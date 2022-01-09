Connect with us

News

Broncos Report Card: Season ends with 13th consecutive loss to Kansas City

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Broncos Report Card: Season ends with 13th consecutive loss to Kansas City
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Offense — C

The Broncos had tied their season-high for rushing yards at 190 when Melvin Gordon took the fourth-quarter handoff from the Kansas City 9-yard line. But then disaster. Melvin Ingram stormed into the backfield unblocked, forced Gordon to fumble and Nick Bolton scored on an 86-yard return touchdown. It ruined an efficient game for the Broncos’ offense, who were 7 of 12 on third down and averaged 6.7 yards per play. Drew Lock rushed for two touchdowns, but passed for only 162 yards on 12-of-24 passing (59 of those yards on two plays). Lock missed receiver Jerry Jeudy on second-and-9 from the Chiefs’ 13 and trailing 28-21. Gordon rushed 12 times for 110 yards.

Defense — C

The Chiefs went 8 of 14 on third down. They ran 74 plays to the Broncos’ 54. They didn’t turn it over. And when they needed to run out the final 4:37 of the clock, they did just that. Even without receiver Tyreek Hill for most of the game (heel injury), Mahomes was 27 of 44 for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He improved to 9-0 against the Broncos and was terrific when plays broke down (scrambles of 11, 11 and 25 yards). Cornerback Michael Ojemudia was a bright spot with three pass break-ups and a team-best 11 tackles in his first start of the year. Defensive end Shelby Harris had the only sack of Mahomes.

Special teams — B

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

PHOTOS: National Western Stock Show returns with livestock auctions, horse shows and rodeos

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

PHOTOS: National Western Stock Show returns with livestock auctions, horse shows and rodeos
google news

A Denver Post staff photojournalist for more than 20 years, Andy Cross grew up in Denver and studied photojournalism at both the Colorado Institute of Art and the Metropolitan State College of Denver. In addition to covering daily assignments and photo projects, he has covered major Colorado news and sporting events, including the Columbine and Aurora mass shootings, forest fires, flooding, the 2008 Democratic National Convention, two Super Bowls and the World Series.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Broncos up-down drill: Highs and lows for Denver against the Kansas City Chiefs

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Broncos up-down drill: Highs and lows for Denver against the Kansas City Chiefs
google news

Up: Remembering Reeves. Former Broncos coach Dan Reeves received the moment of silence that was warranted following his passing a week ago at the age of 77. RIP, coach.

Down: Red and blue. Two colors that were prevalent in the upper deck of Empower Field on Sunday: navy blue (14,571 no shows) and K.C. Chiefs red. There may be no better indication of Vic Fangio’s job status.

Up: Drew Un-Locked. Was that Drew Lock or Tim Tebow out there in the first half? The numbers through the Broncos’ first three drives: two completions for 17 yards and two rushes for 28 yards and two TDs.

Down: A little effort? A forgettable season for Jerry Jeudy began with a forgettable effort on the opening drive. We don’t ask for much. Just that our receivers lay out for long passes at their finger tips.

Down: Kelce uncovered. A thumbs up to the Chiefs’ play design: tight end Travis Kelce feigning a block, then releasing to run free across the middle for a 3-yard TD. A thumbs down to Denver for falling for it.

Up: Special teams gaffes. For once, it was the opponent’s special teams that shot itself in the foot. Between Zayne Anderson’s roughing-the-punter flag, and Harrison Butker’s 32-yard, falling-on-his behind shank on a kickoff, K.C.’s special teams gets an assist for Denver’s first scoring drive.

Down: DB’s hands. Broncos cornerbacks Michael Ojemudia and Kyle Fuller both dropped gift-wrapped interceptions on K.C.’s first two scoring drives. Tough plays? Sure. But those are ones winning teams make.

Up: Juice is loose. Early drop aside, Ojemudia put together some solid tape in his first start of the season with three critical pass breakups and sure-handed, double-digit tackles. Sounds like a third year is in order.

Down: Touching Mahomes. Bradley Chubb’s glancing blow of Patrick Mahomes’ helmet early in the second quarter was incidental at best and definitely not roughing the passer. The NFL has yet to make touching Mahomes illegal … we think.

Down: Where’s the mutton? For the second straight year, Broncos fans were denied a mutton-busting halftime show at Empower Field. Good news for PETA. Bad news for everyone else.

Up: Sutton throwing. Is it a good or bad thing that the Broncos’ most accurate pass of the first quarter came from wide receiver Courtland Sutton (16 yards to Noah Fant) on a trick play?

Down: Sutton catching. It’s almost assuredly a bad thing that Sutton hasn’t been one of the team’s better pass-catchers since signing his four-year extension. On Sunday, another drop killed the Broncos’ two-minute drive at the end of the first half.

Up: Shelby swinging. After a slow start to the season, defensive end Shelby Harris finished with a bang. His sack on third-and-long in the first half put him at 3 1/2 sacks over the last four weeks.

Down: Open for business. The difference between a field goal and touchdown? Missed tackles from Fuller and safety P.J. Locke on a swing pass to running back Jerick McKinnon (with Bryce Callahan steamrolled at the goal line).

google news
Continue Reading

News

Broncos lose to Chiefs for 13th straight time, 28-24, finishing 7-10 and last in AFC West

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Broncos lose to Chiefs for 13th straight time, 28-24, finishing 7-10 and last in AFC West
google news

As double-digit underdogs, the Broncos were finally in a position to beat their Goliath in Saturday’s season finale at Empower Field.

But Melvin Gordon’s fourth-quarter fumble in the red zone, returned for an 86-yard scoop-and-score by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, changed everything in Kansas City’s 28-24 victory. The Chiefs’ Melvin Ingram charged into the backfield untouched and blasted Gordon as soon as he took the handoff. A two-point conversion gave KC a 28-21 lead.

Denver marched to a 1st-and-goal but on 4th and nine, coach Vic Fangio elected to have Brandon McManus kick a field goal, making it 28-24, with just over 4 minutes left.

Kansas City received the kickoff and ran out the clock.

It’s Denver’s 13th straight loss to Kansas City, extending a franchise record and sending the Broncos (7-10) into the offseason with question marks at quarterback, head coach and owner.

Saturday’s fourth-quarter meltdown didn’t do anything to help the job security of coach Vic Fangio and his staff, who could be given pink slips by general manager George Paton as soon as Sunday. Fangio is 19-30 in three seasons as the Broncos’ head coach.

Denver went three-and-out on its first drive, with Drew Lock’s downfield pass to Jerry Jeudy on third down glazing off Jeudy’s fingertips.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending