Broncos lose to Chiefs for 13th straight time, 28-24, finishing 7-10 and last in AFC West
As double-digit underdogs, the Broncos were finally in a position to beat their Goliath in Saturday’s season finale at Empower Field.
But Melvin Gordon’s fourth-quarter fumble in the red zone, returned for an 86-yard scoop-and-score by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, changed everything in Kansas City’s 28-24 victory. The Chiefs’ Melvin Ingram charged into the backfield untouched and blasted Gordon as soon as he took the handoff. A two-point conversion gave KC a 28-21 lead.
Denver marched to a 1st-and-goal but on 4th and nine, coach Vic Fangio elected to have Brandon McManus kick a field goal, making it 28-24, with just over 4 minutes left.
Kansas City received the kickoff and ran out the clock.
It’s Denver’s 13th straight loss to Kansas City, extending a franchise record and sending the Broncos (7-10) into the offseason with question marks at quarterback, head coach and owner.
Saturday’s fourth-quarter meltdown didn’t do anything to help the job security of coach Vic Fangio and his staff, who could be given pink slips by general manager George Paton as soon as Sunday. Fangio is 19-30 in three seasons as the Broncos’ head coach.
Denver went three-and-out on its first drive, with Drew Lock’s downfield pass to Jerry Jeudy on third down glazing off Jeudy’s fingertips.
Kansas City then marched 91 yards for a touchdown on its opening drive, which was capped by Patrick Mahomes’ three-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce on the Chiefs’ fourth third-down conversion of the possession.
The Broncos, aided by a couple of K.C. miscues, struck back on its next drive. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker slipped on the kickoff, muffing it, then a roughing-the-punter penalty turned a three-and-out in a touchdown drive. Courtland Sutton’s second career completion, a 16-yard strike to Noah Fant on a trick play, set Denver up for Lock’s five-yard scoring run to make it 7-7.
After forcing a punt, the Broncos then energized the stadium and took the lead with an 80-yard scoring drive. It began with Gordon’s 29-yard run, and was capped by Lock’s 23-yard TD run that put the home team ahead 14-7 midway through the second quarter.
The Chiefs got three points back before the half by way of a Butker field goal, then re-took the momentum on the opening possession of the third quarter. Patrick Mahomes drove the Chiefs down the field then found Jerick McKinnon for a 14-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-14.
The Broncos swung right back on their next possession. Tim Patrick had a contested catch on third-and-13 to extend the drive, then Gordon popped off for a 47-yard touchdown run as Denver went ahead again, 21-17. Gordon beat the blitz on the run as a sense of belief grew amid the orange-clad faithful, even if 14,571 of them no-showed on Saturday.
After trading punts, the Chiefs got the ball back near midfield and went to work. They converted a fourth-and-one on a pass but were held up in Denver territory thanks to Shamar Stephen’s pass deflection on third down. K.C. had to settle for Butker’s 51-yard field goal instead.
Leading 21-20 early in the fourth, the Broncos leaned heavily on their run game. They were nine yards away from another touchdown, but Ingram came in unblocked to blast Gordon. Nick Bolton recovered and after Lock whiffed tackling Bolton, the Chiefs linebacker ran it back 86 yards for a scoop-and-score.
A 28-yard catch by Jeudy put the Broncos in Chiefs territory on the next drive, but the Broncos’ drive sputtered out and resulted in McManus’ 31-yard field goal instead.
St. Louis surprise! Even Deion Sanders didn’t know Kevin Coleman was choosing Jackson State
ST. LOUIS–St. Mary’s High School senior wide receiver Kevin Coleman stunned the college football recruiting world Saturday, announcing his plans to attend Jackson State University, over a field of contenders that included Oregon, Miami, Florida State and others.
Coleman made the commitment during the All-American Bowl game in San Antonio, where he played with other elite seniors headed to college programs, including John Burroughs’ Tyson Ford, who has signed to play at Notre Dame.
Asked late this week to name his finalists, Coleman told FOX2 it was down to Oregon, Florida State and Miami, and had told reporters in San Antonio that he had already decided. He told Rivals Saturday that he actually made his mind up on Friday.
Landing Coleman is another coup for Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders, who shocked the football world when he lured Travis Sanders one of the best players in the entire class if not the top player, to come to the FCS HBCU.
Sanders can’t officially comment on unsigned recruits but confirmed on Twitter that he didn’t know Coleman was coming to play for him until the decision was revealed on national television Saturday afternoon.
Coleman was the top-ranked player in the state of Missouri in the class of 2022 and was the 6th ranked receiver nationally.
He’ll have to wait until February to sign his official letter of intent but plans to enroll for the spring semester.
Illinois woman dies in car crash Saturday morning; Police investigate
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The Illinois State Police are investigating a car crash that killed a 47-year-old woman Saturday morning.
The crash happened northbound on Illinois 255 near milepost 6 just before 10 a.m.
Chimanita Dodd, of Cahokia, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer when she lost control on ice, and the vehicle traveled off the lefthand side of the road. The car rolled multiple times and the driver was ejected, according to a preliminary report from the ISP.
Dodd was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.
All northbound lanes were closed for about an hour during the crash investigation.
Threat for icing ends; Chance for rain, non-severe storms rest of Saturday
ST. LOUIS – Around lunchtime Saturday, temperatures in the St. Louis region climbed above 32 degrees, ending the threat of freezing rain.
However, there are still chances for precipitation. Additional rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and through the evening. Temperatures will hold in the upper 30s to near 40 the rest of the day.
Early Sunday morning between 2-4 a.m., the rain will exit the region to the southeast and temperatures will begin to drop from west to east.
St. Louis wakes up to temperatures in the upper 30s but drops to sub-freezing by late afternoon. Expect gusty northwest winds Sunday afternoon, putting wind chills in the 10-15 degree range.
