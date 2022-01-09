News
Broncos gassers, notable Week 18 quotes following loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Gassers and quotable following the Broncos’ 28-24 loss to the Chiefs in Week 18.
Broncos run blocking
After posting consecutive sub-100-yard rushing games for the first time all season, the Broncos run game bounced back with a season-high 191 yards. Melvin Gordon had 110 yards on his own. But the lack of execution on Gordon’s fourth-quarter fumble — Melvin Ingram coming in untouched on a busted blocking assignment to force a fumble and scoop-and-score — was the play of the game.
Broncos secondary
Cornerback Michael Ojemudia played solid in his first start of the year, with two passes defensed and a team-high 11 tackles. Plus, P.J. Locke and Caden Sterns also showed well as reserves. But Ojemudia dropped a potential interception on the Chiefs’ opening TD drive, and Kyle Fuller dropped another one later in the half before K.C. got a field goal.
Vic Fangio
Once again, Fangio’s Broncos were close. There’s no trophies for that. The analytics behind electing to kick a field goal with 4:41 left and down seven are sound, but the Broncos had nothing to lose by going for it — especially with Patrick Mahomes standing on the other sideline.
Quotebook
Vic Fangio on the narrow loss after coming in as double-digit underdogs: “We had a chance to win that game. But not winning it is the bottom line, and we didn’t get it done.”
Drew Lock on the loss to his hometown team: “I thought we had ’em.”
Garett Bolles on a fifth straight losing season: “It sucks. I’m tired of losing. I think everyone’s tired of losing.”
Bolles on a 13th straight loss to the Chiefs: “The’ve been dominating the AFC West for a long time, and we’re sick of it… I promise you all — it’s going to be a lot different next year.”
Bradley Chubb on room for optimism going forward: “We’ve got this whole offseason to build… I feel confident that this streak (of missing the playoffs for six straight years) will end soon.”
Chubb on his season (zero sacks in seven games): “This year was my worst season as a pro… It was trying on me mentally and physically. I’m nowhere near where I want to be.”
Justin Simmons on his apology to Broncos fans: “I know the last few years have been tough to watch, with us not winning and not being in the postseason… My goal is to get us back to what this organization is used to.”
Simmons on Broncos’ inability to close out wins this season: “That’s the story of our season this year — just finding ways to finish games… We’ve fallen short.”cq comment=”” ]
Javonte Williams is 8th rookie in Broncos history to rush for at least 900 yards in a season
Running starts
Here’s a look at the most rushing yards in a season by a rookie in Broncos history since the NFL merger in 1970.
|Player
|Year
|Att.
|Yards
|TDs
|
|Clinton Portis
|2002
|273
|1,508
|15
|Mike Anderson
|2000
|297
|1,487
|15
|Olandis Gary
|1999
|276
|1,159
|7
|Bobby Humphrey
|1989
|294
|1,151
|7
|Terrell Davis
|1995
|237
|1,117
|7
|Phillip Lindsay
|2018
|192
|1,037
|9
|Knowshon Moreno
|2009
|247
|947
|7
|Javonte Williams
|2022
|203
|903
|4
Keeler: Broncos Country is done with Vic Fangio, even if Broncos aren’t. “This is the lamest I’ve seen in close to 30 years.”
Bill Thompson — better known as “Wild Bill” to friends old and new — stepped out from the mother of all party buses and scanned the parking spaces to his left. Then the ones to his right. He sighed.
“To be honest with you, this is the lamest I’ve seen in close to 30 years,” Wild Bill said an hour before Chiefs 28, Broncos 24 at Empower Field. “People have given up a lot of empty (parking) spaces, too.”
It wasn’t the patches of Kansas City red that rankled Thompson, a Broncos ticket-holder for 37 years and a tailgating fixture for more than three decades. It was the patches of silence.
From the back row of lot E2, Saturday felt like a loss before the Broncos even kicked off.
“Half of the people that are here every game called and said, ‘I won’t make it today,’” Wild Bill mused.
“And I don’t know if they’ve given up. Or if it was the game being changed from Sunday to Saturday. My daughter couldn’t make it because she had to work. But it’s very, very sad. You hope there’ll be changes (with the Broncos) after this, in some way. There has to be.”
But what if there aren’t? At least, none of substance?
“I’ll tell you right now, there’d better be,” Thompson countered. “Because if not, then the fan base, they’ll be like this.”
He pointed to the empty parking spaces where grills used to be. And should’ve been.
Broncos Country didn’t speak with their wallets during Week 18 so much as scream. Scream from their couches. The no-show count for the regular-season finale was 14,571. In person, it felt a lot larger than that.
Is this had been ancient Rome, and third-year Broncos coach Vic Fangio was a fallen gladiator, most of the locals, when asked for pollice verso, would’ve responded with a thumbs-down gesture to the sky.
Not all of them, mind you.
“Hey, I really love him,” Scott Shaffer said of the Broncos’ coach before the game. “I want Vic Fangio to stay.“
Shaffer, full disclosure, is a massive Chiefs fan who grew up an hour south of Wichita. Thirteen consecutive Kansas City wins? Bring back Vic!
“I think he’s been great for the Chiefs,” Shaffer laughed. “Not so much for the Broncos. No, he’s been great for the Chiefs. I hope they keep them around. Signed to an extension. Long-term deal.
“If he gets fired, I will cry. Chiefs Nation will mourn. We will be so sad.”
Which kind of says it all.
And not in a good way.
“Honestly, I just think (Fangio’s) play calls are really bad,” said Lisa Rodriguez, a Broncos fan from Denver who celebrated her birthday Saturday at Empower Field.
“And oh, my (gosh), his challenge record, the number of times he’s thrown the red flag and has lost his challenge. No, I’m ready for a new head coach. And hopefully someone to steer us in the right direction next year.”
Rodriguez brought with her a small, orange, hand-made sign with the words IT’S MY BIRTHDAY on it.
Guess which present was No. 1 on her list?
“First and foremost, I’d love to win,” she chuckled. “And then second, of course, I think we need a new coaching staff.”
It’s a lot to ask these days.
“I know,” she said. “But I’ve gotta stay hopeful. I’m really hoping we get a good coaching staff in and get some better quarterbacks. Even if it’s not for my birthday, then maybe for the (2022) season that’s coming. Honestly, they really need to get to it.”
They really do. Surely, they heard the boos raining down over the final two minutes after the Chiefs escaped once again. Surely, they won’t keep playing chicken with a fan base that’s sick and tired of being taken for granted.
Surely, they won’t use Saturday’s plucky effort, Drew Lock’s two rushing touchdowns, No. 3’s fist-pumping swagger, as justification to run it all back.
“They have to (change), and I think they will,” Wild Bill said. “And I think they will. I think they know.
“But I’m just saying that they’d better because … let’s put it this way: If they care about the fan base.”
They say they do.
Actions. Actions, not words.
And the actions of the next 48 hours are going to say everything.
“I mean, all you think is, ‘If Pat Bowlen knew this …’” Thompson said, voice trailing off.
He surveyed the lot again, doing a head count of absent friends, Broncos lifers who’d already surrendered.
“Unbelievable. But that’s part of the problem.”
