so I have more quality time for myself and for my family.”
After you create a health vision, the third step is to set SMART goals. SMART is an acronym that is all about achieving identified goals to produce a feeling of accomplishment and much-needed motivation to fuel your health journey.
SMART means:
• Specific — What am I going to do? You need to have a specific plan in place to start. Take the time to design and research.
• Measurable — How will I track my progress? You may say, “I would like to lose some weight.” But it would be better if you said, “I want to lose 50 pounds in four months.”
• Achievable — What steps will I take to make this happen? Set a realistic goal. With the right weight-loss program, 50 pounds may be realistic. Ask the program you’re considering what the average weight loss among participants is after one year. Depending on the program and its weight loss approach, you may need to set a smaller, more attainable goal.
• Relevant — Is this important enough to me to want to do it? Think positively. Behavior only changes from the positive. Remember there are programs to help you accomplish your goal.
• Time-framed — When will I do this? Set a specific target date. There is nothing magical about Jan. 1 as a start date. It is better to pick a date when you have a plan in place.
Your SMART goals should consist of long-term and short-term goals. Establish your long-term goal first. An example of a long-term goal is: “I will walk briskly for 30 minutes each day at least five days a week.”
However, if you haven’t been exercising on a regular basis, there often is a need for intermediary, short-term goals. For example: “I will walk 15 minutes during my lunch hour at least three days each week for the next month.” After reaching your short-term goal, extend your efforts gradually, until you ultimately accomplish your long-term goal.
Finally, accept challenges, and don’t give up. Nearly everyone will face challenges during their health journey. Perhaps it’s a busy family life, work, school, medical issues or peer pressure to continue bad habits. It’s important to identify potential challenges and envision strategies to address them as part of an effective health plan.
Here are a few tips for success:
• Confront your temptations. You will need to change your environment to help with your weight goals. Get rid of food that won’t help you realize your goal — this should be part of your planning.
• Tell your friends. Changing your habits for good may affect your inner circle of friends. Let them know what you’re trying to do and enlist their support in helping you achieve your goal.
• Remember the reward. Make a list of the reasons you want to lose weight. When you lack reasons to change, it is easy to fall back into old habits.
• Be prepared for a setback. Give yourself another chance. Most people slip up at some point. The people who are successful are the ones who get back on track. Look at how many days you still have left in the calendar year and see what you can accomplish before the year is up. Don’t give up.
• Commit yourself. You can’t take lifestyle changes lightly. Consider keeping a health journal to record your activities and achievements, adding to your motivation and accountability. Make your health a priority.
Embracing a healthy lifestyle is an ongoing, dynamic process. Use the new year as an opportunity to start the journey to living a healthier life.
— Tribune News Service.
