Connect with us

News

Broncos gassers, notable Week 18 quotes following loss to Kansas City Chiefs

Published

36 seconds ago

on

Broncos gassers, notable Week 18 quotes following loss to Kansas City Chiefs
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Gassers and quotable following the Broncos’ 28-24 loss to the Chiefs in Week 18.

Broncos run blocking

After posting consecutive sub-100-yard rushing games for the first time all season, the Broncos run game bounced back with a season-high 191 yards. Melvin Gordon had 110 yards on his own. But the lack of execution on Gordon’s fourth-quarter fumble — Melvin Ingram coming in untouched on a busted blocking assignment to force a fumble and scoop-and-score — was the play of the game.

Broncos secondary

Cornerback Michael Ojemudia played solid in his first start of the year, with two passes defensed and a team-high 11 tackles. Plus, P.J. Locke and Caden Sterns also showed well as reserves. But Ojemudia dropped a potential interception on the Chiefs’ opening TD drive, and Kyle Fuller dropped another one later in the half before K.C. got a field goal.

Vic Fangio

Once again, Fangio’s Broncos were close. There’s no trophies for that. The analytics behind electing to kick a field goal with 4:41 left and down seven are sound, but the Broncos had nothing to lose by going for it — especially with Patrick Mahomes standing on the other sideline.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Javonte Williams is 8th rookie in Broncos history to rush for at least 900 yards in a season

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Javonte Williams is 8th rookie in Broncos history to rush for at least 900 yards in a season
google news

Running starts

Here’s a look at the most rushing yards in a season by a rookie in Broncos history since the NFL merger in 1970.

Player Year Att. Yards TDs
Clinton Portis 2002 273 1,508 15
Mike Anderson 2000 297 1,487 15
Olandis Gary 1999 276 1,159 7
Bobby Humphrey 1989 294 1,151 7
Terrell Davis 1995 237 1,117 7
Phillip Lindsay 2018 192 1,037 9
Knowshon Moreno 2009 247 947 7
Javonte Williams 2022 203 903 4
google news
Continue Reading

News

Shots fired in Montview Park on Saturday, Aurora police say a teen was hit in leg

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Westminster police say officer shot, killed person in exchange of gunfire
google news

Shots were reported fired in an Aurora park on Saturday afternoon and a teenager was later dropped off at a local hospital suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said they believe the teen was shot in the park.

The shots were fired at about 3:20 p.m. in Montview Park, 1901 Chester St., and a possible suspect was seen running westbound, police said.

A teenage male, age 15 or 16, was later taken to an emergency room by two unknown males with a wound that is not life threatening, police said in a 5:42 p.m. Twitter post.

“It is believed he is the victim from the earlier shots fired call in Montview Park,” police said. An investigation is ongoing.

 

google news
Continue Reading

News

Keeler: Broncos Country is done with Vic Fangio, even if Broncos aren’t. “This is the lamest I’ve seen in close to 30 years.”

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Keeler: Broncos Country is done with Vic Fangio, even if Broncos aren’t. “This is the lamest I’ve seen in close to 30 years.”
google news

Bill Thompson — better known as “Wild Bill” to friends old and new — stepped out from the mother of all party buses and scanned the parking spaces to his left. Then the ones to his right. He sighed.

“To be honest with you, this is the lamest I’ve seen in close to 30 years,” Wild Bill said an hour before Chiefs 28, Broncos 24 at Empower Field. “People have given up a lot of empty (parking) spaces, too.”

It wasn’t the patches of Kansas City red that rankled Thompson, a Broncos ticket-holder for 37 years and a tailgating fixture for more than three decades. It was the patches of silence.

From the back row of lot E2, Saturday felt like a loss before the Broncos even kicked off.

“Half of the people that are here every game called and said, ‘I won’t make it today,’” Wild Bill mused.

“And I don’t know if they’ve given up. Or if it was the game being changed from Sunday to Saturday.  My daughter couldn’t make it because she had to work. But it’s very, very sad. You hope there’ll be changes (with the Broncos) after this, in some way. There has to be.”

But what if there aren’t? At least, none of substance?

“I’ll tell you right now, there’d better be,” Thompson countered. “Because if not, then the fan base, they’ll be like this.”

He pointed to the empty parking spaces where grills used to be. And should’ve been.

Broncos Country didn’t speak with their wallets during Week 18 so much as scream. Scream from their couches. The no-show count for the regular-season finale was 14,571. In person, it felt a lot larger than that.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending